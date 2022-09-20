We saw what the upside can be for Tua Tagovailoa in this new-look Miami Dolphins offense in Week 3, as he matched Dan Marino's franchise record with six touchdowns. Tagovailoa wasn't perfect, but he put together a massive comeback against what we expect to be a very good Ravens defense, throwing four of those touchdowns in the fourth quarter of the win.

So, is he a must-start Fantasy quarterback now? Well, certainly not must-start, at least not in Week 3. Not yet. This Buffalo defense looks like it could be the best in the league, picking off Matthew Stafford and Ryan Tannehill five times and holding them to 5.9 yards per attempt over their first two games. The Bills allowed the lowest yards per attempt and touchdown rate through the air last season and they look even better right now. That's as tough a matchup as you can imagine.

And yet ... isn't it hard to just call Tagovailoa a sit after what we just saw? It's not that Tagovailoa looked incredible -- he looked pretty good, but certainly not like an elite QB. However, it looks like he might be in a special situation. The Dolphins have dropped back on 68% of their offensive plays to date, and the combination of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle might just be the best WR tandem in the NFL -- at the very least, it's definitely the fastest.

The Bills will be a huge test for this Miami offense. Mike McDaniel has been a creative coach who has put Tagovailoa in a position to succeed, and his playmakers are so good that, if Tagovailoa is just decent, he might be excellent. Tagovailoa is ranked as a low-end starter for this week, and with Dak Prescott and Trey Lance out, we're a little short on starting-caliber options. I probably won't start Tagovailoa in most one-QB leagues, but if he puts up another good performance against the Bills, he might be a top-12 QB the rest of the way.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 3.