Fantasy Football Week 3 Quarterback Preview: Is Daniel Jones a starter? Plus, streaming options, projections, DFS plays and more

On Sunday afternoon we lost both Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees to injuries for the foreseeable future. On Tuesday we may have gained an intriguing replacement when the Giants named Daniel Jones their starting quarterback. Well, at least in two-quarterback leagues.

Jones had an amazing preseason, completing 29 or 34 passes for 416 yards and two touchdowns. While a lot of that came against second- and third-team defenses, it was impossible to not be impressed with his play.

The situation he walks into in Week 3 is a precarious one. He'll be starting on the road against a Tampa Bay defense we all thought was going be bad. But they've held Jimmy Garoppolo and Cam Newton in check through two weeks.

Worse, we don't know who Jones' receivers will be. Sterling Shepard is in the concussion protocol and Golden Tate is still suspended. Bennie Fowler led this team in targets in Week 2. A good offensive line and the combination of Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram mitigate the importance of the receiving corps, but this is still a big ask in his first start.

Jones won't crack my top 24 quarterbacks for Week 3 even if Shepard does play, but he's a must add in any two-quarterback or superflex league. If he looks anything like he did in the preseason, he'll be much more than that.

QB Preview Numbers to know

7.1 -- Teddy Bridgewater's career yards per attempt on 904 career pass attempts. With Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara on his side he may be a solid No. 2 quarterback.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Week 3 Matchup vs. LAR Mayfield has been a disappointment through two weeks, and things don't get any easier in Week 3. The Rams have allowed 10 total Fantasy points to quarterbacks this season. With the combination of Mayfield's slow start and the Rams defensive talent, I don't believe you can start him this week. Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Week 3 Matchup vs. MIA Things have gone extremely well for Prescott, and that figures to continue in Week 3 with a home matchup against the Dolphins. This is their first game outside of Miami, and so far they've looked like the worst team in NFL history. Oh yeah, they just traded Minkah Fitzpatrick as well. Dak Prescott is my No. 2 quarterback this week and should be the chalk in DFS. Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Week 3 Matchup @ ARI Cam Newton had a very public flop in Week 2. Trust me, I heard all about it. But can we really sit him against a Cardinals defense giving up the second most Fantasy points to quarterbacks? I can't.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 62% As someone who has made a lot of Josh Allen jokes in the past, I'd like to pay him some compliments. He looked much better as a passer in Week 2 and statistically looks improved across the board as a passer. John Brown and Cole Beasley seem to have had a positive impact, and the best part is Allen has done all this while still averaging 8.5 rush attempts per game. He's no Lamar Jackson, but he is a top-10 quarterback for me in Week 3. Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 26% We talked about this last week. Brissett gets the Falcons, Raiders and Chiefs over the next three weeks. The volume hasn't been there so far, but Brissett has put up decent efficiency against the Chargers and Titans in his first two games. The next three figure to be more high scoring, which should lead to more pass attempts and Fantasy production. He'd be my second choice behind Allen if I just lost Brees or Roethlisberger.

One to Stash Teddy Bridgewater QB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 165 RUYDS 5 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 6 I'm really curious to see what Bridgewater can do in this situation. He has an elite No. 1 receiver, one of the best pass-catching backs in football and Sean Payton calling plays. It should be no surprise if he turns into a solid streamer you want to start at home. In leagues where most teams carry at least two quarterbacks I'll be adding Bridgewater and stashing him.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Tom Brady QB NE New England • #12

Age: 42 • Experience: 20 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel Price $7,800 DraftKings Price $6,600 Brady was actually a little bit of a disappointment last week. I guess that's why he isn't priced like an elite option. He's my top projected quarterback this week and by far and away my favorite value at the position. He has one of the greatest receiving corps ever assembled in terms of talent with Antonio Brown, Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, and his team has the highest implied total on the slate.

Top Contrarian Play Cam Newton QB CAR Carolina • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $7,900 DraftKings $6,000 This strategy didn't work well last week but I'll take the quarterback who was embarrassed in an island game for a second week in a row. We've already talked about how good Newton's matchup is and I'm willing to go one more week with the expectation that he's going to figure out his accuracy problems and start running again. I expect the ownership to be extremely low.