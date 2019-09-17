Fantasy Football Week 3: Experts rankings show how to handle injury fallout

Injuries happen every single Fantasy season, but this year's have been especially impactful. Through just two weeks, we've already seen five starting quarterbacks go down with injuries, and they haven't been nobodies, exactly: Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger, and Cam Newton are certainly names you'll miss. Add in Andrew Luck's shocking injury-related retirements just before the season, and that's four big-name passers going down, without mentioning Nick Foles and Sam Darnold, two quarterbacks we were expecting to lead improved offenses.

And the thing about quarterback injuries is, they don't just impact the player missing time. When Roethlisberger is out, the entire Steelers offense is impacted, obviously. Which means early-round picks like James Conner and JuJu Smith-Schuster see their value take a hit without anything actually happening to them.

There's obviously plenty of time to survive and thrive in spite of these injuries, but you might have to get creative. You'll need to hit the waiver wire for replacements or get ahead of the crowd on buy-low trades. Jamey Eisenberg's Week 3 Waiver Wire column can help you with the former, but if you're looking for some trade targets, here are a handful I would recommend seeing if you can buy at a discount:

Smith-Schuster — You'll see shortly that my colleagues don't exactly agree, but we have to consider the possibility that Roethlisberger's rough start was at least partially the result of the elbow issue that ultimately ended his season. Which means we have to consider the possibility that the Steelers might actually be better off with Mason Rudolph than what they've gotten so far.

Joe Mixon — I definitely had some concerns about what Mixon would be able to do in this Bengals offense, but the fact of the matter is, they've been better than expected so far under new coach Zac Taylor. Let Mixon get further removed from his ankle injury, and we could see a big bounce back performance.

Will Fuller — I had some concerns the Texans might use Fuller a bit less after acquiring Kenny Stills, but Fuller is still playing nearly every offensive snap and remains incredibly efficient. He had seven targets in Week 2, but the production didn't follow. It will.

Mike Williams — Despite leaving Week 1 early and being a game-time decision in Week 2, Williams has played close to two-thirds of the snaps for the Chargers. Expect a bigger role moving forward.

Royce Freeman — Ben Gretch is talking me into this one Phillip Lindsay. Freeman was the significantly better prospect last season, but played through an ankle injury early and never really got going.

For more help fine-tuning your Week 3 roster, our rankings are ready for you whenever you want to tweak your lineup. Here's how our Fantasy experts are handling Week 3's biggest rankings questions:

1. Who do you have ranked higher rest of season, and why: JuJu Smith-Schuster or Michael Thomas?

Jamey Eisenberg: Thomas. Drew Brees is expected to return. Ben Roethlisberger is not. I also like Sean Payton's chances of getting his offense on track with a backup quarterback compared to the Steelers.

Thomas. Drew Brees is expected to return. Ben Roethlisberger is not. I also like Sean Payton's chances of getting his offense on track with a backup quarterback compared to the Steelers. Dave Richard: I'm chasing volume, so Thomas is the safer receiver. Through two games he has 10 more targets, nine more catches and 50 more yards. He'll eventually get his starting quarterback back (hopefully). Until then, he'll still be the highest-targeted receiver for the Saints and have 10-catch potential each week. Nearly 30% of Smith-Schuster's yards came on a flea flicker from Rudolph in Week 2. I doubt the Steelers will resort to gimmicks in their passing offense nor regularly rely on Smith-Schuster on deep passes. Smith-Schuster has the inevitable task of drawing double-teams while catching passes from an inexperienced quarterback for the rest of the season. That makes me nervous.



2. If I lost Drew Brees or Ben Roethlisberger, who is the QB I need to add for Week 3? And beyond?

Jamey: Josh Allen. He looks like a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback for the rest of the season.

Josh Allen. He looks like a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback for the rest of the season. Dave: Welcome to Streamingville, population: you! If you can find Jimmy Garoppolo, Josh Allen or Matthew Stafford, then get them. Otherwise, Andy Dalton is the only quarterback available in 70% of CBS Sports leagues who has posted nice numbers and has a quality receiving corps. I'd start with him but keep my eyes on Jacoby Brissett and Daniel Jones.

3. Which early-round pick are you most worried about right now?

Jamey: Damien Williams. He's hurt on top of being in a timeshare. It's not looking good for his long-term value.

Damien Williams. He's hurt on top of being in a timeshare. It's not looking good for his long-term value. Dave: This is a big week for the Fantasy values of Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Through two games they've combined for 204 yards and two touchdowns (one each), and neither one has scored more than 10 points in non-PPR or 13 points in PPR. A home date with the Raiders makes for the perfect get-right spot for embattled quarterback Kirk Cousins, but if the Vikings opt to keep it conservative and have Cousins attempt under 20 passes, then their skid will continue and Fantasy managers will react.

4. Which slow-starting star are you least worried about right now?

Jamey: Mike Evans. There are better days coming for this Tampa Bay passing attack, and Evans will start stacking big games on top of each other soon.

Mike Evans. There are better days coming for this Tampa Bay passing attack, and Evans will start stacking big games on top of each other soon. Dave: George Kittle should have two touchdowns on top of his smallish yardage, but even with those penalized plays costing him, I still view him as a top Fantasy tight end. With the way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, I have no doubt that his best days are coming. He's a sensational buy-low tight end this week.

5. Who is the top tight end you would add for Week 3? And beyond?

Jamey: Greg Olsen. He looks good now that's he's healthy, and hopefully he'll be able to stay on the field for 16 games.

Greg Olsen. He looks good now that's he's healthy, and hopefully he'll be able to stay on the field for 16 games. Dave: Jason Witten is back, baby! With touchdowns in each of his first two games, Michael Gallup sidelined for two weeks, and the most wonderful matchup a desperate Fantasy manager could pray for in the Dolphins headed to Dallas, Witten is worth pulling a rabbit out of your hat for in Week 3.



6. What is your top streaming DST option for Week 3?

Jamey: Seahawks. It's the Saints first full game without Brees, and they are playing back-to-back road games. I like the Seahawks DST in this spot.

Seahawks. It's the Saints first full game without Brees, and they are playing back-to-back road games. I like the Seahawks DST in this spot. Dave: The 49ers (29% owned) have scored 10-plus points in typical DST scoring formats each of the first two weeks of the season. They're headed home to face off against Rudolph and the Steelers in Week 3. Pencil them in for another solid performance.

So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 2 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.