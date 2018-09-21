Fantasy Football Week 3: Latavius Murray, Corey Clement, Sony Michel among top sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running backs who could be in for big roles soon.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
It's always a good feeling when you start the week off by hitting on one of your sleepers, and that was the case Thursday night with Isaiah Crowell. I liked him with the revenge game factor against his former team in Cleveland.
Here's what I wrote about Crowell in Start 'Em and Sit 'Em.
"You know I love a revenge game, and Crowell spent the previous four seasons with the Browns. We'll see if he can do anything against a Cleveland run defense that was gashed by James Conner in Week 1 and gave up 99 total yards to Alvin Kamara in Week 2. Crowell is still splitting touches with Bilal Powell, but I would consider using him as a flex option on Thursday night."
Crowell finished the game with 16 carries for 34 yards and two touchdowns and two catches for 17 yards. It wasn't a great game by any stretch, and he was saved by the touchdowns. But his 18 PPR points were fantastic.
Now, the goal is to hit on more sleepers for the rest of Week 3. And here are the guys you can trust.
|16.8 projected points
Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB
|Dalton is averaging 26.5 Fantasy points a game to start the season, and he's getting help from other receivers aside from A.J. Green. Maybe with Joe Mixon (knee) out, he does even more heavy lifting against a Panthers defense that just allowed 33 Fantasy points to Matt Ryan in Week 2.
|20.2 projected points
Blake Bortles Jacksonville Jaguars QB
|Bortles has now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games going back to last year after he had 40 points in Week 2 against New England. He also has four games over the past two years without Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points over that span, so keep an eye on Fournette's status, although he's expected to play. And in his past five meetings with the Titans, Bortles is averaging 273 passing yards a game with 11 total touchdowns and four interceptions.
|19.6 projected points
Ryan Tannehill Miami Dolphins QB
|Tannehill is averaging 18.5 Fantasy points in his past two games and gets a favorable matchup with the Raiders coming across the country for a 1 p.m. ET start for their second road game in a row. I like Tannehill as a quality starter in two-quarterback leagues this week, and he's helping Fantasy owners with his legs after 44 rushing yards against the Jets in Week 2.
|10.9 projected points
Corey Clement Philadelphia Eagles RB
|Clement looks like a must-start option in all leagues with Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) out, and he's in a good spot against the Colts. Sproles didn't play in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, and Clement had six carries for 30 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 55 yards. He's looking at about 20 total touches with Ajayi also out, and the Colts have allowed a touchdown or at least 90 total yards to a running back in each of the first two weeks with Joe Mixon and Chris Thompson.
|7.7 projected points
Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB
|Despite how well the Lions receivers have played, Riddick is still tied with Golden Tate for the team lead in receptions with 14. He has 19 targets, which is two more than Marvin Jones, and he just scored 13 PPR points in Week 2 at San Francisco. I'd love to see more of Kerryon Johnson this week, but in a game where the Lions are likely chasing points, Riddick should once again be a significant factor in the passing game.
|10.1 projected points
Sony Michel New England Patriots RB
|If the Lions trail in this game as expected, we could see the Patriots lean on Michel to continue increasing his confidence. He made his NFL debut in Week 2 at Jacksonville and got 10 carries for 34 yards and one catch for 7 yards. The Lions have been abused in the run game so far by Crowell (102 rushing yards and two touchdowns) and Matt Breida (138 yards and one touchdown), and this should be Michel's break out performance.
|7.9 projected points
Javorius Allen Baltimore Ravens RB
|I hope this is the week Alex Collins establishes himself as the No. 1 option in Baltimore's backfield, but Allen will continue to have a prominent role. And he actually leads the Ravens in receptions with 10. He's also scored a touchdown in each of the first two games of the season and is averaging 13.5 PPR points over that span. He's a flex option in PPR this week.
|5.1 projected points
Latavius Murray Minnesota Vikings RB
|Murray is a must-start option with Dalvin Cook (hamstring) out, and this is a dream matchup against the Bills. Through two games, Buffalo has allowed five running backs (Collins, Allen, Kenneth Dixon, Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler) to score or gain at least 90 total yards, with six total touchdowns allowed to that group. That bodes well for Murray in Week 3.
|9.5 projected points
Devin Funchess Carolina Panthers WR
|In the first game without Greg Olsen (foot) in Week 2, Funchess saw nine targets for seven catches and 77 yards at Atlanta. That should continue with Funchess and Christian McCaffrey as the only trustworthy options in this passing game. Funchess is a No. 3 receiver this week against the Bengals, but he has top-20 upside this week in PPR.
|9.8 projected points
Pierre Garcon San Francisco 49ers WR
|I'm expecting a lot of production in the passing game for the 49ers this week against the Chiefs, which makes Garcon, Dante Pettis and potentially Marquise Goodwin (thigh) options as at least No. 3 receivers. Kansas City has allowed five receivers to score or gain at least 80 receiving yards through two games.
|13.1 projected points
Robert Woods Los Angeles Rams WR
|Woods has been outplayed thus far by Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp, but don't be surprised when Woods has a breakout game, which could happen this week. He actually leads the Rams in targets with 18, and it's only a matter of time before he starts to connect more regularly with Jared Goff. There's a buy-low window here for Woods prior to Week 3, and he's a No. 3 receiver with upside this week.
|9.1 projected points
Sammy Watkins Kansas City Chiefs WR
|Watkins was impressive in Week 2 at Pittsburgh, and hopefully that's not a byproduct of the Steelers defense just being awful. He had six catches for 100 yards on seven targets, and he also ran for 31 yards. That's just his third game with more than 100 receiving yards since 2016, and hopefully he will continue to get featured in the offense. He's worth using as a No. 3 receiver this week.
|11.4 projected points
Geronimo Allison Green Bay Packers WR
|Allison has been impressive through two games as the No. 3 receiver for the Packers behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. He has at least 12 PPR points in each game against Chicago and Minnesota, and he has 14 targets over that span, with 11 catches. If Aaron Rodgers is going to feature Allison, that's a great thing for Fantasy owners and makes him worth using as a No. 3 receiver at Washington.
|6.7 projected points
Jesse James Pittsburgh Steelers TE
|Vance McDonald may eventually become a problem for James, but right now, he has eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown through two games. He also faces a Tampa Bay secondary that just allowed Philadelphia's tight ends of Zach Ertz and Josh Perkins to catch 15 passes for 151 yards in Week 2.
|8.4 projected points
O.J. Howard Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE
|Howard still needs more volume to become a trustworthy Fantasy tight end with only six targets on the season, but he has a great matchup against the Steelers this week. Pittsburgh just allowed Travis Kelce to go off for seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2, and Howard just had three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown last week against the Eagles.
|6.5 projected points
Benjamin Watson New Orleans Saints TE
|The past two times that Watson faced the Falcons when he was with the Saints in 2015 he combined for 16 catches, 186 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets. He might not have that kind of production left in him, but he just missed a touchdown pass from Drew Brees in Week 2 against Cleveland. He's not a bad streaming option this week with the Falcons down safety Keanu Neal (ACL) and linebacker Deion Jones (foot).
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Fuller
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...