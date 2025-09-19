Carson Wentz QB
MIN Minnesota • #11
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Bengals pass defense hasn't been terrible through two games against Joe Flacco and Trevor Lawrence, but Lawrence did score 25.2 Fantasy points against Cincinnati in Week 2. I don't expect Wentz to play that well in place of J.J. McCarthy (ankle), but Wentz should have success with Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. And Wentz can make some plays with his legs. He's worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and Wentz could be a streamer in one-quarterback leagues as well.
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year
Rodgers managed just 12.4 Fantasy points in Week 2 against Seattle, but an interception in the end zone off a deflected pass cost him a potential 20-point outing since that was an eight-point swing in production. I expect Rodgers to rebound in Week 3 at New England, and the Patriots have allowed the most passing yards in the NFL this season, with 677 against Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa, as both quarterbacks topped 300 yards. We'll see if Rodgers can follow suit, but he's worth trusting as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
CIN Cincinnati • #6
Age: 29 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's fitting that Browning's first start in place of Joe Burrow (toe) comes against the Vikings, who cut him in 2021. He faced Minnesota in Week 15 of 2023 when Burrow was out with a wrist injury and scored 22.9 Fantasy points, which included two fourth-quarter touchdowns in an eventual 27-24 overtime win. Browning averaged 22.2 Fantasy points in seven starts in place of Burrow in 2023, and he scored 21.7 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 2 after Burrow was injured. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues this week.
Mac Jones QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Jones scored 27.8 Fantasy points in Week 2 at New Orleans, and he's expected to start again in Week 3 against Arizona if Brock Purdy (toe) is out. Jones has now scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points in four of his past seven starts, going back to last season when he played in Jacksonville. The Cardinals just allowed 27.3 Fantasy points against Bryce Young in Week 2, and Arizona's secondary was beat up in that game, with cornerbacks Max Melton (knee), Garrett Williams (leg), and Will Johnson (groin) all leaving due to injuries. Jones has the chance for another standout performance in this matchup.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Sleepers: Marcus Mariota steps in for Jayden Daniels and emerges as sleeper QB
Under-the-radar players who could give your lineup an edge in Week 3
Jayden Daniels (knee) is out for Week 3 against the Raiders, and Marcus Mariota will make his first start since Week 13 of 2022. But Mariota has plenty of upside as the starter for the Commanders, and he should be considered a sleeper in all leagues.
We saw Mariota play in two games for Washington in 2024 in relief of Daniels, and he scored 23.6 Fantasy points against Carolina in Week 7 and 30 points at Dallas in Week 18. Mariota is always capable of making plays with his legs, and he averaged 45 rushing yards in those two games.
Las Vegas allowed Drake Maye to score 17.8 Fantasy points in Week 1, and Justin Herbert had 22.8 Fantasy points against the Raiders in Week 2. I project Mariota to be around 20 Fantasy points in this matchup, which happens to be a revenge game since he played for Las Vegas as a backup in 2020-21.
It stinks not having Daniels available for this game, and hopefully this isn't an extended absence. But Mariota should be a starter in all Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, and he can help Fantasy managers in deeper, one-quarterback leagues as well. He's one of my favorite sleepers for Week 3.
Week 3 Sleepers
Sleepers
JAC Jacksonville • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Tuten excelled in the first game after Tank Bigsby was traded to Philadelphia, with eight carries for 42 yards and two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on two targets at Cincinnati. He should continue to see more work moving forward in tandem with Travis Etienne, and this is a good matchup. In Week 2, Tampa Bay's duo of Bucky Irving and Rachaad White each scored at least 14.6 PPR points, so there's room for both Jaguars running backs to have success as well. I like Etienne as a must-start running back in all leagues, but Tuten can be considered a flex.
WAS Washington • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
This will be Washington's first game without Austin Ekeler (Achilles), and hopefully, it means a significant increase in touches for Croskey-Merritt. He looked great in Week 1 against the Giants with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, but he was negated at Green Bay in Week 2 with four carries for 17 yards. The key will be his role in the passing game since he has two targets and no catches on the season, and we'll see what Washington does with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. The Raiders so far have been solid against the run in matchups against New England and the Chargers, and Jayden Daniels (knee) is out this week for the Commanders. But I'm willing to gamble on Croskey-Merritt as a flex in all leagues with Ekeler now out for the season.
J.K. Dobbins RB
DEN Denver • #27
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Dobbins is off to a great start with the Broncos, and he should be considered at least a flex option in Week 3 at the Chargers. Through two games against the Titans and Colts, Dobbins has 30 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and three catches for 14 yards on four targets. He scored at least 14.8 PPR points in each outing. The Chargers run defense has been tough so far this season in matchups against the Chiefs and Raiders, but this should be the best offensive line Los Angeles has seen to date. We thought this would be RJ Harvey performing this way in Denver's backfield, and maybe that will happen soon. For Week 3, you can rely on Dobbins, who gets a revenge game against his former team.
NE New England • #38
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Stevenson was a standout Fantasy option in Week 2 at Miami with 21.2 PPR points, and we'll see if he can have another quality outing in Week 3 against Pittsburgh. He's worth using as a flex option in all leagues, and you should trust him over TreVeyon Henderson right now based on how the Patriots are using both running backs. Against the Dolphins, Stevenson had 11 carries for 54 yards and five catches for 88 yards on five targets. This week, Stevenson faces a Steelers defense that has been destroyed by Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III in consecutive games as each running back scored at least 16.5 PPR points. Hopefully, Stevenson can follow suit in Week 3.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Pacheco has struggled through two games this season with 15 carries for 47 yards and three catches for 10 yards on five targets, but the Chiefs have faced the Chargers and Eagles, which are tough matchups. Along with that, Kansas City was trailing in those games, and the Chiefs should have an easier time in Week 3 at the Giants. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Javonte Williams have each rushed for at least 82 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in two games, and I like Pacheco as a flex option in this matchup.
Cooper Kupp WR
SEA Seattle • #10
Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs.
It looked like we were headed for another down year for Kupp after his performance in Week 1 against San Francisco, with two catches for 15 yards on three targets. But in Week 2 at Pittsburgh, he bounced back with seven catches for 90 yards on nine targets, and hopefully that's a sign of things to come. Jaxon Smith-Njigba is clearly the alpha of this receiving corps, but Kupp can hopefully be a solid complement and become a reliable target for Sam Darnold. I would use Kupp as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues against the Saints in Week 3.
IND Indianapolis • #11
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I expected Pittman to struggle in Week 2 against Denver, and he finished with only four catches for 40 yards on five targets. He was much better in Week 1 against Miami with six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and I hope he can replicate that level of production in Week 3 at Tennessee. The Titans have already allowed three receivers to score at least 18.1 PPR points this season, so Josh Downs is in play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. And Pittman has a good track record against Tennessee with a touchdown in two of his past three games against the Titans on the road. He should be considered a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats.
SF San Francisco • #1
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
I like the setup for Pearsall against the Cardinals, who are beat up in the secondary. Jauan Jennings (ankle) didn't practice all week, and Pearsall could be locked into a prominent role in a great matchup. In Week 1 at Seattle, with Jennings banged up, Pearsall had four catches for 108 yards on seven targets, and he should have another solid outing against Arizona at home. He's worth using as a borderline starter in all leagues.
NYG N.Y. Giants • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
I don't expect Robinson to repeat his performance from Week 2 at Dallas when he had eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but he's always good for a safe floor. For example, he had six catches for 55 yards on eight targets in Week 1 at Washington, and you should be able to count on him for around 12 PPR points in this matchup. Three receivers for the Chargers scored at least 13.4 PPR points against the Chiefs in Week 1, and Robinson and Malik Nabers should once again be heavily involved in this matchup. Robinson is worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 3.
GB Green Bay • #13
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see how the Packers replace Jayden Reed (collarbone), and Wicks, Romeo Doubs, and, hopefully, Matthew Golden should all benefit. I expect Wicks to see a spike in playing time, and he just had four catches for 44 yards on six targets in Week 2 against Washington after Reed was injured. Doubs is probably the safest Packers receiver to trust, and Golden should eventually have the most upside. But look for Wicks to be more involved against the Browns in Week 3, and I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues.
GB Green Bay • #88
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see what happens with Tucker Kraft (knee) in this game after he was injured in Thursday's practice and could be out. Musgrave would start in his place, and he might be helpful in deeper leagues. Kraft leads all Packers pass-catchers in terms of receptions (eight), targets (11), receiving yards (140), and touchdowns (two), and Musgrave could be stepping into a big role. For the season, Musgrave only has three catches for 36 yards on three targets, but this could be a big opportunity to replace Kraft and help Fantasy managers as a streamer.
CLE Cleveland • #44
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
There's potential for both Browns tight ends to play well in Week 3 with Fannin and David Njoku. The Packers have allowed a tight end to score at least 13.9 PPR points in each of the first two games with Sam LaPorta and Zach Ertz, and Joe Flacco should lean on Fannin and Njoku in this game. Fannin has 12 catches for 111 yards on 14 targets in two games against the Bengals and Ravens, and Njoku has seven catches for 77 yards on 11 targets. Neither has scored a touchdown yet, but that could happen in Week 3.
MIN Minnesota • #87
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I'm going to give Hockenson another chance as a low-end starter in Week 3 with Carson Wentz starting for the injured J.J. McCarthy (ankle). It also helps that Hockenson is facing the Bengals. Cincinnati has already allowed Harold Fannin Jr. to score 13.6 PPR points in Week 1, and Hockenson should have his best game to date. So far, he's been limited to four catches for 27 yards on seven targets in two games, but Wentz loves his tight ends, which bodes well for Hockenson this week.
CAR Carolina
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Falcons have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to tight ends so far this season, with one catch for 12 yards on six targets, but they've faced Cade Otton and T.J. Hockenson. Not that Sanders is an established star, but he's coming off a big game in Week 2 at Arizona with seven catches for 54 yards on nine targets. Hopefully, he can carry that momentum into Week 3, and Sanders is worth starting in deeper leagues as a streamer.
Defense/Special Teams
Falcons (at CAR)
Seahawks (vs. NO)
Commanders (vs. LV)
Kicker
Chris Boswell (at NE)
John Parker Romo (at CAR)
Joey Slye (vs. IND)