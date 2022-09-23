treylon-burks-1400-us.jpg
I'm excited to see what Treylon Burks can do in Week 3 against the Raiders. I wouldn't be surprised to see him have a breakout game, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

The Titans need Burks to be a significant playmaker for this offense, which has looked lost through two games against the Giants and Bills. Burks hasn't done anything outstanding, especially compared to other rookie receivers like Garrett Wilson, Drake London and Chris Olave. But you can see it coming for Burks.

He had six targets against Buffalo in Week 2 and finished with four catches for 47 yards. This was after he had three catches for 55 yards on five targets against the Giants. But Burks has a 37.9 percent target rate through two weeks, which is an indication that better days are ahead.

The Raiders have already allowed three receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in matchups against the Chargers (DeAndre Carter) and Cardinals (Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch), and Burks could be next. We just hope Ryan Tannehill gives him more volume, and it would make sense to open up things in the passing game and help this stagnant Tennessee offense.

If you need help at receiver this week, and Burks is on your bench, then plug him into your lineup and see what happens. I'm expecting him to break out with the best game of his young career.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Week 3 Sleepers
Quarterbacks
Running backs
Wide receivers
Tight ends
DFS lineups
Week 3 Preview
Sleepers
Sleeper QBs
headshot-image
Marcus Mariota QB
ATL Atlanta • #1
Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -1 O/U 42
OPP VS QB
17th
QB RNK
13th
ROSTERED
45%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
411
RUYDS
88
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
18.6
Mariota is one of my favorite streaming quarterbacks this week with his matchup at Seattle. After facing the Saints and Rams to open the season, this is easily his best matchup to date. I hope he runs more like he did in Week 1 against New Orleans when he had 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and it would be great if he started to rely more on tight end Kyle Pitts. If you lost Dak Prescott (thumb) or Trey Lance (ankle) over the past two weeks, or you're frustrated with Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady through two games, Mariota is a good pivot option against the Seahawks.
headshot-image
Justin Fields QB
CHI Chicago • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 39
OPP VS QB
8th
QB RNK
15th
ROSTERED
57%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
191
RUYDS
48
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
13.2
Fields has been bad in the first two games of the season, and it seems like the Bears coaching staff doesn't trust him. Despite trailing for most of the game in Week 2 at Green Bay, Fields attempted just 11 passes, and he only has 29 pass attempts on the season. He's also not running as much as I expected with just 48 yards in two games. But I expect him to play better against the Texans this week, and this is his easiest matchup to date. This is a prove-it game for Fields, and if he struggles again then he'll be waiver wire fodder moving forward.
headshot-image
Jared Goff QB
DET Detroit • #16
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -6 O/U 52.5
OPP VS QB
18th
QB RNK
16th
ROSTERED
61%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
471
RUYDS
7
TD
6
INT
1
FPTS/G
26.9
We had Amon-Ra St. Brown on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, and he said "everything just clicked" for him starting in Week 13 against Minnesota when he caught the game-winning touchdown in a 29-27 victory. The same could be said for Jared Goff. Including that game, he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six outings. I like him as a low-end starter against the Vikings this week.
headshot-image
Joe Flacco QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -6 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
6th
QB RNK
21st
ROSTERED
14%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
616
RUYDS
6
TD
5
INT
1
FPTS/G
25.6
Flacco leads the NFL in pass attempts through two games (103), and he should be throwing the ball a lot again in Week 3. He has consecutive games with more than 300 passing yards, and he scored 34 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Cleveland. We'll see how he does in Week 3 against the Bengals, but I don't mind him as a streaming option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. His receivers are making plays for him, and this game could be a surprising shootout in Cincinnati.
Sleeper RBs
headshot-image
Cordarrelle Patterson RB
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SEA SEA -1 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
21st
RB RNK
23rd
ROSTERED
99%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
161
REC
3
REYDS
16
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.4
In Week 2 at the Rams, Patterson and Tyler Allgeier split carries evenly as both had 10, but Patterson played more with 59 percent of the snaps compared to 31 percent for Allgeier. This is a game the Falcons can win, and Patterson could have the chance for a bigger workload. He showed he can still be productive in Week 1 against the Saints with 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets, and I like Patterson as a borderline starter in all leagues. Seattle has already allowed Javonte Williams and Jeff Wilson to each score 11 PPR points this season in two games.
headshot-image
Darrell Henderson Jr. RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS RB
26th
RB RNK
21st
ROSTERED
97%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
94
REC
5
REYDS
26
TD
1
FPTS/G
11.5
I'm going to stick with Henderson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week even after Cam Akers got more playing time in Week 2 against the Falcons compared to the split in Week 1 against Buffalo. In Week 1, Henderson played 82 percent of the snaps compared to 18 percent for Akers. In Week 2, it was 56 percent for Henderson and 44 percent for Akers, and Akers had more touches (15 carries and two catches) than Henderson (10 carries and no catches). Still, it was Henderson who had the better Fantasy day with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown compared to Henderson, who had 62 total yards. Henderson has the better chance to score, and he should be able to find the end zone against the Cardinals.
headshot-image
Nyheim Hines RB
IND Indianapolis • #21
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS RB
29th
RB RNK
34th
ROSTERED
80%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
4
REC
10
REYDS
87
TD
0
FPTS/G
9.6
I'm going to stick with Hines this week against the Chiefs, and he should continue to be involved in the passing game, especially if the Colts receiving corps remains banged up. Hines didn't have a great game in Week 2 against the Jaguars with four catches for 37 yards on five targets, but he played better in Week 1 at Houston with six catches for 50 yards on six targets. I expect that to be closer to the norm, and the Chiefs lead the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 20. Hines is a solid flex play in PPR this week.
headshot-image
Rashaad Penny RB
SEA Seattle • #20
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL SEA -1 O/U 42
OPP VS RB
6th
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
95%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
75
REC
2
REYDS
7
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.1
We'll see how much more work Ken Walker gets in his second game, but I still expect Penny to lead the Seattle backfield against the Falcons. In Week 2 against San Francisco, Travis Homer actually played the most snaps of the Seattle running backs at 45 percent, with Penny at 41 percent and Walker at 24 percent. Penny only had six carries for 15 yards, but this is a better situation for him in Week 3 since the Seahawks are favored at home. He's worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues.
headshot-image
Zamir White RB
LV Las Vegas • #35
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ TEN LV -2 O/U 45.5
OPP VS RB
17th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
35%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
2
REC
0
REYDS
0
TD
0
FPTS/G
0.1
Josh Jacobs (illness) missed practice Thursday and Friday, and if he's out at Tennessee, White could be in line for plenty of targets for the Raiders. We'll see what Las Vegas does with Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden, but White could lead the Raiders in carries. Through two games, Jacobs has 29 carries and two catches, and White could be a flex play in deeper leagues if he inherited those 15 touches per game against the Titans this week.
Sleeper WRs
headshot-image
Sterling Shepard WR
NYG N.Y. Giants • #3
Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DAL NYG -1 O/U 39
OPP VS WR
22nd
WR RNK
30th
ROSTERED
53%
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
14
REYDS
105
TD
1
FPTS/G
12.3
Shepard had 10 targets in Week 2 against the Panthers, but he only finished with six catches for 34 yards. He should continue to stay involved as a prime target for Daniel Jones, but hopefully he'll be more productive this week against the Cowboys. I like Shepard as a No. 3 PPR receiver with upside on Monday night.
headshot-image
Jakobi Meyers WR
NE New England • #16
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
32nd
WR RNK
29th
ROSTERED
68%
YTD Stats
REC
13
TAR
19
REYDS
150
TD
0
FPTS/G
14.4
Meyers once again remains the go-to option for Mac Jones, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week against the Ravens. In Week 2 against the Steelers, Meyers had nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets, and he has 19 targets on the season. The Ravens secondary is a mess, and Baltimore has allowed the most receptions (45) and receiving yards (587) to opposing receivers, along with being tied for the most touchdowns (five). Nelson Agholor can also be considered a sleeper this week in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
Garrett Wilson WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -6 O/U 45
OPP VS WR
7th
WR RNK
22nd
ROSTERED
93%
YTD Stats
REC
12
TAR
22
REYDS
154
TD
2
FPTS/G
19.7
I don't think Wilson's performance against the Browns in Week 2 was a fluke, and we could be looking at a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues moving forward. Wilson had 14 targets against Cleveland and finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Joe Flacco is looking for him with 22 targets in two games. We'll see what happens when Zach Wilson (knee) is back for the Jets, but Garrett Wilson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3.
headshot-image
Chris Olave WR
NO New Orleans • #12
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ CAR NO -2.5 O/U 41
OPP VS WR
3rd
WR RNK
38th
ROSTERED
79%
YTD Stats
REC
8
TAR
16
REYDS
121
TD
0
FPTS/G
10.1
It was exciting to see Olave come alive in Week 2 against Tampa Bay with five catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. Hopefully he can build on that performance against the Panthers. Now, he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues because he's still sharing the field with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. And Carolina has yet to allow a receiver to score a touchdown in games against Cleveland and the Giants. But Jameis Winston is starting to look for Olave now, and that should lead to plenty of production in the future.
headshot-image
Noah Brown WR
DAL Dallas • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYG NYG -1 O/U 39
OPP VS WR
2nd
WR RNK
47th
ROSTERED
23%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
14
REYDS
159
TD
1
FPTS/G
16
Michael Gallup (knee) might be able to return in Week 3 at the Giants, but he's not expected to play a full allotment of snaps. And with Dalton Schultz (knee) likely out, we could see Brown maintain a prominent role as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb. Through two games, Brown has 14 targets for 10 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
headshot-image
Brandon Aiyuk WR
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN SF -1.5 O/U 44
OPP VS WR
1st
WR RNK
28th
ROSTERED
91%
YTD Stats
REC
7
TAR
11
REYDS
103
TD
0
FPTS/G
9
Aiyuk should benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for the injured Trey Lance (ankle) based on the quality of passes Aiyuk should see, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 3 against the Broncos. Aiyuk looked good in Week 2 against Seattle with five catches for 63 yards on eight targets, and he should be in a good spot if Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain (shoulder) is out.
Sleeper TEs
headshot-image
Gerald Everett TE
LAC L.A. Chargers • #7
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs JAC LAC -7 O/U 47
OPP VS TE
11th
TE RNK
9th
ROSTERED
85%
YTD Stats
REC
9
TAR
14
REYDS
125
TD
1
FPTS/G
13.8
It appears like Keenan Allen (hamstring) is on track to return this week against the Jaguars after being out in Week 2 at Kansas City, but I still like Everett as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end. He's averaging 13.5 PPR points per game in two outings this year against the Raiders and Chiefs, and he should remain a go-to option for Justin Herbert. Everett has 14 targets on the season for nine catches, 125 yards and a touchdown.
headshot-image
Logan Thomas TE
WAS Washington • #82
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5
OPP VS TE
25th
TE RNK
12th
ROSTERED
60%
YTD Stats
REC
6
TAR
11
REYDS
82
TD
1
FPTS/G
10.1
Thomas is part of a crowded receiving corps in Washington with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, but Thomas should continue to produce like a low-end starting option in the majority of leagues, including this week against the Eagles. Philadelphia just allowed Irv Smith to score in Week 2, and Thomas scored a touchdown in Week 2 at Detroit with three catches for 37 yards on five targets. Carson Wentz should be throwing a lot in this game, and Thomas has the chance to deliver another quality stat line.
headshot-image
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET MIN -6 O/U 52.5
OPP VS TE
20th
TE RNK
13th
ROSTERED
62%
YTD Stats
REC
5
TAR
10
REYDS
36
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.3
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith would be more involved in Week 2 at Philadelphia after he barely played in Week 1 against Green Bay in his comeback from the thumb injury he had in training camp, and that's exactly what happened. Smith had eight targets against the Eagles and finished with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also missed out on what could have been a 60-yard touchdown in the game with a drop. Smith has top-10 upside this week against the Lions, who allowed Logan Thomas to score in Week 2.
headshot-image
Hayden Hurst TE
CIN Cincinnati • #88
Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NYJ CIN -6 O/U 45
OPP VS TE
16th
TE RNK
14th
ROSTERED
41%
YTD Stats
REC
10
TAR
15
REYDS
70
TD
0
FPTS/G
8.5
Hurst has done a nice job through two weeks as a reliable target for Joe Burrow, and Hurst is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper PPR leagues. He has 15 targets in two games against the Steelers and Cowboys, and he finished with 10 catches for 70 yards over that span, averaging 8.0 PPR points per game. This game could be a high-scoring affair, and Hurst is worth using if you're stuck at tight end.
Week 3 Preview
DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesers Sportsbook.

Saints-Panthers (Dave Richard)

Bills-Dolphins (Adam Aizer)

Texans-Bears (Jamey Eisenberg)

  • Injury of note: None
  • Start or sit: Start Dameon Pierce
  • DFS play: Dameon Pierce (DraftKings $5,000/FanDuel $5,800)
  • Prop to play: Justin Fields under 0.5 passing touchdowns (+165)

Ravens-Patriots (Dave Richard)

Chiefs-Colts (Adam Aizer)

Lions-Vikings (Jamey Eisenberg)

Bengals-Jets (Dave Richard)

  • Injury of note: Corey Davis (knee)
  • Start or sit: Start Garrett Wilson
  • DFS play: Tyler Conklin (DraftKings $3,800/FanDuel $5,200)
  • Prop to play: Joe Flacco over 238.5 pass yds (-106)

Raiders-Titans (Adam Aizer)

Eagles-Commanders (Jamey Eisenberg)

  • Injury of note: None
  • Start or sit: Start Carson Wentz
  • DFS play: DeVonta Smith (DraftKings $5,200/FanDuel $6,000)
  • Prop to play: Carson Wentz over 238.5 passing yards (+104)

Falcons-Seahawks (Adam Aizer)

  • Injury of note: None
  • Start or sit: Sit Cordarrelle Patterson
  • DFS play: Kyle Pitts (DraftKings $5,400/FanDuel $5,600)
  • Prop to play: Kyle Pitts over 46.5 receiving yards (-129)

Rams-Cardinals (Dave Richard)

Jaguars-Chargers (Jamey Eisenberg)

Packers-Buccaneers (Dave Richard)

DraftKings

QB: Kirk Cousins ($6,700) vs. DET
RB: Leonard Fournette ($6,500) vs. GB
RB: Dameon Pierce ($5,000) at CHI
WR: Justin Jefferson ($9,300) vs. DET
WR: Drake London ($5,800) at SEA
WR: DeVonta Smith ($5,200) vs. WAS
TE: Irv Smith (vs. DET) $3,100
FLEX: Treylon Burks (vs. LV) $4,900
DST: Saints ($3,500) at CAR

Cousins in the Start of the Week, and I'll stack him here with Jefferson and Smith against the Lions. All three have the chance for plenty of production against this Detroit defense.

I expect Fournette to lead the Buccaneers offense against the Packers with the injuries at receiver, and Pierce should have a breakout game against the Bears. I love those running backs at their cost.

London and Smith are coming off strong outings in Week 2, and both should stay hot in Week 3 given their matchups. And as stated above, I like the setup for Burks to have a breakout game.

FanDuel

QB: Derek Carr (vs. TEN) $7,100
RB: Dalvin Cook (vs. DET) $8,300
RB: Dameon Pierce (at CHI) $5,800
WR: Davante Adams (vs. TEN) $8,700
WR: DK Metcalf (vs. ATL) $6,700
WR: Mike Williams (vs. JAC) $7,000
TE: Darren Waller (vs. TEN) $6,400
FLEX: Dallas Goedert (at WAS) $5,500
DEF: Chargers (vs. JAC) $4,500

I'll stack Carr, Adams and Waller in this lineup against the Titans, and I love the matchup for all three. We could see the Raiders throw the ball even more if Jacobs is out.

I'm playing Pierce in this lineup again, and I love the setup for Cook against the Lions in what should be an offensive explosion for all of Minnesota's weapons. Cook is worth his price in all DFS lineups.

Metcalf should have his best game of the season, and Williams should stay hot against the Jaguars. I also love the matchup for Goedert against Washington. This lineup should be awesome on FanDuel in Week 3.