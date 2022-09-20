It only took two weeks for the running back situations in the NFC West to look like an absolute disaster. But that doesn't mean they're without upside.

The 49ers have already placed Elijah Mitchell on injured reserve and now they'll be without Tyrion Davis-Price for the next few weeks as well. That leaves their situation as the most clear, with Jeff Wilson as a feature back for as long as he can stay healthy. But Wilson has had plenty of injuries in the past himself and has never proven able to hold up to the type of workload that's coming. Expect an extended role for Deebo Samuel and add Jordan Mason just in case things go wrong with Wilson.

The Cardinals lost James Conner to an ankle injury in Week 2, and while they don't think it's serious, we aren't currently expecting Conner to play, which makes his replacement the top waiver wire add ... if one only knew exactly who that was. Last week both Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin had eight carries, with Benjamin earning four targets and Williams seeing three. We lean towards Williams because of goal-line work, but we're also not sure how much of that there will be in Week 3 against a very good Rams defense.

The Seahawks didn't lose anyone, but the return of Ken Walker seemed to spell doom for Rashaad Penny as a starting running back in Fantasy. Penny saw his snap share shrink from 69% to 41% in Week 2, partially because of Walker and partially because game script meant more Travis Homer. As long as both of these guys stay healthy, there's no way to trust a Seattle running back, but I want to roster both just in case of an injury.

Finally, the Rams threw a wrench in our plans for the second week in a row. Cam Akers saw more carries and targets in Week 2 a week after Darrell Henderson dominated playing time and snaps. Henderson still played more snaps, so it's anyone's guess who we'll see more of in Week 3 in a great matchup against Arizona. It's safer to view both as flexes, but we prefer Henderson. Much like the Seattle situation, we may need an injury before either of these guys is a top-24 back.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 3 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

James Conner RB ARI Arizona • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. We expect Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin to share the job in Arizona. Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Mark Ingram is flex worthy if Kamara misses another game. Tyrion Davis-Price RB SF San Francisco • #32

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Jordan Mason should back up Jeff Wilson in San Francisco

RB Preview Numbers to know

48% - Jerick McKinnon received 48% of the Chiefs' running back snaps compared to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 43% in Week 2. MckInnon was also on the field for all four of the Chiefs' snaps inside the 10-yard line.

- Jerick McKinnon received 48% of the Chiefs' running back snaps compared to Clyde Edwards-Helaire's 43% in Week 2. MckInnon was also on the field for all four of the Chiefs' snaps inside the 10-yard line. 26% - Breece Hall received just 26% of the Jets' running back snaps compared to Michael Carter's 61% in Week 2.



- Breece Hall received just 26% of the Jets' running back snaps compared to Michael Carter's 61% in Week 2. 252 - Dalvin Cook hasn't faced the Lions since November 2020, but he was a monster in the last meeting, storming to 252 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. In six career matchups versus the Lions, Cook averages 127.8 scrimmage yards.

- Dalvin Cook hasn't faced the Lions since November 2020, but he was a monster in the last meeting, storming to 252 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns. In six career matchups versus the Lions, Cook averages 127.8 scrimmage yards. 10 - Just 10 touches for Jonathan Taylor versus the Jaguars. That should be rectified this week.



- Just 10 touches for Jonathan Taylor versus the Jaguars. That should be rectified this week. 94.5 - Rushing yards per game surrendered by the Steelers when facing the Browns last year. Against all other opponents, the Steelers gave up an astonishing 150.1 rushing yards per game.



- Rushing yards per game surrendered by the Steelers when facing the Browns last year. Against all other opponents, the Steelers gave up an astonishing 150.1 rushing yards per game. 48 - David Montgomery leads all running backs with eight broken tackles through two weeks. That's a big part of why he's averaging a career-best 4.6 yards per carry through two games.

- David Montgomery leads all running backs with eight broken tackles through two weeks. That's a big part of why he's averaging a career-best 4.6 yards per carry through two games. 6.2 - D'Andre Swift is averaging more than 6 yards per carry before contact. This Lions' front is dominating.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -5 O/U 38.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 17.1 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 72 REC 7 REYDS 43 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 5 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 James Robinson RB JAC Jacksonville • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 130 REC 3 REYDS 17 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.9 Darrel Williams RB ARI Arizona • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 8.1 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 94 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds (RB Preview) Darrel Williams RB ARI Arizona • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 2 REYDS 3 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.1 As of now we don't expect James Conner to play in Week 3 and we expect Williams to lead the backfield without him. But there's a low degree of confidence in both, so don't make a huge splash in terms of FAB. Williams should handle a majority of the short-yardage work, which gives him a slight edge, but this is a bad matchup and it will be a committee. Eno Benjamin RB ARI Arizona • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 2nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats RUYDS 59 REC 6 REYDS 53 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 We prefer Williams, but both Cardinals backs should be rostered, just in case. Conner has had extensive injury problems in the past and this may not be the last game he misses. Mark Ingram RB NO New Orleans • #5

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 24th RB RNK 24th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats RUYDS 82 REC 3 REYDS 4 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 We still don't know for sure if Alvin Kamara will be back in Week 3, and Ingram was pacing towards a decent day before a fumble in Week 2. We'd still expect Ingram to lead the backfield against a better matchup if Kamara misses Week 3.

Stashes (RB Preview) Jordan Mason RB SF San Francisco • #41

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SF -1 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK NR ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 The 49ers running backs continue to go down to injury with Tyrion Davis-Price now expected to miss multiple weeks with a high ankle sprain. That leaves Jordan Mason as the top backup to Jeff Wilson, who has never played more than 12 games in an NFL season. By Week 4 Mason could be the starting running back for the 49ers with no one of consequence behind him.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB TB -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 17.2 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 192 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.6 The Tampa Bay receiving corps has been decimated by injuries and the suspension of Mike Evans, so I would expect a heavy dose of Leonard Fournette, who assured Fantasy managers this week that the touchdowns are coming. He's facing a very good Green Bay defense that still was gashed on the ground by David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, so it's not an impossible matchup. I wouldn't be surprised if Fournette leads Tampa Bay in catches as well.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -2.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13.4 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 148 REC 5 REYDS 38 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 Reports of David Montgomery's demise were greatly exaggerated. He's averaging 18.5 touches and 93 yards per game. We just need to get him into the end zone. That shouldn't be a problem against a Texans defense that gave up two scores to James Robinson in Week 1 and should have given up two more to Travis Etienne.