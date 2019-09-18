Fantasy Football Week 3 News & Notes: Quarterback injuries everywhere

We've barely passed the halfway point of September and the league's signal callers — the most important players to Fantasy Football not necessarily for their own value but for how they impact all the players on their teams — are dropping like flies.

First it was Andrew Luck retiring in August. Then Sam Darnold got mono after an exciting preseason. During their Week 2 games, we lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season and Drew Brees likely until Week 10. After the games, we learned Cam Newton re-aggravated his foot injury and is questionable for Week 3.

Over the past couple seasons, there has been a growing rift between the good offenses and the bad ones. I don't necessarily mean production-wise, but rather scheme. More and more of the league's teams are starting to embrace analytics, and building offenses that spread things out, put more wide receivers on the field and throw more. And maybe not just throw more, but throw more effectively, down the field to stretch out defenses and then to the intermediate and shorter ranges (and maybe even mixing in some running) once that has been established. It's everything the old wisdom of NFL people preached, except exactly backwards.

And it's been successful! Last year's final four teams — the Rams, Saints, Patriots and Chiefs — have all featured modern passing offenses in one way or another over the past few seasons. The Eagles, who took down the 2017 Super Bowl, are one of the most publicly supportive franchises of analytics.

So to lose Luck, Brees and Roethlisberger as the signal callers for three of the most forward-thinking offenses is devastating for Fantasy Football. Last season, the Steelers and Colts were the top two offenses in pass attempts, and both were top six in passing yardage and passing touchdowns. The Saints didn't throw as much, but Brees was efficient, breaking his own NFL record for completion percentage and tying for the sixth-most touchdown passes in the league.

By comparison, teams like the Seahawks and Packers are neutering their quarterbacks. Seattle won by a single point at home against Cincinnati and then by two on the road against the Steelers, who were without Roethlisberger for the second half.

Russell Wilson was phenomenal in both games — he has a quarterback rating of 134.5 through two weeks — but the Seahawks refused to let him put inferior opponents away. The Packers did the same to Aaron Rodgers in Week 2, opting to give their running backs 39 touches after getting out to an early 21-0 lead, tied for the second most any team has given the position in a game this year. The Vikings cut the lead to 21-16 and probably should have won if not for a few late Kirk Cousins mistakes.

But we still have Patrick Mahomes! The Chiefs take no issue with putting teams away. And we still have Deshaun Watson — despite a poor Week 2 and Bill O'Brien's sometimes-conservatism — and new Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has embraced analytics and unlocked Dak Prescott. It's malpractice I haven't mentioned the phenom that is Lamar Jackson yet, while his Week 2 opponent Kyler Murray looked pretty great himself piloting another modern offense that has mostly lived up to the billing outside a slow first few quarters in Week 1 and some questionable decisions to settle for field goals in Week 2.

There's reason for hope!

Let's get to the news and notes.