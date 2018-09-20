Fantasy Football Week 3: Debating Marshawn Lynch vs. Adrian Peterson as a better DFS option

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

For this week, Heath Cummings and I are debating two running backs with Marshawn Lynch vs. Adrian Peterson. Lynch is my guy, and Cummings has Peterson.

For pricing purposes, Lynch is $6,400 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings. Peterson is at $6,500 on FanDuel and $4,900 on DraftKings.

Here are our arguments, and then you can see what the Google Assistant decided.

Eisenberg's case for Lynch ...

Let's face it, no one really wants to use Lynch or Peterson this week. There's nothing exciting about either one. But if you have to choose one of the older running backs in the NFL -- only Frank Gore (35) and Darren Sproles (35) are older than Peterson (33) and Lynch (32) -- go with the one who has the chance to get more work. And that's Lynch.

While the situation for Lynch is brutal in having to go across the country from Oakland to Miami for a 1 p.m. ET start, he's not coming off the field unless the Dolphins are blowing out the Raiders. And that's not likely to happen.

However, in Washington, the Packers could pull ahead of the Redskins early, and Peterson will be watching as Chris Thompson takes over in the passing game. I view this as a likely scenario even with Washington playing at home. That happened in Week 2 when the Redskins trailed at home against the Colts.

The matchup also favors Lynch since the Dolphins have allowed a running back to score in each of the first two games. Lynch also has scored in each of his first two outings against the Rams and Broncos, and both of those are tougher run defenses than Miami.

The Packers, meanwhile, have yet to allow a running back to score in facing better running backs than Peterson in matchups with Jordan Howard and Dalvin Cook. In fact, the more I see about Peterson's situation, the more confident I am in going with Lynch.

While the pricing is the relatively similar for both guys on each daily site, the production might not be close. Go with Lynch over Peterson this week.

Cummings' case for Peterson ...

How do I differentiate between a pair of old running backs on underdog teams? Admittedly, these aren't the types of backs we generally target.

But the first thing I want is at least some opportunity to succeed in the passing game in case the game script starts to go the direction Las Vegas suggests it will. Peterson clearly isn't the pass-catching back in Washington, but he does have six targets in the first two weeks of the season. Better yet, he's turned them into five catches for 100 yards. Lynch has four targets that he's turned into 11 yards.

The other advantage Peterson has is that he's at home. That may not seem like much, but it is compared to a cross-country trip from Oakland to Miami. Teams are notorious for laying eggs when they travel that direction, and it's especially worrisome when they were on the road the week before.

Both running backs are thee-point underdogs, so in theory you'd think the game scripts look similar. But it seems more likely this Raiders team heads to Miami and gets their doors blown off whereas it seems more believable Washington could keep pace against a Packers defense that isn't as threatening on the road.

I have Peterson projected for more touches, more yards, and a better chance of scoring a touchdown. That makes him the better play in Week 3.

The Google Assistant says ...

"Adrian Peterson is projected for more Fantasy points than Marshawn Lynch. Adrian Peterson is also projected for more Fantasy points in PPR leagues."

