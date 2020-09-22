Watch Now: Waiver Wire: Running Backs ( 6:09 )

As if the Week 3 waiver wire wasn't complicated enough, it appears Devonta Freeman will be joining the New York Giants. Freeman had been lingering on the market for the right situation, and apparently he views New York as that situation. He has to get through all the Covid testing, so it's unclear when he'll appear at practice, but this certainly changes things for the Giants.

Freeman wasn't particularly efficient in 2019, but he has a much better track record than Dion Lewis or Wayne Gallman. Perhaps most importantly, he has a history as a three-down back and was better as a pass catcher than a runner in 2019. He's also been very good in short yardage in the past. Once Freeman is fully up to speed, he should get every opportunity to be the lead back for the Giants. But it's really hard to believe he'll be up to speed in time for their Week 3 game against the 49ers.

For that reason, I have Freeman as more of a stash than a plug and play this week. He has as much long-term upside as anyone on the waiver wire, but if you need a Week 3 starter, he may not help you there. In Week 3, I'd still expect Lewis to be involved in the passing game, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Gallman was active as well.

Last season in Atlanta, Freeman averaged 77 total yards per game and scored six times in 14 games. That was good enough to make him a high-end No. 2 running back. I don't expect he'll see as many targets as he did in Atlanta, but he could catch three passes a game and he could very easily be a low-end No. 2 on a per-game basis. If you don't need a starter in Week 3, Freeman may just be the best running back you could add.

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

Who's Out Projections powered by Sportsline Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Mike Davis should be the primary back for the Panthers. He's a priority on the waiver wire. Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. We expect Dion Lewis to lead the Giants backfield in Week 3, but it should eventually be Devonta Freeman's job. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. We also don't think Tevin Coleman will play. That makes Jerick McKinnon a low end No.. 2 in PPR, and Jeff Wilson could be a flex as well. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie We also expect Malcolm Brown to miss Week 3. That makes Darrell Henderson a must-start in all formats and my favorite waiver-wire add.

4.74 -- Raheem Mostert was averaging 4.74 yards before contact. Any running back can be a starter in this system.

-- Raheem Mostert was averaging 4.74 yards before contact. Any running back can be a starter in this system. 4.59 -- James Conner is averaging 4.59 yards after contact. I don't think Benny Snell is taking that job.

-- James Conner is averaging 4.59 yards after contact. I don't think Benny Snell is taking that job. 312 -- Aaron Jones has 312 yards from scrimmage, 54 more than any other running back.

-- Aaron Jones has 312 yards from scrimmage, 54 more than any other running back. 17 -- Alvin Kamara leads running backs with 17 targets. That should remain the case for as long as Michael Thomas is out.

-- Alvin Kamara leads running backs with 17 targets. That should remain the case for as long as Michael Thomas is out. 8 -- Mike Davis caught eight passes in relief of Christian McCaffrey.

-- Mike Davis caught eight passes in relief of Christian McCaffrey. 4.5 -- David Johnson is averaging 4.5 air yards per target, second only to Aaron Jones.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 177 REC 5 REYDS 58 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.5 Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 2 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET ARI -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 146 REC 4 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ IND -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 8 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 16

Week 3 Adds Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 29% Putting together a priority list week is nearly impossible. Freeman is the back I expect to be the best long-term, but he won't be helpful in Week 3. Henderson would be my favorite in Week 3 if Brown and Akers are out, but we won't know that until later in the week. I do think Henderson's Week 2 performance is being overlooked a little bit. He was awesome, and at the very least he should get a chance to build on that against the Bills. Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 16% If you're desperate for Week 3, Davis looks like the best bet. His receiving role was awesome in Week 2 and he's the best runner they have for now. He probably has a shelf life of one month, and this is a bad matchup against the Chargers, but Davis should still be your top priority if you're most concerned about guaranteed short-term production. Jerick McKinnon RB SF San Francisco • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG SF -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 35th ROSTERED 59% With Coleman and Mostert likely out, I'd expect McKinnon to split with Jeff Wilson. Both are worthy of an add, and McKinnon's matchup against the Giants may be the easiest for any of the waiver-wire adds. McKinnon's history doesn't suggest he'll be given a workhorse role, and I wouldn't have a lot of confidence in him in non-PPR league. But the 49ers problems at receiver mean McKinnon should at least have a nice role in the passing game, and he's my favorite 49ers running back to add. Dion Lewis RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #33

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -4.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 5% Lewis is a PPR-only flex and I wouldn't expect he'll help you for more than a week. The Giants' addition of Freeman tells you all you need to know about how the Giants felt about their options at running back.

Stashes Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DAL DAL -5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% In leagues where I don't need a starter for Week 3, Freeman will be my top priority. He has the best chance of turning into a 15-touch back and he doesn't have a starter coming back to claim the job. But I really don't expect Freeman will be someone you can use in Week 3.

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PHI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 19 RB RNK 17th FANDUEL $7,400 DRAFTKINGS $6,400 Sanders received 20 carries and seven targets in his season debut. Now he's facing a Bengals defense that just surrendered 234 total yards and four touchdowns to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. I don't often have 100% exposure to any player, but I may have 100% exposure to Miles Sanders this week.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK NR FANDUEL $5,800 DRAFTKINGS $5,400 Henderson is probably too chalky for this section if Brown and Akers are both out. But even if one of them returns, I'll want some exposure to Henderson. He's already the team's best pass-catching back and the Bills defense is so banged up I'm not sure this is actually a difficult matchup.

