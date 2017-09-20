Fantasy Football Week 3: Don't drop Jalen Richard, Andrew Luck and Thomas Rawls. They're at the top of our stash rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power rankings.
So, you're playing the waiver wire and you're ready to make your latest add, but you've got a problem. You don't know who to drop. You've got a bench full of injured stars and potential studs patiently waiting for their chance. Who is it okay to drop? Is the guy you're picking up even worth dropping anyone? Hopefully the Stash Power Rankings to help.
Below are 20 players who probably won't help you in Week 3, but may deserve a spot on your roster anyway. This is not a universal list -- your own positional depth does impact things -- but it's a good place to start. If you have Samaje Perine and Jalen Richard on your roster and need a spot, go ahead and drop Perine -- Richard's ranked higher right now.
We'll update this list each Wednesday as these things change. For example, if Andrew Luck is cleared to play next week, or Thomas Rawls pushes Chris Carson for playing time after getting worked in slowly in Week 3, neither is likely to appear again.
|Player
|Ownership
|Last Week
|Trend
|Andrew Luck
|89%
|NA
|--
|David Johnson
|92%
|NA
|--
|Jalen Richard
|29%
|NA
|Thomas Rawls
|83%
|NA
|Danny Amendola
|45%
|NA
|--
|D'Onta Foreman
|34%
|NA
|Bilal Powell
|91%
|NA
|Wendell Smallwood
|19%
|NA
|--
|Samaje Perine
|56%
|NA
|Greg Olsen
|78%
|NA
|Marlon Mack
|41%
|NA
|--
|Donte Moncrief
|66%
|NA
|John Ross
|18%
|NA
|--
|Mike Williams
|13%
|NA
|James Conner
|32%
|NA
|--
|Alfred Morris
|13%
|NA
|Corey Coleman
|49%
|NA
|Latavius Murray
|36%
|NA
|--
|Matt Breida
|12%
|NA
|--
|Dion Lewis
|20%
|NA
|--
|Jamaal Williams
|58%
|NA
-
