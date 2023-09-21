chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues

New York Giants
@
San Francisco 49ers
Thu, Sep 21 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -10.5, O/U 44
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.7Brock Purdy6.1
Matt Breida5.4Christian McCaffrey9.7
Isaiah Hodgins4.3Elijah Mitchell4.0
Darius Slayton3.9Deebo Samuel8.6
Jalin Hyatt3.8Brandon Aiyuk7.6
Darren Waller7.3George Kittle7.0
Giants DST 3.549ers DST 8.6
Indianapolis Colts
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -8, O/U 45
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew3.9Lamar Jackson9.5
Zack Moss5.8Gus Edwards6.3
Michael Pittman6.1Melvin Gordon3.3
Colts DST 5.0Zay Flowers7.7


Odell Beckham Jr.3.3


Rashod Bateman2.8


Nelson Agholor1.9


Mark Andrews8.2


Ravens DST 8.7
Tennessee Titans
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3.5, O/U 39.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill4.0Deshaun Watson6.4
Derrick Henry9.8Jerome Ford6.9
Tyjae Spears4.1Pierre Strong Jr.3.8
DeAndre Hopkins5.6Amari Cooper7.4
Treylon Burks4.6Elijah Moore4.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.7David Njoku6.3
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.5Browns DST 7.6
Titans DST 6.8

Atlanta Falcons
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 46
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder4.4Jared Goff7.4
Bijan Robinson8.9Jahmyr Gibbs7.5
Tyler Allgeier5.3Amon-Ra St. Brown9.5
Drake London6.4Josh Reynolds5.5
Kyle Pitts6.8Sam LaPorta6.0
Falcons DST 5.4Lions DST 6.0
New Orleans Saints
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -2, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.5Jordan Love6.2
Tony Jones3.7A.J. Dillon5.7
Chris Olave9.4Romeo Doubs4.5
Michael Thomas5.4Jayden Reed4.2
Rashid Shaheed5.7Luke Musgrave5.1
Taysom Hill6.2Packers DST 6.4
Juwan Johnson3.3

Saints DST 6.6

Houston Texans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -9, O/U 44
TexansRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud5.0Trevor Lawrence7.9
Dameon Pierce5.9Travis Etienne7.7
Nico Collins6.7Calvin Ridley8.8
Nathaniel Dell5.2Christian Kirk6.2
Robert Woods2.9Zay Jones4.7
Dalton Schultz2.9Evan Engram7.1
Texans DST 2.8Jaguars DST 7.4
Denver Broncos
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -6.5, O/U 48.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.3Tua Tagovailoa8.6
Javonte Williams6.2Raheem Mostert8.4
Samaje Perine4.9De'Von Achane3.9
Jaleel McLaughlin3.2Tyreek Hill9.8
Jerry Jeudy6.5Jaylen Waddle8.5
Courtland Sutton5.0Dolphins DST 6.9
Marvin Mims3.6

Broncos DST 3.4

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -1.5, O/U 54
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert9.2Kirk Cousins9.0
Joshua Kelley6.8Alexander Mattison6.7
Keenan Allen8.4Justin Jefferson9.9
Mike Williams7.2Jordan Addison7.1
Gerald Everett2.5K.J. Osborn2.3
Chargers DST 3.7T.J. Hockenson8.0


Vikings DST 3.3
New England Patriots
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 36.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones4.3Zach Wilson2.4
Rhamondre Stevenson7.9Breece Hall5.6
DeVante Parker3.2Dalvin Cook4.5
Kendrick Bourne2.6Garrett Wilson6.9
JuJu Smith-Schuster2.4Jets DST 7.9
Hunter Henry6.5

Patriots DST 8.8

Buffalo Bills
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +6.5, O/U 43.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.4Sam Howell5.4
James Cook7.0Brian Robinson Jr.7.2
Latavius Murray4.3Antonio Gibson4.2
Stefon Diggs9.7Terry McLaurin6.3
Gabe Davis7.3Jahan Dotson6.6
Dalton Kincaid5.7Curtis Samuel2.7
Dawson Knox4.9Commanders DST 6.2
Bills DST 7.3

Carolina Panthers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 24 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -6.5, O/U 42
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young2.2Geno Smith7.5
Miles Sanders7.1Kenneth Walker III8.1
Chuba Hubbard3.1Zach Charbonnet3.4
Adam Thielen4.8DK Metcalf8.7
Jonathan Mingo3.5Tyler Lockett7.8
D.J. Chark3.4Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.0
Hayden Hurst3.1Seahawks DST 7.1
Panthers DST 2.5

Dallas Cowboys
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +12, O/U 43
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.3Joshua Dobbs3.1
Tony Pollard8.8James Conner7.8
CeeDee Lamb9.3Marquise Brown5.3
Jake Ferguson5.3Zach Ertz5.5
Cowboys DST 10.0Cardinals DST 3.6
Chicago Bears
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Sep 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -13, O/U 48
BearsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.7Patrick Mahomes9.6
Khalil Herbert5.5Isiah Pacheco6.4
Roschon Johnson4.6Jerick McKinnon4.8
D.J. Moore6.8Kadarius Toney5.1
Darnell Mooney3.0Skyy Moore4.9
Chase Claypool2.2Rashee Rice3.1
Cole Kmet4.5Marquez Valdes-Scantling2.5
Bears DST 1.4Travis Kelce8.3


Chiefs DST 8.3
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Sep 24 at 8:20 pm ET •
LV -2.5, O/U 43
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.2Jimmy Garoppolo4.9
Najee Harris6.6Josh Jacobs8.7
Jaylen Warren5.2Davante Adams9.2
George Pickens6.0Austin Hooper1.6
Pat Freiermuth6.4Raiders DST 4.5
Steelers DST 6.5

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mon, Sep 25 at 7:15 pm ET •
TB +5, O/U 46
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.1Baker Mayfield4.6
D'Andre Swift7.4Rachaad White6.5
A.J. Brown9.6Mike Evans7.9
DeVonta Smith8.3Chris Godwin5.8
Dallas Goedert7.2Trey Palmer2.1
Eagles DST 7.5Cade Otton3.9


Buccaneers DST 5.2
Los Angeles Rams
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Mon, Sep 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 44
RamsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.2Joe Burrow7.1
Kyren Williams7.3Joe Mixon7.6
Puka Nacua7.5Ja'Marr Chase8.9
Tutu Atwell5.9Tee Higgins8.2
Van Jefferson2.0Tyler Boyd4.4
Tyler Higbee2.7Bengals DST 5.8
Rams DST 5.6