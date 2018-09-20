Fantasy Football Week 3: Latest news on Josh Gordon, Dalvin Cook, Julio Jones and more

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Wednesday was a busy day for news around the NFL. Catch up on everything you might have missed right here:

Josh Gordon is officially a member of the Patriots

Gordon made his official Patriots' debut Wednesday at practice, sporting the number 10 and a prime locker room spot right next to Tom Brady. Because it's Bill Belichick, don't expect any kind of clarity on what Gordon's role might be – about an hour before Gordon was at practice, Belichick was refusing to acknowledge he was even on the roster, for whatever reason – which means you probably shouldn't trust him in Week 3 against the Lions. The upside here is obviously high, but he's too risky to trust in his first game with the team.

Dalvin Cook (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday

Cook told reporters he is treating the injury "day by day", so this will be one to watch all week. With a home game against the woeful Bills on the schedule, the Vikings could probably do without Cook for one week if needed, but there hasn't been any indication the team expects Cook to sit out. However, with him already missing one practice session, it's time to add Latavius Murray just in case.

Julio Jones (calf) did not practice Wednesday

This is another one where it doesn't seem like the team is terribly concerned, but it's also never a good sign when an established player up and misses practice entirely. We never saw any indication of this injury for Jones in Week 2, so this could be just a veteran maintenance day for a guy who's had a lot of nagging injuries in recent years. Let's hope.

Aaron Rodgers 'concerned' knee could get worse

This is one where the headline probably looks a bit more concerning than the quote itself, where Rodgers was asked whether he is concerned his knee injury could get worse by playing through it:

"Yeah, obviously that's a concern," Rodgers said Wednesday. "Hopefully it goes the other way though."

Not necessarily a reason to panic, but it's also not nothing either. It's an acknowledgment of what should be obvious: Rodgers is a risk moving forward. Rodgers will probably see more time in the trainer's room than on the practice field for the foreseeable future, but you'll still want to keep him in your Fantasy lineup as long as he's healthy, especially with matchups against Washington and Buffalo in the next two weeks.

Antonio Brown will not be suspended

It's no surprise after Brown missed team meetings Monday, but he won't be suspended by the Steelers for that action. Coach Mike Tomlin did vaguely mention some kind of discipline, but no specifics, and it doesn't seem like he'll miss any time for Fantasy players. Brown hasn't had the greatest start to the season, though with 18 catches for 160 yards and a score through two games, it's also an indication that his standard for "not the greatest start" is pretty different from every other receiver in football. He'll be fine.

Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited Wednesday

This is one situation where a limited practice is good news, as it represents an improvement for Fournette over where he was last week. With an entire week off to recover, Fournette should be back on the field in Week 3 against the Titans, though hang on to T.J. Yeldon just in case there's a setback of some sort.

Aaron Jones' "role will be secondary" in return from suspension

This is another one that isn't terribly surprising, given Jones is coming back from suspension. He'll be worked in slowly and will need to prove himself before getting a bigger role, especially after Jones was limited by a hamstring injury in the preseason. The good news for Jones is that Jamaal Williams has hardly impressed so far, rushing for 3.4 yards per carry with just three catches for 12 yards in two games. Ty Montgomery's presence complicates things somewhat, but if the Packers opt to move away from Williams, it should be Jones who benefits most. He remains worth stashing.

Other notes from around the NFL

