Week 3 of the Fantasy Football season is always a very telling one as we get through the Week 1 and 2 overreactions and sift through more data on how each offense plans to utilize their personnel. Our expectations for backfield touches, targets in the pass game, snap shares and overall usage are often not met and that's when we have to pivot.

In Week 3, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar despite scoring coming way down from Week 2 resulting in fewer standout players in Week 3. This could be the start of something special for some of these players and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 4 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar.

Tucker broke out in a big way in Week 3. Tucker has flashed at previous times in his Raiders career as a speedy boundary receiver who can take the top off of defenses, but in Week 3, he was much more than that. He became a safety blanket for Geno Smith to find over and over again, including in the red zone, while also serving as that deep threat over the top of the defense. Tucker led the Raiders with nine targets -- Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers combined for nine total. He turned those nine targets into eight receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Tucker will be one of the top waiver wire adds in Week 3 and for good reason.

There were whispers this summer of the massive jump Strange took in training camp and Week 3 was a good sign of things to come for the young tight end. Strange led the Jaguars in receiving with six receptions and 61 yards. In full-point PPR leagues, Strange is primed to settle in as a borderline TE1/TE2 moving forward.

Ollie Gordon, RB, Dolphins

After the Dolphins Week 3 game against the Bills, head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed he made a concerted effort to get rookie Ollie Gordon rolling. And it worked. Gordon provides a different element for the Dolphins run game than De'Von Achane with more power, size and the ability to create more after contact. Gordon had nine carries 38 yards -- a 4.2 yards per carry average. Achane had just 12 carries in the game. More importantly, Gordon scored a red zone touchdown. If he can maintain a large percentage of red zone work, Gordon has FLEX appeal moving forward. If not, he should be added in all leagues as a top handcuff behind Achane given his injury history.

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

If Tuten was left unclaimed on your league's waiver wire last week following the Tank Bigsby trade, he's a must-add player moving forward. Tuten scored in the red zone for Jacksonville in Week 3 and looks to be setttling in to a big role in this offense. Head coach Liam Coen has done an excellent job scheming spacei n the run game -- Jacksonville entered Week 3 in the top-3 among all offenses in yards created before contact.

Calvin Austin, WR, Steelers

Austin is settling in nicely -- and quietly -- as Aaron Rodgers' No. 2 target in the pass game. Austin has earned Rodgers' trust and it led to another touchdown in Week 3. He's worth scooping up as a bench stash and could soon work his way onto the FLEX radar in deeper leagues.

Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars

Washington exploded in Week 3 with 11 targets for the Jaguars. He was often Trevor Lawrence's first read and/or safety blanket. Washington only turned his 11 targets into 34 yards and four receptions, but any time we see double-digit targets in a single game, that player belongs on the Fantasy radar.

The 2025 first-round pick is still rostered in a vast majority of leagues, but he had a slow start in the boxscores in Weeks 1 and 2. Despite his slow start, Golden led the NFL in separation rate in Week 2, per Fantasy Points Data. In Week 3, Golden saw his role expand with Jayden Reed placed on injured reserve. Despite facing a dominant Browns defense that forced the Packers to punt five times, Golden led the Packers with 52 receiving yards on four receptions. Golden will continue to see his role grow in this offense and the Packers will certainly have easier matchups than Cleveland moving forward.