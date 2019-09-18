Fantasy Football Week 3: Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for Week 1 is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Looking for some lineup advice? You've come to the right place. First things first: go through every game on the schedule right here to find out who Dave is starting and sitting for all 32 teams on the schedule for Week 2.

Titans (1-1) at Jaguars (0-2)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Titans, -1.5

Marcus Mariota (4.8) Gardner Minshew (4.6) Derrick Henry (8.5) Leonard Fournette (7.8) A.J. Brown (3.9) D.J. Chark (6.3) Corey Davis (3.8) Chris Conley (5.2) Delanie Walker (6.8) Dede Westbrook (4.5) Titans DST (7.4) James O'Shaughnessy (3.6)



Jaguars DST (6.9)

Bengals (0-2) at Bills (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -6

Andy Dalton (5.4) Josh Allen (8.3) Joe Mixon (7.3) Frank Gore (7.2) Tyler Boyd (7.2) T.J. Yeldon (4.4) John Ross (7.1) John Brown (8.0) Tyler Eifert (5.6) Cole Beasley (4.6) C.J. Uzomah (4.2) Bills DST (8.5) Bengals DST (5.1)





Dolphins (0-2) at Cowboys (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Cowboys -21

Ryan Fitzpatrick (1.8) Dak Prescott (9.4) Kenyan Drake (4.2) Ezekiel Elliott (10.0) Preston Williams (3.7) Tony Pollard (4.9) DeVante Parker (3.6) Amari Cooper (9.8) Dolphins DST (0.2) Devin Smith (5.8)



Randall Cobb (4.7)



Jason Witten (7.1)



Cowboys DST (9.4)

Falcons (1-1) at Colts (1-1)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts, -2.5

Matt Ryan (8.4) Jacoby Brissett (7.1) Devonta Freeman (7.6) Marlon Mack (7.5) Ito Smith (5.5) Nyheim Hines (4.5) Julio Jones (9.9) T.Y. Hilton (8.5) Calvin Ridley (9.2) Deon Cain (2.5) Mohamed Sanu (3.1) Parris Campbell (2.3) Austin Hooper (5.8) Eric Ebron (6.6) Falcons DST (6.7) Colts DST (3.7)

Ravens (2-0) at Chiefs (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs, -6.5

Lamar Jackson (9.3) Patrick Mahomes (9.5) Mark Ingram (8.4) LeSean McCoy (6.3) Justice Hill (4.6) Damien Williams (6.2) Marquise Brown (7.9) Sammy Watkins (8.8) Mark Andrews (9.0) Demarcus Robinson (6.5) Hayden Hurst (3.8) Mecole Hardman (6.4) Ravens DST (5.4) Travis Kelce (9.5)



Chiefs DST (4.7)

Broncos (0-2) at Packers (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Packers -8

Joe Flacco (5.2) Aaron Rodgers (8.5) Royce Freeman (6.5) Aaron Jones (8.0) Phillip Lindsay (6.4) Davante Adams (9.5) Emmanuel Sanders (7.5) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3.5) Courtland Sutton (5.4) Geronimo Allison (2.9) Noah Fant (4.6) Jimmy Graham (5.4) Broncos DST (5.8) Packers DST (7.1)

Raiders (1-1) at Vikings (1-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Vikings -7.5

Derek Carr (4.2) Kirk Cousins (7.0) Josh Jacobs (7.0) Dalvin Cook (9.9) Tyrell Williams (6.6) Stefon Diggs (7.6) Darren Waller (7.0) Adam Thielen (7.3) Raiders DST (4.1) Kyle Rudolph (4.4)



Vikings DST (8.3)

Jets (0-2) at Patriots (2-0)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -21.5

Luke Falk (1.6) Tom Brady (8.9) Le'Veon Bell (9.4) Sony Michel (7.9) Jamison Crowder (5.1) James White (6.0) Robby Anderson (4.0) Rex Burkhead (5.4) Jets DST (1.9) Antonio Brown (8.4)



Julian Edelman (6.8)



Josh Gordon (5.9)



Patriots DST (9.0)

Lions (1-0-1) at Eagles (1-1)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Eagles -7

Matthew Stafford (8.2) Carson Wentz (8.0) Kerryon Johnson (7.4) Miles Sanders (5.8) Kenny Golladay (9.3) Jordan Howard (5.3) Marvin Jones (5.0) Darren Sproles (4.7) Danny Amendola (3.4) Nelson Agholor (5.5) T.J. Hockenson (6.4) Mack Hollins (4.2) Lions DST (5.7) J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (4.1)



Zach Ertz (9.2)



Eagles DST (4.3)

Panthers (0-2) at Cardinals (0-1-1)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Panthers -2.5

Cam Newton (4.4) Kyler Murray (7.4) Christian McCaffrey (9.8) David Johnson (8.2) D.J. Moore (6.1) Larry Fitzgerald (7.7) Curtis Samuel (6.0) Christian Kirk (6.9) Greg Olsen (8.1) Damiere Byrd (4.3) Panthers DST (5.5) KeeSean Johnson (2.8)



Cardinals DST (4.9)

Giants (0-2) at Buccaneers (1-1)

4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Buccaneers -6.5

Daniel Jones (5.8) Jameis Winston (7.8) Saquon Barkley (9.7) Peyton Barber (6.6) Bennie Fowler (3.2) Chris Godwin (8.6) Cody Latimer (2.4) Mike Evans (7.8) Evan Engram (7.7) O.J. Howard (6.2) Giants DST (5.6) Cameron Brate (4.0)



Buccaneers DST (5.9)

Steeler (0-2) at 49ers (2-0)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -7

Mason Rudolph (6.0) Jimmy Garoppolo (7.6) James Conner (7.7) Raheem Mostert (6.9) Jaylen Samuels (4.1) Matt Breida (6.7) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.9) Jeff Wilson (5.9) James Washington (4.8) Deebo Samuel (5.3) Diontae Johnson (2.6) Marquise Goodwin (4.9) Vance McDonald (7.3) George Kittle (7.6) Steelers DST (6.4) 49ers DST (7.0)

Texans (1-1) at Chargers (1-1)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chargers, -3

Deshaun Watson (9.1) Philip Rivers (7.7) Carlos Hyde (6.8) Austin Ekeler (9.3) Duke Johnson (5.0) Justin Jackson (5.6) DeAndre Hopkins (9.7) Keenan Allen (9.4) Will Fuller (6.2) Chargers DST (5.3) Kenny Stills (2.7)



Texans DST (6.1)





Saints (1-1) at Seahawks (2-0)

4:25 p.m ET (Fox)

Point spread: Seahawks, -4.5

Teddy Bridgewater (3.0) Russell Wilson (8.1) Alvin Kamara (9.6) Chris Carson (8.6) Latavius Murray (5.1) Rashaad Penny (5.7) Michael Thomas (8.7) Tyler Lockett (9.1) Jared Cook (5.2) D.K. Metcalf (6.7) Saints DST (4.5) Will Dissly (6.0)



Seahawks DST (7.2)

Rams (2-0) at Browns (1-1)

8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Rams, -3

Jared Goff (7.9) Baker Mayfield (5.6) Todd Gurley (8.3) Nick Chubb (9.5) Malcolm Brown (4.3) Odell Beckham (9.6) Brandin Cooks (8.1) Jarvis Landry (4.4) Robert Woods (7.4) Browns DST (3.9) Cooper Kupp (7.0)



Gerald Everett (4.8)



Rams DST (6.8)





Bears (1-1) at Washington (0-2)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Bears, -4