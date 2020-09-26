Shockingly, the Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most run-heavy offenses through the first two weeks of the season. With Cam Akers out against the Bills, that makes both Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown very interesting flexes options for Week 3 in Fantasy football. .
Brown was injured himself in Week 2, but had pinky surgery on Monday and was practicing in full by the end of the week. Due to that injury, I'm projecting Henderson for all of the running back targets, which makes Henderson the better start in all formats. But there's still a lot of uncertainty, which led to me ranking Henderson below where I'm projecting him below.
If Brown is 100%, I'd expect him to handle short yardage work, and he'd be much more likely to score than Henderson. But I do think there's at least some chance that the team will lean on Henderson due to concerns about how well Brown can hold on to the ball. That risk makes me really not want to start Brown in a 12-team league unless you need multiple flexes.
Week 3 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Mike Davis should be the primary back for the Panthers. He's a priority on the waiver wire.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We expect Dion Lewis to lead the Giants backfield in Week 3, but it should eventually be Devonta Freeman's job.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Tevin Coleman is also out. That makes Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson high-end flexes.
Cam Akers RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Brown and Henderson are fine flexes but their roles remain uncertain.
Zack Moss RB
BUF Buffalo • #20
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
With Moss out, Devin Singletary should be a solid No. 2.
Numbers to know
- 4.74 -- Raheem Mostert was averaging 4.74 yards before contact. Any running back can be a Fantasy starter in this system.
- 4.59 -- James Conner is averaging 4.59 yards after contact. I don't think Benny Snell is taking that job.
- 312 -- Aaron Jones has 312 yards from scrimmage, 54 more than any other running back.
- 17 -- Alvin Kamara leads running backs with 17 targets. That should remain the case for as long as Michael Thomas is out.
- 8 -- Mike Davis caught eight passes in relief of Christian McCaffrey.
- 4.5 -- David Johnson is averaging 4.5 air yards per target, second only to Aaron Jones.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #27
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Kenyan Drake RB
ARI Arizona • #41
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Waiver Wire Targets
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
So you missed Mike Davis, Darrell Henderson, Jerick McKinnon, and Dion Lewis? Jeff Wilson is a pretty great consolation prize. He should lead the 49ers in carries in a good matchup against the Giants.
TEN Tennessee • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Evans will make his debut in Week 3 and we expect the Titans to use him in the passing game. If he looks like he's ready for the NFL he'll become one of the most coveted handcuffs.
DFS Plays
PHI Philadelphia • #26
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Sanders received 20 carries and seven targets in his season debut. Now he's facing a Bengals defense that just surrendered 234 total yards and four touchdowns to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. I don't often have 100% exposure to any player, but I may have 100% exposure to Miles Sanders this week.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Even with Brown back, I want some exposure to Henderson. He's already the team's best pass-catching back and the Bills defense is so banged up I'm not sure this is actually a difficult matchup.
