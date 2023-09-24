Joshua Kelley was bad in his debut as the starter for the Chargers in Week 2 at the Titans with Austin Ekeler (ankle) out. But don't let that scare you from using Kelley this week in all formats. Kelley is my favorite DFS player for the upcoming slate with his Week 3 matchup at the Vikings.

He's $5,400 on DraftKings and $6,100 on FanDuel. He might be popular now that Ekeler is ruled out against the Vikings, but Kelley's expected roster percentage was non-existent on Pro Football Focus as of Thursday.

I understand the hesitation to trust Kelley this week after what happened at Tennessee in Week 2. He had a bad game with 13 carries for 39 yards and no catches on one target, but that was a brutal matchup against the Titans.

The good news is Kelley played 79 percent of the snaps, and he should once again see a hefty workload with Ekeler out. And this is a much better matchup against Minnesota.

The Vikings did a good job in holding Rachaad White to 49 total yards in Week 1, but D'Andre Swift had 181 total yards in Week 2. And this game has the highest projected point total of the week at 54, so there's a great chance for Kelley to find the end zone.

Go back to Week 1 when Kelley had 16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown against Miami, and I wouldn't be surprised if he produced close to that level again. He's going to reward you in a big way with Ekeler once again out in Week 3, and I will have a lot of exposure to Kelley in my DFS lineups this week.

