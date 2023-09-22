Justice Hill (toe) has been ruled out for the Ravens in Week 3 against the Colts, which is a big boost for Gus Edwards. He should get the majority of touches and is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

The Ravens are favored by eight points in this home game, and Edwards should have the chance for 15-plus carries. The key for Edwards will be his work in the passing game since he had no targets in the first two games.

But he had 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 at Cincinnati in the first game without J.K. Dobbins (Achilles), and Hill had 11 carries for 41 yards, along with three catches for 12 yards on three targets, in that outing. The Ravens could use Melvin Gordon and/or Kenyan Drake to work in tandem with Edwards, but those two should not be much of a concern.

It's actually not the easiest of matchups. While the Colts did allow two touchdowns to Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby in Week 1, Etienne was bottled up until a 26-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. And in Week 2, Indianapolis held Dameon Pierce to 35 total yards on 17 total touches.

That said, I'll take my chances with Edwards in this matchup at home, especially since the Ravens are heavy favorites. He's a strong candidate to find the end zone, and he could be great if he has any role in the passing game against the Colts.

Now, let's look at other sleepers to target in Week 3. Hopefully, they deliver in a big way to give your lineup a significant boost. And if you're looking for my Week 3 DFS plays, you can find my million-dollar contest tournament lineups for both DraftKings and FanDuel over at SportsLine.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 3 Preview Sleepers

Sleeper QBs Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DAL -12.5 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats PAYDS 398 RUYDS 20 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 15 The reason Prescott isn't considered a slam-dunk starter this week is the potential for another Cowboys blowout at Arizona. The Cowboys have already trounced the Giants and Jets in two games by a combined 70-10, but Prescott was still successful in Week 2 against the Jets for 23.6 Fantasy points. Now, he also scored just 6.3 points in Week 1 against the Giants, so keep that in mind, but the Cardinals just placed standout safety Budda Baker (hamstring) on injured reserve. And Daniel Jones also had 37.4 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 2. I'd use Prescott as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats PAYDS 641 RUYDS 28 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.2 Stafford and Kirk Cousins are the only two quarterbacks with at least 300 passing yards in each of the first two games. The difference is Cousins has six touchdowns compared to just one for Stafford, which is why Stafford isn't a must-start Fantasy quarterback. We'll see if Stafford can get a multiple-touchdown game this week against the Bengals, and he's trying with an average of 46.5 pass attempts a game. With the way Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell are playing right now, you hope one or both will find the end zone since neither has scored. Stafford has top-15 upside in Week 3 against the Bengals, who just allowed two passing touchdowns to Lamar Jackson in Week 2. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -8 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 24th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 30% YTD Stats PAYDS 626 RUYDS 21 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 18 Stroud is the last rookie quarterback standing of the big three with Anthony Richardson (concussion) and Bryce Young (ankle) out in Week 3. And hopefully Stroud can build off a standout Fantasy outing in Week 2 against the Colts when he scored 25.5 points with 384 passing yards and two touchdowns. He's got a quality receiving corps with Nico Collins, Nathaniel Dell and Robert Woods, and the Jaguars have allowed Richardson and Patrick Mahomes to score at least 22.9 Fantasy points in each of the past two games. I'd only use Stroud in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but he could be a pleasant surprise again in Week 3.

Sleeper RBs Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 21st ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats RUYDS 130 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Austin Ekeler (ankle) isn't expected to play in Week 3 at Minnesota, and I would start Kelley in all leagues. He had a bad game in place of Ekeler in Week 2 at Tennessee with 13 carries for 39 yards and no catches on one target, but that was a brutal matchup against the Titans. The good news is Kelley played 79 percent of the snaps, and he should once again see a hefty workload since Ekeler can't play. The Vikings did a good job in holding Rachaad White to 49 total yards in Week 1, but D'Andre Swift had 181 total yards in Week 2. With Ekeler out, Kelley should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 26 REC 9 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 I actually don't mind Najee Harris this week as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Warren is right behind him as a high-end flex. And we might see Warren actually perform better than Harris -- like he did in Week 2 against Cleveland. Harris had 10 carries for 43 yards and one catch for no yards on three targets, while Warren had six carries for 20 yards and four catches for 66 yards on six targets. The playing time was still tilted in Harris' favor (57 percent to 43 percent), but Warren definitely looks more explosive. The Raiders couldn't stop Buffalo's running backs in Week 2 as James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray combined for 30 carries, 178 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and six catches for 45 yards on six targets through the air. Pittsburgh would be smart to lean on Harris and Warren in this matchup. Craig Reynolds RB DET Detroit • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 4th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 14% YTD Stats RUYDS 7 REC 1 REYDS -2 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.9 I wish we could say all the running back touches for the Lions in Week 3 were going to Jahmyr Gibbs with David Montgomery (thigh) not expected to play, but we know that's not likely to happen. Dan Campbell will lean on Reynolds, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option against the Falcons. Through two games, Montgomery is averaging 19 touches a game, and I wouldn't be shocked if Reynolds had more carries than Gibbs in this outing. Gibbs should be locked into your lineups as a top-tier Fantasy option, but Reynolds is a potential flex. Keep in mind that Montgomery has rushed for a touchdown in each of the first two games, so Reynolds could fall into the end zone against Atlanta at home. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Jamaal Williams (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Week 3 at Green Bay, but Miller should make his NFL debut. The rookie from TCU missed the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, but Miller is now looking at a potential workhorse role with Williams hurt and Alvin Kamara still suspended for one more game. Most likely, Miller will work in a committee with Tony Jones and Taysom Hill, but there's a lot of upside if Miller gets the majority of snaps against the Packers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. It's risky to trust Miller in his first NFL outing, but I like him as a flex in this matchup.

Sleeper WRs Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 96% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 109 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 It feels strange to put Godwin in the sleeper section given his career, but this is where we are heading into Week 3. He's had a quiet start to the season at 10.5 PPR points per game with just 10 catches for 109 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets, and Mike Evans has been the go-to guy for Baker Mayfield. But I like Godwin's chances for a quality outing in Week 3 against the Eagles. Philadelphia slot corner Avonte Maddox (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve, and the Eagles have struggled with receivers this season as four guys have scored at least 12.4 PPR points, with four touchdowns. Evans is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues with how he's played in two games, but Godwin should be considered a high-end No. 3 option given the matchup. Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR NR WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 In PPR, Thomas is worth starting as a No. 3 receiver in three-receiver leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet or eclipsed 61 receiving yards, but he's averaging 11.8 PPR points per game and has 17 targets from Derek Carr. Thomas is on pace for 102 catches this year, which would be remarkable given his injury history, and I hope his stats continue to increase. It's not an easy matchup against the Packers in Week 3, but Thomas has become a security blanket for Carr, which has helped in PPR. Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 146 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.8 Reynolds is off to a great start this season with nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in two games, and he should be the No. 2 receiver in Detroit until Jameson Williams returns in Week 7 from his suspension. Going back to last season, Reynolds now has seven games with at least six targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in six of them. I like Reynolds as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 against Atlanta, and the Falcons just allowed three touchdowns to the Packers receivers in Week 2. Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 76% YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 196 TD 0 FPTS/G 16.6 It's been a great start to the season for Atwell, who has 13 catches for 196 yards on 17 targets in two games. He's scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing against Seattle and San Francisco, and he's doing a fantastic job of connecting with Matthew Stafford as a starter opposite Puka Nacua. We'll see what happens when Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns in Week 5, but for now you can use Atwell as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 at Cincinnati. With Stafford averaging 46.5 pass attempts a game, there should be plenty of chances for Atwell and Nacua to produce on a weekly basis. And Nacua, if you haven't realized yet, has become a must-start receiver in all leagues. Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI KC -12.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 44th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 7 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Moore finally did something of significance in Week 2 at Jacksonville with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on four targets. It's not enough to make him a must-start receiver in the majority of leagues, but it's a start and hopefully something he can build on. And this week, Moore gets a great matchup against the Bears, who have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver -- Romeo Doubs in Week 1 and Mike Evans in Week 2 -- to score at least 18.6 PPR points in each of the first two games. Moore likely won't accomplish that level of production, but he could benefit if Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is hurt. I would use Moore as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3. Nathaniel Dell WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -8 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 14th WR RNK 45th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 106 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.3 The Texans receiving corps is off to a good start through two games. Nico Collins has been a breakout candidate, and Dell and Robert Woods have been useful for Fantasy managers as well. Dell got a boost in Week 2 with Noah Brown (groin) placed on injured reserve, and Dell played well against the Colts with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3 at Jacksonville. The Jaguars have already allowed two receivers to score at least 16.0 PPR points this season.

Sleeper TEs Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -1 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 18th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 46% The Saints backfield is a mess right now with Alvin Kamara suspended and Jamaal Williams (hamstring) hurt. Kendre Miller (hamstring) is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 3 at Green Bay, but Hill should still have a prominent role against the Packers. That's what happened in Week 2 at Carolina when Williams was injured, and Hill ended up with nine carries for 75 yards in tandem with Tony Jones. Hill also caught a pass for minus-1 yard on two targets. Hill might be listed as just a quarterback on your Fantasy platform, but if he's still tight end eligible then he should be considered a sleeper for this week. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DAL -12.5 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 22nd TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 I'm looking forward to seeing this Cowboys offense in a competitive game after two blowouts against the Giants and Jets. That might not happen in Week 3 at Arizona, but Ferguson should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option in that matchup. He has 11 targets in two games but only five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown to show for it. With Brandin Cooks (knee) banged up, Ferguson will remain a popular target for Dak Prescott, which should lead to plenty of positive production against a Cardinals defense now down safety Budda Baker (hamstring). Arizona also just allowed Darren Waller to catch six passes for 76 yards on eight targets in Week 2 Hayden Hurst TE CAR Carolina • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -5.5 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 In Week 1 at Atlanta, Hurst was great with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He disappeared in Week 2 against the Saints, who are awesome against tight ends, with just three catches for 20 yards on three targets. In deeper leagues, I'd go back to Hurst again in Week 3 at Seattle. The Seahawks just allowed Sam LaPorta to catch five passes for 63 yards on six targets, and Hurst could post a similar stat line in this matchup. He also might benefit with Andy Dalton starting in place of Bryce Young (ankle) in this matchup.

Week 3 Preview DST

Seahawks vs. CAR

Dolphins vs. DEN

Jaguars vs. HOU

Sleeper Kickers Sleeper Kickers Dustin Hopkins K CLE Cleveland • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS K 28th K RNK 12th ROSTERED 11% Brandon McManus K JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -8 O/U 44 OPP VS K 7th K RNK 7th ROSTERED 43% Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN MIA -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS K 10th K RNK 15th ROSTERED 62%



