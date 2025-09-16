The 2025 running back class was supposed to be one of the best in recent memory. Through two weeks, we have seen very little evidence of that. When you look at our Week 3 consensus rankings, Ashton Jeanty is the only rookie in the top 23 running backs. TreVeyon Henderson and Omarion Hampton are still in the top 25, but that is more hope than anything else. I thought it seemed like a good idea to briefly break down my level of concern for these heralded rookies.

Jeanty, while still the top rookie running back in our rankings, has been plagued by poor offensive line play and a couple of errors of his own. He is currently averaging -0.10 yards before contact per rush attempt, which ranks 48th amongst qualified rushers, ahead of only Rhamondre Stevenson. The second concern is that in a negative game script, his snap share fell from 85% in Week 1 to 55% in Week 2. He is still a must-start running back for me, but I am not feeling great about him justifying his Round 1 ADP.

Henderson and Hampton had awful Week 2 performances. Henderson lost snaps because of struggles in pass protection, and Hampton was part of a fumble that was credited to Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of their win against the Raiders. I still believe in their talent, I still think they will be the best running back on their team for the rest of the season, but I would really prefer not to start them in Week 3.

Other than Kaleb Johnson, who looks pretty droppable, RJ Harvey would be highest on my concern scale. J.K. Dobbins looks very good as a rusher, and Tyler Badie is, for some reason, working ahead of Harvey in the passing game. I am less confident that Harvey carves out a starting role in Fantasy this season, and I really don't want to flex him in Week 3. I would not drop him, not even in a 10-team league, but I would guess there are more than a couple of Harvey drafters who disagree with me.

While we are talking about the rookies, we should mention that Quinshon Judkins and Jacory Croskey-Merritt have seen their value soar in the past two weeks. Judkins looks primed to be the clear lead back for the Browns, and Croskey-Merritt has seen the path cleared for him as well. A strong argument can be made that Croskey-Merritt should be the second-highest-ranked rookie running back in Week 2. One more name that is rising, and could be in this territory soon, is Bhayshul Tuten. If anything happens to Travis Etienne, Tuten will rank in the top 20 at running back.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 1 RB Preview:

RB Preview Numbers to know

35.4% -- Kenneth Walker's snap share actually went down, from 40% in Week 1 to 35% in Week 2. The production was awesome, but this still looks like a very messy backfield.

-- Kenneth Walker's snap share actually went down, from 40% in Week 1 to 35% in Week 2. The production was awesome, but this still looks like a very messy backfield. 4.20 -- Travis Etienne is averaging 4.2 yards after contact per rush attempt, second only to Derrick Henry.

-- Travis Etienne is averaging 4.2 yards after contact per rush attempt, second only to Derrick Henry. 92.5% -- Chase Brown has handled 92.5% of the Begals rush attempts. Just stick with him.

-- Chase Brown has handled 92.5% of the Begals rush attempts. Just stick with him. 6 -- Cam Skattebo has six red zone carries this season. Tyrone Tracy has zero. This change may be happening faster than anyone expected.

-- Cam Skattebo has six red zone carries this season. Tyrone Tracy has zero. This change may be happening faster than anyone expected. 45.5% -- Austin Ekeler has run a route on 45% of the Commanders pass plays. This is the role Croskey-Merritt needs to infringe on if he is going to become a must-start running back.

-- Austin Ekeler has run a route on 45% of the Commanders pass plays. This is the role Croskey-Merritt needs to infringe on if he is going to become a must-start running back. 39% -- Zach Charbonnet has a 39% route share compared to 27% for Walker. Walker has four targets, Charobonnet has zero. That should even out.

-- Zach Charbonnet has a 39% route share compared to 27% for Walker. Walker has four targets, Charobonnet has zero. That should even out. 43.6% -- Trey Benson's snap share was up to 43.6% in Week 2. The Cardinals told us he would play more, and so far, he has.

-- Trey Benson's snap share was up to 43.6% in Week 2. The Cardinals told us he would play more, and so far, he has. 35 -- D'Andre Swift has 35 touches in two games; start him in a good matchup against the Cowboys.

-- D'Andre Swift has 35 touches in two games; start him in a good matchup against the Cowboys. 29.5 -- The Giants have given up nearly 30 FPPG to running backs. If Isiah Pacheco isn't good this week, he may never be.

-- The Giants have given up nearly 30 FPPG to running backs. If Isiah Pacheco isn't good this week, he may never be. 2.1 -- The Browns have held running backs to a league-worst 2.1 yards per carry. They have faced Chase Brown and Derrick Henry.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds (RB Preview) Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 100 REC 1 REYDS 4 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.7 The good news is no one should be missing a starter at running back this week. The bad news is, Tyler Allgeier is the best option if you are desperate. This isn't about the 15 PPR Fantasy points Allgeier scored last week. His matchup against the Panthers is fantastic. They were one of the worst run defenses last year, and they've surrendered 5.67 yards per carry to running backs the first two weeks of the season. Still, I hope you can do better. Ray Davis RB BUF Buffalo • #22

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA BUF -12 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 23rd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats RUYDS 26 REC 1 REYDS -1 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.8 This is a total dart throw, but the Dolphins defense is atrocious, and the Bills are 11.5-point favorites with an implied total of 30.5. There is a decent chance James Cook is joking on the sideline in the third quarter of this one. If he is, Davis could have some success running the clock down. He had nine carries in a blowout win over the Jets last week.

Stashes (RB Preview) Blake Corum RB LAR L.A. Rams • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 17% YTD Stats RUYDS 46 REC 1 REYDS 14 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.5 I was a big Kyren Williams backer, and I am not looking to sell low. But Corum looked good on his Week 2 opportunities and even got a carry at the one-yard line and scored. If something happens to Williams, Corum would become an instant Fantasy starter.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Bijan Robinson RB ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 20.9 RB RNK 2nd YTD Stats RUYDS 167 REC 9 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 22.1 In two games against the Panthers last year, Robinson ran for 265 yards and four touchdowns. He is the most expensive back on the slate on FanDuel, and he will probably be chalky, but I am not fading arguably the best running back in football against arguably the best matchup. There are plenty of other places to save money. The third-year back is also averaging six targets per game, so if Carolina keeps it competitive, he will be useful in the passing game as well.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 152 REC 1 REYDS 29 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 Pollard has been a major disappointment through two weeks, and his price reflects that. But he does have 38 rush attempts in those two weeks, and his route participation suggests the two total targets he has seen may be a fluke. I expect the Titans defense to keep them in this game, and the Colts have given up at least 15 points to a running back each of the first two weeks.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

