It's too early to draw any sweeping conclusions about the 2022 NFL season. Two games is just too small a sample size to drastically change your opinion on any player in any position. That being said, if you drafted Derrick Henry this season, you probably aren't feeling particularly good about it. And you probably shouldn't.

The case for Henry as an elite Fantasy option over the years has been based on the idea that he's such a physical outlier that it doesn't matter that he doesn't catch passes. Henry was such a good bet for 20-plus carries in any given week that he has brought a significant floor to the table, but he's also a rare big-play threat in the running game, which gave him upside to match nearly any running back. He brute-forced his way to Fantasy dominance over the past three seasons.

But he sure didn't look like that kind of play Monday night, as the Bills held him to 25 yards on 13 carries, with a long run of 9 yards. Sure, the Bills might just be one of those teams who does that to every team they face – their front seven especially may be so dominant that it renders analysis of any of their opponents moot for that week.

But Henry also didn't look great in Week 1. He rushed for just 82 yards on 21 carries against a Giants defense that went out and surrendered 100-plus yards to Christian McCaffrey this week. And, in his last game of 2021, he also had just 62 yards on 20 carries, giving him 3.1 yards per carry over 55 opportunities over his past three games. And those three games are his only ones since coming back from foot surgery last season. Suddenly, Henry is a 28-year-old, 250-pound running back who hasn't looked like himself since coming back from a serious injury, and that's a lot of red flags stacked on top of each other.

Again, it's too early to say Henry is finished. He has earned the benefit of the doubt, and it's especially easy to excuse Henry's struggles against Buffalo. But, if he isn't a one-of-a-kind difference maker as a runner anymore, it's going to be tough for him to be an elite Fantasy option.

Here are my top-60 players at RB for Week 2.