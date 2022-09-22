chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, https://www.cbssports.com/fantasy/football/news/fantasy-football-week-3-lineup-decisions-starts-sits-sleepers-and-busts-to-know-for-every-game/.  

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Thu, Sep 22 at 8:15 pm ET •
CLE -4, O/U 38
Steelers RTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Mitch Trubisky3.1Jacoby Brissett3.3
Najee Harris7.6Nick Chubb9.0
Diontae Johnson7.5Kareem Hunt7.2
Chase Claypool4.0Amari Cooper6.2
George Pickens2.8Browns DST 8.7
Pat Freiermuth7.4


Steelers DST 6.0


Houston Texans
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -2.5, O/U 40
TexansRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills4.5Justin Fields4.7
Dameon Pierce7.1David Montgomery7.8
Brandin Cooks7.8Darnell Mooney6.4
Nico Collins3.3Cole Kmet2.9
Texans DST 6.6Bears DST 4.3
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +2, O/U 45.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.1Ryan Tannehill6.2
Josh Jacobs6.9Derrick Henry9.3
Davante Adams9.1Treylon Burks4.6
Darren Waller7.7Robert Woods3.2
Raiders DST 3.1Titans DST 6.4
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +5.5, O/U 50.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.8Matt Ryan5.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.4Jonathan Taylor9.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster6.7Colts DST 2.7
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.5


Mecole Hardman3.8


Travis Kelce9.8


Chiefs DST 7.5


Buffalo Bills
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +6, O/U 52.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.9Tua Tagovailoa7.4
Devin Singletary5.4Chase Edmonds5.7
Stefon Diggs9.7Raheem Mostert5.3
Isaiah McKenzie3.9Tyreek Hill9.8
Dawson Knox5.3Jaylen Waddle8.8
Bills DST 5.7Mike Gesicki6.0


Dolphins DST 4.7
Baltimore Ravens
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +2.5, O/U 43.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson9.4Mac Jones4.4
Rashod Bateman7.9Damien Harris6.4
Mark Andrews9.3Rhamondre Stevenson4.6
Ravens DST 6.2Jakobi Meyers5.7


Nelson Agholor4.9


DeVante Parker2.7


Patriots DST 3.5
Cincinnati Bengals
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +5, O/U 45
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.5Joe Flacco6.5
Joe Mixon9.4Michael Carter6.3
Ja'Marr Chase9.4Breece Hall5.8
Tee Higgins8.6Garrett Wilson7.1
Tyler Boyd4.2Corey Davis5.5
Hayden Hurst4.8Elijah Moore5.3
Bengals DST 7.0Tyler Conklin4.5


Jets DST 5.5
Detroit Lions
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -6, O/U 52.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.8Kirk Cousins8.3
D'Andre Swift9.1Dalvin Cook9.7
Jamaal Williams5.1Justin Jefferson9.9
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.3Adam Thielen6.0
D.J. Chark4.3Irv Smith6.6
T.J. Hockenson6.5Vikings DST 3.9
Lions DST 3.7


Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +6.5, O/U 47
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Carson Wentz7.2
Miles Sanders8.1Antonio Gibson7.3
Kenneth Gainwell4.5J.D. McKissic4.9
A.J. Brown9.2Curtis Samuel6.9
DeVonta Smith7.2Terry McLaurin6.1
Dallas Goedert7.5Jahan Dotson5.9
Eagles DST 8.1Logan Thomas7.0


Commanders DST 2.9
New Orleans Saints
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 40.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Jameis Winston6.1Baker Mayfield3.5
Mark Ingram4.2Christian McCaffrey9.6
Michael Thomas8.3D.J. Moore8.2
Jarvis Landry5.0Robbie Anderson3.7
Chris Olave5.6Panthers DST 4.5
Juwan Johnson4.7


Taysom Hill5.0


Saints DST 8.5


Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Sep 25 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -7, O/U 47.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.3Justin Herbert9.1
James Robinson7.5Austin Ekeler9.2
Travis Etienne5.9Mike Williams8.7
Christian Kirk8.4Josh Palmer4.8
Zay Jones3.6Gerald Everett7.2
Marvin Jones3.0Chargers DST 8.0
Evan Engram5.9


Jaguars DST 3.3


Los Angeles Rams
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 25 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +3.5, O/U 48.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford8.5Kyler Murray7.6
Darrell Henderson Jr.6.8Eno Benjamin4.4
Cam Akers5.5Darrel Williams4.7
Cooper Kupp10.0Marquise Brown7.3
Allen Robinson7.4Greg Dortch5.4
Tyler Higbee7.1Zach Ertz7.3
Rams DST 7.9Cardinals DST 4.1
Atlanta Falcons
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 25 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -2.5, O/U 42
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.9Geno Smith4.3
Cordarrelle Patterson6.7Rashaad Penny6.5
Drake London7.7Kenneth Walker III4.0
Olamide Zaccheaus3.5DK Metcalf7.0
Kyle Pitts7.6Tyler Lockett6.8
Falcons DST 5.9Seahawks DST 4.9
Green Bay Packers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 25 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB -1, O/U 41.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers7.0Tom Brady6.7
Aaron Jones8.6Leonard Fournette7.9
A.J. Dillon7.0Breshad Perriman6.3
Allen Lazard6.5Russell Gage4.1
Sammy Watkins4.4Buccaneers DST 6.8
Christian Watson3.1


Packers DST 7.2


San Francisco 49ers
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 25 at 8:20 pm ET •
DEN +1.5, O/U 45
49ersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo5.7Russell Wilson6.6
Jeff Wilson6.6Javonte Williams8.0
Deebo Samuel8.9Melvin Gordon5.2
Brandon Aiyuk6.6Courtland Sutton8.5
George Kittle7.8K.J. Hamler3.4
49ers DST 7.8Albert Okwuegbunam5.8


Broncos DST 5.8
Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Giants
Mon, Sep 26 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYG -1, O/U 39
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Cooper Rush4.0Daniel Jones4.8
Ezekiel Elliott7.7Saquon Barkley8.7
Tony Pollard6.2Sterling Shepard5.8
CeeDee Lamb7.6Kadarius Toney2.9
Noah Brown4.7Giants DST 5.3
Cowboys DST 8.6