The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.
If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my weekly In-Season Projected Strength of Schedule (PSoS) rankings on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet on the site as well.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Giants
@
San Francisco 49ers
Thu, Sep 21 at 8:15 pm ET •
SF -10.5, O/U 44
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Daniel Jones5.7Brock Purdy6.1
Matt Breida5.6Christian McCaffrey9.9
Isaiah Hodgins4.4Elijah Mitchell4.4
Darius Slayton3.6Deebo Samuel7.7
Jalin Hyatt3.5Brandon Aiyuk7.05
Darren Waller8.0George Kittle7.4
Giants DST 3.549ers DST 8.6
Indianapolis Colts
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -8, O/U 45
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew3.9Lamar Jackson9.5
Zack Moss5.8Gus Edwards6.0
Michael Pittman6.4Melvin Gordon2.5
Colts DST 5.0Zay Flowers7.5


Odell Beckham Jr.3.0


Rashod Bateman2.8


Nelson Agholor2.7


Mark Andrews8.9


Ravens DST 8.7
Tennessee Titans
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -3.5, O/U 39.5
TitansRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill4.0Deshaun Watson6.4
Derrick Henry9.6Jerome Ford6.7
Tyjae Spears4.5Pierre Strong Jr.2.6
DeAndre Hopkins5.9Amari Cooper7.6
Treylon Burks4.6Elijah Moore4.1
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2.9David Njoku5.9
Chigoziem Okonkwo3.6Browns DST 7.6
Titans DST 6.8

Atlanta Falcons
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -3, O/U 46
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder4.4Jared Goff7.4
Bijan Robinson9.3Jahmyr Gibbs7.7
Tyler Allgeier4.8Amon-Ra St. Brown9.6
Drake London6.7Josh Reynolds5.7
Kyle Pitts6.9Sam LaPorta6.3
Falcons DST 5.4Lions DST 6.0
New Orleans Saints
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB -2, O/U 42.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.5Jordan Love6.2
Tony Jones3.9A.J. Dillon5.7
Chris Olave9.0Romeo Doubs5.0
Michael Thomas6.0Jayden Reed4.5
Rashid Shaheed5.6Luke Musgrave4.7
Taysom Hill4.4Packers DST 6.4
Juwan Johnson3.1

Saints DST 6.6

Houston Texans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -9, O/U 44
TexansRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
C.J. Stroud5.0Trevor Lawrence7.9
Dameon Pierce5.9Travis Etienne7.4
Nico Collins7.3Calvin Ridley8.6
Nathaniel Dell5.1Christian Kirk6.9
Robert Woods4.2Zay Jones4.7
Dalton Schultz2.7Evan Engram7.5
Texans DST 2.8Jaguars DST 7.4
Denver Broncos
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -6.5, O/U 48.5
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson6.3Tua Tagovailoa8.6
Javonte Williams6.1Raheem Mostert8.2
Samaje Perine5.2De'Von Achane3.5
Jaleel McLaughlin3.0Tyreek Hill9.8
Jerry Jeudy6.6Jaylen Waddle7.9
Courtland Sutton5.4Dolphins DST 6.9
Marvin Mims3.3

Broncos DST 3.4

Los Angeles Chargers
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -1.5, O/U 54
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert9.2Kirk Cousins9.0
Joshua Kelley6.4Alexander Mattison6.6
Keenan Allen8.7Justin Jefferson9.9
Mike Williams7.4Jordan Addison7.0
Gerald Everett4.5K.J. Osborn2.2
Chargers DST 3.7T.J. Hockenson8.7


Vikings DST 3.3
New England Patriots
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 36.5
PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Mac Jones4.3Zach Wilson2.4
Rhamondre Stevenson8.1Breece Hall5.5
DeVante Parker3.9Dalvin Cook4.9
Kendrick Bourne3.8Garrett Wilson6.8
JuJu Smith-Schuster3.1Jets DST 7.9
Hunter Henry6.7

Patriots DST 8.8

Buffalo Bills
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 24 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +6.5, O/U 43.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.4Sam Howell5.4
James Cook7.6Brian Robinson Jr.6.8
Latavius Murray4.1Antonio Gibson4.6
Stefon Diggs9.7Terry McLaurin6.2
Gabe Davis7.2Jahan Dotson6.1
Dalton Kincaid5.0Curtis Samuel4.0
Dawson Knox4.6Commanders DST 6.2
Bills DST 7.3

Carolina Panthers
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 24 at 4:05 pm ET •
SEA -6.5, O/U 42
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young2.2Geno Smith7.5
Miles Sanders6.5Kenneth Walker III8.0
Chuba Hubbard4.0Zach Charbonnet3.8
Adam Thielen4.9DK Metcalf8.2
Jonathan Mingo3.7Tyler Lockett7.8
D.J. Chark3.4Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.3
Hayden Hurst2.9Seahawks DST 7.1
Panthers DST 2.5

Dallas Cowboys
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +12, O/U 43
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott7.3Joshua Dobbs3.1
Tony Pollard9.0James Conner7.9
CeeDee Lamb9.5Marquise Brown5.2
Jake Ferguson5.2Zach Ertz6.0
Cowboys DST 10.0Cardinals DST 3.6
Chicago Bears
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Sun, Sep 24 at 4:25 pm ET •
KC -13, O/U 48
BearsRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields6.7Patrick Mahomes9.6
Khalil Herbert5.3Isiah Pacheco6.2
Roschon Johnson4.7Jerick McKinnon5.1
D.J. Moore7.1Kadarius Toney5.5
Darnell Mooney3.2Skyy Moore5.3
Chase Claypool2.4Rashee Rice2.3
Cole Kmet4.8Marquez Valdes-Scantling2.0
Bears DST 1.4Travis Kelce9.1


Chiefs DST 8.3
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Las Vegas Raiders
Sun, Sep 24 at 8:20 pm ET •
LV -2.5, O/U 43
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)RaidersRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett3.2Jimmy Garoppolo4.9
Najee Harris6.3Josh Jacobs8.6
Jaylen Warren5.4Davante Adams9.3
George Pickens5.8Austin Hooper1.5
Pat Freiermuth5.6Raiders DST 4.5
Steelers DST 6.5

Philadelphia Eagles
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Mon, Sep 25 at 7:15 pm ET •
TB +5, O/U 46
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.1Baker Mayfield4.6
D'Andre Swift7.0Rachaad White6.9
A.J. Brown9.4Mike Evans8.0
DeVonta Smith8.5Chris Godwin6.5
Dallas Goedert7.6Trey Palmer2.1
Eagles DST 7.5Cade Otton3.5


Buccaneers DST 5.2
Los Angeles Rams
@
Cincinnati Bengals
Mon, Sep 25 at 8:15 pm ET •
CIN -3, O/U 44
RamsRTG (MAX 10)BengalsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford5.2Joe Burrow7.1
Kyren Williams7.5Joe Mixon7.8
Puka Nacua8.4Ja'Marr Chase8.8
Tutu Atwell6.3Tee Higgins8.3
Van Jefferson2.6Tyler Boyd4.8
Tyler Higbee3.7Bengals DST 5.8
Rams DST 5.6