It's only Week 3, but doesn't it already feel like there's a lot on the line for your Fantasy football team? In one of my home leagues, I'm staring down an 0-2 record after playing without Michael Thomas, George Kittle and Chris Godwin, and now I'm facing off with another winless team trying desperately not to fall too far behind. In another league, I've lost both games by a combined 3.1 points, and the worst part is, there wasn't even a lineup decision I could point to that would've made a difference either week, which means there's no obvious fix.

Of course, you can't get down on yourself. Sure, you've got injury issues, but guess what? So does everyone else. You still have to go out and get a win in Week 3, no matter what you're facing down. You got Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 3 last night in the Fantasy Football Today newsletter, and you got Dave Richard's this morning.

Below, you'll find the latest updates on all of the injuries for Week 3 from Wednesday's practices, and a preview of Thursday's game between the Dolphins and Jaguars, a surprisingly fascinating game for Fantasy purposes.

And here's your Week 3 lineup tool kit to make sure you've got everything you need to go get that win:

Injury report updates

QB Injuries

Jimmy Garoppolo (Ankle) — Did not practice. No surprises here. Nick Mullens will probably start this week.

RB Injuries

Josh Jacobs (Hip) — Did not practice. Jacobs received treatment on his hip during the fourth quarter Monday, and then went out and locked up the win over the Saints. Presumably, he'll be able to play through it, but we'll have to watch this one.

(Hip) — Did not practice. Jacobs received treatment on his hip during the fourth quarter Monday, and then went out and locked up the win over the Saints. Presumably, he'll be able to play through it, but we'll have to watch this one. Malcolm Brown (Finger)/ Cam Akers (Ribs) — Sean McVay made it sound like both Brown and Akers may be able to play this week, however he also initially described Darrell Henderson as "day to day" when he missed multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. So, you know, grain of salt.

(Finger)/ (Ribs) — Sean McVay made it sound like both Brown and Akers may be able to play this week, however he also initially described as "day to day" when he missed multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. So, you know, grain of salt. Raheem Mostert (Knee) — Did not practice. It would be a surprise if Mostert played in Week 3. Jeff Wilson might lead the backfield in carries, while Jerick McKinnon figures to see an expanded role over what he's done so far.

(Knee) — Did not practice. It would be a surprise if Mostert played in Week 3. Jeff Wilson might lead the backfield in carries, while Jerick McKinnon figures to see an expanded role over what he's done so far. Tevin Coleman (Knee) — Placed on IR. Coleman will be out at least three weeks as a result of this injury.

WR Injuries

Michael Thomas (Ankle) — Did not practice. Not surprising. Thomas is a long shot for Week 3.

(Ankle) — Did not practice. Not surprising. Thomas is a long shot for Week 3. Julio Jones (Hamstring) — Did not practice. This one is a bit of a surprise, because it sounded like Jones' hamstring wasn't a big concern. We'll have to watch it this week, but I would expect him to play at this point.

(Hamstring) — Did not practice. This one is a bit of a surprise, because it sounded like Jones' hamstring wasn't a big concern. We'll have to watch it this week, but I would expect him to play at this point. Davante Adams (Hamstring) — Did not practice. Adams is in a similar spot as Jones. It's possible he sits out Week 3, but at this point I would lean toward expecting him to play.

(Hamstring) — Did not practice. Adams is in a similar spot as Jones. It's possible he sits out Week 3, but at this point I would lean toward expecting him to play. Kenny Golladay (Hamstring) — Limited in practice, expected to play.

(Hamstring) — Limited in practice, expected to play. A.J. Brown (Knee) — Did not practice. Brown said he had to "take it slow" when talking about the injury Tuesday, so it looks like he's at risk of missing a second straight game.

(Knee) — Did not practice. Brown said he had to "take it slow" when talking about the injury Tuesday, so it looks like he's at risk of missing a second straight game. Diontae Johnson (Toe)/ JuJu Smith-Schuster (Knee) — Did not practice, but they also both got Wednesday off last week, too. They should play. Don't panic like I almost did when I saw this.

(Toe)/ (Knee) — Did not practice, but they also both got Wednesday off last week, too. They should play. Don't panic like I almost did when I saw this. Jamison Crowder (Hamstring) — Did not practice. He's at risk of missing a second straight game, and Adam Gase said Thursday morning Crowder is "doubtful" for Week 3.

(Hamstring) — Did not practice. He's at risk of missing a second straight game, and Adam Gase said Thursday morning Crowder is "doubtful" for Week 3. Christian Kirk (Groin) — Did not practice. This might explain Kirk's limited role in Week 2. You won't feel comfortable starting him either way.

(Groin) — Did not practice. This might explain Kirk's limited role in Week 2. You won't feel comfortable starting him either way. Jalen Reagor (Thumb) — Placed on IR. First a shoulder and now this. Tough way to start your rookie season.

(Thumb) — Placed on IR. First a shoulder and now this. Tough way to start your rookie season. Steven Sims (Toe) — Did not practice. This does appear to be a new injury. Sims is just a bench option right now, so if you need to cut him, that's fine.

TE Injuries

George Kittle (Knee) — Limited practice. Kittle is moving in the right direction, but still is not guaranteed to play in Week 3. We'll have to watch this one close — including those of you who started Jordan Reed last week.

(Knee) — Limited practice. Kittle is moving in the right direction, but still is not guaranteed to play in Week 3. We'll have to watch this one close — including those of you who started last week. Jonnu Smith (Ankle) — Did not practice. This is a new one, and that makes it a concern. Keep a close eye and consider adding a backup like Mo Alie-Cox just in case.

(Ankle) — Did not practice. This is a new one, and that makes it a concern. Keep a close eye and consider adding a backup like just in case. Jack Doyle (Knee) — Did not practice. I say Alie-Cox because it seems like he's gonna get a chance to follow up his 100-yard game in Week 2.

Thursday Night Football Preview: Dolphins at Jaguars

Line: Jaguars -3.0; 48.0 over/under

Jaguars -3.0; 48.0 over/under Implied totals: Dolphins 22.5-Jaguars 25.5

What to expect: A close game with a lot of offense. Both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Gardner Minshew are known for their ability to extend plays and find their best options, and this line suggests we're going to see a lot from both in a game that should be competitive down to the wire.

Key injuries: D.J. Chark (Chest/back) — Questionable: Chark was a limited participant in practice Monday and Tuesday with the chest injury, and then missed Wednesday's practice with the back injury added to his designation. Not a good sign; DeVante Parker (Hamstring) — Questionable: Parker has played through this injury and played well, though he did have to leave Week 1 after aggravating it. He's an injury risk, but Parker has been so good — 78 catches, 1,227 yards, 10 touchdowns over his past 16 games — that I don't think there's any way you can sit him against a matchup this enticing.

What to watch for: The biggest thing I'll be keeping an eye on is how the various receiving options are used on each team. Parker and Mike Gesicki are getting plenty of high-value targets from Ryan Fitzpatrick, but so is Preston Williams — he's just not doing anything with them. If Williams continues to struggle, do they funnel more of the offense to Parker and Gesicki? And on the other side, the Jaguars have been spreading the ball around a ton, with no player seeing even 20% of the targets. If Chark doesn't play, Keelan Cole looks like a viable plug-and-play option off waivers as the likely No. 1 option, while Laviska Shenault could be in for a breakout game if he gets more work in the passing game — the Jaguars are already using him quite a bit as a rusher.

Notable player props

Mike Gesicki: 45.5 receiving yards — This is a great spot to set the O/U for Gesicki, who is coming off a huge breakout performance but has also gone over 45.5 just five times in nine games since his snap share went up in Week 11 last season. I'm starting Gesicki everywhere I have him, and there's a lot to like about his role in this offense, but he's had that role for a while and hasn't been consistently great with it yet. I'll take the over because I want to be optimistic, but it seems like a coin flip.

45.5 receiving yards — This is a great spot to set the O/U for Gesicki, who is coming off a huge breakout performance but has also gone over 45.5 just five times in nine games since his snap share went up in Week 11 last season. I'm starting Gesicki everywhere I have him, and there's a lot to like about his role in this offense, but he's had that role for a while and hasn't been consistently great with it yet. DeVante Parker: 60.5 receiving yards — Now this one, I feel great about. Parker has been below 60 yards in the first two games, but he was well on his way before missing the second half against the Patriots in Week 1. The hamstring injury obviously looms large, but he closed out 2019 with 61 or more yards in seven of his final eight games. There's no reason he shouldn't be able to do the same tonight.

60.5 receiving yards — Now this one, I feel great about. Parker has been below 60 yards in the first two games, but he was well on his way before missing the second half against the Patriots in Week 1. The hamstring injury obviously looms large, but he closed out 2019 with 61 or more yards in seven of his final eight games. James Robinson: 13.5 receiving yards — Robinson has gone over this one twice in two career games, so it feels like that should be a fairly easy one to hit. In Week 1 he did that on just one target, which you can't count on, but that was also a game the Jaguars threw the ball just 20 times, so his four targets in Week 2 may be more representative of his role. I like what we're seeing from Robinson, and this is a low enough number that I'd hit the over on this one, too. What can I say, I like the offense in this game.

