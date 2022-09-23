From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 3 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Jameis Winston and Justin Herbert; running backs J.K. Dobbins, Alvin Kamara, D'Andre Swift and Leonard Fournette; receivers Chris Godwin, Michael Pittman Jr., Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Keenan Allen and Allen Lazard; tight ends Dalton Schultz and George Kittle; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

Notable injuries

Saints

QB Jameis Winston (back) - Questionable

RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) - Questionable

WR Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder) - Questionable



TE Taysom Hill (ribs) - Questionable

SS Marcus Maye (ribs) - Questionable

Panthers

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) - Cleared

Kamara return to limited practice this week and seems to be trending in the right direction. Jameis Winston is still dealing with a back injury. However, he played through the injury in Week 2 and will start this week. After a poor Week 2 performance, Fantasy managers should avoid Winston as a streaming option until he returns to full health.

McCaffrey was limited in Thursday's practice with ankle stiffness but has been cleared and removed from the injury report.

DFS impact

With the Panthers secondary off to a strong start in 2022 and Winston struggling through his back injury, Saints receivers aren't ideal DFS options. Kamara should be avoided until we have confirmation of return to a full snap count. This game has one of the lower point totals on the slate and Fantasy managers should look elsewhere.

Notable injuries

Texans

TE Brevin Jordan (ankle) - Questionable

TE Pharaoh Brown (shoulder) - Questionable

Bears

WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) - Doubtful

TE Ryan Griffin (Achilles) - Out

ILB Roquan Smith (hip) - Questionable

While the injuries to Jordan and Brown are not significant from a Fantasy perspective, if both tight ends are sidelined, O.J. Howard could see increase opportunities as the last man standing. Howard had a two-touchdown game in Week 1 but little involvement in Week 2.

With Cole Kmet still awaiting his first catch of the 2022 season, the absence of Ryan Griffin could have a small, positive impact for Kmet, and this game will be Chicago's easiest matchup of the year. Regardless, Fantasy managers should stream other tight ends until Kmet becomes a more trustworthy option.

DFS impact

If both Jordan and Brown are out, Howard could be a risky dart throw in DFS for those who want to punt at tight end at nearly minimum pricing.

Notable injuries

Chiefs

WR Mecole Hardman (heel) - Questionable

K Harrison Butker (ankle) - Out

Colts

WR Michael Pittman Jr. (quadriceps) - Cleared

WR Alec Pierce (concussion) - Cleared

LB Shaquille Leonard (back) - Out



Michael Pittman Jr. is expected to return to action on Sunday. We need to monitor reports leading up to the game to see if Pittman has any snap count limitations. Regardless, Pittman is a must start in all formats. The continued absence of Shaq Leonard is significant. The Colts defense has struggled with Leonard out. Chiefs key offensive players -- Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Clyde Edwards-Helaire -- will continue to excel.

DFS impact

Chiefs receivers have been extremely unreliable but the absence of Hardman would make Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scanting more appealing options. The return of Pittman damages Ashton Dulin, who made an impact last week in Pittman's absence.

Notable injuries

Bills

WR Gabe Davis (ankle) - Questionable

TE Dawson Knox (foot) - Questionable

FS Jordan Poyer (foot) - Questionable

SS Micah Hyde (neck) - Out

CB Dane Jackson (knee) - Out

DT Ed Oliver (ankle) - Questionable

Dolphins

WR Cedrick Wilson (ribs) - Questionable



OT Terron Armstead (toe) - Questionable



CB Xavien Howard (groin) - Questionable

Gabe Davis is not clear yet but is expected to play. We're still waiting on further confirmation on Knox. But with Davis out in Week 2, opportunities failed to increase for lower-end players like Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder. Any absence from Davis or Knox would only increase the value of Stefon Diggs.

Despite multiple injuries, Buffalo's defense still remains a strong Fantasy option, and managers should temper expectations for Miami's offensive players.

DFS impact

If Knox is out or Davis has any capacity limitations, increased opportunities would go to Diggs, who is underpriced despite being the current WR1 overall in fantasy production.

Notable injuries

Lions

RB D'Andre Swift (ankle) - Questionable

TE T.J. Hockenson (hip) - Questionable

C Frank Ragnow (groin) - Questionable

Vikings

CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quadriceps) - Questionable

While Hockenson's injury status is unclear, Swift is expected to play in Week 3. Swift suited up last week on a limited capacity seeing only 51% of snaps but produced top-10 numbers with only five carries and two receptions resulting in nearly 100 yards and a touchdown. Swift is a must-start if active.

The Vikings are looking to bounce back from a poor Week 2 performance with no significant injuries.

DFS Impact

This game has the highest point total of the entire slate. All healthy offensive players are fantastic DFS options.

Notable injuries

Bengals

None

Jets

QB Zach Wilson (knee) - Out

FS Jordan Whitehead (calf) - Questionable

The Bengals and Jets are both relatively healthy in a matchup that could be more competitive than expected. With Zach Wilson out, Joe Flacco continues to lead a high-volume pass offense and Jets receivers remain solid flex options. Joe Burrow looks to bounce back with Ja'Marr Chase after an average Week 2 outing.

DFS Impact

With all offensive players healthy, receivers and running backs are viable options across the board.

Notable injuries

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (elbow) - Cleared

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) - Questionable

WR James Proche (groin) - Questionable

TE Isaiah Likely (groin) - Questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (groin) - Questionable

CB Marcus Peters (knee) - Questionable

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee) - Questionable

Dobbins practiced in full this week, although we still waiting on confirmation if Week 3 will be his debut. If Dobbins returns, Fantasy managers should proceed with caution. The Baltimore offense has run through Lamar Jackson -- who was limited this week with an elbow injury but expected to play. Dobbins would be a welcome return for a struggling run game but the Ravens will likely be cautious.

For New England, Meyers would be a significant loss. Meyers has seen near 30% of the team's target share. Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker and even Rhamondre Stevenson could be interest deep league options if Meyers is out.

DFS impact

The Ravens' defensive injuries with Humphrey and Peters are important to monitor. The Patriots are not ideal players in DFS but with a vulnerable Ravens secondary and Meyers questionable, cheap WR options on the Patriots side could be interesting to roster.

Notable injuries

Raiders

WR Hunter Renfrow (concussion) - Out

RB Josh Jacobs (illness) - Questionable

MLB Denzel Perryman (ankle) - Out

Titans

WR Kyle Philips (shoulder) - Doubtful



Renfrow is out for the Raiders, while Jacobs didn't travel with the team and may be ruled out on Saturday if he doesn't improve. Renfrow has disappointed thus far in 2022 but his absence does increase deep league opportunities for Mack Hollins, who caught 5 of 8 targets for 66 yards on Sunday. Jacobs has been the workhorse running back for the Raiders and Zamir White would likely step into his role. White looked good during preseason action and was expected to compete for touches with Jacobs but has yet to make a Fantasy impact. Against an Arizona team that has struggled against the run this season, White is must-add for Fantasy managers short on options at running back.

While Philips' absence may seem insignificant, he has commanded a surprisingly large target share in the Titans offense. Treylon Burks is being eased into NFL action but looked strong in his limited capacity through the first two weeks. Philips' absence could force the Titans to increase snap count for Burks, who could take advantage of an average Raiders defense.

DFS impact

There are major cheap DFS plays available in this game. Hollins and White are at or near minimum pricing on DraftKings and could open up salary for higher-priced options. If Philips is out, Burks is an interesting contrarian play. Robert Woods could be an intriguing play as well but the upside opportunity in GPP lies with Burkes.

Notable injuries

Eagles

None

Commanders

None

Both the Eagles and Commanders are at full strength for the Carson Wentz revenge game.

DFS impact

Both teams have interesting options in DFS with one of the higher point totals on the main slate.

Notable injuries

Jaguars

None

Chargers

QB Justin Herbert (ribs) - Questionable

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring) - Questionable

DB J.C. Jackson (ankle) - Doubtful

C Corey Linsley (knee) - Doubtful

Fantasy managers will have to monitor game day reports on Keenan Allen, who is still day-to-day. Justin Herbert is expected to play but could be dealing with pain management and accuracy issues. But Herbert is a must-start in all formats. The absence of Linsley would be a significant loss for the Chargers, who are struggling to find their footing in the run game for 2022.

DFS impact

Despite a good matchup against the Jaguars, there are a lot of unknowns with the Chargers. Herbert and Allen are likely players to avoid, particularly in cash games with lack of clarity heading into the weekend.

Notable injuries

Falcons

None

Seahawks

FS Quandre Diggs (knee) - Questionable

SS Jamal Adams (knee) - Out

With Adams lost for the season and Diggs questionable, the Seahawks defense may be vulnerable through the air. While Marcus Mariota isn't know for his deep ball, Drake London and Kyle Pitts could see increased opportunities if Seattle struggles on defense.

DFS impact

With injuries to the Seattle defense, Mariota, London and Pitts are all very interesting DFS options. All three are cheap options, particularly Pitts, who has dipped to $4,800 on DraftKings. Stacking the trio leaves ample salary on the table for high-priced options in other games.

Notable injuries

Packers

WR Allen Lazard (foot) - Cleared

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) - Out

WR Randall Cobb (illness) - Questionable

WR Christian Watson (hamstring) - Questionable

OT David Bakhtiari (knee) - Questionable

Buccaneers

RB Leonard Fournette (hamstring) - Questionable

WR Mike Evans (suspension) - Out

WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) - Out

WR Julio Jones (knee) - Questionable

WR Breshad Perriman (knee) - Questionable

WR Russell Gage (hamstring) - Questionable

The injuries continue to pile up for the Bucs and Packers, who are both facing extremely depleted receiving corps. For the Packers, Lazard missed practice much of the week but the Packers have maintained he will play on Sunday. The rest of the receiving corps is unclear and will need to be monitored leading up to the game.

For the Bucs, Evans and Godwin are out, with Jones expected to be a game-time decision. The situation is so dire that Cole Beasley was signed this week. Despite being questionable and limited at practice, Fournette is expected to play and should be the focal point of this Bucs offense with an empty receiving corps. Volume has been plentiful on ground for Fournette -- who has had over 20 carries in both games this season -- and he will likely see an increase in pass work out of the backfield.

DFS impact

If either Perriman or Gage play, there are both low-priced viable options. But the major impact of all the injuries receivers likely goes to Fournette who should see a solid increase in work through the air and is very reasonably priced. The Packers receiving corps remains a risky option and the Bucs defense has been strong against the run. Both running backs are in play but if Cobb and Watson are unavailable, Romeo Doubs could be an interesting very low-priced dart throw in GPP.

Notable injuries

Rams

WR Van Jefferson (knee) - Questionable

Cardinals

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring) - Out

RB James Conner (ankle) - Questionable

DE J.J. Watt (calf) - Questionable

James Conner's status is unclear heading into the weekend. If Conner were to miss time, Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin would see an increase in action. Williams appeared to have the edge on the ground last week when Conner left the game. Williams would likely be the more reliable flex option if Conner is out.

DFS impact

While Williams and Benjamin would be reasonably priced options, the matchup isn't ideal and upside is likely limited with both players splitting time. I would pivot to other options. The continued absence of Rondale Moore does make Greg Dortch a viable, low-priced option in DFS. He has been consistently productive and has a clear and defined role within the offense.

Notable injuries

49ers

TE George Kittle (groin) - Cleared

RB Tyrion Davis-Price (ankle) - Out



Broncos

WR Jerry Jeudy (ribs) - Questionable

WR K.J. Hamler (knee) - Questionable

A major and unexpected development for the 49ers: George Kittle has been cleared and is expected to play without limitations. The two-week absence was a struggle for Fantasy managers, but Kittle is a must-start in all formats. Jeff Wilson remains a solid RB2, and Fantasy managers will need to wait to see who falls in as the RB2 behind Wilson with Jordan Mason, Marlon Mack and Tevin Coleman likely competing for the job.

Jeudy managed to return to practice on Friday but his status for the game is still unclear. If Jeudy is out (with Hamler still questionable), Sutton could see a major increase in workload, making him a must-start in all formats.

DFS impact

While Jimmy Garoppolo's pricing may make him look like a good option in DFS, I'd avoid him as he has a limited ceiling and their are many other cheap options with high ceilings like Jared Goff and Carson Wentz. If Jeudy is out, Sutton becomes a more appealing DFS option even against a tough 49ers defense with what should be a significant increase in volume.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott (thumb) - Out

WR Michael Gallup (knee) - TBD

TE Dalton Schultz (knee) - TBD

LB Micah Parsons (illness) - TBD

SS Jayron Kearse (knee) - TBD

Giants

WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) - TBD

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - TBD

Even with Dak Prescott out in Week 2, the Cowboys offensive unit still saw solid production overall and beat the Cincinnati Bengals. CeeDee Lamb saw 11 targets and Noah Brown surprised leading the receiving corps in Fantasy production. But with Michael Gallup seemingly on track to make his debut, the Dallas pecking order is unclear. Fantasy managers should still play Lamb, but those hoping to stream Brown should monitor reports around Gallup leading up to the game. Schultz availability is still unclear but he does seem to be trending in a positive direction. However, due to the Monday start, managers need to pivot to another option unless Schultz is cleared by Sunday morning.

While neither Toney or Robinson has made an impact in 2022, their status does affect Sterling Shepard, who saw an increase in targets in Week 2 and could be a low-end flex options.

DFS impact

Gallup will have an impact on whether or not Brown is a viable DFS option. Proceed with caution on playing Cowboys receivers.