One of the topics of the offseason was how wide receivers were taking over the first two rounds of Fantasy drafts. If you bucked that trend, there's a pretty good chance you're not feeling great about it. Three of the top five running backs by CBS ADP are currently hurt Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, and Nick Chubb. So is RB10 (Aaron Jones) and RB19 (J.K. Dobbins). And it's not just injuries.

We have also had some major letdowns from high volume backs like Josh Jacobs, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Miles Sanders. Jahmyr Gibbs still isn't playing enough, though David Montgomery's injury may change that, and Jonathan Taylor hasn't played at all. Najee Harris and Dameon Pierce aren't the workhorses they were drafted to be, and Alexander Mattison is just as bad.

All of that is to say a couple of things. Don't be surprised if you see multiple surprising names in the top 12 at running back the next couple of weeks. Don't be surprised if some of them bust hard. There just are not enough good running backs and there are a lot more questionable splits than there should be by Week 3.

Also, get ready to stream some names you had no intention of rostering. My top three waiver adds are in their typical section, as are my stashes, but there are three names you might consider if you miss those guys and are truly desperate:

I would expect 12-plus touches for Craig Reynolds in the Lions' first game without David Montgomery. Reynolds runs hard and Dan Campbell trusts him.

Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller are both battling hamstrings. Tony Jones scored two touchdowns in Week 2 and could see 15-plus touches in Week 3 if Williams and Miller remain out. Thankfully, Alvin Kamara returns in Week 4.

Everyone is going to prioritize Matt Breida, but Gary Brightwell actually saw more touches the last time we were in this situation. You won't start any of them in Week 3.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 3 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 2 at this time. Here's what it means:

Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Jerome Ford is the prize of the waiver wire and an RB2 in Week 3. Saquon Barkley RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #26

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. We think Matt Breida will lead the backfield but it is a terrible matchup. Jamaal Williams RB NO New Orleans • #30

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Tony Jones is a flex play, but Kendre Miller could make his debut also. David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Craig Reynolds and Zonovan Knight will help Jahmyr Gibbs shoulder the load.

RB Preview Numbers to know

RB Preview Matchups that matter

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds (RB Preview) Jerome Ford RB CLE Cleveland • #34

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3 O/U 40 OPP VS RB 1st RB RNK 15th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats RUYDS 142 REC 3 REYDS 25 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.9 We expect Ford to be the lead back in Cleveland even if they bring someone in. The team chose him over Kareem Hunt in the offseason and his 131-yard game in Week 2 didn't change that opinion. View Ford as an RB2 rest of season, and depending on how bad your running back room is, that could be worth a lot of FAB. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.7 I actually like Moss better the next two weeks than I like Ford. He was the only Colts running back to touch the football in his Week 2 debut, and there was a stark difference between Moss and what Deon Jackson looked like in Week 1. The key to Moss's value is whether Jonathan Taylor returns to the Colts or is traded. If it's a trade, Moss could be a top-20 back rest of season. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND BAL -8 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 12th RB RNK 44th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 50 REC 3 REYDS 12 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.6 Gus Edwards scored the touchdown in Week 2, but the usage still favored Hill. Edwards' touchdown came on his only snap inside the 10, while Hill had five. Hill also saw three targets, to none for Edwards, which could be the key to success in Week 3 as the Ravens face a Colts team that currently has the league's best run defense.

Stashes (RB Preview) Matt Breida RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 7% YTD Stats RUYDS 14 REC 1 REYDS -3 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.2 You should add Breida, Gary Brightwell, and even Eric Gray in deeper leagues. But you cannot start any of them in Week 3 against the 49ers. The matchups get better after this week. If one of these backs emerges as a true lead back in Barkley's offense, they could be an RB2 by Week 4.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.7 I know it seems weird to see Moss ranked so high, but he is a rare feature back in a league with so few of them. The fact that he's still priced like a backup makes up for the negative matchup against the Ravens. If Gardner Minshew starts, Moss will see 20-plus touches even in a loss.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -PK O/U 54 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 6 REYDS 21 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Mattison has had a miserable start to the season. But so has the Chargers' defense. Mattison is at home in the game with the highest over/under on the slate against a bad run defense. If he can't get it going here, I'm not sure he's going to.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

