Shockingly, the Los Angeles Rams have been one of the most run-heavy offenses through the first two weeks of the season. With Cam Akers out against the Bills, that makes both Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown very interesting flexes options for Week 3 in Fantasy football. .

Brown was injured himself in Week 2, but had pinky surgery on Monday and was practicing in full by the end of the week. Due to that injury, I'm projecting Henderson for all of the running back targets, which makes Henderson the better start in all formats. But there's still a lot of uncertainty, which led to me ranking Henderson below where I'm projecting him below.

If Brown is 100%, I'd expect him to handle short yardage work, and he'd be much more likely to score than Henderson. But I do think there's at least some chance that the team will lean on Henderson due to concerns about how well Brown can hold on to the ball. That risk makes me really not want to start Brown in a 12-team league unless you need multiple flexes.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

RB Preview Numbers to know

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 177 REC 5 REYDS 58 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.5 Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #27

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR LAC -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 124 REC 2 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Kenyan Drake RB ARI Arizona • #41

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET ARI -5.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 146 REC 4 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 12 Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ IND -10.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 8 REYDS 76 TD 1 FPTS/G 16

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds Jeff Wilson RB SF San Francisco • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG SF -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 27% So you missed Mike Davis, Darrell Henderson, Jerick McKinnon, and Dion Lewis? Jeff Wilson is a pretty great consolation prize. He should lead the 49ers in carries in a good matchup against the Giants.

Stashes Darrynton Evans RB TEN Tennessee • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Evans will make his debut in Week 3 and we expect the Titans to use him in the passing game. If he looks like he's ready for the NFL he'll become one of the most coveted handcuffs.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PHI -6.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 19 RB RNK 17th FANDUEL $7,400 DRAFTKINGS $6,400 Sanders received 20 carries and seven targets in his season debut. Now he's facing a Bengals defense that just surrendered 234 total yards and four touchdowns to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. I don't often have 100% exposure to any player, but I may have 100% exposure to Miles Sanders this week.

Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 7.6 RB RNK NR FANDUEL $5,800 DRAFTKINGS $5,400 Even with Brown back, I want some exposure to Henderson. He's already the team's best pass-catching back and the Bills defense is so banged up I'm not sure this is actually a difficult matchup.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

