Fantasy Football Week 3 Cut List: Our rankings to help you make wise drops before waivers

What is the Cut List?

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Player 10 12 14 Kalen Ballage, MIA X X X Kenyan Drake, MIA X X X Derrius Guice, WAS X X X Damien Harris, NE X X X Darrell Henderson, LAR X X X Nyheim Hines, IND X X X Dion Lewis, TEN X X X Jalen Richard, OAK X X X C.J. Anderson, DET X X

Tony Pollard, DAL X



Jamaal Williams, GB X





Wide receivers

Player 10 12 14 Zay Jones, BUF X X X Marqise Lee, JAC X X X Donte Moncrief, PIT X X X Dante Pettis, SF X X X Kenny Stills, HOU X X X Anthony Miller, CHI X X

Mohamed Sanu, ATL X X

Geronimo Allison, GB X



Marquise Goodwin, SF X



Marvin Jones, DET X



Jarvis Landry, CLE X





Tight ends

Player 10 12 14 Trey Burton, CHI X X X Hunter Henry, LAC X X X Jordan Reed, WAS X X X Kyle Rudolph, MIN X X X

Quarterbacks

Player 10 12 14 Derek Carr, OAK X X X Kirk Cousins, MIN X X X Sam Darnold, NYJ X X X Ben Roethlisberger, PIT X X X Mitchell Trubisky, CHI X X X Drew Brees, NO X





So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.