From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 3 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Bryce Young; running backs Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeVonta Smith, Christian Watson, Cooper Kupp, Diontae Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight end Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.
- QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) - Out
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - Out
- OG Quenton Nelson (toe) - Questionable
- CB Kenny Moore (knee) - Questionable
- RB Justice Hill (toe) - Out
- WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) - Out
- OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Out
- C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Out
- LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Out
- CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out
- FS Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Out
Anthony Richardson has been ruled out with a concussion, leaving Gardner Minshew as the quarterback for the Colts in Week 2. Minshew has proven to be one of the more effective backup quarterbacks in the league and the Colts receiving corps should be relatively unaffected. The matchup is less than ideal but the Ravens are without several key pieces of their secondary. Michael Pittman is a solid WR2 and Josh Downs is an interesting deep league option, given the injuries for the Ravens.
The Colts have been an excellent matchup for opposing quarterbacks in 2023. Although Mark Andrews returned to full health in Week 2, Zay Flowers had a solid performance and should continue to thrive with Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out. Flowers is a strong flex play in all formats.
For the Ravens offense, Justice Hill is out for Week 3 and Gus Edwards should see the majority of carries. Indianapolis isn't an ideal matchup for opposing running backs and the Ravens have multiple injuries across the offensive line. But pure volume and goal line opportunities make Edwards an RB2.
DFS impact
At first glance, this matchup is easily overlooked and while it isn't the ideal game to target, you can pull several pieces from this game in DFS. Zay Flowers is a strong play at $5,400, given the boom potential against the Indianapolis secondary. Edwards at $5,300 is also intriguing.
Notable injuries
- RB Derrick Henry (toe) - TBD
- WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) - TBD
- OG Peter Skoronski (appendix) - TBD
- DT Teair Tart (knee) - TBD
- DT Denico Autry (foot) - TBD
- LB Harold Landry (hamstring) - TBD
- SAF Armani Hooker (concussion) - TBD
- RB Nick Chubb (knee) - IR
- WR Amari Cooper (groin) - TBD
- OT Jedrick Wills (shoulder) - TBD
- DE Za'Darius Smith (ankle) - TBD
- MLB Anthony Walker (pectoral) - TBD
- CB Greg Newsome (elbow) - TBD
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Questionable
- CB Jeff Okudah (foot) - Questionable
Lions
- RB David Montgomery (thigh) - TBD
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) - TBD
- WR Josh Reynolds (groin) - TBD
- OT Taylor Decker (ankle) - TBD
- OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) - TBD
- CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) - TBD
- FS Kerby Joseph (hip) - TBD
- SS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) - IR
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- QB Taysom Hill (knee) - Cleared
- RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) - Out
- RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) - Cleared
- TE Foster Moreau (ankle) - Doubtful
- CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) - Questionable
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Questionable
- WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Questionable
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Out
- LB Rashan Gary (knee) - Cleared
- LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow) - Questionable
- CB Jaire Alexander (back) - Questionable
Aaron Jones missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and A.J. Dillon took over as the lead back but was underwhelming. If Jones is cleared to play, trust Jones as a high-end RB2. If Jones is unable to suit up, view Dillon as a low-end flex option. Christian Watson also remains in question. Even if Watson is cleared to play, he's a risky play given the amount of time he's missed. Expect a similar performance to that of Jerry Jeudy in Week 2 after his return from a hamstring injury. Watson would be a risky low-end flex play and should be benched if limited in any capacity.
For New Orleans, with Alvin Kamara serving his final game of suspension, the Saints backfield will feature Tony Jones and Kendre Miller. Jones struggle in relief of Williams last week in terms of yards per carry but had two touchdowns. Expect Miller and Jones to split time. Unless we get any details around the workload split between the two backs, Fantasy managers should avoid this backfield outside of deeper formats.
DFS impact
Although players like Dillon and Romeo Doubs would have lead roles if Jones and Watson are out, the matchup is difficult and neither has strong appeal in DFS. Jayden Reed could be a cheap value play at just $3,800, given the likelihood that Doubs would see the tougher coverage.
Notable injuries
- OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - TBD
- MLB Denzel Perryman (hand) - TBD
- SAF Jimmie Ward (hip) - TBD
- SAF Jalen Pitre (chest) - TBD
- CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) -TBD
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Zay Jones (knee) - TBD
- DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) - TBD
- LB Josh Allen (shoulder) - TBD
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - IR
- FS Justin Simmons (hip) - TBD
- RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) - TBD
- WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) - TBD
- TE Tyler Kroft (back) - TBD
- OT Terron Armstead (leg) - TBD
- DT Raekwon Davis (wrist) - TBD
- OLB Jaelan Phillips (back) - TBD
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - TBD
- MLB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - TBD
- LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - TBD
Vikings
- C Garrett Bradbury (back) - TBD
- OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) - TBD
- LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) - TBD
- MLB Jordan Hicks (shin) - TBD
- SAF Josh Metellus (shoulder) - TBD
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- WR DeVante Parker (knee) - TBD
- OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) - TBD
- OG Cole Strange (knee) - TBD
- OG Sidy Sow (concussion) - TBD
- OT Trent Brown (concussion) - TBD
- DT Christian Barmore (knee) - TBD
- DB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - TBD
- CB Marcus Jones (shoulder) - Out
- RB Breece Hall (knee – ACL) - TBD
- OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – TBD
- OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - TBD
- DE John Franklin-Meyers (hip) - TBD
- LB Quincy Adams (knee) - TBD
- DB Tony Adams (hamstring) - TBD
- K Greg Zuerlein (groin) - TBD
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- TE Dawson Knox (back) - Cleared
- OT Spencer Brown (shoulder) - Cleared
- DE Leonard Floyd (ankle) - Cleared
- LB Terrel Bernard (leg) - Cleared
- SS Micah Hyde (hamstring) - Cleared
- TE Logan Thomas (concussion) - Out
- WR Curtis Samuel (illness) - Questionable
- NT Daron Payne (ankle) - Cleared
- S Kamren Curl (illness) - Questionable
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- QB Bryce Young (ankle) - Out
- RB Miles Sanders (pectoral) - Cleared
- LB Brian Burns (ankle) - Cleared
- OLB Justin Houston (calf) - Questionable
- WR DK Metcalf (ribs) - TBD
- TE Will Dissly (shoulder) - TBD
- OT Charles Cross (toe) - TBD
- OG Damien Lewis (ankle) - TBD
- OG Phil Haynes (calf) - TBD
- DE Jarran Reed (groin) - TBD
- LB Boye Mafe (knee) - TBD
- CB Coby Bryant (toe) - TBD
- CB Tariq Woolen (chest) - TBD
- SS Jamal Adams (knee) - TBD
- SS Julian Love (hamstring) - TBD
- FS Quandre Diggs (hamstring) - TBD
Bryce Young is officially out for Week 3 and while few Fantasy managers planned to start young in single quarterback leagues, his absence is significant to note. Andy Dalton will replace Young this week and should bring some stability to the offense. Seattle's secondary is reeling with injuries and has struggle early on this season. An experience veteran like Dalton could make Panthers receivers - particularly Adam Thielen - an appealing low-end flex option this week.
DFS impact
While it's difficult to trust the Panthers in redraft leagues, in DFS we can take cheap dart throws with the Panthers' receivers in tournament play. Thielen is just $3,900 on DraftKings and Jonathan Mingo is $3,400.
Notable injuries
- WR Brandin Cooks (knee) - TBD
- C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) - TBD
- OG Zack Martin (ankle) - TBD
- CB Trevon Diggs (knee-ACL) - Out
- DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - TBD
- DE L.J. Collier (biceps) - IR
- DE Carlos Watkins (biceps) - TBD
- LB Josh Woods (ankle) - TBD
- SAF Budda Baker (hamstring) - TBD
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- WR Darnell Mooney (knee) - TBD
- DL Khalid Kareem (hip) - TBD
- FS Eddie Jackson (foot) - TBD
Chiefs
- RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) - TBD
WR Kadarius Toney (toe) - TBD
- WR Richie James (knee) - TBD
- LB Nick Bolton (ankle) - TBD
- LB Willie Gay Jr. (quadriceps) - TBD
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- RB Anthony McFarland (knee) - IR
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - IR
- WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) - Out
- TE Darnell Washington (knee) - Cleared
- DT Cameron Heyward (groin) - IR
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - Cleared
- FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest) - Cleared
- WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - TBD
- DE Chandler Jones (NIR) - Out
- DE Tyree Wilson (illness) - TBD
- DT Bilal Nichols (hamstring) - TBD
- CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) - TBD
DFS impact
Notable injuries
Eagles
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) - TBD
- RB Boston Scott (concussion) - TBD
- WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) - TBD
- WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Jack Stoll (ankle) - TBD
- DE Josh Sweat (toe) - TBD
- DT Jordan Davis (ankle) - TBD
- DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) - TBD
- ILB Zach Cunningham (ribs) - TBD
- CB James Bradberry (concussion) - TBD
- SS Terrell Edmunds (illness) - TBD
- SAF Reed Blankenship (ribs) - TBD
Buccaneers
- RB Chase Edmonds (knee) - IR
- DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - TBD
- DT Vita Vea (pectoral) - TBD
- CB Carlton Davis (toe) - TBD
- FS Ryan Neal (ribs) - TBD
DFS impact
Notable injuries
- QB Stetson Bennett (illness) - NFI
- WR Puka Nacua (oblique) - TBD
- OG Joe Noteboom (shoulder) - TBD
- DE Jonah Williams (back) - TBD
- CB Decobie Durant (groin) - TBD
- QB Joe Burrow (calf) - TBD
- SAF Nick Scott (concussion) - TBD
DFS impact
