The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Thu, Sep 22 at 8:15 pm ET •
CLE -4, O/U 38
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Mitch Trubisky3.1Jacoby Brissett3.3
Najee Harris7.8Nick Chubb9.0
Diontae Johnson7.6Kareem Hunt7.4
Chase Claypool4.1Amari Cooper6.3
George Pickens2.5Donovan Peoples-Jones3.1
Pat Freiermuth7.4David Njoku4.0
Steelers DST 6.0Browns DST 8.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI -2.5, O/U 40
TexansRTG (MAX 10)BearsRTG (MAX 10)
Davis Mills4.5Justin Fields4.7
Dameon Pierce7.0David Montgomery8.0
Rex Burkhead4.9Darnell Mooney5.8
Brandin Cooks7.7Equanimeous St. Brown1.8
Nico Collins3.8Cole Kmet4.5
Texans DST 6.6Bears DST 4.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +2, O/U 45.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr7.1Ryan Tannehill6.2
Josh Jacobs6.6Derrick Henry8.9
Davante Adams9.3Treylon Burks4.8
Darren Waller7.8Robert Woods4.0
Raiders DST 3.1Kyle Philips3.6


Titans DST 6.4
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +5.5, O/U 50.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.8Matt Ryan5.9
Clyde Edwards-Helaire7.3Jonathan Taylor9.4
Jerick McKinnon4.5Nyheim Hines5.3
JuJu Smith-Schuster7.2Colts DST 2.7
Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.3


Mecole Hardman3.2


Travis Kelce9.8


Chiefs DST 7.5


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Buffalo Bills
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA +6, O/U 52.5
BillsRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Josh Allen9.9Tua Tagovailoa7.4
Devin Singletary5.2Chase Edmonds6.0
Zack Moss4.2Raheem Mostert4.8
Stefon Diggs9.7Tyreek Hill9.8
Isaiah McKenzie2.8Jaylen Waddle8.8
Jamison Crowder1.9Mike Gesicki6.5
Dawson Knox5.7Dolphins DST 4.7
Bills DST 5.7


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +2.5, O/U 43.5
RavensRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Lamar Jackson9.4Mac Jones4.4
Rashod Bateman7.3Damien Harris5.9
Mark Andrews9.5Rhamondre Stevenson4.6
Isaiah Likely5.1Jakobi Meyers6.6
Ravens DST 6.2Nelson Agholor4.9


DeVante Parker2.9


Kendrick Bourne2.0


Hunter Henry4.4


Patriots DST 3.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
New York Jets
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +5, O/U 45
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.5Joe Flacco6.5
Joe Mixon9.1Michael Carter6.3
Ja'Marr Chase9.6Breece Hall5.7
Tee Higgins8.7Garrett Wilson6.7
Tyler Boyd4.5Corey Davis5.3
Hayden Hurst5.9Elijah Moore4.7
Bengals DST 7.0Braxton Berrios2.2


Tyler Conklin6.6


Jets DST 5.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIN -6, O/U 52.5
LionsRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff6.8Kirk Cousins8.3
D'Andre Swift9.5Dalvin Cook9.7
Jamaal Williams5.5Justin Jefferson9.9
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.5Adam Thielen5.7
D.J. Chark4.2K.J. Osborn2.7
T.J. Hockenson7.1Irv Smith6.9
Lions DST 3.7Vikings DST 3.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +6.5, O/U 47
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.3Carson Wentz7.2
Miles Sanders7.6Antonio Gibson8.2
Kenneth Gainwell5.1J.D. McKissic5.8
A.J. Brown9.4Curtis Samuel7.4
DeVonta Smith6.8Terry McLaurin5.6
Dallas Goedert7.7Jahan Dotson5.4
Eagles DST 8.1Logan Thomas7.0


Commanders DST 2.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New Orleans Saints
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Sep 25 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +3, O/U 40.5
SaintsRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Jameis Winston6.1Baker Mayfield3.5
Mark Ingram4.0Christian McCaffrey9.8
Michael Thomas8.9D.J. Moore7.5
Jarvis Landry6.0Robbie Anderson3.9
Chris Olave5.1Panthers DST 4.5
Juwan Johnson5.5


Taysom Hill5.0


Saints DST 8.5


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Sep 25 at 4:05 pm ET •
LAC -7, O/U 47.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Trevor Lawrence6.3Justin Herbert9.1
James Robinson7.2Austin Ekeler9.6
Travis Etienne6.1Mike Williams8.4
Christian Kirk9.2Josh Palmer5.5
Zay Jones3.7DeAndre Carter3.4
Marvin Jones3.3Gerald Everett7.2
Evan Engram6.4Chargers DST 8.0
Jaguars DST 3.3


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
Arizona Cardinals
Sun, Sep 25 at 4:25 pm ET •
ARI +3.5, O/U 48.5
RamsRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford8.5Kyler Murray7.6
Darrell Henderson Jr.6.8Eno Benjamin5.6
Cam Akers5.4Darrel Williams4.3
Cooper Kupp10.0Marquise Brown7.0
Allen Robinson7.1Greg Dortch5.0
Tyler Higbee7.6A.J. Green2.3
Rams DST 7.9Zach Ertz7.3


Cardinals DST 4.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Seattle Seahawks
Sun, Sep 25 at 4:25 pm ET •
SEA -2.5, O/U 42
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)
Marcus Mariota6.9Geno Smith4.3
Cordarrelle Patterson6.7Rashaad Penny6.4
Drake London7.8Kenneth Walker III4.4
Olamide Zaccheaus3.5Travis Homer4.1
Kyle Pitts7.5DK Metcalf6.9
Falcons DST 5.9Tyler Lockett6.5


Seahawks DST 4.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Sep 25 at 4:25 pm ET •
TB -1, O/U 41.5
PackersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Aaron Rodgers7.0Tom Brady6.7
Aaron Jones8.8Leonard Fournette8.3
A.J. Dillon6.9Breshad Perriman5.9
Allen Lazard6.1Russell Gage4.4
Sammy Watkins4.6Buccaneers DST 6.8
Christian Watson2.6


Romeo Doubs2.1


Robert Tonyan4.1


Packers DST 7.2


Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Sep 25 at 8:20 pm ET •
DEN +1.5, O/U 45
49ersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo5.7Russell Wilson6.6
Jeff Wilson6.5Javonte Williams8.7
Deebo Samuel8.5Melvin Gordon5.0
Brandon Aiyuk6.2Courtland Sutton8.6
George Kittle7.9K.J. Hamler2.4
49ers DST 7.8Tyrie Cleveland1.7


Albert Okwuegbunam6.0


Broncos DST 5.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
New York Giants
Mon, Sep 26 at 8:15 pm ET •
NYG -1, O/U 39
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Cooper Rush4.0Daniel Jones4.8
Ezekiel Elliott7.5Saquon Barkley9.2
Tony Pollard6.2Sterling Shepard6.4
CeeDee Lamb7.9Kadarius Toney3.0
Noah Brown5.2Giants DST 5.3
Cowboys DST 8.6