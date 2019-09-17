Play

Fantasy Football Week 3 Quarterback Preview: Is Daniel Jones a starter? Plus, streaming options, projections, DFS plays and more

Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 3 including streamers, projections and DFS plays.

On Sunday afternoon we lost both Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees to injuries for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday we may have gained an intriguing replacement when the Giants named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback. Well, at least in two-quarterback leagues.

Jones had an amazing preseason, completing 29 or 34 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns. While a lot of that came against second- and third-team defenses, it was impossible to not be impressed with his play. 

The situation he walks into in Week 3 is a precarious one. He'll be starting on the road against a Tampa Bay defense we all thought was going be bad. But they've held Jimmy Garoppolo and Cam Newton in check through two weeks. 

Worse, we don't know who Jones' receivers will be. Sterling Shepard is in the concussion protocol and Golden Tate is still suspended. Bennie Fowler led this team in targets in Week 2. A good offensive line and the combination of Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram mitigate the importance of the receiving corps, but this is still a big ask in his first start.

Jones won't crack my top 24 quarterbacks for Week 3 even if Shepard does play, but he's a must add in any two-quarterback or superflex league. If he looks anything like he did in the preseason, he'll be much more than that.

Numbers to know
  • 7.1 -- Teddy Bridgewater's career yards per attempt on 904 career pass attempts. With Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara on his side he may be a solid No. 2 quarterback. 
  • 8.7 -- Average completed air yards for Lamar Jackson. His improvement as a passer has shocked even me, and I was pretty high on the possibility. 
  • 94 -- Kyler Murray's pass attempts in two games. Some of that is overtime against the Lions, but this has been a very pass-happy attack. Even a small improvement in efficiency could make Murray the Fantasy star many projected.
  • -2 -- Cam Newton's rushing yards on the season. He's been bad as a passer, but this is where he's lost the most value. 
  • 17 -- Rush attempts for Josh Allen. That's more than any quarterbacks in the NFL not named Lamar Jackson.
  • 10.7 -- Patrick Mahomes' yards per attempt through two weeks. Not only has he not regressed, he's arguably been better in 2019 despite playing most of those two games without Tyreek Hill.
  • 5 -- Interceptions for Matt Ryan. It's an odd total for a very good quarterback and something to watch moving forward.
  • 75 -- Fantasy points this season fro Dak Prescott. That makes him No. 2 right in between Jackson and Mahomes. It doesn't feel like he's received the same hype as the other two.
  • 10 -- The number of times Deshaun Watson has been sacked. That has to make you just a little nervous about a potential injury, and it's hurting the Texans' offensive production. 
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Baker Mayfield QB
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Week 3 Matchup
vs.
LAR
Mayfield has been a disappointment through two weeks, and things don't get any easier in Week 3. The Rams have allowed 10 total Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. With the combination of Mayfield's slow start and the Rams defensive talent, I don't believe you can start him this week.
headshot-image
Dak Prescott QB
DAL Dallas • #4
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Week 3 Matchup
vs.
MIA
Things have gone extremely well for Prescott, and that figures to continue in Week 3 with a home matchup against the Dolphins. This is their first game outside of Miami, and so far they've looked like the worst team in NFL history. Oh yeah, they just traded Minkah Fitzpatrick as well. Dak Prescott is my No. 2 quarterback this week and should be the chalk in DFS.
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Week 3 Matchup
@
ARI
Cam Newton had a very public flop in Week 2. Trust me, I heard all about it. But can we really sit him against a Cardinals defense giving up the second most Fantasy points to quarterbacks? I can't.
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ownership
62%
As someone who has made a lot of Josh Allen jokes in the past, I'd like to pay him some compliments. He looked much better as a passer in Week 2 and statistically looks improved across the board as a passer. John Brown and Cole Beasley seem to have had a positive impact, and the best part is Allen has done all this while still averaging 8.5 rush attempts per game. He's no Lamar Jackson, but he is a top-10 quarterback for me in Week 3.
headshot-image
Jacoby Brissett QB
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
26%
We talked about this last week. Brissett gets the Falcons, Raiders and Chiefs over the next three weeks. The volume hasn't been there so far, but Brissett has put up decent efficiency against the Chargers and Titans in his first two games. The next three figure to be more high scoring, which should lead to more pass attempts and Fantasy production. He'd be my second choice behind Allen if I just lost Brees or Roethlisberger.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Teddy Bridgewater QB
NO New Orleans • #5
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
YTD Stats
PAYDS
165
RUYDS
5
TD
0
INT
0
FPTS/G
6
I'm really curious to see what Bridgewater can do in this situation. He has an elite No. 1 receiver, one of the best pass-catching backs in football and Sean Payton calling plays. It should be no surprise if he turns into a solid streamer you want to start at home. In leagues where most teams carry at least two quarterbacks I'll be adding Bridgewater and stashing him.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Tom Brady QB
NE New England • #12
Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs.
Week 3 Prices
FanDuel Price
$7,800
DraftKings Price
$6,600
Brady was actually a little bit of a disappointment last week. I guess that's why he isn't priced like an elite option. He's my top projected quarterback this week and by far and away my favorite value at the position. He has one of the greatest receiving corps ever assembled in terms of talent with Antonio Brown, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, and his team has the highest implied total on the slate.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
CAR Carolina • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Week 3 Prices
FanDuel
$7,900
DraftKings
$6,000
This strategy didn't work well last week but I'll take the quarterback who was embarrassed in an island game for a second week in a row. We've already talked about how good Newton's matchup is and I'm willing to go one more week with the expectation that he's going to figure out his accuracy problems and start running again. I expect the ownership to be extremely low.
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Tom Brady

28.28

2

Dak Prescott

27.53

3

Patrick Mahomes

27.04

4

Carson Wentz

26.21

5

Lamar Jackson

25.01

6

Matt Ryan

24.67

7

DeShaun Watson

24.62

8

Josh Allen

24.46

9

Russell Wilson

24.25

10

Aaron Rodgers

23.77

11

Jameis Winston

23.57

12

Cam Newton

23.44

13

Kyler Murray

23.43

14

Jared Goff

22.68

15

Baker Mayfield

22.49

16

Jacoby Brissett

22.48

17

Philip Rivers

21.73

18

Jimmy Garoppolo

21.72

