Fantasy Football Week 2: With no concerns about his role, Ty Montgomery is the star of Start 'Em and Sit 'Em

Before we get into the Week 2 breakdown, I just wanted to share something with you: We're all aware that Hurricane Irma recently impacted Florida, and we hope that everyone is safe and escaped with little damage to their homes.



In case you didn't know, CBS Sports is based in Fort Lauderdale. Thankfully, everyone is OK, and a group of people evacuated to continue working to keep our site up and running.



While it pales in comparison to those people in law enforcement and fire rescue making sure everyone is safe, which we're all grateful for, I just wanted to thank my colleagues who left behind family and loved ones to make sure our content didn't stop through the storm.



There are too many people to name each one, but your efforts behind the scenes are appreciated during this trying time. And now we can focus on football, so let's move on to Week 2.



Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg.

Start of the Week

Ty Montgomery RB / Packers (at ATL) Week 2 projections: 12.8 Fantasy points

We all have to admit when we're wrong sometimes. And it looks like I might be wrong about Ty Montgomery.



The concerns I have about him might still be an issue down the road - Is he ready for a heavy workload? Will he lose touches to Jamaal Williams ? - but he did everything you could have asked for in Week 1 against Seattle. He should follow that up with a great performance in Week 2 at Atlanta, which is why he's in this spot.



It might seem like an obvious start, which is something we tend to avoid with our Start of the Week, although he was below 80 percent started on CBS Sports as of Tuesday. But I owe Montgomery, and the Fantasy owners who believed in him, a public apology.



He had the most carries (19) and touches (23) of his career against the Seattle Seahawks , and he finished with 54 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well as four catches for 39 yards. He played 74-of-82 snaps, and he briefly missed time with a foot/ankle injury, which proved to be a non-issue.



You'd obviously like to see more than 2.8 yards per carry, but he's the man in the Green Bay backfield right now. And that should lead to great production against the Atlanta Falcons .



In Week 1, Atlanta gave up big stats to Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen , who combined for 18 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown, as well as a whopping 11 catches for 61 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. Running backs who can catch really have the chance to succeed against the Falcons, who gave up the most receptions (109), receiving yards (870) and touchdowns (six) to the position in 2016.



Montgomery could have a monster outing in this matchup. He's a top-10 running back in all leagues this week, and he looks like the real deal.

I'm sorry I doubted him.



I'm starting Montgomery over: Todd Gurley (vs. WAS), DeMarco Murray (at JAC), Jordan Howard (at TB), Mark Ingram (vs. NE) and Carlos Hyde (at SEA)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 21.2 Projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB I want as many Oakland Raiders in my lineup as possible with their home matchup against the New York Jets , who are making back-to-back road trips and traveling to the West Coast. It's why Marshawn Lynch is my No. 1 running back for the week, Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree are top-20 receivers and Carr is a top-five quarterback. Carr started the season playing well, with 262 passing yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions at Tennessee Volunteers in Week 1. On top of that, he also has 484 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in two career games against the Jets. The Jets just allowed Tyrod Taylor to pass for 224 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Week 1, with the interception off a deflection from Charles Clay that could have been a third score. 23.4 Projected points Jameis Winston Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Winston has faced the Chicago Bears in each of the past two years, and he's passed for at least 295 passing yards, two touchdowns (with one interception) in each meeting. And now he has better weapons at his disposal with DeSean Jackson and O.J. Howard joining Mike Evans and Cameron Brate . Winston might be overexcited for this game since he couldn't play the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 because of Hurricane Irma, but we expect that to lead to quality production. He averaged 19 Fantasy points at home last year, and I'm counting on him going over that total this week. 21.9 Projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB Rivers was one of the bigger surprises in Week 1 at Denver when he had three touchdowns against a tough matchup, despite just 192 yards. He has a much easier situation this week against the Dolphins. Rivers had 23 Fantasy points against Miami last year in a strange game when he passed for 326 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. We don't care how the production happens, just as long as the final stats are positive. And Rivers will deliver positive production in Week 2. 25.5 Projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson struggled in Week 1 at Green Bay, as the Seahawks' bad offensive line was exposed. He finished with just 158 passing yards and no touchdowns or interceptions and two carries for 40 yards. He should bounce back this week against the San Francisco 49ers - in his past two home games against San Francisco he has 503 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions and 10 carries for 33 yards. Cam Newton only had 16 Fantasy points against the 49ers in Week 1, but I expect Wilson to far exceed that total. It will also help Wilson that San Francisco linebacker Reuben Foster (ankle) is not expected to play this week. 20.0 Projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB The matchup is daunting since the Minnesota Vikings have one of the better defenses in the NFL, but it's hard to bet against Roethlisberger at home. In his last five home games - which included tough defenses like Kansas City and the New York Giants , notably - Roethlisberger is averaging 331 passing yards with 17 total touchdowns and just three interceptions. The Vikings also allowed some big games to quarterbacks on the road last season with Marcus Mariota , Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers all scoring at least 20 Fantasy points. Roethlisberger might not have his usual ceiling in this matchup with Minnesota, but he still has a high floor and should be started in all leagues.

Sleeper quarterbacks

Carson Wentz (at KC): Back-to-back road games aren't easy, and the Kansas City Chiefs just held Tom Brady without a touchdown in Week 1 in New England. But losing safety Eric Berry (Achilles) is tough, and Wentz played well at Washington with 22 Fantasy points. He should have another solid outing this week.

(at KC): Back-to-back road games aren't easy, and the just held without a touchdown in Week 1 in New England. But losing safety (Achilles) is tough, and Wentz played well at Washington with 22 Fantasy points. He should have another solid outing this week. Carson Palmer (at IND): Another Carson and another quarterback facing consecutive road games to open the season. Palmer might have to do more heavy lifting this week with David Johnson (wrist) out, and Jared Goff just had 18 Fantasy points against this porous Indianapolis Colts defense. Palmer will rebound after a poor Week 1 outing at Detroit.

(at IND): Another Carson and another quarterback facing consecutive road games to open the season. Palmer might have to do more heavy lifting this week with (wrist) out, and just had 18 Fantasy points against this porous defense. Palmer will rebound after a poor Week 1 outing at Detroit. Alex Smith (vs. PHI): His Week 1 performance at the New England Patriots might prove to be a fluke, but Smith was pushing the ball down the field and had success without Travis Kelce doing much. He had 38 Fantasy points, and the Philadelphia Eagles are without starting cornerback Ronald Darby (ankle) this week. I'm willing to trust Smith again in Week 2, in what could be a shootout.



Sit 'Em 17.7 Projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Stafford was exceptional in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals , totaling 292 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception, and we'll see if he can carry that momentum into Week 2. I'm skeptical, however, because as good as that Arizona defense is, the Giants might be even better. They held Stafford to 273 passing yards and one interception in Week 15 last year in New York, although he played that game with a finger injury. He'll score more than the nine Fantasy points he had in that previous meeting, but he should still have mediocre production this week. 15.4 Projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB Dalton's woes in prime time are well documented, and he comes into this game on Thursday night with a record of 5-11 in night games since 2011. In those games, he's passed for 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He played three prime-time games last year against Miami, the Giants and Houston Cougars and averaged 14.7 Fantasy points in those outings. He only had 14 points at the Houston Texans , and he should struggle again this week. Dalton had minus-4 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Baltimore, and he should finish with minimal production again in this matchup. 18.7 Projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB It's encouraging for Manning to get a healthy Odell Beckham (ankle) back, and now we can see what this passing attack looks like with Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram joining Beckham and Sterling Shepard . But the Giants have scored fewer than 20 points in their past seven games, including the playoffs, going back to last year. And the offensive line could be the worst in the NFL. Manning has now scored 20 Fantasy points just once in his past six regular-season games, although that game came against the Detroit Lions in Week 15. I want to see Manning play at a high level first before trusting him, and he should be benched in most formats this week. 14.6 Projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott had a solid game in Week 1 against the Giants with 268 passing yards and one touchdown and 24 rushing yards for 18 Fantasy points. That might be his ceiling against the Denver Broncos . While Denver allowed Rivers to throw three touchdowns in Week 1, we doubt Prescott can replicate that performance, especially given Rivers' minimal yardage total. This should be an Ezekiel Elliott game, and the Broncos will likely be able to limit Dez Bryant , which lowers the ceiling for Prescott. He's just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback at best this week. 20.0 Projected points Kirk Cousins Washington Redskins QB The Los Angeles Rams should get back standout defensive tackle Aaron Donald , who sat out Week 1 against the Colts because of a contract dispute. And this defense should be able to harass Cousins, who struggled in Week 1 against the Eagles with 58 percent completions for 240 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 30 rushing yards and two lost fumbles. He was sacked four times, and Rams coach Sean McVay, who was the former offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins , should know ways to frustrate Cousins. I'm skeptical of starting him in Week 2 on the road.

Bust Alert

Marcus Mariota QB / Titans (at JAC) Week 2 projections: 19.1 Fantasy points

I know the Texans offensive line is worse than the Tennessee Titans , and Mariota is on a different level compared to either Tom Savage or Deshaun Watson . But the Jacksonville Jaguars defense was impressive in Week 1, showing that this could be one of the best defenses in the NFL. They had 10 sacks, one interception and three fumbles against Houston, holding the Texans to seven points. I'd sit all the Titans receivers this week, including rookie Corey Davis , who played well in Week 1 against Oakland. As a result, Mariota is a risky starting option. He was OK in Week 1 against the Raiders with 18 Fantasy points, but I expect him to be under that total in Week 2. I consider him just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in this matchup.

Running backs

Start 'Em 9.7 Projected points Lamar Miller Houston Texans RB Miller picked up where last season ended with a good but not great game against the Jaguars in Week 1. He had 17 carries for 65 yards and two catches for 31 yards, which was nine Fantasy points in a standard league and made him the No. 18 running back for the week. In Week 2, he should be better since the Cincinnati Bengals are once again missing linebacker Vontaze Burfict (suspension). He's now missed 12 games over the past two seasons, and an opposing running back has scored double digits in Fantasy points in nine of those outings, including Terrance West last week. Miller has the chance to be a top-10 running back in Week 2. 11.7 Projected points Terrance West Baltimore Ravens RB There's a lot being made about Javorius Allen and his value now that Danny Woodhead (hamstring) is out for several weeks. While Allen is worth adding in all leagues where available -- he did have more touches than West in Week 1 against the Bengals, for what it's worth -- his production came in a blowout victory for the Baltimore Ravens . West still had 19 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown and will be the better running back in Baltimore this week. I like Allen as a sleeper, but West is a must-start running back in all formats. He also has 24 Fantasy points combined in his past two home games going back to last year. 7.3 Projected points Jacquizz Rodgers Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB We were hoping to use Rodgers in Week 1 in a prime matchup against Miami, but Hurricane Irma forced the game to be canceled, leaving Rodgers to make his season debut this week. Luckily, it's another good matchup against the Bears, who just placed linebacker Jerrell Freeman (pectoral) on injured reserve. Chicago allowed Falcons running back Devonta Freeman to score in Week 1, and the Bears have now allowed nine touchdowns to running backs in their past four games going back to last year. We hope Rodgers will add to that total as he starts for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Doug Martin (suspension) out. 10.7 Projected points Mike Gillislee New England Patriots RB We found out last week that Gillislee was the main Fantasy running back for the Patriots, as he had 15 carries for 45 yards and three touchdowns against the Chiefs, and he should continue to be productive this week against the New Orleans Saints . This game should be a shootout, and Gillislee should have a couple of chances to score. It's just going to come down to if he converts on his short-yardage opportunities again. The Saints come into this game having allowed a running back to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in five games in a row, with seven running backs reaching that total over that span. Look for Gillislee to keep that streak alive. 11.7 Projected points Christian McCaffrey Carolina Panthers RB It wasn't exactly the debut we were hoping for from McCaffrey in Week 1 at San Francisco, but he did OK with 13 carries for 47 yards and five catches for 38 yards -- although he also lost a fumble. Jonathan Stewart was a significant factor as well with 18 carries for 65 yards and two catches for 17 yards and a touchdown, and Stewart's involvement will continue to be an issue moving forward. This week, however, McCaffrey faces a Buffalo Bills defense that gave up eight catches for 37 yards to the Jets in Week 1, so look for McCaffrey to be heavily involved in the passing game in his first home game. I'm sticking with McCaffrey despite his sub-far first game in Week 1.

Sleeper running backs

Kerwynn Williams (at IND): We don't know exactly how the Cardinals plan to replace David Johnson (wrist), but Williams is worth using as at least a flex option this week. He's scored in each of the past two games when Johnson had to leave with an injury.

(at IND): We don't know exactly how the Cardinals plan to replace David Johnson (wrist), but Williams is worth using as at least a flex option this week. He's scored in each of the past two games when Johnson had to leave with an injury. Tarik Cohen (at TB): He was heavily involved in the passing game in Week 1 with eight catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets, and the Bears need help with their receiving corps. He's a borderline flex option in PPR this week.

Chris Carson (vs. SF): Thomas Rawls (ankle) is expected to play this week after missing Week 1, but Carson should still get his share of touches in a good matchup at home. And if Rawls remains out then Carson would be a starting option in all leagues.

(vs. SF): (ankle) is expected to play this week after missing Week 1, but Carson should still get his share of touches in a good matchup at home. And if Rawls remains out then Carson would be a starting option in all leagues. Shane Vereen (vs. DET): The Giants shouldn't even bother to run the ball. They should just throw all game, and Vereen is their guy in passing situations. He just had nine catches for 51 yards in Week 1 at Dallas, which is 14 points in PPR. He has flex appeal in PPR this week.

(vs. DET): The Giants shouldn't even bother to run the ball. They should just throw all game, and Vereen is their guy in passing situations. He just had nine catches for 51 yards in Week 1 at Dallas, which is 14 points in PPR. He has flex appeal in PPR this week. Alvin Kamara (vs. NE): I'm sticking with Mark Ingram as the best running back for the Saints, but Kamara was heavily involved in Week 1 at Minnesota and should be again this week in a potential track meet. He's a sneaky flex option in PPR.



Sit 'Em 8.9 Projected points Carlos Hyde San Francisco 49ers RB Hyde was an excellent PPR running back in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers with nine carries for 45 yards and six catches for 32 yards. It's great to see him so involved in the passing game, but this should be a tough situation for him in Week 2 at Seattle. While he did blow up at Seattle in Week 3 last year with 21 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, it was the only time in his past four meetings with the Seahawks where he scored more than five Fantasy points in a standard league. You can still use Hyde as a low-end starter or flex in this matchup, but we don't expect him to play well against a tough Seahawks defense at home and coming off a loss. 7.6 Projected points Rob Kelley Washington Redskins RB The Rams swallowed the Colts running game in Week 1, allowing just 75 yards on 24 carries (3.1 yards per carry), although they did score a touchdown. Still, the Rams did that without standout defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who ended his holdout prior to last week and will be in action this week. Kelley is coming off a terrible game against the Eagles with 10 carries for 30 yards and no catches, and the only bright spot for him was Samaje Perine didn't get a carry. Kelley will have to improve his play soon before Perine might get a look to see what he can do. That isn't expected to happen this week, but Kelley is just a No. 3 Fantasy running back at best this week. 6.4 Projected points Ameer Abdullah Detroit Lions RB In their past 18 games going back to 2015, the Giants have allowed only two running backs to rush for at least 100 yards, and they were Ezekiel Elliott (twice) and Le'Veon Bell . I'd love to say Abdullah is at their level, but he still has plenty to prove before we can say he's matchup proof. You have to be encouraged by his workload in Week 1 against Arizona with 15 carries and three catches, but he managed just 30 rushing yards and 11 receiving yards. Things will get better for Abdullah moving forward, but he's just a flex option this week in most formats. 9.2 Projected points Joe Mixon Cincinnati Bengals RB Be patient. His time is coming. We just hope it's soon. Week 1 was ugly for all the Bengals, and the running back situation was a mess against Baltimore. Mixon had eight carries for 9 yards and three catches for 15 yards; Jeremy Hill had six carries for 26 yards and three catches for 15 yards; Giovani Bernard had seven carries for 40 yards and one catch for 39 yards. Mixon still has the most upside of this group, but you can't trust him against the Texans. Even though Leonard Fournette trounced Houston for 124 total yards and a touchdown in Week 1, he had 26 carries and three catches. We doubt Mixon gets that kind of workload in Week 2, although we'd love to see it. Hopefully it will happen soon. 6.1 Projected points Frank Gore Indianapolis Colts RB Hopefully, Jacoby Brissett can help the offense move the ball better than what Scott Tolzien did in Week 1 at the Rams. With Andrew Luck (shoulder) out, it's going to be tough to trust Gore in the majority of leagues. The whole team was a mess in Los Angeles, and Gore had 10 carries for 42 yards and one catch for 10 yards. He only had three carries in the second half of the blowout loss, and Marlon Mack was a significant factor, including getting the Colts lone goal-line carry. Gore is barely in play as a flex option against a Cardinals defense that allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing running backs last year and limited Abdullah to 41 total yards last week.

Bust Alert

Isaiah Crowell RB / Browns (at BAL) Week 2 projections: 9.1 Fantasy points





It was Week 2 last year against Baltimore when Crowell showed everyone his upside with 18 carries for 133 yards, including an 85-yard touchdown run. We doubt he has that same success this week, though. Including the preseason and Week 1 against the Bengals, the Ravens first-team defense has now gone 13 quarters without allowing a point. Baltimore should make things tough on Crowell on the road, and he struggled a little in Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers with 17 carries for 33 yards and two catches for 33 yards, although he scored a two-point conversion. Crowell is just a low-end No. 2 running back this week at best. It also doesn't help that Cleveland Browns guard Kevin Zeitler (thumb) is expected to play at less than 100 percent.

Wide receivers

Start 'Em 9.6 Projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR Fitzgerald was good in Week 1 at Detroit with six catches for 74 yards, but he could have been better with 13 targets. And now the Cardinals need their passing game to step up with Johnson out. If Fitzgerald gets 13 targets again this week he should deliver in a big way, as the Colts could still be without standout cornerback Vontae Davis (groin). Fitzgerald is a strong No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week. 7.6 Projected points Martavis Bryant Pittsburgh Steelers WR It's likely that Antonio Brown will see a lot of Xavier Rhodes , which means that Bryant should get a lot of chances to make plays against Trae Waynes , which is a favorable matchup. Bryant hopefully just had to shake the rust off his game in Week 1 at Cleveland after sitting out all of 2016 with a suspension, as he finished with just two catches for 14 yards. But he's always been better at home than on the road. In 12 career games in Pittsburgh, Bryant has 46 catches for 851 yards and 11 touchdowns. Let's hope that trend continues in Week 2, because Bryant has a huge ceiling this week. 8.6 Projected points Davante Adams Green Bay Packers WR Like Bryant, Adams is looking at a bounce-back game after struggling in Week 1 against Seattle. He only had three catches for 47 yards on seven targets, but Aaron Rodgers focused on short-area passes to Randall Cobb in Week 1, which resulted in Cobb getting 12 targets for nine catches and 85 yards. I'm OK using Cobb as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, especially in PPR, but this game should be a shootout in Atlanta. Adams will bounce back, and he remains a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup. 6.5 Projected points Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR Kupp got his rookie season – and sleeper campaign – off to a great start in Week 1 against the Colts with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown on six targets. I'm expecting big things from him this year, and he should play well in Week 2. While Sammy Watkins will likely have to contend with Josh Norman quite a bit in this matchup, Kupp should be Jared Goff's go-to target, and he led the team in targets against Indianapolis. Washington just allowed Nelson Agholor to post a stat line of six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 1, and Kupp could have similar production this week. 8.9 Projected points Jeremy Maclin Baltimore Ravens WR Maclin had a good debut with the Ravens in Week 1 with two catches for 56 yards and a touchdown on four targets against the Bengals. Joe Flacco didn't throw much in Week 1 with just 17 attempts, but you can expect Maclin to be more involved this week, which should lead to bigger production. The Browns gave up a huge day to Antonio Brown in Week 1 with 11 catches for 182 yards. And though Maclin isn't close to Brown as a player, he is the No. 1 receiver for the Ravens. So we'll take half of Brown's production this week for Maclin, which puts him in the range of a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Sleeper wide receivers

Tyrell Williams (vs. MIA): He went off against Miami last year with five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Week 10. After facing the Broncos secondary in Week 1, this is a dream matchup against the Dolphins.

(vs. MIA): He went off against Miami last year with five catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in Week 10. After facing the Broncos secondary in Week 1, this is a dream matchup against the Dolphins. Adam Thielen (at PIT): Last week against New Orleans could be a sign of things to come for Thielen and Stefon Diggs , as Thielen had nine catches for 157 yards on 10 targets. He is a low-end starter in standard leagues and a No. 2 option in PPR this week.

(at PIT): Last week against New Orleans could be a sign of things to come for Thielen and , as Thielen had nine catches for 157 yards on 10 targets. He is a low-end starter in standard leagues and a No. 2 option in PPR this week. Nelson Agholor (at KC): The Eagles can have success in the slot against the Chiefs, as Danny Amendola just beat them up for six catches and 100 yards before suffering a concussion. Agholor will look to build off his strong game in Week 1 here in what could be a surprise shootout.

just beat them up for six catches and 100 yards before suffering a concussion. Agholor will look to build off his strong game in Week 1 here in what could be a surprise shootout. Chris Hogan (at NO): The Saints couldn't keep up with Diggs and Thielen, and that duo combined for 16 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Look for similar production from Hogan and Brandin Cooks , making Hogan a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside this week.

(at NO): The Saints couldn't keep up with Diggs and Thielen, and that duo combined for 16 catches for 250 yards and two touchdowns. Look for similar production from Hogan and , making Hogan a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside this week. Ted Ginn (vs. NE): You should expect a lot of points between the Saints and Patriots this week in New Orleans, and hopefully we'll see Drew Brees take some shots down the field to Ginn. He had a quiet Week 1 with four catches for 53 yards on five targets at Minnesota, but he's an upside play whenever he's at home.



Sit 'Em 8.1 Projected points T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis Colts WR Maybe Brissett starting for the Colts will help Hilton, but he had a miserable game in Week 1 at the Rams with three catches for 57 yards on seven targets. He's now played 11 games in the past two seasons without Luck, and he's only scored in one game over that span. Hilton will also likely see a lot of Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson in this matchup, and he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best until Luck returns. 7.4 Projected points DeVante Parker Miami Dolphins WR The Los Angeles Chargers have one of the better cornerback duos in the NFL with Jason Verrett and Casey Hayward , and they helped limit Denver's top two receivers last week in Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to eight catches for 93 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. Parker had a stellar preseason, and he beat up the Chargers the last two years with nine catches for 190 yards and no touchdowns. Still, I'll buy the Los Angeles secondary here, and they should be able to limit Parker's production at home. 6.5 Projected points Dez Bryant Dallas Cowboys WR We had Bryant as the bust alert last week, and he struggled against the Giants and cornerback Janoris Jenkins with two catches for 43 yards on eight targets. It might not be much easier this week with the Broncos cornerbacks of Chris Harris and Aqib Talib . Bryant is still worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver given his talent level, but the Broncos will likely do everything possible to limit his production. 8.5 Projected points Sammy Watkins Los Angeles Rams WR Watkins had a quiet game in Week 1 against the Colts, which was his Los Angeles debut for his new team. He finished with five catches for 58 yards on five targets, but more was expected given the matchup. This week, Watkins could see plenty of attention from Josh Norman, who just helped limit Eagles' No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery , who only had three catches for 38 yards on seven targets, although he also caught a 2-point conversion. A similar small stat line is possible for Watkins this week. 4.9 Projected points Corey Coleman Cleveland Browns WR Coleman is easily the No. 1 receiver for the Browns, and he played well in Week 1 against the Steelers with five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on six targets. But it's hard to trust him against the Ravens, who just contained A.J. Green to five catches for 74 yards on 10 targets in Week 1. While we expect Coleman to develop into a solid Fantasy receiver and a potential starter in all leagues, he's not quite matchup proof yet. This is not the week to trust him in most formats.

Bust Alert

Kenny Golladay WR / Lions (at NYG) Week 2 projections: 6.6 Fantasy points

Golladay was one of the bigger stars in Week 1 against the Cardinals with four catches for 69 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets, and he took advantage of Marvin Jones being shadowed by Peterson. We expect the Giants to pay a little bit more attention to Golladay this week, and New York just held Bryant to minimal production in Week 1. They should be able to do it to Golladay also. He's worth adding and stashing in all leagues, but he should not be considered a starter just because he played well in Week 1.

Tight ends

Start 'Em 5.7 Projected points Cameron Brate Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Brate is a good streaming option this week, and he was owned in just 39 percent of leagues on CBS Sports as of Wednesday. He will remain a significant part of this passing game even with the addition of Jackson and Howard, and the Bears just gave up a big game to Falcons tight end Austin Hooper , who had two catches for 128 yards and a touchdown on two targets. We expect Brate to get more targets in this matchup. He likely won't go for over 100 yards, but a touchdown is a strong possibility. 6.7 Projected points Coby Fleener New Orleans Saints TE Fleener has now played two games for the Saints with Willie Snead out. The first one was Week 3 last year against Atlanta, when Fleener went off for seven catches, 109 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. The second one was last Monday night at Minnesota, when Fleener had five catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He remains a good starting option in a potential shootout with the Patriots since Snead is out once again. 5.6 Projected points Charles Clay Buffalo Bills TE Clay was the best receiving option for the Bills in Week 1 against the Jets with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he now has five touchdowns in his past four games with Tyrod Taylor under center. It's a tough matchup for him in Week 2 at Carolina, but the Panthers did allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2016 and gave up five catches for 27 yards on six targets to 49ers rookie George Kittle in Week 1. Clay is a low-end starting tight end this week.

Sleeper tight ends

Benjamin Watson (vs. CLE): Watson had no targets in Week 1 at Cincinnati, but Flacco only attempted 17 passes. The Browns just allowed Pittsburgh's Jesse James to go off for six catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns, so Watson is a streaming option.

(vs. CLE): Watson had no targets in Week 1 at Cincinnati, but Flacco only attempted 17 passes. The Browns just allowed Pittsburgh's to go off for six catches for 41 yards and two touchdowns, so Watson is a streaming option. Zach Miller (at TB): The Bears need help in their receiving corps with Cameron Meredith (knee) and Kevin White (collarbone) lost for the year, and Miller could play a big role. He had four catches for 39 yards on six targets in Week 1 against Atlanta.

(at TB): The Bears need help in their receiving corps with (knee) and (collarbone) lost for the year, and Miller could play a big role. He had four catches for 39 yards on six targets in Week 1 against Atlanta. Austin Hooper (vs. GB): It would be nice to see the Falcons give Hooper more than just two targets even if he can't quite average 69 yards a catch like his did in Week 1 against the Bears. He's worth buying into as a low-end starter this week against the Green Bay Packers .



Sit 'Em 4.5 Projected points Jack Doyle Indianapolis Colts TE Doyle struggled in Week 1 against the Rams as expected with two catches for 41 yards on three targets, and it will be hard to trust him, especially in a tough matchup with the Cardinals. Arizona held Eric Ebron to two catches for 9 yards on three targets in Week 1, and the Cardinals allowed the fewest Fantasy points to opposing tight ends in 2016. 6.2 Projected points Eric Ebron Detroit Lions TE The Giants gave up a big game to Jason Witten in Week 1 at Dallas with seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, but Witten knows how to make the Giants miserable, especially in season openers. Ebron just makes Fantasy owners miserable, and he had the bad performance in Week 1 against the Cardinals. He also had just four catches for 36 yards on seven targets last year against the Giants, and he's just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end at best this week. 6.3 Projected points Hunter Henry Los Angeles Chargers TE The last thing I thought would happen would be Henry ending up in this part of the column, especially in a favorable matchup with the Dolphins. But how can you trust him after what happened in Week 1 against the Broncos? He had no targets and played just 23 snaps. We knew there would be games where Antonio Gates would be better than him, and that the Chargers had a crowded receiving corps. We never thought he would completely disappear. I'm not cutting Henry yet in any leagues, but I can't recommend starting him until we see him more involved in the offense.

Bust Alert

Jason Witten TE / Cowboys (at DEN) Week 2 projections: 3.8 Fantasy points

I'm always going to trust Witten against the Giants given his track record in those matchups, especially in Week 1. But I don't want to start Witten this week against the Broncos. I'm not sure if Denver gets the credit or a poor game plan for the Chargers was the cause of Henry and even Gates (two catches for 17 yards on three targets) not being involved in Week 1, but you know this defense is tough to throw on. Consider Witten just a No. 2 Fantasy tight end this week.

Defense/Special Teams

Start 'Em

Buccaneers (vs. CHI) - 13.9 Projected points



We had the Rams in this spot last week, and they delivered in a big way with 34 Fantasy points. We hope the Buccaneers can follow suit, and they should be rested after not playing in Week 1. Look for Tampa Bay to try and take away Chicago's running game this week and make the Bears one-dimensional with their two starting receivers (Cameron Meredith and Kevin White) out. The Buccaneers DST closed last season strong, and the unit should keep playing well in this home game against their former backup quarterback in Mike Glennon .

Sleeper DSTs

Raiders (vs. NYJ): The Bills defense got two interceptions, one sack and allowed just 12 points against the Jets in Week 1. Now the Raiders get that offense on back-to-back road games, with a trip to the West Coast. Good luck, Josh McCown .

. Jaguars (vs. TEN): The Jaguars DST tied the Rams with 34 Fantasy points after destroying the Texans in Week 1. It won't be as easy in Week 2 against Tennessee, but this revamped defense looks nasty. This is a low-end starting unit in all leagues.

Lions (at NYG): Including the playoffs, the Giants have now gone seven games in a row scoring fewer than 20 points. The surprise is they have won three of those games, but the Lions defense can definitely harass Manning here and force some turnovers.



Sit 'Em

Vikings (at PIT) - 8.8 Projected points



In the six home games that Ben Roethlisberger was able to play in 2016 (he missed Week 7 at New England with a knee injury and sat out Week 17 to rest for the playoffs), the Steelers averaged 30.5 points per game. They are such a different team at home, and the Vikings have to travel on a short week after playing on Monday night. The Vikings DST is good, but the Steelers offense at home is amazing. It's not worth the risk to start the Vikings DST in Week 2.

Kickers

Start 'Em

Giorgio Tavecchio K / Raiders (vs. NYJ) Week 2 projections: 11.7 Fantasy points

What a great debut for Tavecchio, who is replacing the injured Sebastian Janikowski (back). He had four field goals and two extra points and did not miss a kick, including two field goals of 50-plus yards. The Raiders should dominate the Jets this week, which is why Lynch is my No. 1 running back in standard leagues in his first game in Oakland, and I'm excited about the passing game. Tavecchio should also be great, and he's worth adding off waivers where available and starting in Week 2.

Sleeper kickers

Graham Gano (vs. BUF): Gano will remain Carolina's kicker all year, especially after his Week 1 performance. He made all three of his field goals and both extra points at San Francisco, and he should do well this week at home against the Bills.

(vs. BUF): Gano will remain Carolina's kicker all year, especially after his Week 1 performance. He made all three of his field goals and both extra points at San Francisco, and he should do well this week at home against the Bills. Phil Dawson (at IND): Even without David Johnson, the Cardinals should have success moving the ball against the Colts. Indianapolis just allowed three field goals and five extra points against the Rams in Week 1.

(at IND): Even without David Johnson, the Cardinals should have success moving the ball against the Colts. Indianapolis just allowed three field goals and five extra points against the Rams in Week 1. Nick Folk (vs. CHI): Folk will make his Buccaneers debut this week, and he should do well against the Bears, who were top five in Fantasy points allowed to kickers and got off to a bad start in Week 1 against Atlanta with three field goals and two extra points allowed.



Sit 'Em

Dustin Hopkins K / Redskins (at LAR) Week 2 projections: 7.6 Fantasy points





The Redskins offense looked off in Week 1 against the Eagles, continuing a trend from the preseason, and Hopkins suffered with just five Fantasy points on one field goal and two extra points. I'm expecting a tough defensive effort from the Rams, who get Donald back, and they held the inept Colts offense to just nine points, while Adam Vinatieri missed a field goal and an extra point. Hopkins and the Redskins will be better than that, but it might not be by much. I'd be nervous starting Hopkins this week.