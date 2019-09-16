Fantasy Football Week 3 Early Waiver Wire Targets, Injury Replacements
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes a look at the ramifications of Drew Brees' injury before looking ahead to the waiver wire.
On the same day Ben Roethlisberger left at halftime in the Steelers' loss versus the Seahawks, Saints quarterback Drew Brees hit his throwing hand on the hand of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and was forced out of what would become the Saints' loss at the L.A. Rams.
After trying and failing to grip a football on the sideline, Brees had his hand wrapped in ice. After halftime, he came out without a wrap and stayed on the sideline even though he had been ruled out for the rest of the game.
Not surprisingly, the Saints offense sputtered. With Teddy Bridgewater piloting the offense, Michael Thomas needed 10 catches to rack up 89 yards and no one else on the team had even 60 total yards. No one scored, either.
After the game, head coach Sean Payton didn't really say much:
It certainly doesn't seem like positive news is coming. In fact, by the sound of it, even Brees is dreading his next exam:
Replacing Brees in Fantasy won't be too difficult. Andy Dalton and Jacoby Brissett will be the top sub-50% owned waiver-wire replacements (Brissett plays the Falcons in Week 3, a better matchup than Dalton at the Bills). Teddy Bridgewater also could be a choice, though the other two are probably better. Trading for a passer might be easier — backup Fantasy quarterbacks typically don't carry too much value. Check around with other managers.
Just to put it out there: Bridgewater entered this week with a career 29-to-23 touchdown-to-interception ratio in 35 appearances, a 64.6 completion percentage, seven multi-touchdown outings and five career 300-yard games.
Brees' absence would absolutely hurt the upside of other Saints players. Thomas would need a lot of targets each week to retain most of his Fantasy value. Same goes for Alvin Kamara, who would see defenses cover him quite differently without Brees. It would be really hard to even consider anyone else in the offense. Latavius Murray and Jared Cook could find their way to the waiver wire, though in the case of Murray, it would be short-sighted.
The Saints play at the Seahawks next week, then are at home against the Cowboys, the Buccaneers, at Jacksonville, at Chicago, and home to the Cardinals before a Week 9 bye. A healthy Brees would help this unit fare much better than Bridgewater will. If we learn that the news on Brees is not good, it might be time to consider trading off key Saints players. Most of their upcoming matchups are downright dangerous.
Early Waiver Targets
PIT Pittsburgh • #38
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It goes without saying that Samuels would be an incredibly good Fantasy option if James Conner were to miss playing time. Samuels admirably replaced Conner last season, notching at least 8 non-PPR/15 PPR Fantasy points in each of three starts. There's not quite as much upside to Samuels if Mason Rudolph is in charge of the Steelers offense, but he'd still be a starting running back with 15-touch potential.
Frank Gore RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
A week ago this time, we were anticipating Devin Singletary's takeover of the Bills backfield. But toward the end of Week 2, Singletary limped off across the length of the field and Gore, who started the game, finished things up for the Bills. And he wasn't bad — the 83 total yards he had are his fourth-highest since the start of last season. Better yet, he's got a home date with the Bengals in Week 3. Gore is the best band-aid running back a Fantasy manager could grab, with T.J. Yeldon also a low-end consideration, provided Singletary misses the game.
KC Kansas City • #34
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Damien Williams left Week 2 with a right knee contusion, and LeSean McCoy left with an ankle injury late. If either player misses Week 3, then rookie Darwin Thompson will scoot right back into the Fantasy spotlight. I loved what I saw from Thompson during the preseason — he's a smaller speed back with good hands, and is better in pass protection than anyone expected. If Williams and McCoy BOTH miss Week 3, then Thompson is at the forefront of a nice dose of touches (as would be Darrel Williams — 1% owned). It'll be against a tough Ravens run defense, but one that can't afford to stack the box and risk Mahomes firing off cannonballs downfield.
KC Kansas City • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
It's pretty simple, really: If you catch passes from Patrick Mahomes, you have a shot to be a Fantasy hero. That was the case this week as Robinson and Mecole Hardman (48%) reaped big numbers while the Raiders looked to take Sammy Watkins away. Robinson has been toiling as a role player for the Chiefs but exploded for four pass plays of 25 plus yards, three of them in the second quarter and two of them for touchdowns. Hardman continued to play a lot of snaps and came through for 61 yards on four catches and six targets, with a 42-yard touchdown and a 72-yard touchdown wiped off the board by a holding penalty. There could be a lot of volatility in both of their numbers for however long Tyreek Hill is sidelined, but both are worth locking into lineups as No. 3 options in what should be a shootout with the Ravens in Week 3.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Tevin Coleman picked the wrong time to get hurt. The 49ers run offense completely overwhelmed the Bengals defense, creating room for three different players to earn 10-plus Fantasy points in non-PPR. Matt Breida had the most yards, but Mostert had the most touches; Jeff Wilson (0%), fresh off the practice squad, had the most touchdowns. Interestingly enough, it was Mostert who played the most snaps with 34, followed by Breida with 21 and Wilson with 15 (10 in the fourth quarter). San Francisco gets the Steelers at home next week — not an easy matchup, but if Pittsburgh's offense can't move without Ben Roethlisberger, there will be carries to be had. Mostert should be considered a usable flex; Wilson's more of a bench stash and desperation option for lineups.
More names to know
- Deebo Samuel (available in 75% of CBS Sports leagues): Samuel led the 49ers receivers, George Kittle included, in targets, catches and yards on Sunday along with a 2-yard touchdown. He played 29 snaps, fewer than Dante Pettis (35 snaps, no targets) and Marquise Goodwin (38 snaps, three targets caught for 77 yards and a wide-open touchdown), but he clearly showed off a capable skill-set that the Niners could use now. Samuel could replace A.J. Brown, Danny Amendola, Donte Moncrief, Anthony Miller, James Washington or even Pettis on your bench.
- Marquise Goodwin (available in 63% of CBS Sports leagues): See above.
- Terry McLaurin (available in 50% of CBS Sports leagues): The rookie looks like Washington's No. 1 receiver. He's scored in consecutive weeks and come away with nice yardage each time on heavy snap usage. Look, someone's going to have to catch the football in Washington when they're playing from behind. This speedy, tall receiver seems prepared to be that guy. You might want to grab him and bench him, though — the Bears come to D.C. in Week 3.
- D.J. Chark (available in 79% of CBS Sports leagues): It's OK if you didn't buy into Chark last week — almost no one did. But that's going to change after he came down with a Gardner Minshew touchdown late in the Jaguars' loss to the Texans. He also led the Jaguars in targets with nine, catching seven for a modest 55 yards. He's a giant at 6-foot-4 and has made plays in each of two games so far. There's a lot of risk — he's not a very refined receiver, his quarterback doesn't exactly come with a strong pedigree, and his team could really stink. Their schedule moving forward also suggests some struggles (Tennessee this Thursday, then at Denver, then at Carolina, then home versus New Orleans). It wouldn't hurt to have him as a back-up plan if you miss on one of the Chiefs' breakout receivers off waivers.
- Will Dissly (available in 94% of CBS Sports leagues): It's encouraging that Dissly caught all five of his targets for 50 yards and two touchdowns. It doesn't mean he'll do it every week. We've seen Seahawks tight ends play well one week and fall off the next. Dissly himself has struggled to stay healthy (he started this week as a question mark to play). The Saints visit the Seahawks next, not a favorable matchup for Dissly.
- Andy Dalton (available in 71% of CBS Sports leagues): It's ugly, but Dalton has found ways to post 300-plus yards and two-plus scores in consecutive games. It's noteworthy because he's done it without A.J. Green. That's going to change soon — Green will come back and join what's been a pretty good receiving group led by Tyler Boyd and John Ross. He'll need them — he's got back-to-back road games in Weeks 3 and 4 and then faces off against some tough defenses starting in Week 6 through his bye week and even beyond.
