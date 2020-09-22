Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Quarterbacks (6:31)

It's a very dangerous game to say a future Hall of Famer is washed up. People did with Peyton Manning before his record-breaking season. Larry Fitzgerald was written off half a decade ago. Adrian Peterson,  too. There may have even been some writing off Aaron Rodgers before this season. And while I'd never want to make a mistake like that, Tom Brady and Drew Brees sure don't look like themselves. 

They both have excuses. Brady is on a new team and didn't get a full offseason, and Chris Godwin missed Week 2. Brees didn't have Michael Thomas on Monday night against the Raiders. But Thomas wouldn't have helped the numerous times that Brees just missed throws. And Thomas wouldn't have made Brees capable of throwing the ball more than 10 yards down field. 

For the rest of the season, I have slightly more confidence in Brady. He has a more complete arsenal of weapons and he hasn't looked quite as bad to the eye test.  I could buy into Brees once Thomas returns, simply because he won't need to throw the ball more than 10 yards if he has Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Jared Cook. But in Week 3? I'm sitting both QBs. Obviously for Gardner Minshew. But also for Ryan Fitzpatrick. And Ryan Tannehill. Joe Burrow too. And Justin Herbert if he starts. 

I'm not ready to say Brady or Brees is washed up. I still wouldn't be that surprised to see them meet in the NFC Championship Game. But I'm not starting either until they show more than they have the first two weeks.

The FFT crew breaks down key Week 3 waiver and lineup decisions on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

Week 3 QB Preview
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
QB Preview
Numbers to know
  •  8.76 -- Cam Newton is averaging 8.76 yards per pass attempt. As he showed us Sunday night, he's back as a passer as well, and maybe better than ever.
  • 14 -- Drew Brees has attempted just 14 passes more than 10 yards down field. That is the lowest in the league among QBs who have played two full games.
  • 70.4% -- Josh Allen has completed 70.4% of his passes. This week is a massive test to find out how much that had to do with his opponents.
  • 15 -- Joe Burrow has 15 rush attempts. That's the fifth most. If he averages seven runs per game, he'll be a Fantasy starter more often than not.
  • 2.6% -- Kyler Murray is the No. 4 quarterback in Fantasy and his touchdown rate is still absurdly low.
QB Preview
Matchups that matter
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
22.6
QB RNK
14th
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI ARI -5.5 O/U 54.5
OPP VS QB
10th
PROJ PTS
16.8
QB RNK
18th
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ PIT PIT -3.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
13th
PROJ PTS
17
QB RNK
10th
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR LAC -7 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
5th
PROJ PTS
5.6
QB RNK
NR
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
LAR L.A. Rams • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
11th
PROJ PTS
14.2
QB RNK
15th
QB Preview
Waiver Wire Targets
Waiver Wire/Streamers
headshot-image
Gardner Minshew QB
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
31st
QB RNK
14th
ROSTERED
54%
I feel like I should apologize to Minshew for ever doubting him. It won't happen again. The second-year quarterback has now played 16 games in the NFL. He's thrown for more than 3,700 yards, 27 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He's also run for more than 300 yards. Minshew looks every bit the part of a Fantasy QB1 and his matchup against the Dolphins in Week 2 is a good one. I'd start him over Deshaun Watson, who has another difficult matchup.
headshot-image
Ryan Fitzpatrick QB
MIA Miami • #14
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Thursday Night Football should be a blast. It's been a slow start for Fitzmagic, but that can happen when you start with the Patriots and Bills. This matchup against Jacksonville, while not a gimme, should be much easier.
headshot-image
Mitchell Trubisky QB
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
32nd
QB RNK
20th
ROSTERED
19%
It doesn't feel great to trust Trubisky, but this Falcons defense doesn't look capable of stopping anyone. This is more of a deep league play or an injury replacement, but I would strongly consider starting Trubisky over Brady.
One To Stash
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR LAC -7 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
5th
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
8%
Anthony Lynn says he's going back to Tyrod Taylor when he's healthy. If that's not Week 3, I'll start Herbert over several veterans in his matchup against the Panthers. But even if Taylor comes back, Herbert did not look like a quarterback who was going to stay on the bench for long.
QB Preview
DFS Plays
Top Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Cam Newton QB
NE New England • #1
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV NE -6.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
26.6
QB RNK
12th
FANDUEL
$7,700
DRAFTKINGS
$6,700
YTD Stats
PAYDS
552
RUYDS
122
TD
5
INT
1
FPTS/G
30
The pricing hasn't quite caught up to the reality. Newton is an elite Fantasy quarterback once again. To start like this after nearly a year off, in a new system and with the limited weapons he has ... it is remarkable. He's been awesome as a passer and even better as a runner. And the way the Patriots are using him means he's not game script dependent because he's so involved in the running game.
Top Contrarian Play
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Matthew Stafford QB
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Stafford should get Kenny Golladay back and should be chasing the scoreboard against a potent Cardinals offense. Kyler Murray is an excellent cash game quarterback, but Stafford will have much lower roster rate and almost as much upside. He threw 40-plus passes three times last year. He threw for at least 364 yards and three touchdowns in all four games. This Cardinals defense is improved, but it's not one you have to avoid.
QB Preview
Heath's projections