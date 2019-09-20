Fantasy Football Week 3 news and notes, plus Stealing Signals Thursday Night Football recap

Welcome to Stealing Signals, your look at snaps, touches, game flow, efficiency and everything in between. Stealing Signals is a game-by-game breakdown of everything you saw in your Fantasy box score, identifying what is signal and what is noise to help you make decisions for future weeks.

Week 3 Jaguars 20 - Titans 7

Snap Notes: Leonard Fournette - 100% (+3%), Dede Westbrook - 80% (-7%), DJ Chark - 70% (-12%), Chris Conley - 70% (-15%), Marqise Lee - 28% (+28%), James O'Shaughnessy - 78% (+12%), Dion Lewis - 52% (+2%), Derrick Henry - 48% (-2%), Corey Davis - 74% (-9%), Adam Humphries - 68% (+11%), A.J. Brown - 50% (+5%), Tajae Sharpe - 49% (-4%)

Key Stat: Leonard Fournette - 9 high-value touches (Derrick Henry - 2)

We expected to be in for a snooze fest Thursday night, so it was mildly interesting when we got some early fireworks with 14 first-quarter points for Jacksonville. The hot start was aided by a muffed punt that gave Jacksonville a short field, and I saw the live over/under as high as 47.5 for a game that had closed under 40. The final scoreline was well under both numbers.

Leonard Fournette finished with a respectable 15-66 rushing line, with a long run of 69 yards late and minus-3 yards on his other 14 carries combined. After his first 16 touches, he was averaging fewer than a yard per touch, remarkably poor efficiency.

But he also became just the third running back to post a 100% snap share in a game this year, joining Christian McCaffrey and Le'Veon Bell, and continued his strong passing game usage. He finished second on the team with 8 targets, catching 6 for just 26 yards. He may not pass the eye test on a play-by-play basis right now, and the big run certainly saved him from a poor performance, but there are very few backs who can lay claim to the type of volume he's seeing.

By comparison, Derrick Henry is seeing a similar number of touches and has easily outperformed Fournette in Fantasy thus far. But he's not nearly as involved in the passing game, and played fewer snaps than Dion Lewis in Week 3. I noted last week he had a bad drop on a checkdown, and he added another bad drop in Week 3 on what could have been a big play on a designed screen. It's notable they've run at least one screen play for Henry in each game, but seven targets through three weeks does not have him on pace for a meaningful bump in receiving production this year.

Henry out-touched Lewis 18-4 and reached paydirt in the fourth after a Marcus Mariota scramble and a tacked-on penalty set Tennessee up with a first-and-goal from the 1. Henry now has a 1-yard touchdown run in each of the first three games this season; since the merger, the record for 1-yard touchdown runs in a season is 11, and just seven players have had 10 or more in a season. The majority have played on elite offenses, which Henry does not.

It's certainly a positive Henry gets those close looks, but he's running hot with the Titans winding up in that field position every game. The best way to look at him remains his high-value and low-value touches, because the 55 touches through three weeks look great until you dig in a bit.

Just over 65% of Henry's Fantasy points thus far have come on his eight high-value touches, while the other 47 (low-value) touches have combined for 20.1 Fantasy points. It's not like he doesn't have a floor — even just looking at his low-value touches is nearly seven points per game — and we know he can break big plays to create a weekly ceiling. But it's important to keep in context that even with a huge weekly touch count and strong production to match it thus far, there's been some over-performance on the high-value looks he's seen, and his workload is mostly hollow overall. I'm not arguing he can't score points, but I expect far more outputs like the 11.6 PPR points he put up in Week 3 than what he did in the first two weeks.

Henry's still a sell if you get a strong return; among the two lead backs in this game, Fournette is the one getting the type of work that could theoretically make him a difference-maker, although it's tough to buy into him right now either.

Our Week 1 review of the Jacksonville passing game covers what we saw in Week 3.

"Surprisingly, it was DJ Chark and Chris Conley with the majority of the production over Dede Westbrook. Chark was a solid prospect coming out of LSU who runs a 4.34 at 6-foot-3, so it's unsurprising he racked up 106 air yards on four targets, all of which he caught. He'll be boom-or-bust going forward, but his emergence and the lack of playing time for Marqise Lee likely indicates he's going to stick in the lineup.

Westbrook did find the end zone late and hauled in five of six targets, but for just 30 yards. His aDOT was a miniscule 0.8, but he led the receivers in snaps and routes. He'll be fine.

James O'Shaughnessy and Geoff Swaim split the tight end snaps but it was O'Shaughnessy who played more and ran more routes, if you're in a deep tight end league."

We crystallized the Chark/Conley split in Week 2.

"Chark is a more interesting play than Conley given he's a young guy with a solid profile, while Conley is in his fifth year and hasn't done much to date in his career."

Chark has only further solidified a full-season role, and he remains the preferred option over Conley. Lee was back in the lineup and did play a bit, which knocked some snap share off each of the top three receiving options, but he's unlikely to make much of an impact unless he can usurp Conley. Westbrook led the team in Week 3 targets and did finally see some air yards, though his efficiency was still lagging a bit.

Perhaps most importantly, Gardner Minshew has played well enough that this passing offense isn't going to completely bottom out.

Tennessee's, on the other hand, might. The slow pace at which Marcus Mariota played, and the lack of verticality of this passing game, particularly late when they were in comeback mode, was confounding. Mariota threw some nice balls throughout this game, but this just doesn't look like an offense with any urgency or willingness to press the issue.

We know about Delanie Walker, and we know — given the slow pace — his presence (nine targets, seven catches, 64 yards) limits the other receiving options. Corey Davis made a phenomenal one-handed catch to remind of his ability, but he finished with just three catches on four targets for 44 yards. Adam Humphries led the receivers in this one with a 9-6-93 line after doing nothing for two weeks, while A.J. Brown caught just one of five targets in a tough matchup. It was Tajae Sharpe who led the team in air yards in a part-time role, catching two of his three targets for 70 yards. Any production he accounts for just further limits the upside of the other options.

Mariota wound up throwing 40 passes, more than all but one game last year. He threw for over 300 yards! It's nice to see a little more volume, but the outputs on the receiving side reinforced that only Walker is startable for Fantasy. The wide receivers will all have their moments, but they'll be boom-or-busts with more busts and a lack of major ceilings on the boom weeks.

Signal: Leonard Fournette — maintaining a massive snap share, solid touch mix; Delanie Walker — only trustworthy Tennessee pass-catcher

Noise: Derrick Henry — three 1-yard touchdowns so far this year; Adam Humphries — big volume, but that's going to fluctuate week to week

