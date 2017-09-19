Fantasy Football Week 3: Cam Newton breakout coming, and we're all-in on Jay Ajayi at the top of our rankings

You can't overreact to Week 1. It's just one week of data, and as starved as we are for real football stuff to react to after a long offseason, you can't justify making a drastic change to your lineup because of one game.

So, how should you handle Week 2? It's twice as much data as we had a week ago! It's time to go wild, bench your first-round picks and start that hot waiver-wire add who has had two good games, right?

Well, it depends on who you ask. Some players and analysts are more willing to react to the early-season changes in the landscape, while others are going to stick to their guns and believe in the longer track records. You'll get a sense of that with our Week 2 rankings review. Here's who our trio of experts like for this week.

Week 3 QB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Tom Brady NE (vs HOU) Tom Brady NE (vs HOU) Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CIN) 2 Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CIN) Matt Ryan ATL (at DET) Drew Brees NO (at CAR) 3 Cam Newton CAR (vs NO) Derek Carr OAK (at WAS) Tom Brady NE (vs HOU) 4 Matthew Stafford DET (vs ATL) Aaron Rodgers GB (vs CIN) Cam Newton CAR (vs NO) 5 Kirk Cousins WAS (vs OAK) Russell Wilson SEA (at TEN) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at CHI) 6 Matt Ryan ATL (at DET) Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at CHI) Matt Ryan ATL (at DET) 7 Derek Carr OAK (at WAS) Drew Brees NO (at CAR) Derek Carr OAK (at WAS) 8 Ben Roethlisberger PIT (at CHI) Cam Newton CAR (vs NO) Kirk Cousins WAS (vs OAK) 9 Drew Brees NO (at CAR) Trevor Siemian DEN (at BUF) Russell Wilson SEA (at TEN) 10 Philip Rivers LAC (vs KC) Philip Rivers LAC (vs KC) Matthew Stafford DET (vs ATL) 11 Trevor Siemian DEN (at BUF) Jay Cutler MIA (at NYJ) Jameis Winston TB (at MIN) 12 Russell Wilson SEA (at TEN) Matthew Stafford DET (vs ATL) Marcus Mariota TEN (vs SEA)

First out of the top-12 … Jamey: Andy Dalton, Jay Cutler, Carson Palmer; Dave: Kirk Cousins, Carson Wentz, Palmer; Heath: Dak Prescott, Palmer, Alex Smith



I don't blame you if you're worried about Cam Newton after a slow start to the season that has seen him fail to reach 20 points in both games. Add in the loss of , and it could be a rough season for him. If he can't turn it around against New Orleans' dreadful pass defense, it will officially be time to panic. But nobody here is particularly worried, at least for this week. Sleeper alert: He still makes his mistakes, but Carson Wentz looks like he has made a leap. It's too early to say for sure, but he has upped his yards per attempt to 7.5 (from 6.2), and has two touchdowns and 300-plus yards in each of the first two games. The New York Giants were a tough matchup last season, but they haven't look quite as sharp in the early going. With Philadelphia's completely lackluster running game, expect Wentz to keep airing it out.

Week 3 RB Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Jay Ajayi MIA (at NYJ) Jay Ajayi MIA (at NYJ) Jay Ajayi MIA (at NYJ) 2 Le'Veon Bell PIT (at CHI) Devonta Freeman ATL (at DET) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at CHI) 3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at ARI) Le'Veon Bell PIT (at CHI) Ty Montgomery GB (vs CIN) 4 Kareem Hunt KC (at LAC) Kareem Hunt KC (at LAC) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at ARI) 5 Ty Montgomery GB (vs CIN) Todd Gurley LAR (at SF) Todd Gurley LAR (at SF) 6 Devonta Freeman ATL (at DET) C.J. Anderson DEN (at BUF) Devonta Freeman ATL (at DET) 7 C.J. Anderson DEN (at BUF) Ezekiel Elliott DAL (at ARI) Kareem Hunt KC (at LAC) 8 Todd Gurley LAR (at SF) Ty Montgomery GB (vs CIN) Dalvin Cook MIN (vs TB) 9 Carlos Hyde SF (vs LAR) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs KC) Melvin Gordon LAC (vs KC) 10 Marshawn Lynch OAK (at WAS) Carlos Hyde SF (vs LAR) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs DEN) 11 LeSean McCoy BUF (vs DEN) Derrick Henry TEN (vs SEA) C.J. Anderson DEN (at BUF) 12 Mike Gillislee NE (vs HOU) Mike Gillislee NE (vs HOU) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at WAS) 13 Melvin Gordon LAC (vs KC) Dalvin Cook MIN (vs TB) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs BAL) 14 Derrick Henry TEN (vs SEA) Isaiah Crowell CLE (at IND) Carlos Hyde SF (vs LAR) 15 Javorius Allen BAL (at JAC) LeSean McCoy BUF (vs DEN) Derrick Henry TEN (vs SEA) 16 Dalvin Cook MIN (vs TB) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs NO) Chris Carson SEA (at TEN) 17 Isaiah Crowell CLE (at IND) Marshawn Lynch OAK (at WAS) Tarik Cohen CHI (vs PIT) 18 Ameer Abdullah DET (vs ATL) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs NO) Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs NO) 19 Lamar Miller HOU (at NE) Javorius Allen BAL (at JAC) Javorius Allen BAL (at JAC) 20 Jonathan Stewart CAR (vs NO) Leonard Fournette JAC (vs BAL) Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs NO) 21 Tarik Cohen CHI (vs PIT) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs ATL) Lamar Miller HOU (at NE) 22 Chris Carson SEA (at TEN) Chris Carson SEA (at TEN) Jacquizz Rodgers TB (at MIN) 23 Christian McCaffrey CAR (vs NO) Lamar Miller HOU (at NE) Mike Gillislee NE (vs HOU) 24 Joe Mixon CIN (at GB) Joe Mixon CIN (at GB) Ameer Abdullah DET (vs ATL)

First out of top-24 … Jamey: Leonard Fournette, Chris Johnson, Frank Gore; Dave: Chris Thompson, Johnson, Jacquizz Rodgers; Heath: Tevin Coleman, Isaiah Crowell, James White



Jamey: Leonard Fournette, , ; Dave: , Johnson, Jacquizz Rodgers; Heath: , Isaiah Crowell, Wait … WHO is No. 1??? Last week, Jamey stunned the world with his selection of Marshawn Lynch as the No. 1 player at RB. This time, all three agree on the top guy, and it is... Jay Ajayi? Yep. The Miami Dolphins force fed Ajayi in Week 1 -- apparently that "sore" knee was just fine -- and he rushed for 122 yards. Now, he gets to go against the same Jets defense that just gave up 180 yards and three touchdowns to Lynch and his Raiders' teammates. Ajayi should run wild against this team.



Last week, Jamey stunned the world with his selection of Marshawn Lynch as the No. 1 player at RB. This time, all three agree on the top guy, and it is... Jay Ajayi? Yep. The force fed Ajayi in Week 1 -- apparently that "sore" knee was just fine -- and he rushed for 122 yards. Now, he gets to go against the same Jets defense that just gave up 180 yards and three touchdowns to Lynch and his Raiders' teammates. Ajayi should run wild against this team. Rookie watch: Jamey and Dave are both believers in Joe Mixon, and they think things are about to change in Cincinnati. With a new offensive coordinator, let's hope Mixon starts to see more work, after two weeks of largely playing a supporting role to Giovani Bernard . Mixon has played just 38 of the team's 125 snaps so far. I would wait a week to see how Bill Lazor uses Mixon, but if you want a high-upside play, Mixon is it.



Jamey and Dave are both believers in Joe Mixon, and they think things are about to change in Cincinnati. With a new offensive coordinator, let's hope Mixon starts to see more work, after two weeks of largely playing a supporting role to . Mixon has played just 38 of the team's 125 snaps so far. I would wait a week to see how Bill Lazor uses Mixon, but if you want a high-upside play, Mixon is it. Value plays: You didn't even draft Javorius Allen, Chris Carson or Tarik Cohen, but you're probably starting them this week. Keep an eye on injury reports for Terrance West and Jordan Howard before locking in Allen and Cohen, but both are useful flex options given their usage in the first two games.



Week 3 WR Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Antonio Brown PIT (at CHI) Antonio Brown PIT (at CHI) Antonio Brown PIT (at CHI) 2 A.J. Green CIN (at GB) Julio Jones ATL (at DET) Julio Jones ATL (at DET) 3 Julio Jones ATL (at DET) Mike Evans TB (at MIN) A.J. Green CIN (at GB) 4 Mike Evans TB (at MIN) Michael Thomas NO (at CAR) Davante Adams GB (vs CIN) 5 Keenan Allen LAC (vs KC) A.J. Green CIN (at GB) Mike Evans TB (at MIN) 6 Odell Beckham NYG (at PHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs NO) Michael Thomas NO (at CAR) 7 Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs NO) Davante Adams GB (vs CIN) Odell Beckham NYG (at PHI) 8 DeVante Parker MIA (at NYJ) Michael Crabtree OAK (at WAS) Dez Bryant DAL (at ARI) 9 Davante Adams GB (vs CIN) Dez Bryant DAL (at ARI) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at NE) 10 Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs OAK) Doug Baldwin SEA (at TEN) Amari Cooper OAK (at WAS) 11 Doug Baldwin SEA (at TEN) Tyreek Hill KC (at LAC) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs OAK) 12 Tyreek Hill KC (at LAC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs NYG) Doug Baldwin SEA (at TEN) 13 Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs DAL) Martavis Bryant PIT (at CHI) Brandin Cooks NE (vs HOU) 14 Michael Thomas NO (at CAR) Odell Beckham NYG (at PHI) Keenan Allen LAC (vs KC) 15 Demaryius Thomas DEN (at BUF) DeVante Parker MIA (at NYJ) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs DAL) 16 Golden Tate DET (vs ATL) J.J. Nelson ARI (vs DAL) Tyreek Hill KC (at LAC) 17 Emmanuel Sanders DEN (at BUF) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at NE) Golden Tate DET (vs ATL) 18 Brandin Cooks NE (vs HOU) Keenan Allen LAC (vs KC) Alshon Jeffery PHI (vs NYG) 19 Amari Cooper OAK (at WAS) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at BUF) Demaryius Thomas DEN (at BUF) 20 DeAndre Hopkins HOU (at NE) Amari Cooper OAK (at WAS) Michael Crabtree OAK (at WAS) 21 J.J. Nelson ARI (vs DAL) Brandin Cooks NE (vs HOU) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (vs NO) 22 Martavis Bryant PIT (at CHI) Terrelle Pryor WAS (vs OAK) J.J. Nelson ARI (vs DAL) 23 Michael Crabtree OAK (at WAS) Golden Tate DET (vs ATL) Jarvis Landry MIA (at NYJ) 24 Chris Hogan NE (vs HOU) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs DAL) T.Y. Hilton IND (vs CLE)

First out of the top-24 … Jamey: Alshon Jeffery, Jarvis Landry, Dez Bryant; Dave: Chris Hogan, Marqise Lee, Jeremy Maclin; Heath: DeVante Parker, Jamison Crowder, Martavis Bryant



Watch the injury report ... Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs were the darlings of the Fantasy world after one week, when both dominated the Saints in prime time. However, an injury to Sam Bradford 's knee forced Case Keenum into the starting lineup in Week 2 and ... things did not go well. The Vikings are hopeful Bradford can play in Week 3, but that call likely won't be made until well into the week. If he plays, consider Diggs and Thielen as starting options, but it's going to be tough to trust them if it's Keenum again.

J.J. Nelson had his coming out party in Week 2, taking advantage of 's absence for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also had five catches and a touchdown in Week 1, so this isn't just a one-week thing. Dallas is a tough matchup because the Cowboys like to slow the game down, but this is one game where Carson Palmer's offensive line might hold up, giving Nelson the chance for another big one. Flash in the pan? Kenny Golladay was the star of Week 1, and then followed it up with one catch for 8 yards. Dave is the only one of our three with Golladay ranked inside the top-48, at No. 37.



Week 3 TE Rank Jamey Eisenberg Dave Richard Heath Cummings 1 Rob Gronkowski NE (vs HOU) Rob Gronkowski NE (vs HOU)

Rob Gronkowski NE (vs HOU) 2 Zach Ertz PHI (vs NYG) Travis Kelce KC (at LAC) Travis Kelce KC (at LAC) 3 Travis Kelce KC (at LAC) Zach Ertz PHI (vs NYG) Zach Ertz PHI (vs NYG) 4 Jordan Reed WAS (vs OAK) Jordan Reed WAS (vs OAK) Jimmy Graham SEA (at TEN) 5 Jimmy Graham SEA (at TEN) Martellus Bennett GB (vs CIN) Martellus Bennett GB (vs CIN) 6 Martellus Bennett GB (vs CIN) Hunter Henry LAC (vs KC) Delanie Walker TEN (vs SEA) 7 Hunter Henry LAC (vs KC) Delanie Walker TEN (vs SEA) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs TB) 8 Jack Doyle IND (vs CLE) Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs TB) Eric Ebron DET (vs ATL) 9 Coby Fleener NO (at CAR) Jason Witten DAL (at ARI) Vernon Davis WAS (vs OAK) 10 Delanie Walker TEN (vs SEA) Jack Doyle IND (vs CLE) Hunter Henry LAC (vs KC) 11 Kyle Rudolph MIN (vs TB) Eric Ebron DET (vs ATL) Jack Doyle IND (vs CLE) 12 Charles Clay BUF (vs DEN) Jimmy Graham SEA (at TEN) Jason Witten DAL (at ARI)