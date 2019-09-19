Fantasy Football Week 3: Marlon Mack's status up in the air, while Saints keep QB watchers guessing

Every Tuesday through Friday morning we'll be chasing down the biggest news from around the NFL:

Heading into Week 3's first lineup lock Thursday night, there's still a ton up in the air for Fantasy players to sort through. Here's the biggest news from Wednesday you need to know about before you set your lineup:

Marlon Mack (calf) missed practice again

The Colts held a modified practice Wednesday that was more like a walkthrough, but Mack was out from Thursday's practice session as well, so it's clear this is an issue to watch. He has a league-high 45 carries through two games, and has a good matchup on the way Sunday against the Falcons, so this is a real concern. If Mack can't go, Jordan Wilkins (five carries, 82 yards in Week 2) would figure to see more work, though Week 3 might be a good opportunity for Fantasy players to start Nyhiem Hines against a Falcons defense that has struggled to stop running backs in the passing game for years. Hines is worth an add in all PPR leagues, while Wilkins is worth a look in all formats as well.

David Njoku suffered a broken wrist

Njoku suffered the injury during Monday's game against the Jets, and could require surgery to repair it. That comes in addition to the concussion he suffered during the game, both on the same play in the first quarter. Njoku is getting more opinions on the severity of the injury to determine if he will need surgery, but he is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks while recovering, if not much longer.

Demetrius Harris figures to step up and become the Browns' starting tight end, but he has just one catch for 4 yards on the season. Njoku had four receptions for 37 yards and a touchdown prior to his injury. We could see Jarvis Landry take on a bigger role without Njoku around.

Jones is coming off a career-high 27 touches in Week 2, so it's not necessarily surprising that the Packers may want to limit his exposure just a bit. Williams figures to continue to see work in the passing game, and with 19 touches through two games, should get enough work to factor in as a low-end Fantasy flex if you are desperate.



Sean Payton did not name a starting QB

It will almost certainly be Teddy Bridgewater, but it sounds like Payton doesn't want to tip his hand. It would be stunning if the Saints opted to start Taysom Hill — seven career pass attempts — but Payton clearly likes what he brings to the table. It will be interesting to see how the Saints try to manufacture offense with Drew Brees sidelined, and if Bridgewater doesn't move the ball well, it wouldn't be a shock if we see more of Hill than expected for the next six weeks.

Devin Singletary (hamstring) did not practice

Singletary is still technically considered day to day, but it's a bad sign that he wasn't able to suit up for practice Wednesday. He looks like a long shot to play in Week 3, and you shouldn't go into the first lineup locks Thursday expecting him to play. Frank Gore figures to get plenty of work for however long Singletary is sidelined, and T.J. Yeldon should figure into the game plan as the primary passing downs option. Gore is coming off a 19-carry, 68-yard performance with two catches, while Yeldon has yet to touch the ball. He figures to see a larger role in Week 3 after playing just three snaps in Week 2.

Other news and notes to know: