Fantasy Football Week 3: Carson Wentz is back and eight things to know

Carson Wentz had a phenomenal 2017 that was aided by a few unsustainable metrics. So it's only fitting that he comes back two weeks into the 2018 season to find Patrick Mahomes and Ryan Fitzpatrick dominating the NFL while everyone debates the sustainability of their performances. Read about all three below in this week's eight things to know.

Carson Wentz is back! But now Jay Ajayi may be out.

After two weeks of watching Nick Foles, Eagles fans and Fantasy owners alike are thrilled Carson Wentz is back. Wentz gets a great matchup in Week 3 against a Colts defense that has been better than expected, but still isn't good. He slots in as a borderline No. 1 quarterback in his first game back as we wait to see his mobility and whether he has any rust to shake off.

But the Eagles still aren't whole.

Alshon Jeffery is not expected to return this week and Jay Ajayi is day-to-day with a back injury. For the passing game that means another heavy dose of Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor. They're both must-start options. For the running game we may be looking at a must-start Corey Clement. If Ajayi is able to play, you're likely starting him in a good matchup, but if he sits, fire up Clement in any format.

The Vikings have a bye ... I mean the Bills.

The Buffalo Bills have played two games so far this season. They've allowed 78 points to the Ravens and the Chargers. What's worse, is the Ravens and Chargers lost their other two games. What's even worse than that is the Bills have to face the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota in Week 3. The Vegas consensus line has the Vikings favored by 16.5 points and that doesn't seem near high enough.

You're obviously starting Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Dalvin Cook is a must-start as well, assuming his hamstring injury is as minor as he's made it seem. But the interesting name here is Latavius Murray. The Bills have given up nine non-PPR Fantasy points each of the last two weeks to backup running backs. Murray could see double-digit touches in the second half and be a good flex in either format.

We have a pair of shootouts in Kansas City and Atlanta.

It's been a wild couple of weeks in Fantasy Football with more passing and scoring than we've ever seen. That's led to a need for Fantasy owners to score more points than ever. Where do you find Fantasy points? In games where a lot of actual points are scored. Vegas suggests you look to Kansas City and Atlanta.

The 49ers travel to Kansas City to face a Chiefs team that through two weeks looks like the greatest offense ever. It will cool off eventually. but we don't think it will be this week. Patrick Mahomes is the consensus No. 1 quarterback this week. Yes, he has some regression coming, but that's more likely to come in the next two weeks against the Broncos and Jaguars. The only real concern this week is whether Kareem Hunt can improve on his 3.8 percent target share. On the other side we expect a bounceback from Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle. You should start them both. Matt Breida also showed last week why he's our favorite 49er running back, and this Chiefs defense is almost as bad as their offense is good.

We're used to shootouts in Atlanta, but this one could be epic. The Falcons defense is decimated by injury and the Saints gave up 48 points at home to Tampa Bay in Week 1. Virtually everyone you would consider starting in this game is a start. The two interesting decisions will be with Calvin Ridley and Austin Hooper. One of these two is getting into the end zone in Week 3, but it's difficult to forecast which one. I'd be more likely to start Hooper because of how bad the rest of the tight end field is.

The surprisingly-bad Raiders have a cross-country date with the surprisingly-good Dolphins.

OK, maybe it isn't surprising to all of us that the Raiders stink, but the Dolphins have certainly caught us off guard. The problem for the Raiders isn't just a talent problem, though. This is their second consecutive road game and they're on a cross-country trip. That's a bad combination.

I'm fine with flexing Marshawn Lynch in non-PPR or Amari Cooper in either format. You can start Jared Cook if you must. But expectations for the Raiders offense should be managed. This is a great spot for the Dolphins defense and should produce a game script that is great for Kenyan Drake. There's a reason he's Jamey Eisenberg's start of the week.

Giovani Bernard is getting the touches he deserves.

#TeamGio unite! With Joe Mixon on the shelf for at least a couple of weeks, Bernard will finally get the touches he deserves. And he's an absolute must-start. Remember when Mixon was banged up at the end of 2017? Bernard finished with five straight games of double-digit Fantasy points in PPR. There have been eight times in Bernard's career the Bengals have given him 20-plus touches, and he's scored double-digit points in non-PPR every time. He's game-script proof because of his work in the passing game and one of the top DFS plays of the week.

The Seahawks are at home, but not in a very good place.

Normally after two tough road games you're excited to get back home. And I'm sure the Seahawks are. But Fantasy owners may not be that excited about it. The Seahawks have run the fourth fewest offensive plays per game, the Cowboys the second fewest. This could be a painfully slow game with both teams trying to see who can run the most clock. That's bad news for Russell Wilson, unless the Cowboys get out to a two-score lead. I'm sitting most everyone in this game except Ezekiel Elliott. Of course, as bad as tight end is, you could start Will Dissly.

A pair of rookie running backs are in a great spot to break out.

It sure feels like it could be a coming out party on Sunday night for Sony Michel and Kerryon Johnson.

We'll start with Michel, who feels the most likely. The Lions have given up 5.6 yards per carry in two games against the Jets and 49ers. They've allowed a 60-yard touchdown run in each game. Michel led the Patriots in carries last week and his team is a significant favorite on the road.

Johnson's path is a bit more arduous. The Patriots haven't been good at all against the run and they will be more than happy to let the Lions run it at 4.5 yards per pop between the 20s. But Johnson has to share with LeGarrette Blount, who is facing his former team. And who knows how long Detroit will stick with the run if the Patriots get out to a big lead?

Still, I'd be making buy low offers on both of these backs. The perception of their value could change drastically on Sunday night.

Pittsburgh tries to break the spell of Fitzmagic.

It's going to happen at some point. I can't tell you when, but Fitzmagic is going to turn back into 35-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick in the coming weeks. So while I'm perfectly fine streaming him this week, I wouldn't start all of his receivers as if his production is guaranteed. Specifically, I'm terrified of DeSean Jackson.

Jackson has nine targets on the season. That's an unimpressive number. But he's been the best receiver in Fantasy because he's caught 100 percent of his targets and averaged 30.6 yards per reception. He's a boom-or-bust flex this week, so don't sit a high-volume receiver for him.

