USATSI
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale,
check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column. What do the numbers mean?
All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him.
The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him. To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com ( @daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag! If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time. And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my weekly In-Season Projected Strength of Schedule (PSoS) rankings on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it. Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our on the site as well. non-PPR cheat sheet
Daniel Jones 5.7 Brock Purdy 6.1 Matt Breida 5.6 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 Isaiah Hodgins 4.4 Elijah Mitchell 4.4 Darius Slayton 3.6 Deebo Samuel 7.7 Jalin Hyatt 3.5 Brandon Aiyuk 7.05 Darren Waller 8.0 George Kittle 7.4 Giants DST 3.5 49ers DST 8.6
Gardner Minshew 3.9 Lamar Jackson 9.5 Zack Moss 5.8 Gus Edwards 6.0 Michael Pittman 6.4 Melvin Gordon 2.5 Colts DST 5.0 Zay Flowers 7.5 Odell Beckham Jr. 3.0 Rashod Bateman 2.8 Nelson Agholor 2.7 Mark Andrews 8.9 Ravens DST 8.7
Ryan Tannehill 4.0 Deshaun Watson 6.4 Derrick Henry 9.6 Jerome Ford 6.7 Tyjae Spears 4.5 Pierre Strong Jr. 2.6 DeAndre Hopkins 5.9 Amari Cooper 7.6 Treylon Burks 4.6 Elijah Moore 4.1 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2.9 David Njoku 5.9 Chigoziem Okonkwo 3.6 Browns DST 7.6 Titans DST 6.8
Desmond Ridder 4.4 Jared Goff 7.4 Bijan Robinson 9.3 Jahmyr Gibbs 7.7 Tyler Allgeier 4.8 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.6 Drake London 6.7 Josh Reynolds 5.7 Kyle Pitts 6.9 Sam LaPorta 6.3 Falcons DST 5.4 Lions DST 6.0
Derek Carr 5.5 Jordan Love 6.2 Tony Jones 3.9 A.J. Dillon 5.7 Chris Olave 9.0 Romeo Doubs 5.0 Michael Thomas 6.0 Jayden Reed 4.5 Rashid Shaheed 5.6 Luke Musgrave 4.7 Taysom Hill 4.4 Packers DST 6.4 Juwan Johnson 3.1 Saints DST 6.6
C.J. Stroud 5.0 Trevor Lawrence 7.9 Dameon Pierce 5.9 Travis Etienne 7.4 Nico Collins 7.3 Calvin Ridley 8.6 Nathaniel Dell 5.1 Christian Kirk 6.9 Robert Woods 4.2 Zay Jones 4.7 Dalton Schultz 2.7 Evan Engram 7.5 Texans DST 2.8 Jaguars DST 7.4
Russell Wilson 6.3 Tua Tagovailoa 8.6 Javonte Williams 6.1 Raheem Mostert 8.2 Samaje Perine 5.2 De'Von Achane 3.5 Jaleel McLaughlin 3.0 Tyreek Hill 9.8 Jerry Jeudy 6.6 Jaylen Waddle 7.9 Courtland Sutton 5.4 Dolphins DST 6.9 Marvin Mims 3.3 Broncos DST 3.4
Justin Herbert 9.2 Kirk Cousins 9.0 Joshua Kelley 6.4 Alexander Mattison 6.6 Keenan Allen 8.7 Justin Jefferson 9.9 Mike Williams 7.4 Jordan Addison 7.0 Gerald Everett 4.5 K.J. Osborn 2.2 Chargers DST 3.7 T.J. Hockenson 8.7 Vikings DST 3.3
Mac Jones 4.3 Zach Wilson 2.4 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.1 Breece Hall 5.5 DeVante Parker 3.9 Dalvin Cook 4.9 Kendrick Bourne 3.8 Garrett Wilson 6.8 JuJu Smith-Schuster 3.1 Jets DST 7.9 Hunter Henry 6.7 Patriots DST 8.8
Josh Allen 9.4 Sam Howell 5.4 James Cook 7.6 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.8 Latavius Murray 4.1 Antonio Gibson 4.6 Stefon Diggs 9.7 Terry McLaurin 6.2 Gabe Davis 7.2 Jahan Dotson 6.1 Dalton Kincaid 5.0 Curtis Samuel 4.0 Dawson Knox 4.6 Commanders DST 6.2 Bills DST 7.3
Bryce Young 2.2 Geno Smith 7.5 Miles Sanders 6.5 Kenneth Walker III 8.0 Chuba Hubbard 4.0 Zach Charbonnet 3.8 Adam Thielen 4.9 DK Metcalf 8.2 Jonathan Mingo 3.7 Tyler Lockett 7.8 D.J. Chark 3.4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4.3 Hayden Hurst 2.9 Seahawks DST 7.1 Panthers DST 2.5
Dak Prescott 7.3 Joshua Dobbs 3.1 Tony Pollard 9.0 James Conner 7.9 CeeDee Lamb 9.5 Marquise Brown 5.2 Jake Ferguson 5.2 Zach Ertz 6.0 Cowboys DST 10.0 Cardinals DST 3.6
Justin Fields 6.7 Patrick Mahomes 9.6 Khalil Herbert 5.3 Isiah Pacheco 6.2 Roschon Johnson 4.7 Jerick McKinnon 5.1 D.J. Moore 7.1 Kadarius Toney 5.5 Darnell Mooney 3.2 Skyy Moore 5.3 Chase Claypool 2.4 Rashee Rice 2.3 Cole Kmet 4.8 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2.0 Bears DST 1.4 Travis Kelce 9.1 Chiefs DST 8.3
Kenny Pickett 3.2 Jimmy Garoppolo 4.9 Najee Harris 6.3 Josh Jacobs 8.6 Jaylen Warren 5.4 Davante Adams 9.3 George Pickens 5.8 Austin Hooper 1.5 Pat Freiermuth 5.6 Raiders DST 4.5 Steelers DST 6.5
Jalen Hurts 9.1 Baker Mayfield 4.6 D'Andre Swift 7.0 Rachaad White 6.9 A.J. Brown 9.4 Mike Evans 8.0 DeVonta Smith 8.5 Chris Godwin 6.5 Dallas Goedert 7.6 Trey Palmer 2.1 Eagles DST 7.5 Cade Otton 3.5 Buccaneers DST 5.2
Matthew Stafford 5.2 Joe Burrow 7.1 Kyren Williams 7.5 Joe Mixon 7.8 Puka Nacua 8.4 Ja'Marr Chase 8.8 Tutu Atwell 6.3 Tee Higgins 8.3 Van Jefferson 2.6 Tyler Boyd 4.8 Tyler Higbee 3.7 Bengals DST 5.8 Rams DST 5.6