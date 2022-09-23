I'm excited to see what Treylon Burks can do in Week 3 against the Raiders. I wouldn't be surprised to see him have a breakout game, and he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

The Titans need Burks to be a significant playmaker for this offense, which has looked lost through two games against the Giants and Bills. Burks hasn't done anything outstanding, especially compared to other rookie receivers like Garrett Wilson, Drake London and Chris Olave. But you can see it coming for Burks.

He had six targets against Buffalo in Week 2 and finished with four catches for 47 yards. This was after he had three catches for 55 yards on five targets against the Giants. But Burks has a 37.9 percent target rate through two weeks, which is an indication that better days are ahead.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Raiders have already allowed three receivers to score at least 12 PPR points in matchups against the Chargers (DeAndre Carter) and Cardinals (Marquise Brown and Greg Dortch), and Burks could be next. We just hope Ryan Tannehill gives him more volume, and it would make sense to open up things in the passing game and help this stagnant Tennessee offense.

If you need help at receiver this week, and Burks is on your bench, then plug him into your lineup and see what happens. I'm expecting him to break out with the best game of his young career.

Every Friday, you can find this column on sleepers and DFS plays on DraftKings and FanDuel. I'm also going to include our Friday show notes from Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ, which gives a game-by-game breakdown of starts, sits, favorite props and favorite DFS plays. It should help you with some lineup decisions each week.

Week 3 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 411 RUYDS 88 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 18.6 Mariota is one of my favorite streaming quarterbacks this week with his matchup at Seattle. After facing the Saints and Rams to open the season, this is easily his best matchup to date. I hope he runs more like he did in Week 1 against New Orleans when he had 72 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and it would be great if he started to rely more on tight end Kyle Pitts. If you lost Dak Prescott (thumb) or Trey Lance (ankle) over the past two weeks, or you're frustrated with Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady through two games, Mariota is a good pivot option against the Seahawks. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU CHI -3 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 8th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats PAYDS 191 RUYDS 48 TD 3 INT 2 FPTS/G 13.2 Fields has been bad in the first two games of the season, and it seems like the Bears coaching staff doesn't trust him. Despite trailing for most of the game in Week 2 at Green Bay, Fields attempted just 11 passes, and he only has 29 pass attempts on the season. He's also not running as much as I expected with just 48 yards in two games. But I expect him to play better against the Texans this week, and this is his easiest matchup to date. This is a prove-it game for Fields, and if he struggles again then he'll be waiver wire fodder moving forward. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -6 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats PAYDS 471 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 26.9 We had Amon-Ra St. Brown on Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday, and he said "everything just clicked" for him starting in Week 13 against Minnesota when he caught the game-winning touchdown in a 29-27 victory. The same could be said for Jared Goff. Including that game, he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in four of his past six outings. I like him as a low-end starter against the Vikings this week. Joe Flacco QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats PAYDS 616 RUYDS 6 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 25.6 Flacco leads the NFL in pass attempts through two games (103), and he should be throwing the ball a lot again in Week 3. He has consecutive games with more than 300 passing yards, and he scored 34 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Cleveland. We'll see how he does in Week 3 against the Bengals, but I don't mind him as a streaming option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. His receivers are making plays for him, and this game could be a surprising shootout in Cincinnati.

Sleeper RBs Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -1 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 99% YTD Stats RUYDS 161 REC 3 REYDS 16 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.4 In Week 2 at the Rams, Patterson and Tyler Allgeier split carries evenly as both had 10, but Patterson played more with 59 percent of the snaps compared to 31 percent for Allgeier. This is a game the Falcons can win, and Patterson could have the chance for a bigger workload. He showed he can still be productive in Week 1 against the Saints with 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 16 yards on five targets, and I like Patterson as a borderline starter in all leagues. Seattle has already allowed Javonte Williams and Jeff Wilson to each score 11 PPR points this season in two games. Darrell Henderson Jr. RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI LAR -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats RUYDS 94 REC 5 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.5 I'm going to stick with Henderson as a No. 2 running back in all leagues this week even after Cam Akers got more playing time in Week 2 against the Falcons compared to the split in Week 1 against Buffalo. In Week 1, Henderson played 82 percent of the snaps compared to 18 percent for Akers. In Week 2, it was 56 percent for Henderson and 44 percent for Akers, and Akers had more touches (15 carries and two catches) than Henderson (10 carries and no catches). Still, it was Henderson who had the better Fantasy day with 47 rushing yards and a touchdown compared to Henderson, who had 62 total yards. Henderson has the better chance to score, and he should be able to find the end zone against the Cardinals. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 34th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats RUYDS 4 REC 10 REYDS 87 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.6 I'm going to stick with Hines this week against the Chiefs, and he should continue to be involved in the passing game, especially if the Colts receiving corps remains banged up. Hines didn't have a great game in Week 2 against the Jaguars with four catches for 37 yards on five targets, but he played better in Week 1 at Houston with six catches for 50 yards on six targets. I expect that to be closer to the norm, and the Chiefs lead the NFL in receptions allowed to running backs with 20. Hines is a solid flex play in PPR this week. Rashaad Penny RB SEA Seattle • #20

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL SEA -1 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 6th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 75 REC 2 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.1 We'll see how much more work Ken Walker gets in his second game, but I still expect Penny to lead the Seattle backfield against the Falcons. In Week 2 against San Francisco, Travis Homer actually played the most snaps of the Seattle running backs at 45 percent, with Penny at 41 percent and Walker at 24 percent. Penny only had six carries for 15 yards, but this is a better situation for him in Week 3 since the Seahawks are favored at home. He's worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Zamir White RB LV Las Vegas • #35

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN LV -2 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 2 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.1 Josh Jacobs (illness) missed practice Thursday and Friday, and if he's out at Tennessee, White could be in line for plenty of targets for the Raiders. We'll see what Las Vegas does with Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden, but White could lead the Raiders in carries. Through two games, Jacobs has 29 carries and two catches, and White could be a flex play in deeper leagues if he inherited those 15 touches per game against the Titans this week.

Sleeper WRs Sterling Shepard WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #3

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL NYG -1 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 53% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 105 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.3 Shepard had 10 targets in Week 2 against the Panthers, but he only finished with six catches for 34 yards. He should continue to stay involved as a prime target for Daniel Jones, but hopefully he'll be more productive this week against the Cowboys. I like Shepard as a No. 3 PPR receiver with upside on Monday night. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 32nd WR RNK 29th ROSTERED 68% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 19 REYDS 150 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.4 Meyers once again remains the go-to option for Mac Jones, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 PPR receiver this week against the Ravens. In Week 2 against the Steelers, Meyers had nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets, and he has 19 targets on the season. The Ravens secondary is a mess, and Baltimore has allowed the most receptions (45) and receiving yards (587) to opposing receivers, along with being tied for the most touchdowns (five). Nelson Agholor can also be considered a sleeper this week in deeper leagues. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 22nd ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 22 REYDS 154 TD 2 FPTS/G 19.7 I don't think Wilson's performance against the Browns in Week 2 was a fluke, and we could be looking at a must-start Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues moving forward. Wilson had 14 targets against Cleveland and finished with eight catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns, and Joe Flacco is looking for him with 22 targets in two games. We'll see what happens when Zach Wilson (knee) is back for the Jets, but Garrett Wilson is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR NO -2.5 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK 38th ROSTERED 79% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 16 REYDS 121 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 It was exciting to see Olave come alive in Week 2 against Tampa Bay with five catches for 80 yards on 13 targets. Hopefully he can build on that performance against the Panthers. Now, he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues because he's still sharing the field with Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. And Carolina has yet to allow a receiver to score a touchdown in games against Cleveland and the Giants. But Jameis Winston is starting to look for Olave now, and that should lead to plenty of production in the future. Noah Brown WR DAL Dallas • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -1 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 2nd WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 23% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 159 TD 1 FPTS/G 16 Michael Gallup (knee) might be able to return in Week 3 at the Giants, but he's not expected to play a full allotment of snaps. And with Dalton Schultz (knee) likely out, we could see Brown maintain a prominent role as the No. 2 receiver for the Cowboys behind CeeDee Lamb. Through two games, Brown has 14 targets for 10 catches, 159 yards and a touchdown, and he's scored at least 11 PPR points in games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN SF -1.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 1st WR RNK 28th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 103 TD 0 FPTS/G 9 Aiyuk should benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo taking over for the injured Trey Lance (ankle) based on the quality of passes Aiyuk should see, and he's worth trusting as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 3 against the Broncos. Aiyuk looked good in Week 2 against Seattle with five catches for 63 yards on eight targets, and he should be in a good spot if Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain (shoulder) is out.

Sleeper TEs Gerald Everett TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #7

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC LAC -7 O/U 47 OPP VS TE 11th TE RNK 9th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.8 It appears like Keenan Allen (hamstring) is on track to return this week against the Jaguars after being out in Week 2 at Kansas City, but I still like Everett as a No. 1 Fantasy tight end. He's averaging 13.5 PPR points per game in two outings this year against the Raiders and Chiefs, and he should remain a go-to option for Justin Herbert. Everett has 14 targets on the season for nine catches, 125 yards and a touchdown. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 25th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 11 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 Thomas is part of a crowded receiving corps in Washington with Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel, but Thomas should continue to produce like a low-end starting option in the majority of leagues, including this week against the Eagles. Philadelphia just allowed Irv Smith to score in Week 2, and Thomas scored a touchdown in Week 2 at Detroit with three catches for 37 yards on five targets. Carson Wentz should be throwing a lot in this game, and Thomas has the chance to deliver another quality stat line. Irv Smith TE MIN Minnesota • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET MIN -6 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 20th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 10 REYDS 36 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.3 Coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith would be more involved in Week 2 at Philadelphia after he barely played in Week 1 against Green Bay in his comeback from the thumb injury he had in training camp, and that's exactly what happened. Smith had eight targets against the Eagles and finished with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. He also missed out on what could have been a 60-yard touchdown in the game with a drop. Smith has top-10 upside this week against the Lions, who allowed Logan Thomas to score in Week 2. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ CIN -6 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 16th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 41% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 15 REYDS 70 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.5 Hurst has done a nice job through two weeks as a reliable target for Joe Burrow, and Hurst is worth using as a low-end starter in deeper PPR leagues. He has 15 targets in two games against the Steelers and Cowboys, and he finished with 10 catches for 70 yards over that span, averaging 8.0 PPR points per game. This game could be a high-scoring affair, and Hurst is worth using if you're stuck at tight end.

Week 3 Preview DFS GAME PREVIEWS & LINEUPS

These are game previews from our Fantasy Football Today show on CBS Sports HQ on Friday from me, Adam Aizer and Dave Richard. The player props are from Caesers Sportsbook.

Saints-Panthers (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Jameis Winston (back), Alvin Kamara (ribs) and Christian McCaffrey (ankle)

Start or sit: Start D.J. Moore

DFS play: Chris Olave (DraftKings $4,500/FanDuel $5,500)

Prop to play: Christian McCaffrey under 98.5 total yards (-117)

Bills-Dolphins (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: Gabe Davis (ankle) and Dawson Knox (foot)

Start of sit: Devin Singletary and Chase Edmonds

DFS play: Dawson Knox (DraftKings $3,800/FanDuel $5,300)

Prop: Chase Edmonds under 34.5 rushing yards (-117)

Texans-Bears (Jamey Eisenberg)

Injury of note: None

Start or sit: Start Dameon Pierce

DFS play: Dameon Pierce (DraftKings $5,000/FanDuel $5,800)

Prop to play: Justin Fields under 0.5 passing touchdowns (+165)

Ravens-Patriots (Dave Richard)

Chiefs-Colts (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: Michael Pittman (quad) and Mecole Hardman (heel)

Start or sit: Sit Clyde Edwards-Helaire

DFS play: Matt Ryan (DraftKings $5,500/FanDuel $6,700)

Prop to play: Michael Pittman over 66.5 receiving yards (-117)

Lions-Vikings (Jamey Eisenberg)

Bengals-Jets (Dave Richard)

Injury of note: Corey Davis (knee)

Start or sit: Start Garrett Wilson

DFS play: Tyler Conklin (DraftKings $3,800/FanDuel $5,200)

Prop to play: Joe Flacco over 238.5 pass yds (-106)

Raiders-Titans (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: Josh Jacobs (illness) and Hunter Renfrow (concussion)

Start or sit: Start Derek Carr

DFS play: Derek Carr (DraftKings $6,200/FanDuel $7,100)

Prop to play: Davante Adams over 80.5 receiving yards (-115)

Eagles-Commanders (Jamey Eisenberg)

Injury of note: None

Start or sit: Start Carson Wentz

DFS play: DeVonta Smith (DraftKings $5,200/FanDuel $6,000)

Prop to play: Carson Wentz over 238.5 passing yards (+104)

Falcons-Seahawks (Adam Aizer)

Injury of note: None

Start or sit: Sit Cordarrelle Patterson

DFS play: Kyle Pitts (DraftKings $5,400/FanDuel $5,600)

Prop to play: Kyle Pitts over 46.5 receiving yards (-129)

Rams-Cardinals (Dave Richard)

Jaguars-Chargers (Jamey Eisenberg)

Packers-Buccaneers (Dave Richard)

DraftKings

QB: Kirk Cousins ($6,700) vs. DET

RB: Leonard Fournette ($6,500) vs. GB

RB: Dameon Pierce ($5,000) at CHI

WR: Justin Jefferson ($9,300) vs. DET

WR: Drake London ($5,800) at SEA

WR: DeVonta Smith ($5,200) vs. WAS

TE: Irv Smith (vs. DET) $3,100

FLEX: Treylon Burks (vs. LV) $4,900

DST: Saints ($3,500) at CAR

Cousins in the Start of the Week, and I'll stack him here with Jefferson and Smith against the Lions. All three have the chance for plenty of production against this Detroit defense.

I expect Fournette to lead the Buccaneers offense against the Packers with the injuries at receiver, and Pierce should have a breakout game against the Bears. I love those running backs at their cost.

London and Smith are coming off strong outings in Week 2, and both should stay hot in Week 3 given their matchups. And as stated above, I like the setup for Burks to have a breakout game.

FanDuel

QB: Derek Carr (vs. TEN) $7,100

RB: Dalvin Cook (vs. DET) $8,300

RB: Dameon Pierce (at CHI) $5,800

WR: Davante Adams (vs. TEN) $8,700

WR: DK Metcalf (vs. ATL) $6,700

WR: Mike Williams (vs. JAC) $7,000

TE: Darren Waller (vs. TEN) $6,400

FLEX: Dallas Goedert (at WAS) $5,500

DEF: Chargers (vs. JAC) $4,500

I'll stack Carr, Adams and Waller in this lineup against the Titans, and I love the matchup for all three. We could see the Raiders throw the ball even more if Jacobs is out.

I'm playing Pierce in this lineup again, and I love the setup for Cook against the Lions in what should be an offensive explosion for all of Minnesota's weapons. Cook is worth his price in all DFS lineups.

Metcalf should have his best game of the season, and Williams should stay hot against the Jaguars. I also love the matchup for Goedert against Washington. This lineup should be awesome on FanDuel in Week 3.