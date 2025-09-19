Bhayshul Tuten RB JAC Jacksonville • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -1.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 37th ROSTERED 85% YTD Stats RUYDS 53 REC 2 REYDS 32 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Tuten excelled in the first game after Tank Bigsby was traded to Philadelphia, with eight carries for 42 yards and two catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on two targets at Cincinnati. He should continue to see more work moving forward in tandem with Travis Etienne, and this is a good matchup. In Week 2, Tampa Bay's duo of Bucky Irving and Rachaad White each scored at least 14.6 PPR points, so there's room for both Jaguars running backs to have success as well. I like Etienne as a must-start running back in all leagues, but Tuten can be considered a flex.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV WAS -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 5th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 97% YTD Stats RUYDS 99 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 This will be Washington's first game without Austin Ekeler (Achilles), and hopefully, it means a significant increase in touches for Croskey-Merritt. He looked great in Week 1 against the Giants with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, but he was negated at Green Bay in Week 2 with four carries for 17 yards. The key will be his role in the passing game since he has two targets and no catches on the season, and we'll see what Washington does with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. The Raiders so far have been solid against the run in matchups against New England and the Chargers, and Jayden Daniels (knee) is out this week for the Commanders. But I'm willing to gamble on Croskey-Merritt as a flex in all leagues with Ekeler now out for the season.

J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 3rd RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 139 REC 3 REYDS 14 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.2 Dobbins is off to a great start with the Broncos, and he should be considered at least a flex option in Week 3 at the Chargers. Through two games against the Titans and Colts, Dobbins has 30 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and three catches for 14 yards on four targets. He scored at least 14.8 PPR points in each outing. The Chargers run defense has been tough so far this season in matchups against the Chiefs and Raiders, but this should be the best offensive line Los Angeles has seen to date. We thought this would be RJ Harvey performing this way in Denver's backfield, and maybe that will happen soon. For Week 3, you can rely on Dobbins, who gets a revenge game against his former team.

Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 19th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 7 REYDS 100 TD 0 FPTS/G 13 Stevenson was a standout Fantasy option in Week 2 at Miami with 21.2 PPR points, and we'll see if he can have another quality outing in Week 3 against Pittsburgh. He's worth using as a flex option in all leagues, and you should trust him over TreVeyon Henderson right now based on how the Patriots are using both running backs. Against the Dolphins, Stevenson had 11 carries for 54 yards and five catches for 88 yards on five targets. This week, Stevenson faces a Steelers defense that has been destroyed by Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III in consecutive games as each running back scored at least 16.5 PPR points. Hopefully, Stevenson can follow suit in Week 3.