Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Russell Wilson should all enter the Hall of Fame on their first try. Brady and Rodgers are completely deserving of being a part of the GOAT discussion at the quarterback position. But you won't find any of them in my top-12 quarterbacks in Week 3, and the rest of their Fantasy seasons is at least questionable at this time.

For Wilson, it's fair to ask if his loss of mobility just means he's not a difference maker in Fantasy any longer. He's only run for 5 yards in two games this season. At the very least, the loss of Jerry Jeudy and the adventure that has been Nathaniel Hackett's play calling should give you pause in Week 2.

Week 3: RB Preview

Rodgers and Brady actually face each other this week, and if you want an idea of what Vegas expects, the over/under as of Tuesday afternoon is at 41. For reference, the Rams-Cardinals game is at 49. The Packers and Bucs are two very good defenses and the quarterbacks are trying to adjust to the lack of wide receiver talent around them. Neither of these quarterbacks is in my top-18 and neither ranks in the top 27 through the first two weeks of the season.

Rodgers' receiver situation isn't expected to change much as the season goes on, so I don't really believe we should expect much more than borderline QB1 production all season long. Brady, on the other hand, could still be a top-five Fantasy quarterback if he ever gets Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones on the field at the same time. If you have someone you're comfortable with starting this week I might even consider buying low on Brady before Week 3 although he may be even cheaper next week.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Numbers to know

2 -- Russell Wilson has just two passing touchdowns through Week 2 - the only two touchdowns the Broncos have scored.



-- Russell Wilson has just two passing touchdowns through Week 2 - the only two touchdowns the Broncos have scored. 32.8 -- Fantasy points per game for Carson Wentz, which ranks fifth among all quarterbacks.

-- Fantasy points per game for Carson Wentz, which ranks fifth among all quarterbacks. 24 -- Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense is ranked 24th in the league in first down pass rate. Last year, the Bucs had the second highest pass rate.



-- Tom Brady and the Buccaneers offense is ranked 24th in the league in first down pass rate. Last year, the Bucs had the second highest pass rate. 8 -- Eight straight games for Josh Allen versus the Dolphins with at least two passing touchdowns.



-- Eight straight games for Josh Allen versus the Dolphins with at least two passing touchdowns. .88 -- Kyler Murray's touchdown-to-interception ratio in seven career games versus the Rams. In last year's playoff loss, Murray was 4-12 for 22 yards and one interception while under pressure.



-- Kyler Murray's touchdown-to-interception ratio in seven career games versus the Rams. In last year's playoff loss, Murray was 4-12 for 22 yards and one interception while under pressure. 28 -- Justin Fields has only thrown 28 passes this season, one fewer than Dak Prescott.

-- Justin Fields has only thrown 28 passes this season, one fewer than Dak Prescott. 88 -- Marcus Mariota's 88 rush yards ranks third amongst quarterbacks.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 429 RUYDS 9 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 45 • Experience: 23 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB TB -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 402 RUYDS -3 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 12 Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 191 RUYDS 48 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -6 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 25.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 498 RUYDS 20 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.9 Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CIN -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 24.6 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 537 RUYDS 73 TD 3 INT 4 FPTS/G 20.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -2 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats PAYDS 411 RUYDS 88 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.6 It's a pretty terrible week at quarterback, but Mariota's rushing ability and good matchup make him a borderline start against Seattle. He's a better option in leagues that only reward four points per pass touchdown because it would be very surprising if he throws more than two. But he could run for another as well. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats PAYDS 191 RUYDS 48 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Fields' start to the season hasn't been inspiring, but he's faced the 49ers defense in terrible weather and a very good Packers' defense coming off a bye. He faces the Houston Texans in Week 3, which is a challenge he should be up to.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Mitch Trubisky QB PIT Pittsburgh • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats PAYDS 362 RUYDS 16 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 14 Trubisky and the Steelers face a mediocre Jets defense in Week 4. That defense made Jacoby Brissett look competent in Week 2.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Jalen Hurts QB PHI Philadelphia • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS PHI -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 25.8 QB RNK 3rd YTD Stats PAYDS 576 RUYDS 147 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 29.9 Hurts is QB3 on the season in FanDuel scoring and he's only thrown one passing touchdown. We still haven't seen his weekly upside and the Washington defense is arguably the worst he's faced this season. There's a week coming soon when he tops 400 total yards and produces four touchdowns. He's going to win a lot of people money that week.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Two things are true about Kirk Cousins. He's almost always terrible in primetime and he almost always destroys the Lions. Hopefully his most recent disappointment under the bright lights will hold down his roster rate this week.