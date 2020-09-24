Watch Now: Week 3 Starts and Sits: QB Sits ( 3:30 )

Remember when we used to complain about the lack of offense on Thursday Night Football? That should not be an issue in Week 3 when Gardner Minshew and Ryan Fitzpatrick face off in Jacksonville. Besides a whole lotta awesome facial hair, this game should feature plenty of offensive fireworks. The Dolphins are allowing a league-worst 10.6 yards per pass attempt, and the Jaguars are in the bottom-third of the league.

That made both Minshew and Fitzpatrick popular streaming options at the beginning of the week, but Minshew is becoming more than a streamer. Week 2 was Minshew's 16th game in the NFL. In those 16 games he's thrown for more then 3,700 yards, 27 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He's scored more Fantasy points in those 16 games than Kyler Murray did in 2019. And don't forget, two of those games were partial games started by Nick Foles.

The combination of Minshew's scrambling (23.9 rushing yards per game), improved weapons, and poor defense put him in exactly the type of situation you'd expect to find a surprise QB1. But make no mistake about it, he's also just playing a lot better in Jay Gruden's offense so far. Minshew should only get more comfortable as the season goes on, and Laviska Shenault should only get better in his rookie year, too. Minshew is not just a Week 3 streamer, he's a rest of season starter.

QB Preview Numbers to know

8.76 -- Cam Newton is averaging 8.76 yards per pass attempt. As he showed us Sunday night, he's back as a passer as well, and maybe better than ever.



-- Cam Newton is averaging 8.76 yards per pass attempt. As he showed us Sunday night, he's back as a passer as well, and maybe better than ever. 14 -- Drew Brees has attempted just 14 passes more than 10 yards down field. That is the lowest in the league among QBs who have played two full games.

-- Drew Brees has attempted just 14 passes more than 10 yards down field. That is the lowest in the league among QBs who have played two full games. 70.4% -- Josh Allen has completed 70.4% of his passes. This week is a massive test to find out how much that had to do with his opponents.

-- Josh Allen has completed 70.4% of his passes. This week is a massive test to find out how much that had to do with his opponents. 15 -- Joe Burrow has 15 rush attempts. That's the fifth most. If he averages seven runs per game, he'll be a Fantasy starter more often than not.

-- Joe Burrow has 15 rush attempts. That's the fifth most. If he averages seven runs per game, he'll be a Fantasy starter more often than not. 21 -- Ryan Tannehill has scored at least 21 Fantasy poiints in 11 of his past 12 starts.

-- Ryan Tannehill has scored at least 21 Fantasy poiints in 11 of his past 12 starts. 2.6% -- Kyler Murray is the No. 4 quarterback in Fantasy and his touchdown rate is still absurdly low.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Thursday Night Football should be a blast. It's been a slow start for Fitzmagic, but that can happen when you start with the Patriots and Bills. This matchup against Jacksonville, while not a gimme, should be much easier. Mitchell Trubisky QB CHI Chicago • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 19% It doesn't feel great to trust Trubisky, but this Falcons defense doesn't look capable of stopping anyone. This is more of a deep league play or an injury replacement, but I would strongly consider starting Trubisky over Brady.

One To Stash Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAC -7 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 8% I don't love Herbert this week against the Panthers. They're bad enough that Los Angeles can just run all over them instead. But if the rookie earns some of his coach's respect in Week 3 at Tampa Bay could be a lot of fun. They won't have the luxury of running it 40 times in that game.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV NE -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 26.6 QB RNK 12th FANDUEL $7,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,700 YTD Stats PAYDS 552 RUYDS 122 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 30 The pricing hasn't quite caught up to the reality. Newton is an elite Fantasy quarterback once again. To start like this after nearly a year off, in a new system and with the limited weapons he has ... it is remarkable. He's been awesome as a passer and even better as a runner. And the way the Patriots are using him means he's not game script dependent because he's so involved in the running game.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Stafford should get Kenny Golladay back and should be chasing the scoreboard against a potent Cardinals offense. Kyler Murray is an excellent cash game quarterback, but Stafford will have much lower roster rate and almost as much upside. He threw 40-plus passes three times last year. He threw for at least 364 yards and three touchdowns in all four games. This Cardinals defense is improved, but it's not one you have to avoid.

QB Preview Heath's projections

