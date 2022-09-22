The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10)

Mitch Trubisky 3.1 Jacoby Brissett 3.3

Najee Harris 7.8 Nick Chubb 9.0

Diontae Johnson 7.6 Kareem Hunt 7.4

Chase Claypool 4.1 Amari Cooper 6.3

George Pickens 2.5 Donovan Peoples-Jones 3.1

Pat Freiermuth 7.4 David Njoku 4.0

Steelers DST 6.0 Browns DST 8.7



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10)

Davis Mills 4.5 Justin Fields 4.7

Dameon Pierce 7.0 David Montgomery 8.0

Rex Burkhead 4.9 Darnell Mooney 5.8

Brandin Cooks 7.7 Equanimeous St. Brown 1.8

Nico Collins 3.8 Cole Kmet 4.5

Texans DST 6.6 Bears DST 4.3



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10)

Derek Carr 7.1 Ryan Tannehill 6.2

Josh Jacobs 6.6 Derrick Henry 8.9

Davante Adams 9.3 Treylon Burks 4.8

Darren Waller 7.8 Robert Woods 4.0

Raiders DST 3.1 Kyle Philips 3.6





Titans DST 6.4



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10)

Patrick Mahomes 9.8 Matt Ryan 5.9

Clyde Edwards-Helaire 7.3 Jonathan Taylor 9.4

Jerick McKinnon 4.5 Nyheim Hines 5.3

JuJu Smith-Schuster 7.2 Colts DST 2.7

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.3





Mecole Hardman 3.2





Travis Kelce 9.8





Chiefs DST 7.5







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bills RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10)

Josh Allen 9.9 Tua Tagovailoa 7.4

Devin Singletary 5.2 Chase Edmonds 6.0

Zack Moss 4.2 Raheem Mostert 4.8

Stefon Diggs 9.7 Tyreek Hill 9.8

Isaiah McKenzie 2.8 Jaylen Waddle 8.8

Jamison Crowder 1.9 Mike Gesicki 6.5

Dawson Knox 5.7 Dolphins DST 4.7

Bills DST 5.7







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10)

Lamar Jackson 9.4 Mac Jones 4.4

Rashod Bateman 7.3 Damien Harris 5.9

Mark Andrews 9.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 4.6

Isaiah Likely 5.1 Jakobi Meyers 6.6

Ravens DST 6.2 Nelson Agholor 4.9





DeVante Parker 2.9





Kendrick Bourne 2.0





Hunter Henry 4.4





Patriots DST 3.5



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10)

Joe Burrow 7.5 Joe Flacco 6.5

Joe Mixon 9.1 Michael Carter 6.3

Ja'Marr Chase 9.6 Breece Hall 5.7

Tee Higgins 8.7 Garrett Wilson 6.7

Tyler Boyd 4.5 Corey Davis 5.3

Hayden Hurst 5.9 Elijah Moore 4.7

Bengals DST 7.0 Braxton Berrios 2.2





Tyler Conklin 6.6





Jets DST 5.5



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10)

Jared Goff 6.8 Kirk Cousins 8.3

D'Andre Swift 9.5 Dalvin Cook 9.7

Jamaal Williams 5.5 Justin Jefferson 9.9

Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.5 Adam Thielen 5.7

D.J. Chark 4.2 K.J. Osborn 2.7

T.J. Hockenson 7.1 Irv Smith 6.9

Lions DST 3.7 Vikings DST 3.9



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10)

Jalen Hurts 9.3 Carson Wentz 7.2

Miles Sanders 7.6 Antonio Gibson 8.2

Kenneth Gainwell 5.1 J.D. McKissic 5.8

A.J. Brown 9.4 Curtis Samuel 7.4

DeVonta Smith 6.8 Terry McLaurin 5.6

Dallas Goedert 7.7 Jahan Dotson 5.4

Eagles DST 8.1 Logan Thomas 7.0





Commanders DST 2.9



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10)

Jameis Winston 6.1 Baker Mayfield 3.5

Mark Ingram 4.0 Christian McCaffrey 9.8

Michael Thomas 8.9 D.J. Moore 7.5

Jarvis Landry 6.0 Robbie Anderson 3.9

Chris Olave 5.1 Panthers DST 4.5

Juwan Johnson 5.5





Taysom Hill 5.0





Saints DST 8.5







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Lawrence 6.3 Justin Herbert 9.1

James Robinson 7.2 Austin Ekeler 9.6

Travis Etienne 6.1 Mike Williams 8.4

Christian Kirk 9.2 Josh Palmer 5.5

Zay Jones 3.7 DeAndre Carter 3.4

Marvin Jones 3.3 Gerald Everett 7.2

Evan Engram 6.4 Chargers DST 8.0

Jaguars DST 3.3







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Rams RTG (MAX 10) Cardinals RTG (MAX 10)

Matthew Stafford 8.5 Kyler Murray 7.6

Darrell Henderson Jr. 6.8 Eno Benjamin 5.6

Cam Akers 5.4 Darrel Williams 4.3

Cooper Kupp 10.0 Marquise Brown 7.0

Allen Robinson 7.1 Greg Dortch 5.0

Tyler Higbee 7.6 A.J. Green 2.3

Rams DST 7.9 Zach Ertz 7.3





Cardinals DST 4.1



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10)

Marcus Mariota 6.9 Geno Smith 4.3

Cordarrelle Patterson 6.7 Rashaad Penny 6.4

Drake London 7.8 Kenneth Walker III 4.4

Olamide Zaccheaus 3.5 Travis Homer 4.1

Kyle Pitts 7.5 DK Metcalf 6.9

Falcons DST 5.9 Tyler Lockett 6.5





Seahawks DST 4.9



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10)

Aaron Rodgers 7.0 Tom Brady 6.7

Aaron Jones 8.8 Leonard Fournette 8.3

A.J. Dillon 6.9 Breshad Perriman 5.9

Allen Lazard 6.1 Russell Gage 4.4

Sammy Watkins 4.6 Buccaneers DST 6.8

Christian Watson 2.6





Romeo Doubs 2.1





Robert Tonyan 4.1





Packers DST 7.2







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10)

Jimmy Garoppolo 5.7 Russell Wilson 6.6

Jeff Wilson 6.5 Javonte Williams 8.7

Deebo Samuel 8.5 Melvin Gordon 5.0

Brandon Aiyuk 6.2 Courtland Sutton 8.6

George Kittle 7.9 K.J. Hamler 2.4

49ers DST 7.8 Tyrie Cleveland 1.7





Albert Okwuegbunam 6.0





Broncos DST 5.8



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em