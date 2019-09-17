Fantasy Football Week 3 Running Back Preview: Waiver wire adds, projections, matchups and more

The San Francisco 49ers have lost a pair of running backs to injury this season but they seem to just keep getting better. On Sunday Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert, and Jeff Wilson combined for 338 yards on the ground, 79 yards through the air, and three total touchdowns in a 41-17 thrashing of the Cincinnati Bengals.

It's hard to take too much out of one game, especially when it's this type of blowout, but I didn't love the workload for Breida. He was out-touched by Mostert 16-13, but that wasn't the worst of it. Mostert accounted for a majority of the running back targets and Wilson handled most of the red-zone work. As Ben Gretch has talked about with his TRAP metric, generally speaking runs outside the 20 are the least valuable touches in Fantasy Football.

On Sunday, 92% of Breida touches were runs outside the 20s. In Week 1, 100% of Breida's touches were those same types of touches. Two weeks is still a small sample size, but I'll be watching Breida's usage closely in Week 3.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play Week 3 at this time. Here's what it means:

Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie YTD Stats RUYDS 57 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 11 Singletary popped again with limited usage on Sunday, but he left Sunday's game in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury. It will be tough to trust Singletary until we see him get more work, but you may want to consider Frank Gore this week against the Bengals defense that just got gashed by the 49ers on the ground.

RB Preview Numbers to know

20.5 -- Dalvin Cook's rush attempts per game. He has a legitimate shot to be the No. 1 back in Fantasy if he can stay healthy with this workload.

-- Dalvin Cook's rush attempts per game. He has a legitimate shot to be the No. 1 back in Fantasy if he can stay healthy with this workload. 4.8% -- Josh Jacobs' target rate through his first two games. That could make him tough to trust when the game script goes the wrong direction.

-- Josh Jacobs' target rate through his first two games. That could make him tough to trust when the game script goes the wrong direction. 3 -- Touches for Mike Davis in Week 2. If Davis disappears from the game plan, both David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen can be Fantasy starters.

-- Touches for Mike Davis in Week 2. If Davis disappears from the game plan, both David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen can be Fantasy starters. 10 -- Broken tackles forced by Peyton Barber, tied with Cook for the most in the NFL. Barber had the hot hand in Week 2. Now can he solidify his grip on the starting role?

-- Broken tackles forced by Peyton Barber, tied with Cook for the most in the NFL. Barber had the hot hand in Week 2. Now can he solidify his grip on the starting role? 6.5 -- Yards after contact per attempt for Justin Jackson this season. That's the highest mark in the league for any back with double digit carries. It will be interesting to see if Jackson sees more work after Austin Ekeler's goal-line fumble.

-- Yards after contact per attempt for Justin Jackson this season. That's the highest mark in the league for any back with double digit carries. It will be interesting to see if Jackson sees more work after Austin Ekeler's goal-line fumble. 16 -- Receptions for Le'Veon Bell, the most among running backs. Concerns over his workload can be put to bed.

-- Receptions for Le'Veon Bell, the most among running backs. Concerns over his workload can be put to bed. 52.9% -- Broken tackle rate for Malcolm Brown, the best in the NFL so far this season. Todd Gurley is at 23.3%.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Adrian Peterson RB WAS Washington • #26

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 3 Matchup vs. Chicago I suggested Peterson last week as a contrarian DFS play and we got a little bit lucky that he fell into the end zone. Just don't go back to him in Week 3. We expected the Bears to be the best defense in the NFL and they've only allowed 3.0 yards per carry so far this season. Chris Thompson is a better play, but only in PPR. LeSean McCoy RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Week 3 Matchup vs. BAL McCoy came back to earth in Week 2 after flashing in Week 1. It's still a timeshare with Damien Williams, but there are signs McCoy could get a majority of the work on the ground. I'm not sure how valuable that will be a against a Ravens defense allowing the fewest points to opposing running backs and just 1.8 yards per carry.

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 3 Adds Justin Jackson RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 65% Jackson has been very good on the few carries he's received, and there's reason to believe he could get more work in the red zone soon. He has flex appeal in Week 3 against the Texans and would instantly be a top-12 back if something happens to Austin Ekeler. Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Ownership 26% One of the reasons Breida isn't getting the valuable touches is because Mostert is. He has five targets in essentially one and a half games and he also has a pair of red zone carries. You probably won't get a repeat of the 39-yard touchdown reception in Week 2, but you could do worse as a flex. No player with fewer than 25 carries has as many yards after contact as Mostert (103). Frank Gore RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Ownership 23% I get that there's nothing exciting about this. But Gore just received 21 touches in Week 2 and the guy he was sharing with left with a hamstring injury. His matchup? The Cincinnati Bengals, who have given up more Fantasy points to running backs than any other team. He's old and he's slow, but if he's going to get 20 touches against the Bengals he should be owned and started in more than half of leagues.

Stashes Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 54% I don't have any new justification, but Mattison is going to remain at the top of this list because of his situation. He's the clear handcuff to a back who has yet to play 16 games in a season. He's also on a team that strives to be one of the more run-heavy teams in the league. He's also averaging 5.7 yards per carry and has a broken tackle rate (23.3%) similar to Cook. Justice Hill RB BAL Baltimore • #43

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Ownership 51% I thought this one was going to pay off last week when Mark Ingram went down on the sideline. Ingram was able to finish the game, but it should have been a good reminder that Hill is just one injury away from sharing this role with Gus Edwards and likely being the best back in Baltimore. He's one of the top-five handcuffs to own. Jaylen Samuels RB PIT Pittsburgh • #38

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ownership 61% Like Hill, an injury scare to James Conner reminded how close we are to starting Samuels. With Ben Roethlisberger out this isn't quite as good a situation, but Samuels would still be near must-start. Conner and the Steelers say his knee is fine, but I'd like to see him play a full game before I fully buy into that.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Plays Christian McCaffrey RB CAR Carolina • #22

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $8,900 DraftKings $8,700 This game in Arizona has underrated shootout appeal, and McCaffrey should succeed no matter what the game script is. The Cardinals play a fast pace and have very little defense, which is a dream matchup for a running back. He's my No. 1 running back in all formats this week. Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $8,300 DraftKings $7,800 I love the touches the Vikings are giving Cook and the way he's performing with those touches. In Week 3, the Raiders come to Minnesota and this game could get out of hand early. The Vikings only threw 10 passes in their Week 1 win over Atlanta. I would expect more in Week 3, but I'd also expect a very run-heavy game script. Cook is in play in both cash games and tournaments.

Contrarian Plays Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Week 3 Prices FanDuel $7,700 DraftKings $7,000 You generally don't want your running back to be on a team that is an 18-point road underdog and has an implied team total of 14 points. OK, you never want that. But when that running back is also his team's best receiver, it's a little bit more palatable. Bell should be peppered with targets in this game against the Patriots and his ownership should be extremely low because of the game script. Mark him off your board in cash games, but I'll look his way in a few tournament lineups.