It's a very dangerous game to say a future Hall of Famer is washed up. People did with Peyton Manning before his record-breaking season. Larry Fitzgerald was written off half a decade ago. Adrian Peterson, too. There may have even been some writing off Aaron Rodgers before this season. And while I'd never want to make a mistake like that, Tom Brady and Drew Brees sure don't look like themselves.

They both have excuses. Brady is on a new team and didn't get a full offseason, and Chris Godwin missed Week 2. Brees didn't have Michael Thomas on Monday night against the Raiders. But Thomas wouldn't have helped the numerous times that Brees just missed throws. And Thomas wouldn't have made Brees capable of throwing the ball more than 10 yards down field.

For the rest of the season, I have slightly more confidence in Brady. He has a more complete arsenal of weapons and he hasn't looked quite as bad to the eye test. I could buy into Brees once Thomas returns, simply because he won't need to throw the ball more than 10 yards if he has Thomas, Alvin Kamara, and Jared Cook. But in Week 3? I'm sitting both QBs. Obviously for Gardner Minshew. But also for Ryan Fitzpatrick. And Ryan Tannehill. Joe Burrow too. And Justin Herbert if he starts.

I'm not ready to say Brady or Brees is washed up. I still wouldn't be that surprised to see them meet in the NFC Championship Game. But I'm not starting either until they show more than they have the first two weeks.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

8.76 -- Cam Newton is averaging 8.76 yards per pass attempt. As he showed us Sunday night, he's back as a passer as well, and maybe better than ever.



-- Drew Brees has attempted just 14 passes more than 10 yards down field. That is the lowest in the league among QBs who have played two full games.

-- Josh Allen has completed 70.4% of his passes. This week is a massive test to find out how much that had to do with his opponents.

-- Joe Burrow has 15 rush attempts. That's the fifth most. If he averages seven runs per game, he'll be a Fantasy starter more often than not.

-- Kyler Murray is the No. 4 quarterback in Fantasy and his touchdown rate is still absurdly low.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Gardner Minshew QB JAC Jacksonville • #15

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA JAC -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 54% I feel like I should apologize to Minshew for ever doubting him. It won't happen again. The second-year quarterback has now played 16 games in the NFL. He's thrown for more than 3,700 yards, 27 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He's also run for more than 300 yards. Minshew looks every bit the part of a Fantasy QB1 and his matchup against the Dolphins in Week 2 is a good one. I'd start him over Deshaun Watson, who has another difficult matchup. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Thursday Night Football should be a blast. It's been a slow start for Fitzmagic, but that can happen when you start with the Patriots and Bills. This matchup against Jacksonville, while not a gimme, should be much easier. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 19% It doesn't feel great to trust Trubisky, but this Falcons defense doesn't look capable of stopping anyone. This is more of a deep league play or an injury replacement, but I would strongly consider starting Trubisky over Brady.

One To Stash Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAC -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% Anthony Lynn says he's going back to Tyrod Taylor when he's healthy. If that's not Week 3, I'll start Herbert over several veterans in his matchup against the Panthers. But even if Taylor comes back, Herbert did not look like a quarterback who was going to stay on the bench for long.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 26.6 QB RNK 12th FANDUEL $7,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,700 YTD Stats PAYDS 552 RUYDS 122 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 30 The pricing hasn't quite caught up to the reality. Newton is an elite Fantasy quarterback once again. To start like this after nearly a year off, in a new system and with the limited weapons he has ... it is remarkable. He's been awesome as a passer and even better as a runner. And the way the Patriots are using him means he's not game script dependent because he's so involved in the running game.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Stafford should get Kenny Golladay back and should be chasing the scoreboard against a potent Cardinals offense. Kyler Murray is an excellent cash game quarterback, but Stafford will have much lower roster rate and almost as much upside. He threw 40-plus passes three times last year. He threw for at least 364 yards and three touchdowns in all four games. This Cardinals defense is improved, but it's not one you have to avoid.