Fantasy Football Week 3: Cam Newton breakout coming, and we're all-in on Jay Ajayi at the top of our rankings
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy season.
You can't overreact to Week 1. It's just one week of data, and as starved as we are for real football stuff to react to after a long offseason, you can't justify making a drastic change to your lineup because of one game.
So, how should you handle Week 2? It's twice as much data as we had a week ago! It's time to go wild, bench your first-round picks and start that hot waiver-wire add who has had two good games, right?
Well, it depends on who you ask. Some players and analysts are more willing to react to the early-season changes in the landscape, while others are going to stick to their guns and believe in the longer track records. You'll get a sense of that with our Week 2 rankings review. Here's who our trio of experts like for this week.
Note: All rankings for Standard scoring.
- First out of the top-12 … Jamey:
Andy Dalton
, Jay Cutler,
Carson Palmer
; Dave: Kirk Cousins,
Carson Wentz
, Palmer; Heath:
Dak Prescott
, Palmer,
Alex Smith
- Bounceback Alert: I don't blame you if you're worried about Cam Newton after a slow start to the season that has seen him fail to reach 20 points in both games. Add in the loss of Greg Olsen , and it could be a rough season for him. If he can't turn it around against New Orleans' dreadful pass defense, it will officially be time to panic. But nobody here is particularly worried, at least for this week.
- Sleeper alert: He still makes his mistakes, but Carson Wentz looks like he has made a leap. It's too early to say for sure, but he has upped his yards per attempt to 7.5 (from 6.2), and has two touchdowns and 300-plus yards in each of the first two games. The New York Giants were a tough matchup last season, but they haven't look quite as sharp in the early going. With Philadelphia's completely lackluster running game, expect Wentz to keep airing it out.
- Bench alert: Heath was lower on Jameis Winston than either Dave or Jamey coming into the season, so it's a bit surprising to see Winston inside the top-15 for just him. Dave and Jamey are concerned about his matchup with the
Minnesota Vikings
, and for good reason; they just held Ben Roethlisberger to 243 yards at home. This is a great test for Winston in what is expected to be the year he joins the ranks of the elite.
- First out of top-24 … Jamey: Leonard Fournette,
Chris Johnson
,
Frank Gore
; Dave:
Chris Thompson
, Johnson, Jacquizz Rodgers; Heath:
Tevin Coleman
, Isaiah Crowell,
James White
- Wait … WHO is No. 1??? Last week, Jamey stunned the world with his selection of Marshawn Lynch as the No. 1 player at RB. This time, all three agree on the top guy, and it is... Jay Ajayi? Yep. The
Miami Dolphins
force fed Ajayi in Week 1 -- apparently that "sore" knee was just fine -- and he rushed for 122 yards. Now, he gets to go against the same Jets defense that just gave up 180 yards and three touchdowns to Lynch and his Raiders' teammates. Ajayi should run wild against this team.
- Rookie watch: Jamey and Dave are both believers in Joe Mixon, and they think things are about to change in Cincinnati. With a new offensive coordinator, let's hope Mixon starts to see more work, after two weeks of largely playing a supporting role to
Giovani Bernard
. Mixon has played just 38 of the team's 125 snaps so far. I would wait a week to see how Bill Lazor uses Mixon, but if you want a high-upside play, Mixon is it.
- Value plays: You didn't even draft Javorius Allen, Chris Carson or Tarik Cohen, but you're probably starting them this week. Keep an eye on injury reports for
Terrance West
and
Jordan Howard
before locking in Allen and Cohen, but both are useful flex options given their usage in the first two games.
- First out of the top-24 … Jamey: Alshon Jeffery, Jarvis Landry, Dez Bryant; Dave: Chris Hogan,
Marqise Lee
,
Jeremy Maclin
; Heath: DeVante Parker,
Jamison Crowder
, Martavis Bryant
- Watch the injury report ... Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs were the darlings of the Fantasy world after one week, when both dominated the Saints in prime time. However, an injury to Sam Bradford 's knee forced Case Keenum into the starting lineup in Week 2 and ... things did not go well. The Vikings are hopeful Bradford can play in Week 3, but that call likely won't be made until well into the week. If he plays, consider Diggs and Thielen as starting options, but it's going to be tough to trust them if it's Keenum again.
- DON'T PANIC ... A.J. Green hasn't been nearly as good as we hoped in the first two games, as the Cincinnati Bengals ' offensive ineptitude has dragged him down. You might even be considering the possibility of sitting him. Don't. That would be ridiculous. The Green Bay Packers ' defensive backfield still isn't strong, and even a "bad" A.J. Green still has 141 yards on 10 catches in two games. If that's the floor, then he's gonna be just fine.
- Buying the breakout: J.J. Nelson had his coming out party in Week 2, taking advantage of John Brown 's absence for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also had five catches and a touchdown in Week 1, so this isn't just a one-week thing. Dallas is a tough matchup because the Cowboys like to slow the game down, but this is one game where Carson Palmer's offensive line might hold up, giving Nelson the chance for another big one.
- Flash in the pan?
Kenny Golladay
was the star of Week 1, and then followed it up with one catch for 8 yards. Dave is the only one of our three with Golladay ranked inside the top-48, at No. 37.
- First outside the top-12 … Jamey: Jason Witten, Charles Clay, Benjamin Watson ; Dave: Coby Fleener, Watson, Evan Engram ; Heath: Zach Miller , Coby Fleener, Austin Hooper
- That's more like it! After being a complete non-factor in Week 1, Hunter Henry went off for 80 yards on seven catches on seven targets. Henry still isn't on the field for every snap, but at least he surpassed Antonio Gates in Week 2. Expect that to be the norm moving forward.
- Flash in the pan? We didn't buy Austin Hooper's big game in Week 1 when he went off for 128 yards. He had just two catches on two targets on Week 2. Turns out, we're smart; he had two catches again, but for just 7 yards this time. Hooper's talent is undeniable, as we saw in Week 1. But if he's only getting a few targets a week, he's too risky to start.
