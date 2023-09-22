getty-anthony-richardson-colts.jpg
From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 3 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Bryce Young; running backs Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeVonta Smith, Christian Watson, Cooper Kupp, Diontae Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight end Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Indianapolis Colts
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -8, O/U 44

Colts

  • QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) - Out
  • C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - Out
  • OG Quenton Nelson (toe) - Questionable
  • CB Kenny Moore (knee) - Questionable

Ravens

  • RB Justice Hill (toe) - Out
  • WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) - Out
  • OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Out
  • C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Out
  • LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Out
  • CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out
  • FS Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Out

Anthony Richardson has been ruled out with a concussion, leaving Gardner Minshew as the quarterback for the Colts in Week 2. Minshew has proven to be one of the more effective backup quarterbacks in the league and the Colts receiving corps should be relatively unaffected. The matchup is less than ideal but the Ravens are without several key pieces of their secondary. Michael Pittman is a solid WR2 and Josh Downs is an interesting deep league option, given the injuries for the Ravens.

The Colts have been an excellent matchup for opposing quarterbacks in 2023. Although Mark Andrews returned to full health in Week 2, Zay Flowers had a solid performance and should continue to thrive with Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out. Flowers is a strong flex play in all formats.

For the Ravens offense, Justice Hill is out for Week 3 and Gus Edwards should see the majority of carries. Indianapolis isn't an ideal matchup for opposing running backs and the Ravens have multiple injuries across the offensive line. But pure volume and goal line opportunities make Edwards an RB2.

DFS impact

At first glance, this matchup is easily overlooked and while it isn't the ideal game to target, you can pull several pieces from this game in DFS. Zay Flowers is a strong play at $5,400, given the boom potential against the Indianapolis secondary. Edwards at $5,300 is also intriguing.

Tennessee Titans
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3.5, O/U 39.5

Notable injuries

Titans

  • RB Derrick Henry (toe) - TBD
  • WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) - TBD
  • OG Peter Skoronski (appendix) - TBD
  • DT Teair Tart (knee) - TBD
  • DT Denico Autry (foot) - TBD
  • LB Harold Landry (hamstring) - TBD
  • SAF Armani Hooker (concussion) - TBD

Browns

  • RB Nick Chubb (knee) - IR
  • WR Amari Cooper (groin) - TBD
  • OT Jedrick Wills (shoulder) - TBD
  • DE Za'Darius Smith (ankle) - TBD
  • MLB Anthony Walker (pectoral) - TBD
  • CB Greg Newsome (elbow) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Atlanta Falcons
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 46

Notable injuries

Falcons

  • RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Questionable
  • CB Jeff Okudah (foot) - Questionable

Lions

  • RB David Montgomery (thigh) - TBD
  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) - TBD
  • WR Josh Reynolds (groin) - TBD
  • OT Taylor Decker (ankle) - TBD
  • OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) - TBD
  • CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) - TBD
  • FS Kerby Joseph (hip) - TBD
  • SS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) - IR

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

New Orleans Saints
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -1.5, O/U 42.5

Notable injuries

Saints

  • QB Taysom Hill (knee) - Cleared
  • RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) - Out
  • RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) - Cleared
  • TE Foster Moreau (ankle) - Doubtful
  • CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) - Questionable

Packers

  • RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Questionable
  • WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Questionable
  • OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Questionable
  • OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Out
  • LB Rashan Gary (knee) - Cleared
  • LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow) - Questionable
  • CB Jaire Alexander (back) - Questionable

Aaron Jones missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and A.J. Dillon took over as the lead back but was underwhelming. If Jones is cleared to play, trust Jones as a high-end RB2. If Jones is unable to suit up, view Dillon as a low-end flex option. Christian Watson also remains in question. Even if Watson is cleared to play, he's a risky play given the amount of time he's missed. Expect a similar performance to that of Jerry Jeudy in Week 2 after his return from a hamstring injury. Watson would be a risky low-end flex play and should be benched if limited in any capacity.

For New Orleans, with Alvin Kamara serving his final game of suspension, the Saints backfield will feature Tony Jones and Kendre Miller. Jones struggle in relief of Williams last week in terms of yards per carry but had two touchdowns. Expect Miller and Jones to split time. Unless we get any details around the workload split between the two backs, Fantasy managers should avoid this backfield outside of deeper formats.

DFS impact

Although players like Dillon and Romeo Doubs would have lead roles if Jones and Watson are out, the matchup is difficult and neither has strong appeal in DFS. Jayden Reed could be a cheap value play at just $3,800, given the likelihood that Doubs would see the tougher coverage.

Houston Texans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -8.5, O/U 44

Notable injuries

Texans

  • OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - TBD
  • MLB Denzel Perryman (hand) - TBD
  • SAF Jimmie Ward (hip) - TBD
  • SAF Jalen Pitre (chest) - TBD
  • CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) -TBD
  • CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - TBD

Jaguars

  • WR Zay Jones (knee) - TBD
  • DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) - TBD
  • LB Josh Allen (shoulder) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Denver Broncos
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -6.5, O/U 48

Notable injuries

Broncos

  • TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - IR
  • FS Justin Simmons (hip) - TBD

Dolphins

  • RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) - TBD
  • WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) - TBD
  • TE Tyler Kroft (back) - TBD
  • OT Terron Armstead (leg) - TBD
  • DT Raekwon Davis (wrist) - TBD
  • OLB Jaelan Phillips (back) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -1.5, O/U 54

Notable injuries

Chargers

  • RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - TBD
  • MLB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - TBD
  • LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - TBD

Vikings

  • C Garrett Bradbury (back) - TBD
  • OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) - TBD
  • LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) - TBD
  • MLB Jordan Hicks (shin) - TBD
  • SAF Josh Metellus (shoulder) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

New England Patriots
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 36.5

Notable injuries

Patriots

  • WR DeVante Parker (knee) - TBD
  • OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) - TBD
  • OG Cole Strange (knee) - TBD
  • OG Sidy Sow (concussion) - TBD
  • OT Trent Brown (concussion) - TBD
  • DT Christian Barmore (knee) - TBD
  • DB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - TBD
  • CB Marcus Jones (shoulder) - Out

Jets

  • RB Breece Hall (knee – ACL) - TBD
  • OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – TBD
  • OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - TBD
  • DE John Franklin-Meyers (hip) - TBD
  • LB Quincy Adams (knee) - TBD
  • DB Tony Adams (hamstring) - TBD
  • K Greg Zuerlein (groin) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.  

Buffalo Bills
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +6.5, O/U 43

Notable injuries

Bills

  • TE Dawson Knox (back) - Cleared
  • OT Spencer Brown (shoulder) - Cleared
  • DE Leonard Floyd (ankle) - Cleared
  • LB Terrel Bernard (leg) - Cleared
  • SS Micah Hyde (hamstring) - Cleared

Commanders

  • TE Logan Thomas (concussion) - Out
  • WR Curtis Samuel (illness) - Questionable
  • NT Daron Payne (ankle) - Cleared
  • S Kamren Curl (illness) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Carolina Panthers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 24 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -6, O/U 42

Notable injuries

Panthers

  • QB Bryce Young (ankle) - Out
  • RB Miles Sanders (pectoral) - Cleared
  • LB Brian Burns (ankle) - Cleared
  • OLB Justin Houston (calf) - Questionable

Seahawks

  • WR DK Metcalf (ribs) - TBD
  • TE Will Dissly (shoulder) - TBD
  • OT Charles Cross (toe) - TBD
  • OG Damien Lewis (ankle) - TBD
  • OG Phil Haynes (calf) - TBD
  • DE Jarran Reed (groin) - TBD
  • LB Boye Mafe (knee) - TBD
  • CB Coby Bryant (toe) - TBD
  • CB Tariq Woolen (chest) - TBD
  • SS Jamal Adams (knee) - TBD
  • SS Julian Love (hamstring) - TBD
  • FS Quandre Diggs (hamstring) - TBD

Bryce Young is officially out for Week 3 and while few Fantasy managers planned to start young in single quarterback leagues, his absence is significant to note. Andy Dalton will replace Young this week and should bring some stability to the offense. Seattle's secondary is reeling with injuries and has struggle early on this season. An experience veteran like Dalton could make Panthers receivers - particularly Adam Thielen - an appealing low-end flex option this week.

DFS impact

While it's difficult to trust the Panthers in redraft leagues, in DFS we can take cheap dart throws with the Panthers' receivers in tournament play. Thielen is just $3,900 on DraftKings and Jonathan Mingo is $3,400.

Dallas Cowboys
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +12.5, O/U 43

Notable injuries

Cowboys

  • WR Brandin Cooks (knee) - TBD
  • C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) - TBD
  • OG Zack Martin (ankle) - TBD
  • CB Trevon Diggs (knee-ACL) - Out

Cardinals

  • DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - TBD
  • DE L.J. Collier (biceps) - IR
  • DE Carlos Watkins (biceps) - TBD
  • LB Josh Woods (ankle) - TBD
  • SAF Budda Baker (hamstring) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Chicago Bears
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Sep 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -12.5, O/U 48

Notable injuries

Bears

  • WR Darnell Mooney (knee) - TBD
  • DL Khalid Kareem (hip) - TBD
  • FS Eddie Jackson (foot) - TBD

Chiefs

  • RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) - TBD
    WR Kadarius Toney (toe) - TBD
  • WR Richie James (knee) - TBD
  • LB Nick Bolton (ankle) - TBD
  • LB Willie Gay Jr. (quadriceps) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Sep 24 at 8:20 pm ET •
LV -2.5, O/U 43

Notable injuries

Steelers

  • RB Anthony McFarland (knee) - IR
  • WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - IR
  • WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) - Out
  • TE Darnell Washington (knee) - Cleared
  • DT Cameron Heyward (groin) - IR
  • DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - Cleared
  • FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest) - Cleared

Raiders

  • WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - TBD
  • DE Chandler Jones (NIR) - Out
  • DE Tyree Wilson (illness) - TBD
  • DT Bilal Nichols (hamstring) - TBD
  • CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mon, Sep 25 at 7:15 pm ET •
TB +5, O/U 46

Notable injuries

Eagles

  • RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) - TBD
  • RB Boston Scott (concussion) - TBD
  • WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) - TBD
  • WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) - TBD 
  • TE Jack Stoll (ankle) - TBD
  • DE Josh Sweat (toe) - TBD
  • DT Jordan Davis (ankle) - TBD
  • DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) - TBD
  • ILB Zach Cunningham (ribs) - TBD
  • CB James Bradberry (concussion) - TBD
  • SS Terrell Edmunds (illness) - TBD
  • SAF Reed Blankenship (ribs) - TBD

Buccaneers

  • RB Chase Edmonds (knee) - IR
  • DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - TBD
  • DT Vita Vea (pectoral) - TBD
  • CB Carlton Davis (toe) - TBD
  • FS Ryan Neal (ribs) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Los Angeles Rams
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Mon, Sep 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 44

Notable injuries

Rams

  • QB Stetson Bennett (illness) - NFI
  • WR Puka Nacua (oblique) - TBD
  • OG Joe Noteboom (shoulder) - TBD
  • DE Jonah Williams (back) - TBD
  • CB Decobie Durant (groin) - TBD

Bengals

  • QB Joe Burrow (calf) - TBD
  • SAF Nick Scott (concussion) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.