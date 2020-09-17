Watch Now: Week 2 Starts And Sits: Wide Receivers ( 4:30 )

Conventional wisdom tells you elite wide receivers are not as injury prone as running backs. And, while the data backs that up, it's hard to argue after one week of NFL action. Courtland Sutton and Kenny Golladay missed Week 1, and we've received no assurances about their Week 2 status yet. Michael Thomas and Chris Godwin played most of Week 1, but Thomas has a high ankle sprain and Godwin is in the concussion protocol and didn't practice on Thursday. Jamison Crowder was awesome Week 1 but then pulled a hamstring in Wednesday's practice. In other words, wide receiver is a mess for Fantasy football right now.

For that reason, you probably need to start all four primary receivers in Thursday night's game over any of the receivers mentioned above. I'm actually excited about Odell Beckham and A.J. Green. They both saw at least nine targets in Week 1 and they're both facing very good matchups. They're both ranked inside my top 20 at the position this week as a result.

I'm less enthused about Jarvis Landry and Tyler Boyd, and neither cracks the top 40 in my projections, but I have more confidence in them on Thursday than I do any of the injured players listed above playing this week.

In the projections at the bottom of the article, Thomas, Golladay and Sutton are projected as out, while we're still projecting Godwin and Crowder playing. If Crowder were to miss Week 2 I'd just ignore the Jets offense entirely. If Godwin can't go then Scotty Miller becomes a top-36 receiver and I'd be interested in starting both O.J. Howard and Rob Gronkowski at tight end.

WR Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Thomas' high-ankle sprain seems like it's going to cost him multiple weeks. Kenny Golladay WR DET Detroit • #19

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola should lead the way for the Lions if Golladay misses Week 2. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Expect Jerry Jeudy and Noah Fant to lead the Broncos in targets if Sutton can't go. DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Preston Williams should be the No. 1 receiver, but against the Bills that means a very tough matchup. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Kendrick Bourne is the best 49ers receiver to play, but even he is a dart throw.

WR Preview Numbers to Know

14 -- DeAndre Hopkins set a career-high with 14 catches in Week 1. My volume concerns in Arizona look like they were unfounded.

-- DeAndre Hopkins set a career-high with 14 catches in Week 1. My volume concerns in Arizona look like they were unfounded. 37.1% -- Jamison Crowder was targeted on 37.1% of Sam Darnold's throws on Sunday. If he's a full go I'm starting him.

-- Jamison Crowder was targeted on 37.1% of Sam Darnold's throws on Sunday. If he's a full go I'm starting him. 19 -- Calvin Ridley now has 19 touchdown receptions in his first 30 career games. Julio Jones has scored 14 since Ridley joined the Falcons.

-- Calvin Ridley now has 19 touchdown receptions in his first 30 career games. Julio Jones has scored 14 since Ridley joined the Falcons. 8.1 -- Robby Anderson has averaged 8.1 yards per target for his career. If he's going to see eight targets regularly, he has league-winning upside.

-- Robby Anderson has averaged 8.1 yards per target for his career. If he's going to see eight targets regularly, he has league-winning upside. 60.5% -- Henry Ruggs saw 60.5% of the Raiders total air yards. DK Metcalf was the only other receiver over 60% in Week 1.

-- Henry Ruggs saw 60.5% of the Raiders total air yards. DK Metcalf was the only other receiver over 60% in Week 1. 7.4 -- Curtis Samuel's average depth of target was barely half of what it was in 2019. Unfortunately, the Panthers have still not found a level that Samuel is consistently productive on.

-- Curtis Samuel's average depth of target was barely half of what it was in 2019. Unfortunately, the Panthers have still not found a level that Samuel is consistently productive on. 6 -- Cooper Kupp has only seen more than six targets twice in his last nine games.

WR Preview Matchups that matter

WR Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 2 Waivers Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -8.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 43% Tyrod Taylor's first start drew mixed reviews, but his connection with Williams was one of the bright spots. Taylor consistently took shots deep, and despite Williams not being 100% they connected four times. We've already seen the 10 touchdown season and a 1,000-yard season from Williams, but he has upside we hasn't seen where he produces yards and touchdowns. This could be that season. Laviska Shenault Jr. WR JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -10 O/U 43 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% As someone who drafted a lot of Laviska Shenault, I was thrilled with his Week 1 usage. He was targeted on 20% of Gardner Minshew's throws and had two carries as well. The touchdown was just the cherry on top. I don't really want to start Shenault this week, but then the Jaguars schedule turns favorable. Expect the rookie's role to grow as the season goes on. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN IND -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 45% Targets vs. target share can be a funny discussion. Campbell had nine targets in Week 1, but that's because Philip Rivers threw 46 passes. His target share was actually below that of Shenault, who only saw four targets. If the Colts are going to be a pass-happy team, it's easy to envision a breakout from Campbell. But if they go back to the run-heavy game plan we forecasted, there probably aren't enough targets available behind T.Y. Hilton and the running backs for Campbell to make a difference. Scott Miller WR TB Tampa Bay • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR TB -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 19% Miller is a great add if you have Godwin on your roster. He was very active in Week 1 and should see a big increase in volume if Godwin misses time.

Stashes N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA NE -6.5 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 41% I'd expect the Patriots will have to throw more against Seattle than they did in Week 1. But until they do, you really can't trust Harry. Still, he's a strong hold, and I still have hopes he can grow into being Cam Newton's favorite red zone threat. Jalen Reagor WR PHI Philadelphia • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 50% Reagor made one nice splash play, but that was about it. The Eagles offensive line needs to improve before Carson Wentz can consistently find his speedy rookie downfield. Hopefully that starts in Week 2.

WR Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 21.1 WR RNK 1st FANDUEL $8,200 DRAFTKINGS $7,400 Jones is my No. 1 receiver this week, and he's not the most expensive receiver, so that makes this easy. This game with the Cowboys should be another shootout for the Falcons with Jones seeing double-digit targets and posting a triple-digit yardage total. Hopefully he finds the end zone as well.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Will Fuller WR HOU Houston • #15

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 8th FANDUEL $6,100 DRAFTKINGS $6,300 I'm pairing up Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller in tournament lineups this week. They have massive upside, and their roster rate will be almost nothing because of their matchup against the Ravens. The Ravens defense is good enough to matter, but it's not good enough for me to fade Watson and Fuller as contrarian plays.

WR Preview Heath's Projections

