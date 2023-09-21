The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my weekly In-Season Projected Strength of Schedule (PSoS) rankings on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet on the site as well.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Daniel Jones 5.7 Brock Purdy 6.1 Matt Breida 5.6 Christian McCaffrey 9.9 Isaiah Hodgins 4.4 Elijah Mitchell 4.4 Darius Slayton 3.6 Deebo Samuel 7.7 Jalin Hyatt 3.5 Brandon Aiyuk 7.05 Darren Waller 8.0 George Kittle 7.4 Giants DST 3.5 49ers DST 8.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Gardner Minshew 3.9 Lamar Jackson 9.5 Zack Moss 5.8 Gus Edwards 6.0 Michael Pittman 6.4 Melvin Gordon 2.5 Colts DST 5.0 Zay Flowers 7.5



Odell Beckham Jr. 3.0



Rashod Bateman 2.8



Nelson Agholor 2.7



Mark Andrews 8.9



Ravens DST 8.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Ryan Tannehill 4.0 Deshaun Watson 6.4 Derrick Henry 9.6 Jerome Ford 6.7 Tyjae Spears 4.5 Pierre Strong Jr. 2.6 DeAndre Hopkins 5.9 Amari Cooper 7.6 Treylon Burks 4.6 Elijah Moore 4.1 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2.9 David Njoku 5.9 Chigoziem Okonkwo 3.6 Browns DST 7.6 Titans DST 6.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Desmond Ridder 4.4 Jared Goff 7.4 Bijan Robinson 9.3 Jahmyr Gibbs 7.7 Tyler Allgeier 4.8 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.6 Drake London 6.7 Josh Reynolds 5.7 Kyle Pitts 6.9 Sam LaPorta 6.3 Falcons DST 5.4 Lions DST 6.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 5.5 Jordan Love 6.2 Tony Jones 3.9 A.J. Dillon 5.7 Chris Olave 9.0 Romeo Doubs 5.0 Michael Thomas 6.0 Jayden Reed 4.5 Rashid Shaheed 5.6 Luke Musgrave 4.7 Taysom Hill 4.4 Packers DST 6.4 Juwan Johnson 3.1



Saints DST 6.6





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) C.J. Stroud 5.0 Trevor Lawrence 7.9 Dameon Pierce 5.9 Travis Etienne 7.4 Nico Collins 7.3 Calvin Ridley 8.6 Nathaniel Dell 5.1 Christian Kirk 6.9 Robert Woods 4.2 Zay Jones 4.7 Dalton Schultz 2.7 Evan Engram 7.5 Texans DST 2.8 Jaguars DST 7.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Russell Wilson 6.3 Tua Tagovailoa 8.6 Javonte Williams 6.1 Raheem Mostert 8.2 Samaje Perine 5.2 De'Von Achane 3.5 Jaleel McLaughlin 3.0 Tyreek Hill 9.8 Jerry Jeudy 6.6 Jaylen Waddle 7.9 Courtland Sutton 5.4 Dolphins DST 6.9 Marvin Mims 3.3



Broncos DST 3.4





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 9.2 Kirk Cousins 9.0 Joshua Kelley 6.4 Alexander Mattison 6.6 Keenan Allen 8.7 Justin Jefferson 9.9 Mike Williams 7.4 Jordan Addison 7.0 Gerald Everett 4.5 K.J. Osborn 2.2 Chargers DST 3.7 T.J. Hockenson 8.7



Vikings DST 3.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10) Mac Jones 4.3 Zach Wilson 2.4 Rhamondre Stevenson 8.1 Breece Hall 5.5 DeVante Parker 3.9 Dalvin Cook 4.9 Kendrick Bourne 3.8 Garrett Wilson 6.8 JuJu Smith-Schuster 3.1 Jets DST 7.9 Hunter Henry 6.7



Patriots DST 8.8





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Josh Allen 9.4 Sam Howell 5.4 James Cook 7.6 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.8 Latavius Murray 4.1 Antonio Gibson 4.6 Stefon Diggs 9.7 Terry McLaurin 6.2 Gabe Davis 7.2 Jahan Dotson 6.1 Dalton Kincaid 5.0 Curtis Samuel 4.0 Dawson Knox 4.6 Commanders DST 6.2 Bills DST 7.3





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Bryce Young 2.2 Geno Smith 7.5 Miles Sanders 6.5 Kenneth Walker III 8.0 Chuba Hubbard 4.0 Zach Charbonnet 3.8 Adam Thielen 4.9 DK Metcalf 8.2 Jonathan Mingo 3.7 Tyler Lockett 7.8 D.J. Chark 3.4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4.3 Hayden Hurst 2.9 Seahawks DST 7.1 Panthers DST 2.5





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 7.3 Joshua Dobbs 3.1 Tony Pollard 9.0 James Conner 7.9 CeeDee Lamb 9.5 Marquise Brown 5.2 Jake Ferguson 5.2 Zach Ertz 6.0 Cowboys DST 10.0 Cardinals DST 3.6

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 6.7 Patrick Mahomes 9.6 Khalil Herbert 5.3 Isiah Pacheco 6.2 Roschon Johnson 4.7 Jerick McKinnon 5.1 D.J. Moore 7.1 Kadarius Toney 5.5 Darnell Mooney 3.2 Skyy Moore 5.3 Chase Claypool 2.4 Rashee Rice 2.3 Cole Kmet 4.8 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2.0 Bears DST 1.4 Travis Kelce 9.1



Chiefs DST 8.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Kenny Pickett 3.2 Jimmy Garoppolo 4.9 Najee Harris 6.3 Josh Jacobs 8.6 Jaylen Warren 5.4 Davante Adams 9.3 George Pickens 5.8 Austin Hooper 1.5 Pat Freiermuth 5.6 Raiders DST 4.5 Steelers DST 6.5





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 9.1 Baker Mayfield 4.6 D'Andre Swift 7.0 Rachaad White 6.9 A.J. Brown 9.4 Mike Evans 8.0 DeVonta Smith 8.5 Chris Godwin 6.5 Dallas Goedert 7.6 Trey Palmer 2.1 Eagles DST 7.5 Cade Otton 3.5



Buccaneers DST 5.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em