Welcome to the Week 3 Fantasy football matchup grid! These notes are a key part of my preparation process for each week, and I figured I'd share them with you, too. My goal here is to overload your brain with as many statistical nuggets and notes for Week 3 as I could possibly find … seriously. While most of this is relevant for Fantasy football, feel free to use it if you're making picks, too, whether it be for handicapping games or seeking out player props.

The main storyline for this week is obvious: Week 2 was maybe the worst we've ever seen in terms of injuries. Not only did we lose the first two consensus picks in Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley, but we have elite wide receivers in Julio Jones and Davante Adams looking very iffy for Week 3. With these specific situations, we'll be paying close attention to the usage of Mike Davis in Carolina and whether or not a second running back gets involved. With the Giants, are we looking at a three-headed RBBC on one of the worst offenses in the league.

As for the Falcons, look for Russell Gage and Hayden Hurst to see increased opportunity if Jones is ruled out. With the Packers, I'd bet on Aaron Jones seeing another hefty workload, albeit in a tougher matchup.

With that being said, here's everything you need to know about Week 3:

MIA Team JAX 0-2 SU 1-1 1-1 ATS 2-0 1-1 Over-Under 2-0 5.22, 25th OFF YPP 5.96, 10th 7.22, 32nd DEF YPP 6.24, 26th 17, 26th QB Pressures 15, 30th 22, 14th Pressures Allowed 20, 10th 32nd Pass D DVOA 31st 31st Run D DVOA 10th 76 cloudy Weather 76 cloudy Byron Jones OUT Injuries D.J. Chark OUT Ryan Fitzatrick big bounce-back, 328-2-0 passing in Week 2… Tannehill just threw for 4 TD against JAX… Jaguars don't get pressure QB Gardnew Minshew 6 pass TD through two games, currently the QB11… MIA just allowed 4 pass TD to Josh Allen in Week 2… 26th in QB pressures Myles Gaskin 64% of snaps through first two games… Gaskin looks like the guy: 13 touches for 84 yards in Week 2 (7 targets, 6 receptions), has 11 targets on the season... Matt Breida 7-37-0 rushing, 2 targets... Jordan Howard 5-4-1 rushing... JAX allowed 3.6 YPC to RBs but allowed 17 receptions to IND RBs in Week RB James Robinson 58% of the snaps through two games… He looks like the guy, in Week 2: 19 touches, 16-102-1 rushing, 4 targets, 3-18-0 receiving… Chris Thompson had 3-20-1 receiving on four targets… Robinson leads team with 4 RZ opportunities… MIA allowing 4.8 YPC to RBs Week 2: Isaiah Ford second on team with 9 targets, 7-76-0 receiving… DeVante Parker third on team with 8 targets, 5-53-1 even with a hamstring… Preston Williams 5 targets but just 1-26-0 … JAX allowed TDs to Humphries and Corey Davis in Week 2 WR Week 2: Keelan Cole tied for team lead with 7 targets, went 6-58-1 receiving (leads JAX with 19% target share this season)… Chris Conley tied for team lead with 7 targets, 4-48-0 receiving… DJ Chark led team in receiving with 4-84-0 but only 4 targets (only has 7 targets through first two games)... Laviska Shenault only 4 targets in Week 2 but 5 carries... MIA just got torched by Diggs/John Brown After Week 1 dud, Mike Gesicki led team with 11 targets and receiving: 8-130-1 … He's tied with Jordan Akins for the most slot routes among TE (47)… Jonnu Smith just went 4-84-2 against JAX TE Tyler Eifert went from 16 to 36 routes in Week 2… has run 60% of his routes out of the slot… In Week 2, went 3-36-1 on 6 targets… sneaky desperate play

CHI Team ATL 2-0 SU 0-2 1-1 ATS 1-1 1-1 Over-Under 2-0 5.17, 26th OFF YPP 5.95, 11th 5.38, 13th DEF YPP 6.86, 31st 27, 10th QB Pressures 29, 6th 18, 6th Pressures Allowed 24, 16th 5th Pass D DVOA 28th 14th Run D DVOA 18th DOME Weather DOME OLB Khail Mack QUES Injuries OL Kaleb McGary DOUBTFUL, DE Dante Fowler, OL Jake Matthews, FS Ricardo Allen, DE Takkarist McKinley, WR Julio Jones QUES Mitchell Trubisky 5 TD, 2 INT through two games… ATL is allowing the most fantasy points to QB, 4 TD passes to Russell Wilson in Week 1, 4 total TD to Dak in Week 2 QB Matt Ryan 6 TD, 1 INT through two games, is the overall QB6… CHI has allowed just 1 TD pass (to Stafford/Daniel Jones) through two games and they get a lot of pressure Through two games, David Montgomery leads CHI with 49% snaps, Cohen 39%... Week 2: Montgomery 19 touches, 16-82-0 rushing… 3-45-1 receiving on 3 targets, Cordarrelle Patterson 7 rushing attempts, 2 targets, Cohen just 6 touches… 5-12-0 rushing, 1-15-0 receiving on 1 target... ATL allowing 3.5 YPC to RBs but has allowed 15 receptions, 4 total TD to the position RB Todd Gurley at 55% snaps for the season (went from 46% to 64% in Week 2), Brian Hill 23%, Ito Smith 20%... Week 2: Gurley 21-61-0 rushing, zero targets, Smith 5-20-0 rushing, Brian Hill 3-14-0 rushing… Gurley has had 10 RZ opportunities through two weeks (5 in each game)... CHI allowing 4.3 YPC to RBs, have allowed a rush TD in each game Through two games, Allen Robinson leads CHI with 29% target share, Anthony Miller 14%, Darnell Mooney 10%... Week 2: Robinson led the team with 9 targets, 3-33-0 receiving, Mooney caught a TD, Miller DONUT (just 41% snaps through two games)… Robinson tied with Jimmy Graham with 3 RZ targets on the season... ATL allowing 262 yards per game to WRs, second most WR Ridley leads ATL with 25% target share (and is the WR1 overall in Fantasy), Russell Gage 24% TS, Julio Jones 18%... Week 2: Ridley led with 10 targets, 7-109-2, Gage 2nd on team with 9 targets, 6-46-1 receiving. Never Julio!!! 2-24-0 receiving on just 4 targets (dropped a TD)... Ridley leads team with 5 RZ targets... CHI has allowed the 6th fewest fantasy points to WR and are 5th in pass defense DVOA After 7 targets in Week 1, just 1 target in Week 2… ATL has allowed a TD in both games (Olsen/Schultz)… Graham sneaky but low upside TE Hayden Hurst nice bounce back in Week 2, 3rd on team with 8 targets, 5-72-1 receiving… T-3rd in the NFL with 43 slot routes among TE… CHI allowed a TD to Hockenson in Week 1 then 6-65-0 to Engram in Week 2

LAR Team BUF 2-0 SU 2-0 2-0 ATS 1-1 1-1 Over-Under 2-0 6.27, 6th OFF YPP 6.62, 3rd 5.38, 14th DEF YPP 5.31, 12th 28, 8th QB Pressures 29, 6th 18, 6th Pressures Allowed 28, 23rd 8th Pass D DVOA 9th 27th Run D DVOA 17th 67 possible light rain Weather 67 possible light rain Malcolm Brown, Cam Akers QUES Injuries WR John Brown, CB Taron Johnson, RB Zack Moss, DT Ed Oliver, TE Dawson Knox, LB Matt Milano, LB Tremaine Edmunds QUES Jared Goff zero TD passes in Week 1 against DAL then 3 TD passes in Week 2 against PHI… BUF just allowed 328 yards and 2 TD to Fitzpatrick QB Josh Allen threw for career high 312 yards in Week 1 then followed that up with 417 yards in Week 2… Has 6 Pass TD, 1 rush TD, zero INT… Currently the QB2 overall but tough matchup against LAR Cam Akers saw the first 3 carries of the game in Week 2 and then got hurt… Malcolm Brown 54% snaps in Week 2, Darrell Henderson 42%... Henderson led LAR with 14 touches, 12-81-1 rushing, 2-40-0 receiving on 3 targets… Brown 11-47-0 rushing, zero targets... Henderson led LAR with 3 RZ opportunities in Week 2... BUF allows 4 YPC to RBs, allowed 6 receptions to Myles Gaskin in Week 2 RB Devin Singletary 57% snaps on the season, Zack Moss 45%... Week 2: Singletary led RBs with 12 touches, 76 total yards (3 targets)… Moss 8-37-0 rushing, zero targets… Singletary led BUF with 2 RZ opportunities in Week 2, Moss has zero after having 10 in Week 1... LAR allows 4.6 YPC to RBs... Zeke and Miles Sanders both had Top-12 finishes against LAR but good luck figuring out who gets the ball for the Bills Robert Woods leads LAR with 24% target share, Cooper Kupp 20%... Week 2: Kupp led LAR with 6 targets, 5-81-0… Woods 5 targets but just 2-14-0 receiving, had a rushing TD… Woods figures to see more Tre'Davious White but McVay moves everybody around WR Stefon Diggs leads BUF with 28% TS, John Brown 20%, Cole Beasley 16%... Beasley primary slot WR but Diggs has run at least 10 routes out of the slot in each of the first two weeks… Week 2: Diggs led Bills with 13 targets, 8-153-1 receiving… Brown tied for 2nd on team with 6 targets, went 4-82-1 receiving... LAR has allowed the 4th fewest fantasy points to WRs Tyler Higbee monster game in Week 2, tied for 2nd on team with 5 targets, 5-54-3 receiving… Has played 87% snaps this season… Gesicki just went for 8-130-1 against BUF but they were missing Milano/Edmunds TE Nothing to see here, Dawson Knox has an 8% target share

WAS Team CLE 1-1 SU 1-1 1-1 ATS 0-2 1-1 Over-Under 1-1 4.27, 31st OFF YPP 5.87, 14th 5.02, 6th DEF YPP 5.03, 8th 36, 3rd QB Pressures 36, 3rd 26, 19th Pressures Allowed 20, 10th 1st Pass D DVOA 30th 21st Run D DVOA 4th 79 clear, 12 MPH winds Weather 79 clear, 12 MPH winds OL Brandon Scherff on IR, WR Steven Sims, OL Morgan Moses, WR Steven Sims QUES Injuries C JC Tretter, DE Olivier Vernon, LB Jacob Phillips, CB Greedy Williams, LB Mack Wilson, DE Adrian Clayborn QUES Haskins averaging 200.5 yards, 1 TD, 6.3 Y/A per game through two weeks… CLE has allowed 6 TD passes, the 4th most Fantasy points to QBs thus far QB Baker 3 TD, 2 INT through two games, averaging 204 yards, 6.6 yards per attempt… CLE just doesn't pass much, 6th highest rush percentage… WAS 1st in pass defense DVOA Antonio Gibson increased snaps from 26% in Week 1 to 65% in Week 2, JD McKissic 44%, Peyton Barber 22% on the season… Week 2: Gibson 14 touches… 13-55-1 rushing, just 2 targets (has 4 targets through 2 games), McKissic 8-53-0 rushing, zero targets, Barber just 1 carry, zero targets... CLE allowing just 3.0 YPC to RBs but allowed 2 TD to Dobbins in Week 1 RB Nick Chubb at 54% snaps (went from 48% in Week 1 to 62% in Week 2), Kareem Hunt 43% snaps for the season… Week 2: Chubb 22-124-2 rushing (just 1 target), Hunt 10-86-1 (2 targets)… Think it just comes down to game flow and CLE should be playing with a lead in this game... Chubb leads team with 7 RZ opportunities, Hunt has 5...WAS allowing 3.7 YPC to RBs and the second fewest fantasy points Terry McLaurin tied for team lead with 27% target share, Dontrelle Inman 16%, Sims 13%... Week 2: McLaurin led team with 10 targets, went 7-125-1 receiving… CLE has allowed 3 TD to WRs through two games, AJ Green got shut down in Week 2… will McLaurin see Denzel Ward? WR Odell Beckham leads the team with 29% target share, Jarvis Landry 16%... Week 2: OBJ led team with 6 targets and 4-74-1 receiving, Landry 3-46-0 on 3 targets… No Browns player has more than 1 RZ target on the season… WAS did allow a TD to Hopkins in Week 2 but again, they're 1st in pass defense DVOA Logan Thomas tied for team lead with 27% target share… Disappointed in Week 2, only 4-26-0 receiving but saw 9 targets… 69% of his routes were from the slot in Week 2… Thomas leads team with 3 RZ targets… CLE is allowing the most fantasy points to tight ends TE Austin Hooper just 11% target share… has played 86% of snaps and running a lot of routes but CLE doesn't pass much and Harrison Bryant does just enough to be annoying… Hooper can be dropped

TEN Team MIN 2-0 SU 0-2 0-2 ATS 0-2 1-1 Over-Under 1-1 5.34, 23rd OFF YPP 5.80, 15th 6.04, 22nd DEF YPP 6.13, 24th 24, 15th QB Pressures 14, 31st 20, 10th Pressures Allowed 19, 9th 10th Pass D DVOA 19th 22nd Run D DVOA 23rd DOME Weather DOME WR A.J. Brown, CB Malcolm Butler, CB Johnathan Joseph QUES Injuries LB Anthony Barr on IR, OL Riley Reiff, CB Mike Hughes QUES Ryan Tannehill 6 TD, 0 INT… averaging 244 yards per game, 7.3 yards per attempt… MIN allowed 4 TD passes to Rodgers in Week 1, should have been more for Rivers in Week 2 QB Nightmare season continues for Kirk Cousins who is completing just 58.8% of his passes, has 2 TD and 4 INT… he's averaging 186 yards per game and 7.3 yards per attempt… TEN just allowed 3 TD passes to Minshew Derrick Henry 73% snaps for the season… Week 2: Henry 25-84-0 rushing (2 targets, zero catches), now has 56 carries in first two games… Henry tied for league lead with 14 RZ opportunities (13 carries, 1 target)… MIN allowing 4.4 YPC to RBs, allowed a TD to Aaron Jones in Week 1 and to Jonathan Taylor in Week 2 RB Dalvin Cook 69% snaps through two games (went from 58% in Week 1 to 80% in Week 2), Alexander Mattison 27%... Week 2: Cook saved his day with a TD, 14-63-1 rushing with 2 targets… Cook leads MIN with 5 RZ opportunities… TEN allowing 5.2 YPC to RBs, allowed rush TDs to Melvin Gordon and James Robinson, receiving TD to Chris Thompson Corey Davis and Adam Humphries are tied for the team lead with 20% target share, AJ Brown had 20% in Week 1 but missed Week 2… Humphries primary slot WR but Davis does have 17 routes from the slot this season… MIN allowed 4 TD to GB WRs in Week 1 and then Zach Pascal scored against them in Week 2 WR Adam Thielen leads MIN with 33% target share (exactly 8 targets in each game), Bisi Johnson 15%, Justin Jefferson 13%... Week 2: Thielen led the team with 8 targets, went 3-31-0 receiving, Jefferson led team in receiving, 3-44-0 on just 3 targets… Jefferson is pretty much the team's slot WR now... Thielen and Jefferson have 1 RZ target each... TEN 10th in pass defense DVOA Jonnu Smith currently the TE1 overall this season… Has seen a 19% target share… In Week 2, led Titans in receiving, 4-84-2, has 3 TD in first 2 games… leads the team with 3 RZ targets… Mo Allie-Cox just went 5-111-0 against MIN TE Irv Smith and Kyle Rudolph basically splitting time… Smith has run two more routes this season, neither runs out of the slot… Irv Smith did see 4 targets in Week 2 while Rudolph only saw 1… MIN allowed a TD to Fant in Week 1 and a TD to Eifert in Week 2... Good matchup but can't trust either, yet

LVR Team NE 2-0 SU 1-1 2-0 ATS 1-1 2-0 Over-Under 1-1 5.47, 22nd OFF YPP 6.17, 7th 6.66, 30th DEF YPP 5.92, 20th 20, 20th QB Pressures 22, 17th 16, 4th Pressures Allowed 13, 1st 26th Pass D DVOA 21st 28th Run D DVOA 20th 79, cloud, 11 MPH winds Weather 79, cloud, 11 MPH winds OL Richie Incognito OUT, OL Trent Brown, WR Bryan Edwards, TE Darren Waller, DE Carl Nassib, RB Josh Jacobs QUES Injuries LB Bradon Copeland, WR N'Keal Harry, WR Julian Edelman, RB James White QUES Carr played well in Week 2, 282 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT… NE just allowed Russell Wilson to throw for 5 TD passes, but it's Russell Wilson QB Cam Newton is back… Just threw for 397 yards, has 4 rush TD on the season, is the QB3 overalll… Cam leads NE with 11 RZ carries, Sony Michel is next with 4 Josh Jacobs leads LVR RBs with 71% snaps through two weeks, Jalen Richard 17%, Devontae Booker 13%... Jacobs 2nd on the team with 15% target share… Week 2: Jacobs led team with 30 touches, 105 total yards (3 targets), B2B games with at least 29 touches... NE allows 3.9 YPC to RBs, just allowed a receiving TD to Carson RB With no James White in Week 2, we saw Rex Burkhead play 71% of the snaps, Michel 21%, JJ Taylor 1%... Even with all those snaps, Burkhead had just 2 rushing yards, did have 4-47-0 receiving on 6 targets… LVR just allowed 9 receptions, 174 total yards, 2 TD to Alvin Kamara... Burkhead could be sneaky if White is out Henry Ruggs leads LVR WRs with a 13% target share, Renfrow 8%, Edwards 5%... The offense basically runs through Jacobs and Waller, maybe Ruggs' role increases as the season goes on… NE just allowed 3 TD to SEA WRs but you don't want to get involved here WR Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry are tied for the team lead with 29% target share… with no tight end to speak of, I don't see that changing… Week 2: Edelman 8-179-0 on 11 targets, Harry 8-72-0 on 12 targets… On paper LVR secondary has played well but 26th in pass defense DVOA Darren Waller leads all NFL TE with a 39% target share and it isn't close… Week 2: 12-103-1 on 16 targets… NE shut down Mike Gesicki in Week 1 and could make Waller their defensive focus TE Nothing to see here

SF Team NYG 1-1 SU 0-2 1-1 ATS 1-1 1-1 Over-Under 0-2 6.04, 8th OFF YPP 4.65, 28th 4.86, 4th DEF YPP 5.10, 10th 24, 15th QB Pressures 16, 29th 22, 14th Pressures Allowed 39, T-31st 14th Pass D DVOA 12th 8th Run D DVOA 6th 79 cloudy Weather 79 cloudy Nick Bosa, Soloman Thomas OUT for the season… Tevin Coleman OUT a few weeks… Dee Ford OUT Week 3… Mostert DOUBTFUL… George Kittle/Jimmy Garoppolo QUES Injuries Saquon Barkley OUT for the season… Sterling Shepard likely out Jimmy Garoppolo 131 yards, 2 TD in first half of Week 2 then replaced by Nick Mullens… NYG have allowed 5 TD passes to Roethlisberger/Trubisky QB Daniel Jones 2 TD, 3 INT through first two games… He's being pressured a lot but SF pass rush is really banged up Not expecting Coleman or Mostert in Week 3, which likely leaves us with Jerick McKinnon, Jeffery Wilson and maybe JaMycal Hasty… McKinnon has played 28% of the snaps entering this week… He's looked explosive, has 2 TD on just 9 touches… NYG have allowed 4.6 YPC to RBs RB With Saquon Barkley out, likely looking at a RBBC of Devonta Freeman, Wayne Gallman, Dion Lewis, YUCK! … Week 2: Lewis 14 touches, 10-20-1 rushing, 4-36-0 receiving on 5 targets… Lewis had 2 RZ opportunities last week… SF allowing 3.6 YPC to RBs but Drake and Edmonds both scored in Week 1 Kendrick Bourne tied for team lead with 17% TS through two games… Brandon Aiyuk debut: 2-21-0 on 3 targets, played 72% snaps… NYG have allowed 4 TD to WRs through two games WR Darius Slayton tied for team lead with 20% TS through two games… Golden Tate played well in 5 games without Shepard in 2019, averaged 6 receptions, 80.8 yards per game, scored 3 TD… Tate and Slayton each had 1 RZ target in Week 2… SF just allowed a TD to Braxon Berrios out of the slot... Tate is sneaky if desperate With Kittle out, Jordan Reed played 46% snaps, ran 20 routes (13 in slot) on 32 SF dropbacks… Reed led SF with 3 RZ targets in Week 2, led team with 8 targets, 7-50-2 receiving… NYG have been strong against TE thus far TE Evan Engram tied with Slayton for team lead with 20% target share… Engram ran 42 routes (18 in the slot) in Week 2… led team with 8 targets, went 6-65-0 receiving

CIN Team PHI 0-2 SU 0-2 1-1 ATS 0-2 1-1 Over-Under 2-0 4.18, 32nd OFF YPP 4.62, 29th 6.17, 25th DEF YPP 5.02, 7th 19, 22nd QB Pressures 25, 14th 39, 31st Pressures Allowed 29, 25th 16th Pass D DVOA 27th 25th Run D DVOA 16th 78 clear, 12 MPH winds Weather 78 clear, 12 MPH winds S Shawne Williams, DT Mike Daniels, DT Geno Atkins QUES Injuries Jalen Reagor OUT, WR Alshon Jeffery, DT Fletcher Cox QUES Joe Burrow needed 61 pass attempts for 316 yards, 3 TD… added 19 rushing yards… Goff threw 3 TD passes against PHI in Week 2 QB Wentz over 40 pass attempts each of the first two games.. Just 2 TD passes, 4 INT… CIN allowed 2 TD passes to Baker Mayfield last week but everybody just runs on them Joe Mixon 54% of the snaps through two games, Gio Bernard 39%... Mixon exactly 20 touches in each of his first two games… Week 2: 16-46-0 rushing, 4-40-0 receiving (4 targets)… PHI allowed 3.7 YPC to RBs this season but most of that was WAS RBs struggling in Week 1... Darrell Henderson looked great against PHI in Week 2 RB Miles Sanders 77% snaps in his first game back, Boston Scott 37%... Sanders 23 touches, 20-95-1 rushing, 7 targets, 3-36-0 receiving… Scott 7 touches, 4-19-0 rushing, 3-24-0 receiving… CIN allowed 5.5 YPC to RBs, just allowed 234 total yards and 4 TD to Chubb/Hunt A.J. Green leads team with 23% target share through two games, Tyler Boyd 14%... Week 2: Green led team with 13 targets, just 3-29-0… Tyler Boyd 3rd on team with 8 targets, 7-72-1 and dropped another TD… Darius Slay could be tough for Green who struggled against Denzel Ward in Week 2 WR DeSean Jackson low key second on the team with 19% TS through two games… Week 2: Jackson led team with 9 targets, 6-64-0… Reagor 4-41-0 on 4 targets… OBJ scored a 43 yard TD against CIN in Week 2… could be sneaky spot for Jackson Burrow loves tight ends, has targeted Uzomah/Drew Sample on 23% of his passes… Sample and Uzomah combined for 5 RZ targets in Week 2… PHI just allowed 3 TD to Tyler Higbee TE Goedert now has at least eight targets in fives straight games dating back to last season… Goedert leads team with 20% TS, Ertz 17%... Ertz exactly seven targets in each of the first two games… Each of Ertz and Goedert have 2 RZ targets… Ertz has 12 more slot routes

HOU Team PIT 0-2 SU 2-0 0-2 ATS 1-1 1-1 Over-Under 1-1 5.77, 16th OFF YPP 5.93, 12th 5.88, 19th DEF YPP 4.49, 2nd 18, 23rd QB Pressures 52, 1st 32, 28th Pressures Allowed 17, 5th 23rd Pass D DVOA 2nd 24th Run D DVOA 1st 77 clear Weather 77 clear RB Duke Johnson, OL Laremy Tunsil, WR Brandin Cooks QUES Injuries LB Bud Dupree, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster QUES Through two games Deshaun Watson is averaging 261 passing yards with 1 TD, 1 INT per game… PIT has allowed 4 TD passes to Daniel Jones/Jeff Driskel but they get a lot of pressure QB Ben Roethlisberger rock soild through two weeks, 5 TD, 1 INT… Just went over 300 yards against DEN… HOU allowed 3 TD to Mahomes in Week 1, only 1 TD pass to Lamar Jackson in Week 2 Through two weeks, David Johnson has played 88% of HOU snaps (no Duke in Week 2)… Week 2: Johnson 13 touches… 11-34-0 rushing… 2-16-0 receiving on 4 targets… Johnson leads HOU with 2 RZ opportunities this season… PIT allowed league best 2.6 YPC to Rbs but did just allow 84 total yards and a TD to Melvin Gordon RB James Conner bounced back to play 73% of the snaps in Week 2, Benny Snell just 15% and lost a fumble… Week 2: Conner 18 touches, 16-106-1 rushing, 2-15-0 on 2 targets, Snell just 4 touches… Conner led team with 6 RZ opportunities in Week 2… HOU allowing 6.3 YPC to RBs (second most), got ripped by CEH Week 1 then BAL RBs in Week 2 Brandin Cooks leads HOU with 20% target share after Will Fuller's DONUT in Week 2 (Fuller had 10 targets in Week 1)… Week 2: Cooks led team with 8 targets… 5-95-0 receiving, Cobb 3rd on team with 6 targets, 5-59-0 receiving… PIT did allow 2 TD to Darius Slayton in Week 1 WR Through two weeks, Diontae Johnson leads PIT with 32% target share (B2B games with double digit targets), JuJu 19%, James Washington 11%... Week 2: Johnson 8-92-1 receiving on 13 targets, JuJu 2nd on team with 8 targets, 7-48-0 receiving… JuJu leads team with 3 RZ targets on the season... HOU allowed TDs to Watkins/Hill in Week 1 I want to say Jordan Akins is interesting but Darren Fells does just enough to be annoying… Akins 82% snaps on the season… Runs a ton of routes, 67% of those in the slot… Akins went 7-55-0 on 7 targets in Week 2 but Fells caught the TD… PIT just allowed a TD to Noah Fant TE Ebron and Vance McDonald are both under 10% target share each and have combined for 2 RZ targets… Ebron did run 14 routes out of the slot in Week 2 compared to zero in Week 1… something to pay attention to but can't start either

NYJ Team IND 0-2 SU 1-1 0-2 ATS 1-1 2-0 Over-Under 1-1 4.62, 30th OFF YPP 5.88, 13th 5.45, 15th DEF YPP 4.43, 1st 28, 8th QB Pressures 17, 26th 27, 22nd Pressures Allowed 14, 3rd 22nd Pass D DVOA 4th 3rd Run D DVOA 12th DOME Weather DOME WR Jamison Crowder DOUBTFUL, WR Chris Hogan, WR Breshad Perriman, OL Mekhi Becton, George Fant, C Connor McGovern QUES Injuries WR Parris Campbell, S Malik Hooker on IR, TE Jack Doyle, CBs Rock Ya-Sin QUES Sam Darnold 2 TD passes, 1 INT through two games… Completing 62.7% of his passes, averaging 197 yards per game, 5.9 yards per attempt… IND allowing the fewest fantasy points to QB but faced Minshew/Cousins QB Philip Rivers 2 TD passes, 3 INT… completing 77.5% of his passes, averaging 288.5 yards per game 8.1 yards per attempt… NYJ allowing 10th most fantasy points to QBs With no Bell, Frank Gore was 57% of the snaps in Week 2, La'Mical Perine 14%, Kalen Ballage 12%... Week 2: Gore 21-63-0 rushing, Perine debut: 3-17-0 rushing… Gore had 3 RZ carries in Week 2… IND allows 4.2 YPC to RBs, IND 12th in run defense DVOA RB In their first game without Marlon Mack, JT Taylor 67% snaps, Jordan Wilkins 23%, Nyheim Hines 12%... Week 2: Taylor 28 touches, 26-101-1 rushing (2 targets, 2-9-0 receiving), Wilkins 9-40-0 rushing in the blowout, Hines ZERO CARRIES, 1 target… Taylor had 6 RZ opportunities in Week 2... NYJ allowing 5 YPC, allowed a TD to Mostert and McKinnon in Week 2 Who will play WR for the Jets in Week 3? Braxton Berrios and Chris Hogan 8 targets each in Week 2, Jamison Crowder 13 targets in Week 1… Hogan tied for team lead with 8 targets, 6-75-0, Berrios tied for team lead with 8 targets, 6-59-1… Berrios 83% of his routes in the slot in Week 2... IND allowed 3 TD to JAX WRs in Week 1 WR TY Hilton leads IND with 20% target share… Parris Campbell got hurt in Week 2, Michael Pittman saw 6 targets… Week 2: Pittman tied for team lead with 6 targets, 4-37-0 receiving, Hilton 5 targets, 3-28-0 receiving… Pittman had 2 RZ targets in Week 2… NYJ 22nd in pass defense DVOA Chris Herndon blocking a ton… playing 73% snaps through two games… 11% target share… IND has allowed the fewest fantasy points to tight ends TE With no Jack Doyle, Mo Allie-Cox was tied for the team lead with 6 targets, went 5-111-0 receiving… played 67% of the snaps and ran 19 routes… NYJ just allowed 7-50-2 to Jordan Reed

CAR Team LAC 0-2 SU 1-1 0-2 ATS 2-0 2-0 Over-Under 0-2 5.99, 9th OFF YPP 5.61, 20th 6.03, 21st DEF YPP 5.18, 11th 8, 32nd QB Pressures 40, 2nd 26, 19th Pressures Allowed 24, 16h 25th Pass D DVOA 11th 29th Run D DVOA 15th DOME Weather DOME Des Brian Burns, Yetur Gross-Matos, DT Kawaan Short, Ols John Miller and Dennis Daley, TE Hunter Henry QUES Injuries Tyrod Taylor DOUBTFUL, RB Justin Jackson, CB Desmond King, S Rayshawn Jenkins, OT Bryan Bulaga, LB Nick Vigil QUES Teddy Bridgewater just 1 TD, 2 INT… completing 72.4% of his passes, averaging 318 yards per game, 8.4 yards per attempt… LAC just allowed 300 yards, 2 TD to Mahomes, defense is banged up a little bit QB Justin Herbert looked pretty damn good in his debut: 22-33, 311 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 4-18-1 rushing… CAR has allowed the second fewest fantasy points to QBs but it's not because they're good, everybody just runs on them Life without Christian McCaffrey: Mike Davis entered in relief, caught all eight targets, went 8-74-0 receiving… probably a better pass catcher than runner but he's not terrible… LAC allowing 3.9 YPC to RBs, have been pretty tough on the ground but allowed 6 receptions to CEH in Week 2, 4 receptions to Gio Bernard in Week 1 RB Austin Ekeler has played 62% of the snaps through two games, Joshua Kelley 39%... Week 2: Kelley led team with 25 touches, 23-64-0 rushing, 2-49-0 receiving on 3 targets… Ekeler 20 touches, 16-93-0 rushing, 4-55-0 receiving on 4 targets… Kelley has 8 RZ carries to 4 for Ekeler thus far... CAR allowing 4.9 YPC and the MOST fantasy points to RBs, Fournette just went 12-103-2 rushing on them DJ Moore leads the team with 30% target share, Robby Anderson 24%, Curtis Samuel 14%... Week 2: Moore led team with 13 targets, went 8-120-0 receiving… Anderson 2nd on team with 10 targets, 9-109-0 receiving… Anderson leads team with 3 RZ targets… Samuel is primary slot WR but CAR does rotate Moore and Anderson in there... LAC usually stout against WRs, allowing 9th fewest fantasy points to the position WR Keenan Allen leads the team with 30% target share, Mike Williams 22% (Williams only saw 4 targets with Herbert)… Week 2: Allen led team with 10 targets, 7-96-0 receiving… Allen has run 43% of his routes out of the slot, Williams 28%... Mike Evans just went 7-104-1 against CAR... their secondary is young and inexperienced Ian Thomas has two targets through two games, nothing to see here… yet. TE Hunter Henry 2nd on the team with 27% target share, has seen exactly 8 targets in each game… has run 37% of his routes from the slot this season… CAR did limit Darren Waller to just 45 yards in Week 1

DET Team ARI 0-2 SU 2-0 0-2 ATS 2-0 2-0 Over-Under 0-2 5.64, 19th OFF YPP 5.58, 21st 6.50, 28th DEF YPP 5.64, 18th 17, 26th QB Pressures 21, 19th 24, 16th Pressures Allowed 28, 23rd 24th Pass D DVOA 7th 32nd Run D DVOA 1th DOME Weather DOME DE Nick Williams, Kenny Golladay, OT Vaitai, CB Desmond Trufant QUES Injuries C Mason Cole, WR Christian Kirk, DE Jordan Phillips, CB Byron Murphy QUES Stafford 3 TD, 2 INT thus far, averaging 270.5 yards per game, 7.2 yards per attempt but has been without Kenny Golladay… ARI allowing 7th fewest fantasy points to QBs, were strong against Garoppolo and Haskins, 7th in pass defense DVOA QB Kyler Murray QB4 overall, thanks in large part to his rushing (158 yards, 3 TD)… has 2 TD passes, 2 INT, completing 66.7% of his passes at 6.6 yards per attempt… DET has allowed 5 TD passes, 0 INT D'Andre Swift leading DET RB with 39% snaps, Adrian Peterson 28%, Kerryon Johnson 28%... Week 2: Swift 10 touches, 5-12-0 rushing, 5-60-0 on 5 targets (B2B games with exactly 5 targets), Peterson 7-41-0 rushing, Kerryon 8-32-1 rushing… AP had 4 RZ carries in Week 1 then Kerryon had 3 in Week 2... ARI allowing 4.8 YPC to RBs, allowed 2 receiving TD to Mostert/McKinnon in Week 1, Gibson scored Week 2 RB Kenyan Drake 68% snaps, Chase Edmonds 35% snaps… Week 2: Drake 22 touches, 20-86-0 rushing, 2-9-0 on 2 targets (just 4 targets through 2 games)… Edmonds 6 touches for 13 yards (4 targets, 9 targets through 2 games)… Drake leads ARI with 5 RZ opportunities, DET allowing 6.9 YPC to RBs, just allowed 236 total yards, 3 TD to Aaron Jones Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola tied for team lead with 20% target share but Kenny Golladay should (hopefully) be back… Week 2: Amendola led team with 7 targets, 3-21-0 receiving, Jones 2nd on team with 6 targets, 4-23-1 receiving… Jones leads team with 3 RZ targets... Terry McLaurin just went 7-125-1 against ARI in Week 2 WR DeAndre Hopkins leads the team with 36% target share (leads NFL with 25 targets), Larry Fitzgerald 17%, Christian Kirk 13%... Week 2: Hopkins led team with 9 targets, went 8-68-1, Fitzgerald 2nd on team with 7 targets, went 7-50-0 receiving… Hopkins leads ARI with 3 RZ targets... DET 24th in pass defense DVOA Hockenson 13% target share… He's run 55 routes on 89 dropbacks (42% in the slot)… Week 2: 4th on team with 4 targets but led DET in receiving, 4-62-0… After 2019 disaster, ARI has been strong against TE this season TE Dan Arnold running lots of routes, ran 15 out of the slot in Week 2… saw 4 targets in Week 2… DET has allowed a TD to a TE in each of the first two games

TB Team DEN 1-1 SU 0-2 1-1 ATS 2-0 2-0 Over-Under 1-1 5.32, 24th OFF YPP 4.90, 27th 5.09, 9th DEF YPP 5.54, 16th 26, 12th QB Pressures 20, 20th 6th Pass D DVOA 20th 7th Run D DVOA 11th 73 clear, 13 MPH winds Weather 73 clear, 13 MPH winds WRs Justin Watson, Scott Miller, LB Jason Pierre-Paul, OT Donovan Smith all QUES Injuries Drew Lock, Von Miller, A.J. Bouye OUT, Courtland Sutton OUT FOR SEASON, Phillip Lindsay DOUBTFUL, DT Jurrell Casey, WR Jerry Jeudy QUES Tom Brady 3 TD, 3 INT, completing 64.8% of his passes, averaging 228 yards per game, 6.4 yards per attempt… DEN has allowed multiple TD passes in both games QB Jeff Driskel wasn't terrible in relief of Drew Lock, went 18-34 for 256 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT… TB has allowed just 2 TD with 2 INT thus far, the 6th fewest fantasy points to QBs Leonard Fournette takeover: led TB with 43% snaps in Week 2, Ronald Jones 34%... Week 2: Fournette 16 touches, 12-103-2 rushing (46 yard TD), 4-13-0 receiving on 5 targets, Jones 7-23-1 rushing (added 2 targets) but lost a fumble and it was pretty much all Fournette after... Fournette led team with 5 RZ opportunities in Week 2... DEN allowing 4.5 YPC to RBs, James Conner just went 16-106-1 rushing against them RB Melvin Gordon has played 72% of the snaps, Royce Freeman 16% (Lindsay likely out)… Week 2: Gordon 19-70-0 rushing, 2-14-1 receiving on 3 targets, Freeman just 3 touches (zero targets)… Gordon leads the team with 7 RZ opportunities (5 carries, 2 targets)... TB allowing league low 2.6 YPC to RBs but 9 receptions per game (second most) With no Chris Godwin in Week 2, Mike Evans led team with 10 targets, 7-104-1 receiving, Justin Watson and Scotty Miller were non-factors but got banged up…Godwin led team with 7 targets in Week 1… DEN just allowed TDs to Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, allowing 101 yards to Corey Davis in Week 1 WR Jerry Jeudy leads the team with 21% target share but is banged up, K.J. Hamler saw 7 targets in Week 2… Week 2: Jeudy tied for team lead with 7 targets (with Hamler), 4-62-0 receiving… Jeudy ran 72% of his routes from the slot in Week 2, Hamler ran 47%... TB allowed both DJ Moore and Robby Anderson to go over 100 yards in Week 2 but have typically been a strong secondary dating back to the second half of last season Rob Gronkowski and O.J. Howard basically splitting time evenly… Howard does have 9 targets to just 5 for Gronk… Howard leads team with 3 RZ targets… DEN allowed a TD to Jonnu Smith in Week 1 but I can't trust either Bucs TE here TE Noah Fant is the TE2 OVERALL (has scored in each game), is second on the team with 16% target share… Fant ran a route on 46 of 53 QB dropbacks in Week 2… Fant leads the team with 3 RZ targets

DAL Team SEA 1-1 SU 2-0 0-2 ATS 2-0 1-1 Over-Under 2-0 6.33, 5th OFF YPP 6.88, 2nd 5.57, 17th DEF YPP 6.60, 29th 18, 23rd QB Pressures 22, 17th 32, 28th Pressures Allowed 30, 27th 18th Pass D DVOA 29th 13th Run D DVOA 5th 63, overcast Weather 63, overcast DE DeMarcus Lawrence, OT Tyron Smith, CB Trevon Diggs QUES, CB Chidobe Awuzie DOUBTFUL Injuries DT Jarran Reed, CB Quinton Dunbar, OT Duane Brown, TE Will Dissly QUES Dak Prescott finished as the QB1 in Week 2, went 34-47, 450 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT with 3 rushing TDs… SEA is allowing 423.5 passing yard per game and the second most fantasy points to QBs QB Russell Wilson is THE QB1 overall, has 9 TD passes, 1 INT… completing 82.5% of his passes, averaging 305 yards per game, 9.7 yards per attempt… DAL just allowed 4 TD passes to Matt Ryan Ezekiel Elliott leads all RBs with 90% of his team's snaps… Week 2 had 28 touches, 22-89-1 rushing, added 6 receptions on 7 targets (has 11 targets, 13% target share through two games)… Zeke tied with Derrick Henry for most RZ opportunities (14)... SEA allowing just 2.9 YPC to RBs but is that just because everybody is playing from behind against them and passing? RB Chris Carson has played 54% of the snaps (went from 45% in Week 1 to 63% in Week 2), Carlos Hyde 29%, Travis Homer 17%... Week 2: Carson 20 touches, 17-72-0 rushing, 3-36-1 on 3 targets, Hyde just 7 touches… Carson leads team with 6 RZ opportunities and is 3rd on the team with 15% target share (9 targets)… DAL allowing 3.4 YPC to RBs but did allow 2 TD to Malcolm Brown in Week 1 Amari Cooper leads the team with 28% target share, CeeDee Lamb 18%, Michael Gallup just 12%... Week 2: Lamb led DAL in receiving, 6-106-0, tied for 2nd with 9 targets, Cooper tied for 2nd with 9 targets, 6-100-0, Gallup 5th on team with 5 targets, 2-58-0 receiving... Lamb has run 91% of his routes out of the slot... SEA gives up the MOST fantasy points to WRs, great spot for Lamb again, Edelman ate in Week 2, Gage over 100 yards in Week 1 WR Tyler Lockett leads the team with 27% target share, DK Metcalf 23%... Week 2: Lockett led team with 8 targets, 7-67-1, Metcalf led team in receiving with 4-92-1 on 6 targets… David Moore leads team with 3 RZ targets… Lockett has run 61% of his routes out of the slot this season... DAL just allowed 3 TD to Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage (plus there should have been a 4th to Julio Jones) Dalton Schultz ran 37 routes on 50 dropbacks in Week 2 (16 from the slot), led team with 10 targets, 9-88-1… However, the acquisition of Jamal Adams seems to have helped SEA aaginst TE… don't love this matchup TE Greg Olsen is running a fair amount of routes (51% in the slot, too) but saw just 1 target in Week 2… DAL just allowed 5-72-1 to Hayden Hurst… Olsen is just a desperation play

GB Team NO 2-0 SU 1-1 2-0 ATS 1-1 2-0 Over-Under 2-0 7.11, 1st OFF YPP 5.65, 18th 6.44, 27th DEF YPP 4.87, 4th 18, 23rd QB Pressures 26,12th 13, 1st Pressures Allowed 20, 10th 13th Pass D DVOA 15th 30th Run D DVOA 9th DOME Weather DOME Davante Adams DNP Thursday, NT Kenny Clark QUES Injuries Michael Thomas DNP Wednesday, DE Marcus Davenport, T Terron Armstead QUES Aaron Rodgers QB7 overall through two games, has 6 TD passes, zero INT… completing 67.6% of his passes, averaging 302 yards per game, 8.2 yards per attempt… NO has allowed 5 TD passes, 8th most fantasy points QB Drew Brees 3 TD, 1 INT… completing 64.7% of his passes, averaging 236 yards per game, 6.9 yards per attempt… GB has allowed multiple TD passes in each of their first two games Aaron Jones 51% snaps on the season, Jamaal Williams 41%, Tyler Ervin 28%... Week 2: Jones 22 touches (averaged over 10 yards per touch), 18-168-2 rushing, 4-68-1 on 8 targets (Jones 2nd among RB with 14 targets through 2 games)… Jones leads GB with 12 RZ opportunities... NO allowing 3.4 YPC, 9th in run defense DVOA RB Alvin Kamara 67% snaps, Latavius Murray 30%... Week 2: Kamara 22 touches, 13-79-2 rushing, 9-95-0 receiving on 9 targets (leads all RB with 17 targets), Murray just 5 touches… Kamara leads NO with 13 RZ opportunities (thrid in NFL behind Henry/Zeke)... GB allowing 4.9 YPC to RBs, has allowed 10 receptions to RBs thus far Davante Adams leads the team with 28% target share (had 17 targets in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2), MVS 18%, Allen Lazard 13%... Week 2: MVS 2nd on team with 7 targets, 3-64-0 receiving, Lazard 3rd on team with 5 targets, 3-45-0 receiving … Adams and MVS each have 3 RZ targets... If Adams is out, MVS likely sees Lattimore, Lazard would have best matchup WR In the first game without Michael Thomas, Tre'Quan Smith led team with 7 targets, Deonte Harris 5 targets, Emmanuel Sanders 3 targets… Smith went 5-86-0 receiving… Sanders leads team with 5 RZ targets… Harris/Smith/Sanders all rotated in the slot in Week 2... GB has allowed 4 TD to WRs thus far, all on the outside Robert Tonyan has run 50 routes through two games (53% in the slot)… he has just 3 targets through two games, scored a TD in Week 2… NO just got torched by Darren Waller, 12-105-1, allowed a TD to O.J Howard in Week 1 TE Jared Cook has run routes on 51 of 83 dropbacks (56% in the slot)… Week 2: 2-13-1 on 5 targets (14% TS)… Has 2 RZ targets

