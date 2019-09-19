Fantasy Football Week 3: Marlon Mack's status up in the air, while Saints keep QB watchers guessing
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We update you on the key injuries and news before you make your lineup decisions.
Every Tuesday through Friday morning we'll be chasing down the biggest news from around the NFL:
Heading into Week 3's first lineup lock Thursday night, there's still a ton up in the air for Fantasy players to sort through. Here's the biggest news from Wednesday you need to know about before you set your lineup:
Marlon Mack (calf) missed practice again
The Colts held a modified practice Wednesday that was more like a walkthrough, but Mack was out from Thursday's practice session as well, so it's clear this is an issue to watch. He has a league-high 45 carries through two games, and has a good matchup on the way Sunday against the Falcons, so this is a real concern. If Mack can't go, Jordan Wilkins (five carries, 82 yards in Week 2) would figure to see more work, though Week 3 might be a good opportunity for Fantasy players to start Nyhiem Hines against a Falcons defense that has struggled to stop running backs in the passing game for years. Hines is worth an add in all PPR leagues, while Wilkins is worth a look in all formats as well.
David Njoku suffered a broken wrist
Njoku suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Jets, and could require surgery to repair it. That comes in addition to the concussion he suffered during the game, both on the same play in the first quarter. Njoku is getting more opinions on the severity of the injury to determine if he will need surgery, but he is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks while recovering, if not much longer.
Demetrius Harris figures to step up and become the Browns' starting tight end, but he has just one catch for 4 yards on the season. Njoku had four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown prior to his injury. We could see Jarvis Landry take on a bigger role without Njoku around.
Packers want to "even up" touches between Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams
Jones is coming off a career-high 27 touches in Week 2, so it's not necessarily surprising that the Packers may want to limit his exposure just a bit. Williams figures to continue to see work in the passing game, and with 19 touches through two games, should get enough work to factor in as a low-end Fantasy flex if you are desperate.
Sean Payton did not name a starting QB
It will almost certainly be Teddy Bridgewater, but it sounds like Payton doesn't want to tip his hand. It would be stunning if the Saints opted to start Taysom Hill — seven career pass attempts — but Payton clearly likes what he brings to the table. It will be interesting to see how the Saints try to manufacture offense with Drew Brees sidelined, and if Bridgewater doesn't move the ball well, it wouldn't be a shock if we see more of Hill than expected for the next six weeks.
Devin Singletary (hamstring) did not practice
Singletary is still technically considered day to day, but it's a bad sign that he wasn't able to suit up for practice Wednesday. He looks like a long shot to play in Week 3, and you shouldn't go into the first lineup locks Thursday expecting him to play. Frank Gore figures to get plenty of work for however long Singletary is sidelined, and T.J. Yeldon should figure into the game plan as the primary passing downs option. Gore is coming off a 19-carry, 68-yard performance with two catches, while Yeldon has yet to touch the ball. He figures to see a larger role in Week 3 after playing just three snaps in Week 2.
Other news and notes to know:
- Alshon Jeffery (calf), DeSean Jackson (groin) unlikely to play in Week 3 — Technically both are considered day to day, but we had reports come out Wednesday that neither is expected to play this week and could miss Week 4's Thursday night game as well. JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins figure to play bigger roles with Jeffery and Jackson out.
- Cam Newton (foot) is in a walking boot — While Newton hasn't technically been ruled out for Week 3, he seems like a longshot to play Sunday. Kyle Allen figures to start in his stead, but with Newton sitting out practice Wednesday and Thursday, it seems exceedingly likely he won't play.
- Josh Jacobs (hip) was limited — This will be one to watch over the next few days. Jacobs saw a reduction in playing time in Week 2, as Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington played more in passing situations. That could continue if Jacobs is nursing an injury.
- Sterling Shepard is still in the concussion protocol — He was out on the practice field doing non-contact work Wednesday, a sign that he is making progress. We'll watch Thursday and Friday to see if he improves enough to get back on the field for Daniel Jones' first career NFL start against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
- Chiefs OT Eric Fisher (abdominal) will miss multiple weeks — Tough timing for the Chiefs, who have to face the Ravens this week. Of course, with how well this offense is working right now, it's hard to imagine anything slowing them down too much.
- Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn (foot) is on IR — Wynn could return this season, but this is a tough break after he missed his whole rookie season with an Achilles injury. The Patriots could be without their starting left and right tackles, as Marcus Cannon sat out Week 2 with a shoulder injury.
- Sam Darnold (Mono) expects to play in Week 5 — This could be optimistic, and It's not like this is an ankle injury where we can say with a lot of clarity what the timetable will be. However, with a bye in Week 4, Darnold has plenty of time to rest and try to get back to full strength.
- A.J. Bouye (hip), Jalen Ramsey expected to play Thursday — Ramsey seems likely to be traded in the coming days, but all indications are that will come after Thursday's game against the Titans. That means the Jaguars should have both of their starting corners available for Thursday's game — not that you were starting any of the Titans' wide receivers anyway.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
Whether you're 2-0 or 0-2 or somewhere in between, now is the perfect time to swing a trade....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 QB Preview: Cam out too?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 without Drew...