Fantasy Football Week 3: Latest news on Josh Gordon, Dalvin Cook, Julio Jones and more
There was a ton of news to keep up with on Wednesday. Chris Towers catches you up on all of it Thursday morning.
Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."
Wednesday was a busy day for news around the NFL. Catch up on everything you might have missed right here:
Josh Gordon is officially a member of the Patriots
Gordon made his official Patriots' debut Wednesday at practice, sporting the number 10 and a prime locker room spot right next to Tom Brady. Because it's Bill Belichick, don't expect any kind of clarity on what Gordon's role might be – about an hour before Gordon was at practice, Belichick was refusing to acknowledge he was even on the roster, for whatever reason – which means you probably shouldn't trust him in Week 3 against the Lions. The upside here is obviously high, but he's too risky to trust in his first game with the team.
Dalvin Cook (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday
Cook told reporters he is treating the injury "day by day", so this will be one to watch all week. With a home game against the woeful Bills on the schedule, the Vikings could probably do without Cook for one week if needed, but there hasn't been any indication the team expects Cook to sit out. However, with him already missing one practice session, it's time to add Latavius Murray just in case.
Julio Jones (calf) did not practice Wednesday
This is another one where it doesn't seem like the team is terribly concerned, but it's also never a good sign when an established player up and misses practice entirely. We never saw any indication of this injury for Jones in Week 2, so this could be just a veteran maintenance day for a guy who's had a lot of nagging injuries in recent years. Let's hope.
Aaron Rodgers 'concerned' knee could get worse
This is one where the headline probably looks a bit more concerning than the quote itself, where Rodgers was asked whether he is concerned his knee injury could get worse by playing through it:
"Yeah, obviously that's a concern," Rodgers said Wednesday. "Hopefully it goes the other way though."
Not necessarily a reason to panic, but it's also not nothing either. It's an acknowledgment of what should be obvious: Rodgers is a risk moving forward. Rodgers will probably see more time in the trainer's room than on the practice field for the foreseeable future, but you'll still want to keep him in your Fantasy lineup as long as he's healthy, especially with matchups against Washington and Buffalo in the next two weeks.
Antonio Brown will not be suspended
It's no surprise after Brown missed team meetings Monday, but he won't be suspended by the Steelers for that action. Coach Mike Tomlin did vaguely mention some kind of discipline, but no specifics, and it doesn't seem like he'll miss any time for Fantasy players. Brown hasn't had the greatest start to the season, though with 18 catches for 160 yards and a score through two games, it's also an indication that his standard for "not the greatest start" is pretty different from every other receiver in football. He'll be fine.
Leonard Fournette (hamstring) was limited Wednesday
This is one situation where a limited practice is good news, as it represents an improvement for Fournette over where he was last week. With an entire week off to recover, Fournette should be back on the field in Week 3 against the Titans, though hang on to T.J. Yeldon just in case there's a setback of some sort.
Aaron Jones' "role will be secondary" in return from suspension
This is another one that isn't terribly surprising, given Jones is coming back from suspension. He'll be worked in slowly and will need to prove himself before getting a bigger role, especially after Jones was limited by a hamstring injury in the preseason. The good news for Jones is that Jamaal Williams has hardly impressed so far, rushing for 3.4 yards per carry with just three catches for 12 yards in two games. Ty Montgomery's presence complicates things somewhat, but if the Packers opt to move away from Williams, it should be Jones who benefits most. He remains worth stashing.
Other notes from around the NFL
- LeSean McCoy (ribs) was limited at practice … It seems like this is going to be a pain tolerance issue for McCoy, who is in doubt for Week 3. Snag Chris Ivory as insurance, though it will be a tough matchup for either.
- The Eagles signed Jordan Matthews … A familiar face, Matthews gets another chance after a hamstring cost him his opportunity with the Patriots in the preseason. He is healthy now and has a chance to contribute to an injury-riddled Eagles' receiving corps, but isn't worth adding outside deeper formats for now.
- Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring) expected to play in Week 3 … Fitzgerald didn't practice Wednesday, and we may not see him out there much this week as the Cardinals prepare for the Bears, but coach Steve Wilks expects Fitzgerald to play, and for now, that's good enough for me.
- Jay Ajayi (back) did not practice Wednesday … There was a report earlier in the week that offensive coordinator Mike Groh thinks Ajayi may not play in Week 3, while head coach Doug Pederson called Ajayi "day to day" Wednesday. Either way, Corey Clement should be owned in all Fantasy leagues heading into Sunday's prime matchup against the Colts.
- Jarvis Landry (knee) is expected to play Thursday … Landry was listed as questionable Thursday, but reports Thursday morning indicate he is expected to play. Trust him.
- Marlon Mack (foot, hamstring) did not practice Wednesday … At this point, it's not clear if the foot or the hamstring is more of a concern, but either would be a problem if it continues to keep Mack out of practice. Mack has been snake bitten in what was supposed to be a breakout season, and I wouldn't trust him in my lineup until he proves he is the top option in Indianapolis' backfield.
- Marquise Goodwin (thigh) was limited Wednesday … This represents an improvement for Goodwin, who hadn't practiced since suffering the injury in Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo clearly misses Goodwin, who can be a No. 2 or 3 Fantasy WR when healthy.
- The Saints want to get Tre'Quan Smith more touches … Smith, a preseason star, saw his snap count double from 11 to 22 from Week 1 to Week 2, but he hasn't made an impact yet. Sean Payton told reporters he should have a chance soon, and Smith is worth stashing if you have the roster spot to spare.
- Alex Collins (illness) missed practice Wednesday … We'll monitor this one in the coming days to be sure, but it's hard to believe an illness on Wednesday would keep a player out on Sunday.
- Derrick Henry (back) was limited Wednesday … A limited practice on Wednesday is usually a good sign that a player will play that week, so there isn't much concern about Henry's availability as of now. As for his viability as a Fantasy option? Well, that's very much in question.
- The Steelers expect Joe Haden (hamstring) back in Week 3 … This should help a secondary that was absolutely torched by Patrick Mahomes in Week 2.
- Taylor Lewan (concussion) returned to practice … The Titans were missing both starting tackles in addition to quarterback Marcus Mariota in Week 2. Lewan's appearance at practice is the most promising sign of the bunch.
So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Hogan
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg...