I expected James White to do well this season when the Patriots named Mac Jones as their starting quarterback, and White has been a solid PPR running back through the first two games of the year. That should continue in Week 3 against the Saints.

White has six catches in each of the first two games on 13 targets, which is second on the team behind only Jakobi Meyers (15). White's 12 catches lead the Patriots, and he's been a safe option for Jones out of the backfield.

White scored 11 PPR points in Week 1 against Miami and 18 PPR points in Week 2 at the Jets because he ran for a touchdown. Now, we don't expect many rushing touchdowns from White, at least as long as Damien Harris is healthy. But in PPR, his receptions are keeping him in play as at least a flex option, and I would start him this week against the Saints.

Christian McCaffrey just had five catches for 65 yards on six targets against New Orleans, and White is capable of matching the reception total, albeit with less yards. Still, if he can score at least 11 PPR points for the third game in a row then that gives him the chance to help your Fantasy roster this week.

In non-PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues it's tough to trust White because he only has nine carries for 32 yards on the season. And again, you can't count on him scoring on a weekly basis.

But in PPR, I would start White this week ahead of guys like Kareem Hunt, Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon, Leonard Fournette and James Robinson, among others. Based on the first two games of the season, I'm confident that White will deliver a solid floor with his production, and the ceiling could be fantastic if he's able to find the end zone again.

Now, let's look at some other sleeper options for Week 3, as well as DFS lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Editor's Note: Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Week 3 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Denver • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -10.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 592 RUYDS 20 TD 4 INT 0 FPTS/G 24.8 Bridgewater has been awesome through two games with an average of 24.0 Fantasy points against the Giants and Jaguars on the road, and this will be his first home start with the Broncos. My only concern could be a lack of attempts against the Jets, but I still like Bridgewater as a low-end starter this week. Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 16th ROSTERED 82% YTD Stats PAYDS 70 RUYDS 34 TD 1 INT 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Fields will start for the injured Andy Dalton (knee), and we'll see how he does with a full week to prepare for the job. The nice thing is you can expect Fields to run, and he had 31 rushing yards in relief of Dalton last week against Cincinnati. Hopefully, he looks great against the Browns and can keep the job all season, even when Dalton is healthy. For now, consider him a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues and a must-start option in two-quarterback and Superflex formats. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LV -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 11th QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 83% YTD Stats PAYDS 817 RUYDS 15 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 28.1 Carr has scored at least 24 Fantasy points in the past six games he's been able to finish dating back to last season, including 27 Fantasy points in each outing this year against the Ravens and Steelers. He's dealing with an injured ankle, so keep that in mind, and this won't be an easy matchup against the Dolphins. But he's playing at a high level right now and carrying the Raiders offense, especially with Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) hurt. Consider Carr a quality low-end starter in all leagues.

Running backs Mike Davis RB ATL Atlanta • #28

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 87 REC 10 REYDS 48 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 Davis falls into the sleeper category because it seems like Fantasy managers are getting too excited about Cordarrelle Patterson. While Patterson had a great game against Tampa Bay in Week 2 (23 PPR points), Davis is still playing almost double the snaps. And Davis also had 16 total touches in Week 2, including seven catches, and should still be the primary running back this week against the Giants. It's not an easy matchup, but I still like Davis as at least a flex option in all leagues. Patterson remains a low-end flex this week. Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI DAL -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS RB 14th RB RNK 36th ROSTERED 93% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 7 REYDS 60 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.7 Pollard should be considered a flex option in PPR this week, and he has seven catches for 60 yards on seven targets in two games while playing in tandem with Ezekiel Elliott. He had a huge outing in Week 2 at the Chargers with 13 carries for 109 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 31 yards, and he looks more explosive than Elliott right now. We'll see if that continues against the Eagles, who are among the league leaders in receptions allowed to running backs with 14 and just lost standout defensive lineman Brandon Graham (Achilles). Kenyan Drake RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA LV -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 26th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats RUYDS 20 REC 10 REYDS 105 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.3 We'll see if Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) is able to play this week, but if he's out then Drake should be considered a flex option in PPR against one of his former teams. He played 71 percent of the snaps in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with Jacobs out, and he had seven carries for 9 yards, along with five catches for 46 yards on six targets. He clearly needs to run the ball better -- and the Raiders should keep Peyton Barber off the field -- but Drake has 10 catches for 115 yards on 11 targets on the season. The Dolphins also have allowed four running backs to score at least 11 PPR points in two games this season. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #25

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 55 OPP VS RB 32nd RB RNK NR ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 13 REC 2 REYDS 21 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.7 Mattison is looking like Minnesota's starter for Week 3 against Seattle with Dalvin Cook (ankle) missing practice Friday, and Mattison should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. He's headed for an increased workload -- Cook had at least 24 total touches in each of the first two games -- and this is a good matchup against Seattle. Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Derrick Henry each scored at least 13 PPR points against the Seahawks in two games, and Seattle has allowed the most receptions to running backs on the season with 21. Hopefully, Mattison takes advantage of this opportunity if Cook is out and rewards Fantasy managers with a big game. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ DEN -10.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 27th RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 98% YTD Stats RUYDS 109 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Williams ran well against the Jaguars in Week 2 with 13 carries for 64 yards, and he also added one catch for 10 yards. He continues to work in tandem with Melvin Gordon, and both Broncos running backs should be considered sleepers this week as flex options. This will be Williams' first game in Denver, and hopefully he shows the home crowd his upside with his first NFL touchdown. It helps that the Jets just allowed two rushing touchdowns in Week 2 against New England.

Wide receivers Marvin Jones WR JAC Jacksonville • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI ARI -7.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 21st WR RNK 35th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 20 REYDS 132 TD 2 FPTS/G 18.1 Jones has easily been the best receiver in Jacksonville this season and should be a solid No. 3 Fantasy option this week against Arizona. Jones has at least 17 PPR points in each game against the Texans and Broncos and should get garbage-time stats in Week 3 against the Cardinals, who have allowed four touchdowns to receivers in the first two games. Darnell Mooney WR CHI Chicago • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 15th WR RNK 37th ROSTERED 62% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 15 REYDS 92 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 Mooney had a quality game in Week 2 against Cincinnati with six catches for 66 yards on eight targets. He now has 15 targets in two games, and I'm hopeful Justin Fields will lean on him again in Week 3 against the Browns. Allen Robinson is a must-start Fantasy receiver this week with Fields under center, but I like Mooney as a No. 3 Fantasy option in all leagues as well. K.J. Osborn WR MIN Minnesota • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SEA -1.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 9th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 29% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 15 REYDS 167 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.4 Osborn has looked great in two games as the third receiving option for the Vikings behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. He has 15 targets in two games and has finished with 12 catches, 167 yards and one touchdown. It's hard to expect consistent production with Jefferson and Thielen healthy, but he's worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues in Week 3 against Seattle. This game should be high-scoring, and Kirk Cousins should continue to lean on Osborn in this matchup. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -3 O/U 43 OPP VS WR 25th WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 88% YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 13 REYDS 105 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.3 Boyd got going last week at Chicago with seven catches for 73 yards on nine targets, and he's worth using again this week as a high-end No. 3 PPR receiver against the Steelers. Pittsburgh is banged up on defense with T.J. Watt, Joe Haden and Devin Bush all battling groin injuries, and that could allow for Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to make plays. The Steelers also struggled against slot receivers in each of their first two games, with Cole Beasley catching eight passes for 60 yards in Week 1 and Hunter Renfrow having five catches for 57 yards on even targets in Week 2. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK 36th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 16 REYDS 152 TD 0 FPTS/G 13.1 Carson Wentz (ankle) might not play this week, which is a downgrade for Pittman if Jacob Eason is under center. The upgrade is the matchup against the Titans, who have allowed the most receiving yards (572) and receiving touchdowns (six) to opposing receivers this year. Pittman just had eight catches for 123 yards on 12 targets against the Rams in Week 2, and he also had seven catches for 101 yards at Tennessee in Week 10 last year. Eason should lean on Pittman this week if Wentz is out.

Tight ends Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI CLE -7 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 7th TE RNK 16th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 8 REYDS 67 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.4 Hooper will hopefully benefit with Jarvis Landry (knee) out, and he's coming off a strong game in Week 2 against Houston with five catches for 40 yards on five targets. David Njoku and Harrison Bryant will be involved also, but Hooper has the highest ceiling of the trio. Consider him a low-end starter this week in deeper leagues. Jack Doyle TE IND Indianapolis • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN TEN -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 1st TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 85 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.3 Doyle was solid in Week 2 against the Rams with five catches for 64 yards on eight targets, and hopefully he continues to be this involved in the offense moving forward. We'll see what happens if Jacob Eason starts for the injured Carson Wentz (ankle), but this is a bad Titans secondary Doyle is facing in Week 3. He's a great streaming option in all leagues. Jared Cook TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #87

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS TE 24th TE RNK 11th ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 84 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.2 Cook should have had a touchdown in Week 2 against Dallas, but it was called back due to an illegal shift penalty. He played well in Week 1 at Washington with five catches for 56 yards on eight targets, and I expect this game to be high-scoring, with Cook heavily involved as the fourth weapon for Justin Herbert behind Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler. Cook should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues.

Week 3 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Justin Fields (at CLE) $5,200

RB: Austin Ekeler (at KC) $7,200

RB: Ty'Son Williams (at DET) $5,800

WR: Keenan Allen (at KC) $6,600

WR: Allen Robinson (at CLE) $6,200

WR: Sterling Shepard (vs. ATL) $5,900

TE: Kyle Pitts (at NYG) $4,900

FLEX: Robert Woods (vs. TB) $5,700

DST: Titans (vs. IND) $2,400

I'm hoping Fields has a breakout game in his first NFL start, and I'll gamble on stacking him here with Robinson. The Browns have struggled with No. 1 receivers through two weeks against Tyreek Hill and Brandin Cooks, and hopefully Robinson is next in line.

Allen has the chance for a big game in a shootout with the Chiefs, and Shepard has been awesome for the Giants, as well as having a favorable matchup in Week 3 against the Falcons. And I'll come back with Pitts in that same game with the hope the Falcons lean on him with their passing attack on the road.

Going cheap at quarterback and DST allowed me to get Ekeler in one running back spot, and I'm expecting a big game at Kansas City. And Williams is my Start of the Week, and I love his setup against the Lions. I also like Woods to have a breakout game in a potential high-scoring affair between the Buccaneers and Rams in Los Angeles.

FanDuel

QB: Justin Herbert (at KC) $7,500

RB: Derrick Henry (vs. IND) $9,700

RB: Saquon Barkley (vs. ATL) $6,000

WR: Mike Willams (at KC) $6,000

WR: Justin Jefferson (vs. SEA) $7,400

WR: A.J. Brown (vs. IND) $6,800

TE: Mark Andrews (at DET) $6,000

FLEX: Ty'Son Williams (at DET) $6,400

DST: Raiders (vs. MIA) $4,000

I'll stack Herbert with Mike Williams here, and I love what Williams has done through two games this season with at least seven catches, 82 yards and a touchdown in each outing. He also had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 at Kansas City last year.

Jefferson and Brown should be excellent this week, and Brown is due for a blowup game, which will hopefully happen against the Colts at home. I'm also expecting a breakout game for Andrews, who has a favorable matchup against the Lions.

I'll play Ty'Son Williams again in this lineup, but I love the ability to use Henry and Barkley. Henry has a great history against the Colts with three games in a row with at least 100 rushing yards, and four touchdowns over that span. And Barkley should have his best game of the season against the Falcons now that he seems close to 100 percent following last year's knee injury.