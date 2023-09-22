From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 3 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Bryce Young; running backs Aaron Jones, Austin Ekeler and Breece Hall; receivers DeVonta Smith, Christian Watson, Cooper Kupp, Diontae Johnson and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight end Dawson Knox; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts

QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) - Out

C Ryan Kelly (concussion) - Out

OG Quenton Nelson (toe) - Questionable



CB Kenny Moore (knee) - Questionable

Ravens

RB Justice Hill (toe) - Out

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle) - Out

OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) - Out



C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) - Out

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) - Out

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) - Out

FS Marcus Williams (pectoral) - Out



Anthony Richardson has been ruled out with a concussion, leaving Gardner Minshew as the quarterback for the Colts in Week 2. Minshew has proven to be one of the more effective backup quarterbacks in the league and the Colts receiving corps should be relatively unaffected. The matchup is less than ideal but the Ravens are without several key pieces of their secondary. Michael Pittman is a solid WR2 and Josh Downs is an interesting deep league option, given the injuries for the Ravens.

The Colts have been an excellent matchup for opposing quarterbacks in 2023. Although Mark Andrews returned to full health in Week 2, Zay Flowers had a solid performance and should continue to thrive with Odell Beckham Jr. ruled out. Flowers is a strong flex play in all formats.

For the Ravens offense, Justice Hill is out for Week 3 and Gus Edwards should see the majority of carries. Indianapolis isn't an ideal matchup for opposing running backs and the Ravens have multiple injuries across the offensive line. But pure volume and goal line opportunities make Edwards an RB2.

DFS impact

At first glance, this matchup is easily overlooked and while it isn't the ideal game to target, you can pull several pieces from this game in DFS. Zay Flowers is a strong play at $5,400, given the boom potential against the Indianapolis secondary. Edwards at $5,300 is also intriguing.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Titans

RB Derrick Henry (toe) - TBD

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) - TBD

OG Peter Skoronski (appendix) - TBD

DT Teair Tart (knee) - TBD

DT Denico Autry (foot) - TBD

LB Harold Landry (hamstring) - TBD

SAF Armani Hooker (concussion) - TBD



Browns

RB Nick Chubb (knee) - IR

WR Amari Cooper (groin) - TBD

OT Jedrick Wills (shoulder) - TBD



DE Za'Darius Smith (ankle) - TBD

MLB Anthony Walker (pectoral) - TBD

CB Greg Newsome (elbow) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Falcons

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) - Questionable

CB Jeff Okudah (foot) - Questionable

Lions

RB David Montgomery (thigh) - TBD

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) - TBD

WR Josh Reynolds (groin) - TBD

OT Taylor Decker (ankle) - TBD

OG Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) - TBD

CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) - TBD

FS Kerby Joseph (hip) - TBD

SS Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral) - IR

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Saints

QB Taysom Hill (knee) - Cleared

RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) - Out

RB Kendre Miller (hamstring) - Cleared

TE Foster Moreau (ankle) - Doubtful

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) - Questionable

Packers

RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Questionable

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Questionable

OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Questionable



OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Out

LB Rashan Gary (knee) - Cleared

LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow) - Questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (back) - Questionable

Aaron Jones missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and A.J. Dillon took over as the lead back but was underwhelming. If Jones is cleared to play, trust Jones as a high-end RB2. If Jones is unable to suit up, view Dillon as a low-end flex option. Christian Watson also remains in question. Even if Watson is cleared to play, he's a risky play given the amount of time he's missed. Expect a similar performance to that of Jerry Jeudy in Week 2 after his return from a hamstring injury. Watson would be a risky low-end flex play and should be benched if limited in any capacity.

For New Orleans, with Alvin Kamara serving his final game of suspension, the Saints backfield will feature Tony Jones and Kendre Miller. Jones struggle in relief of Williams last week in terms of yards per carry but had two touchdowns. Expect Miller and Jones to split time. Unless we get any details around the workload split between the two backs, Fantasy managers should avoid this backfield outside of deeper formats.

DFS impact

Although players like Dillon and Romeo Doubs would have lead roles if Jones and Watson are out, the matchup is difficult and neither has strong appeal in DFS. Jayden Reed could be a cheap value play at just $3,800, given the likelihood that Doubs would see the tougher coverage.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Texans

OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - TBD



MLB Denzel Perryman (hand) - TBD

SAF Jimmie Ward (hip) - TBD



SAF Jalen Pitre (chest) - TBD

CB Tavierre Thomas (hand) -TBD

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - TBD

Jaguars

WR Zay Jones (knee) - TBD

DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder) - TBD

LB Josh Allen (shoulder) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Broncos

TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring) - IR



FS Justin Simmons (hip) - TBD

Dolphins

RB Salvon Ahmed (groin) - TBD

WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion) - TBD

TE Tyler Kroft (back) - TBD

OT Terron Armstead (leg) - TBD



DT Raekwon Davis (wrist) - TBD

OLB Jaelan Phillips (back) - TBD



Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries



Chargers

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) - TBD

MLB Eric Kendricks (hamstring) - TBD

LB Joey Bosa (hamstring) - TBD

Vikings

C Garrett Bradbury (back) - TBD

OT Christian Darrisaw (ankle) - TBD

LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) - TBD

MLB Jordan Hicks (shin) - TBD

SAF Josh Metellus (shoulder) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Patriots

WR DeVante Parker (knee) - TBD



OG Mike Onwenu (ankle) - TBD



OG Cole Strange (knee) - TBD

OG Sidy Sow (concussion) - TBD

OT Trent Brown (concussion) - TBD

DT Christian Barmore (knee) - TBD

DB Jonathan Jones (ankle) - TBD



CB Marcus Jones (shoulder) - Out

Jets

RB Breece Hall (knee – ACL) - TBD



OT Duane Brown (shoulder) – TBD

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - TBD

DE John Franklin-Meyers (hip) - TBD

LB Quincy Adams (knee) - TBD

DB Tony Adams (hamstring) - TBD

K Greg Zuerlein (groin) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Bills

TE Dawson Knox (back) - Cleared

OT Spencer Brown (shoulder) - Cleared

DE Leonard Floyd (ankle) - Cleared

LB Terrel Bernard (leg) - Cleared

SS Micah Hyde (hamstring) - Cleared

Commanders

TE Logan Thomas (concussion) - Out

WR Curtis Samuel (illness) - Questionable

NT Daron Payne (ankle) - Cleared

S Kamren Curl (illness) - Questionable

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Panthers

QB Bryce Young (ankle) - Out

RB Miles Sanders (pectoral) - Cleared

LB Brian Burns (ankle) - Cleared



OLB Justin Houston (calf) - Questionable

Seahawks

WR DK Metcalf (ribs) - TBD

TE Will Dissly (shoulder) - TBD

OT Charles Cross (toe) - TBD



OG Damien Lewis (ankle) - TBD

OG Phil Haynes (calf) - TBD

DE Jarran Reed (groin) - TBD

LB Boye Mafe (knee) - TBD



CB Coby Bryant (toe) - TBD

CB Tariq Woolen (chest) - TBD

SS Jamal Adams (knee) - TBD

SS Julian Love (hamstring) - TBD

FS Quandre Diggs (hamstring) - TBD

Bryce Young is officially out for Week 3 and while few Fantasy managers planned to start young in single quarterback leagues, his absence is significant to note. Andy Dalton will replace Young this week and should bring some stability to the offense. Seattle's secondary is reeling with injuries and has struggle early on this season. An experience veteran like Dalton could make Panthers receivers - particularly Adam Thielen - an appealing low-end flex option this week.

DFS impact

While it's difficult to trust the Panthers in redraft leagues, in DFS we can take cheap dart throws with the Panthers' receivers in tournament play. Thielen is just $3,900 on DraftKings and Jonathan Mingo is $3,400.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Cowboys

WR Brandin Cooks (knee) - TBD

C Tyler Biadasz (hamstring) - TBD



OG Zack Martin (ankle) - TBD

CB Trevon Diggs (knee-ACL) - Out

Cardinals

DT Leki Fotu (shoulder) - TBD



DE L.J. Collier (biceps) - IR

DE Carlos Watkins (biceps) - TBD

LB Josh Woods (ankle) - TBD

SAF Budda Baker (hamstring) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Bears

WR Darnell Mooney (knee) - TBD

DL Khalid Kareem (hip) - TBD

FS Eddie Jackson (foot) - TBD

Chiefs

RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring) - TBD

WR Kadarius Toney (toe) - TBD

WR Richie James (knee) - TBD

LB Nick Bolton (ankle) - TBD



LB Willie Gay Jr. (quadriceps) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Steelers

RB Anthony McFarland (knee) - IR

WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) - IR

WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion) - Out

TE Darnell Washington (knee) - Cleared

DT Cameron Heyward (groin) - IR



DT Larry Ogunjobi (foot) - Cleared

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (chest) - Cleared

Raiders

WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) - TBD

DE Chandler Jones (NIR) - Out



DE Tyree Wilson (illness) - TBD

DT Bilal Nichols (hamstring) - TBD

CB Jakorian Bennett (hamstring) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Eagles

RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) - TBD

RB Boston Scott (concussion) - TBD

WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) - TBD

WR Quez Watkins (hamstring) - TBD



TE Jack Stoll (ankle) - TBD

DE Josh Sweat (toe) - TBD

DT Jordan Davis (ankle) - TBD

DT Fletcher Cox (ribs) - TBD

ILB Zach Cunningham (ribs) - TBD

CB James Bradberry (concussion) - TBD

SS Terrell Edmunds (illness) - TBD

SAF Reed Blankenship (ribs) - TBD

Buccaneers

RB Chase Edmonds (knee) - IR

DT Calijah Kancey (calf) - TBD



DT Vita Vea (pectoral) - TBD

CB Carlton Davis (toe) - TBD

FS Ryan Neal (ribs) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Notable injuries

Rams

QB Stetson Bennett (illness) - NFI

WR Puka Nacua (oblique) - TBD

OG Joe Noteboom (shoulder) - TBD

DE Jonah Williams (back) - TBD

CB Decobie Durant (groin) - TBD

Bengals

QB Joe Burrow (calf) - TBD

SAF Nick Scott (concussion) - TBD

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.