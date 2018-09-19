Fantasy Football Week 3: Jay Ajayi in question and everything you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
Jay Ajayi is unlikely to play on Sunday?
For now, the question mark here is the key. The Eagles added Josh Adams off their practice squad and there was an interpretation of offensive coordinator Mike Groh's comments on Monday that indicated Ajayi would not be available for Week 2. For now, the best thing you can do is prepare as if the Eagles won't have Ajayi on Sunday.
Without Ajayi, the options are limited. Darren Sproles missed Week 2 with a hamstring and we've been given no indication that he'll be better in Week 3. Corey Clement would get a huge workload in the event neither Ajayi or Sproles is available, with Wendell Smallwood and Adams filling in the gaps. If Clement is available in any of your leagues the time to add him is now.
Mike Tomlin confirmed the report that Antonio Brown was absent on Monday
What would a Monday be without more drama from the Steelers? Brown leads the Steelers with 33 targets this season but he was visibly upset on the sidelines Sunday. Then there was the Twitter drama late Sunday night. Thankfully, his agent Drew Rosenhaus cleared that up on Monday, stating Brown was not actually asking for a trade.
This seems like it's much ado about nothing. The Steelers are 0-1-1 and things aren't exactly peachy in the locker room. That's not exactly news. In Week 3 they head to Tampa Bay to take on Ryan Fitzpatrick and the red-hot Buccaneers. The positive for Brown is Tampa Bay's secondary is in shambles and we fully expect him to be one of the best receivers in Fantasy.
Other news from around the NFL:
- Washington loses another running back: Rob Kelley was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury. This doesn't affect the current rotation, as Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson are dominating touches right now. But Peterson is old and Thompson has an extensive injury history, so this does make Samaje Perine an interesting stash in deeper leagues.
- Tomlin expects Joe Haden will practice this week: The Steelers defense was awful in their Week 2 loss to the Chiefs and the return of Haden would certainly help. If he's a full-go in Week 3 you'd have to lower expectations slightly for Fitzpatrick, but their receiving corps is very deep right now and Haden couldn't cover all of them.
- Larry Fitzgerald is expected to play in Week 3: Fitzgerald left Week 2 with a hamstring injury but coach Steve Wilks said he expects Fitzgerald will be ready for a Week 3 matchup with the Bears. Chicago's defense has been very good this season, but has shown a weakness against receivers who primarily line up in the slot. Fitzgerald is a flex play this week, but you have to consider the risk of re-injury.
- Jarvis Landry is still limited in practice: Everyone in Cleveland seems to think Landry's knee will not be an issue, but the Browns do have a short week and what looks like a surprisingly difficult matchup against the Jets.
- Jordan Matthews is back with the Eagles: Mike Wallace was placed on injured reserve, leaving the Eagles very thin at wide receiver. So they brought back Jordan Matthews, though we aren't too excited about his longterm prospects. Alshon Jeffery will be back soon and the targets should be consolidated between Jeffery, Zach Ertz and Nelson Agholor.
