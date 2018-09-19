Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: After slow start, Kenyan Drake ready to take off

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

In Week 2, we had a quarterback throw six touchdown passes in a game with Patrick Mahomes, and two kickers miss crucial field goals that eventually cost them their jobs with Zane Gonzalez and Daniel Carlson.

Clay Matthews had a controversial roughing the passer penalty that's still being talked about, and Vontae Davis retired at halftime of the Bills-Chargers game. We also had our second tie of the season with the Vikings and Packers, after the Steelers and Browns did it in Week 1.

The NFL is already wild two weeks into the season. And it's so much fun.

Fantasy owners are enjoying all the eye-popping stats, especially in the passing game, and there were 14 quarterbacks who scored at least 20 Fantasy points in Week 1 and 17 who did it in Week 2. And Mahomes is leading the way with 10 touchdown passes through two games.

He scored 36 Fantasy points at the Chargers in Week 1 and 50 points at Pittsburgh in Week 2. He gets his first home game in Week 3 against San Francisco, and hopefully he will stay hot in that matchup.

He's our consensus No. 1-ranked quarterback on CBS Sports this week, and he's a must-start option in all leagues. Hopefully, the fun will continue for him and the rest of the NFL in Week 3.

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start of the Week

I'm a big fan of narrative and situations as much as matchups, and I like the set-up for Kenyan Drake this week against Oakland. He should have the chance for a big game.

The Raiders are playing in back-to-back road games this week and have to travel to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start. That should be a tired defense under the circumstances.

Todd Gurley (147 total yards and a touchdown) in Week 1 and the combination of Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman (139 total yards and a touchdown) in Week 2 have beat up this Oakland defense, and Drake is coming off a standout performance of his own at the Jets. He had 11 carries for 53 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and a touchdown and four catches for 17 yards to help Miami improve to 2-0.

Drake is still splitting touches with Frank Gore, which isn't the most ideal situation, but Drake also has at least 15 touches in each game. And hopefully he'll take on more work as the season moves on, starting in Week 3.

Drake had nine carries for 69 yards and six catches for 35 yards against Oakland last year, and he's averaging 15.4 PPR points in his past seven games going back to the end of the 2017 season. He's scored at least 11 PPR points in five games over that span.

The Dolphins are one of the surprise teams through Week 2 at 2-0, and Drake has been a significant contributor to their success. We'll see if he can keep it going in Week 3 against Oakland, and this is a good situation to believe in with his matchup against the Raiders at home.

I'm starting Drake over: Leonard Fournette (vs. TEN), Jordan Howard (at ARI), Dion Lewis (at JAC), Alex Collins (vs. DEN) and Lamar Miller (vs. NYG)

Quarterbacks

Start 'Em 23.8 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins was good in Week 1 against San Francisco with 23 Fantasy points, but he was even better in Week 2 at Green Bay. He passed for 425 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, which was good for 41 Fantasy points, and hopefully he'll stay hot this week against Buffalo. The Bills have allowed each opposing quarterback they have faced to score three touchdowns, with Joe Flacco doing it in Week 1 and Philip Rivers in Week 2. Let's hope Cousins continues that trend in beating up this bad defense in Week 3. 21.2 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick is arguably the best story in the NFL right now, and hopefully he doesn't fold under pressure Monday night against the Steelers. He's passed for more than 800 yards with nine total touchdowns through two games, and he gets to face a Pittsburgh defense that just allowed 326 passing yards and six touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes. We'll see if Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) is able to play this week, but Pittsburgh will struggle to stop all these weapons for the Buccaneers. At some point, Fitzpatrick will start to struggle, but he's worth buying into as a No. 1 option in Week 3. 16.6 projected points Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB It would be nice if Garoppolo got Marquise Goodwin (thigh) back this week, but he should still be able to have a great performance with his healthy weapons based on the matchup with the Chiefs. Kansas City's offense has looked dominant so far, but the defense has allowed 876 passing yards and seven total touchdowns to Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger over the past two games. Based on the Chiefs offense and how they have performed so far, we should see Garoppolo chasing points this week. Against this defense, even on the road, that should lead to a quality Fantasy day for Jimmy G in Week 3. 20.4 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB Ryan got back on track in Week 2 against Carolina with 33 Fantasy points after a miserable Week 1 at Philadelphia where he scored just eight points. He should stay hot in Week 3 at home against the Saints. The New Orleans defense improved in Week 2 against Tyrod Taylor after getting torched by Fitzpatrick in Week 1, but this should still be a plus matchup for Ryan. In his past three home games against the Saints, Ryan has passed for 886 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Ryan should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 3. 16.2 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB After his miserable performance in Week 1 against the Jets when he scored just nine Fantasy points, Stafford rebounded in Week 2 at San Francisco with 29 points. He's going to have the chance for plenty of big games moving forward with how bad this Detroit defense is, and he has already attempted 99 passes through two games. Stafford will likely be chasing points this week at home against the Patriots, and New England just allowed Blake Bortles to pass for 377 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Week 2. This is the Patriots' second game in a row on the road, and Stafford should have success against what could be a tired unit. He's a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers

Andy Dalton (at CAR): Dalton is averaging 26.5 Fantasy points a game to start the season, and he's getting help from other receivers aside from A.J. Green. Maybe with Joe Mixon (knee) out, he does even more heavy lifting against a Panthers defense that just allowed 33 Fantasy points to Ryan.



Blake Bortles (vs. TEN): Bortles has now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games going back to last year after he had 40 points in Week 1 against New England. He also has four games over the past two years without Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points over that span, so keep an eye on Fournette's status. And in his past five meetings with the Titans, Bortles is averaging 273 passing yards a game with 11 total touchdowns and four interceptions.



Ryan Tannehill (vs. OAK): Tannehill is averaging 18.5 Fantasy points in his past two games and gets the same favorable matchup as Kenyan Drake with the Raiders coming across the country for a 1 p.m. ET start for their second road game in a row. I like Tannehill as a quality starter in two-quarterback leagues this week, and he's helping Fantasy owners with his legs after 44 rushing yards against the Jets in Week 2.



Sit 'Em 15.4 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB Rivers is off to a great start with 62 combined Fantasy points through two games against Kansas City and Buffalo, and he's passed for three touchdowns in each game. But this will be his toughest test, maybe all season, against this stout Rams defense led by defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Rivers and Phillips know each other well when the latter held the same position in Denver from 2015-16, and Rivers averaged just 13.5 Fantasy points against the Broncos in four games over that span. While Rivers is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, this difficult matchup is one to avoid if you can. 17.0 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott has combined for 23 Fantasy points through two games against Carolina and the Giants, and it looks like this will be a long season for him. He wasn't sacked against the Giants after going down six times against the Panthers, but he was more of a game manager than a Fantasy asset despite throwing a 64-yard touchdown to Tavon Austin on the opening drive of the game. This will be the Seahawks first home game, and it's doubtful Prescott puts up a big Fantasy stat line to make you feel comfortable starting him. I'm hesitant to trust him in two-quarterback and superflex leagues. 14.8 projected points Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB The Broncos are making their first road trip of the season in Week 3, and they have to make the long road trip to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start. We'll see if the offense is a little sluggish, much as it was in Week 2 at home against Oakland. After passing for 329 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Week 1 against Seattle, Keenum went for 222 yards and one interception against Oakland, although he added a rushing touchdown. The Ravens are down two key defenders in linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) and cornerback (Jimmy Smith), but I don't expect Keenum to have a big day. He's only an option in two-quarterback leagues this week. 13.8 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Carr comes into this game completing a ridiculous 80.6 percent of his passes, so his accuracy is on point with new coach Jon Gruden. But so far he's passed for just one touchdown with three interceptions, and he's operating like a game manager. He now has to play back-to-back road games and travel to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start, and he's facing a good Dolphins secondary. Miami has not allowed multiple passing touchdowns in the same game over the past seven contests going back to last year, giving up five touchdowns with 10 interceptions over that span, including matchups with Tom Brady and Alex Smith. Carr is just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback at best this week. 19.4 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but he's had a rough start to his season in road games against Denver and Chicago. He's been sacked 12 times and has three interceptions and a fumble, and it's been a struggle for him despite averaging 21.5 Fantasy points per game. He does have the chance to improve going home, but the Cowboys defense has been great through two games with nine sacks and just 29 points allowed against Carolina and the Giants. Granted, one of those outings was against Eli Manning, but Dallas also held Cam Newton to just 17 Fantasy points in Week 1. I'm not calling Wilson an outright sit, but he not ranked as a No. 1 quarterback this week because I expect another week of him under pressure and struggling to post a big stat line.

Bust Alert

Two things to mention here. First, it's great to have Wentz back after he tore up his knee in Week 14 last year at the Rams. He was playing at an MVP level before getting hurt, and he had to watch backup Nick Foles lead his team to the Super Bowl. And No. 2, which leads me to why Wentz and some of these other guys are mentioned here, is we're getting unbelievable play at quarterback. There were 14 quarterbacks who scored at least 20 Fantasy points in Week 1 and 17 who did it in Week 2, which means your starter can have a good showing but still not finish as a No. 1 guy. I think Wentz falls into that category in his first game back. And maybe we should give the Colts defense some credit for keeping Dalton (19 points) and Alex Smith (12 points) to mediocre games. Wentz will eventually work his way back to a full-time starting Fantasy quarterback, but use caution when starting him this week, even at home.

Running backs

Start 'Em 15.6 projected points Tevin Coleman Atlanta Falcons RB Coleman played great in Week 2 against Carolina with Devonta Freeman (knee) out, and this is now six times since 2015 where Freeman has been out or left a game. Coleman has either scored a touchdown or gained 100 total yards all six times, and we hope that track record continues against the Saints. New Orleans has only allowed 152 total yards and one touchdown to running backs against Tampa Bay and Cleveland in the first two games. But Coleman has scored four total touchdowns in his past two games at New Orleans, and he's worth trusting this week as long as Freeman remains out. 11.7 projected points Giovani Bernard Cincinnati Bengals RB Bernard will start for the injured Joe Mixon (knee), and he has a good track record every time he gets an increased workload. He has 29 games in his career with at least 15 touches, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in 23 of those outings. In 2017, he had five games with at least 15 touches, and he averaged 16.4 PPR points over that span. The Panthers have struggled with Ezekiel Elliott and Coleman in the first two games, and missing linebacker Thomas Davis (suspension) has been a problem. Given his expected workload, Bernard should be considered a must-start Fantasy running back this week. 10.3 projected points Matt Breida San Francisco 49ers RB Breida was great in Week 2 against Detroit with 11 carries for 138 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 21 yards, and he looked like what I expected Jerick McKinnon (ACL) to do if he was healthy. Now, you can't expect Breida to rip off many 66-yard touchdown runs like he did against the Lions, but hopefully he'll get more than 14 touches this week against the Chiefs, especially in the passing game. And Kansas City has already allowed three running backs (Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler and James Conner) to score at least nine PPR points with just their receiving totals. In a game where plenty of points are expected, I like Breida to get enough chances to warrant starting him in all leagues, especially PPR. And he's a better bet than Alfred Morris this week, who is just a flex at best in most formats. 14.0 projected points Chris Thompson Washington Redskins RB Thompson didn't expect to be up to speed coming off last year's broken leg until around November, but he's been exceptional through two games. He had five carries for 65 yards, along with six catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 at Arizona, and he followed that up with 13 catches for 92 yards in Week 2 against the Colts. Washington was chasing points against Indianapolis and should be again this week against Green Bay, which is a great situation for Thompson. He's a must-start option in PPR against the Packers, who have already allowed two running backs (Jordan Howard in Week 1 and Dalvin Cook in Week 2) to score at least seven PPR points with just their receiving totals alone. 10.8 projected points Phillip Lindsay Denver Broncos RB Through two games, Lindsay has led Denver's backfield in touches with at least 15 in each outing against Seattle and Oakland. He's gone over 100 total yards in each game, and he's outplaying fellow rookie Royce Freeman, who clearly had more hype. We'll see how long that continues, but Lindsay should be considered no worse than a flex option in this matchup with the Ravens. Baltimore's run defense has been good through two games against Buffalo and Cincinnati, but not having linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) could be tough to overcome.

Sleepers

Corey Clement (vs. IND): Clement would be a must-start option if Jay Ajayi (back) and Darren Sproles (hamstring) are out. But even if just Sproles is out again we could see Clement in a good spot against the Colts. Sproles didn't play in Week 2 at Tampa Bay, and Clement had six carries for 30 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 55 yards.



Isaiah Crowell (at CLE): You know I love a revenge game, and Crowell spent the previous four seasons with the Browns. We'll see if he can do anything against a Cleveland run defense that was gashed by James Conner in Week 1 and gave up 99 total yards to Alvin Kamara in Week 2. Crowell is still splitting touches with Bilal Powell, but I would consider using him as a flex option on Thursday night.



Theo Riddick (vs. NE): Despite how well the Lions receivers have played, Riddick is still tied with Golden Tate for the team lead in receptions with 14. He has 19 targets, which is two more than Marvin Jones, and he just scored 13 PPR points in Week 2 at San Francisco. I'd love to see more of Kerryon Johnson this week, but in a game where the Lions are likely chasing points, Riddick should once again be a significant factor in the passing game.



Sony Michel (at DET): If the Lions trail in this game as expected, we could see the Patriots lean on Michel to continue increasing his confidence. He made his NFL debut in Week 2 at Jacksonville and got 10 carries for 34 yards and one catch for 7 yards. I'd still rank him third among the Patriots running backs behind James White and Rex Burkhead, but Michel is a Hail Mary play for your roster as a flex.



Javorius Allen (vs. DEN): I hope this is the week Alex Collins establishes himself as the No. 1 option in Baltimore's backfield, but Allen will continue to have a prominent role. And he actually leads the Ravens in receptions with 10. He's also scored a touchdown in each of the first two games of the season and is averaging 13.5 PPR points over that span. He's a flex option in PPR this week.



Sit 'Em 6.0 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB Henry just had the first game of his career in six tries with at least 14 carries where he failed to score double digits in Fantasy points in any format. He had 18 carries for 56 yards against Houston and no catches, and it's hard to trust him in the majority of leagues right now, especially against the Jaguars. Last year against the Jaguars, Henry was limited to 28 carries for 51 yards, but he managed one catch for a 66-yard touchdown. Dion Lewis is the preferred Titans running back heading into Week 3. 5.5 projected points Chris Carson Seattle Seahawks RB For some reason, the Seahawks are playing Carson on special teams, and coach Pete Carroll said he was "gassed" as a result during Monday's game at Chicago in Week 2. What? If Carson is going to be the lead runner of your backfield, which is what Carroll suggested after Week 1, then let him focus on playing running back and being successful there. But Seattle will continue to rotate Carson with rookie Rashaad Penny, and neither one is worth trusting against Dallas this week. Through two games, Carson has 10 PPR points combined on just 16 total touches, and the Cowboys are tough to run on when linebacker Sean Lee is healthy. 7.7 projected points LeSean McCoy Buffalo Bills RB I was worried about McCoy's Fantasy outlook this season, but it's been much worse than I could have imagined through the first two games of the year. He only has 12 PPR points on just 21 total touches, and now he's dealing with injured ribs. He's expected to play in Week 3 at Minnesota, but this game should be a disaster for him. The Buffalo offensive line, as expected, is among the worst in the NFL, and the Vikings have destroyed the San Francisco and Green Bay running games the past two weeks. I'm hesitant to even use McCoy as a flex option in this matchup. 10.0 projected points Royce Freeman Denver Broncos RB I'm not giving up on Freeman yet, but you can't start him this week at Baltimore, even with Mosley out. He's been outplayed by Lindsay, and Freeman has yet to catch a pass in two games on just one target. He's touchdown dependent right now, and game flow will matter to him if Denver can play with a lead. Until we start to see Denver lean more toward Freeman and less toward Lindsay, the best Freeman will be in a flex option in non-PPR formats. In PPR, Freeman should be reserved in the majority of leagues. 8.1 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB It's amazing that the Buccaneers have been so prolific offensively through two games, but the run game has been non-existent. Barber has combined for nine PPR points with just one catch for 7 yards on two targets. You can't start him in PPR, and he's a flex option at best in non-PPR leagues. He will likely need to score a touchdown to help your Fantasy team, and that's not something I want to count on given his lack of production elsewhere. So, while nearly the entire passing attack is in play for Tampa Bay this week, the run game cannot be trusted in most formats.

Bust Alert

If this game goes as expected, with the Packers likely playing with a lead, even on the road, it will be hard for Washington to lean on Peterson ahead of Thompson, who is clearly better in the passing game. Green Bay also has yet to allow a rushing touchdown, and Peterson will need to find the end zone to have a productive Fantasy outing. I thought Peterson would take advantage of the Colts defense in Week 2, but when Washington got behind, Peterson's outlook got bleak. He still managed eight PPR points, but I would put that as his ceiling for Week 3. He's a flex option at best in most formats.

Wide receiver

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Sleepers

Sit 'Em 12.0 projected points Michael Crabtree Baltimore Ravens WR Crabtree is likely going to be touchdown dependent this season with the Ravens since he only has eight catches for 94 yards on 16 targets through two games. He scored in Week 1 against Buffalo, but he finished with five catches for 56 yards despite 10 targets in Week 2 at Cincinnati. John Brown is the better Baltimore receiver for now, and Willie Snead is also a significant factor in the passing game. Crabtree also has a bad track record against Denver with 15 catches for 147 yards and no touchdowns in his past five meetings. 11.7 projected points Brandon Marshall Seattle Seahawks WR Like Crabtree, Marshall is likely going to be touchdown dependent based on his production over the first two games. He scored in Week 1 at Denver, but he had just four catches for 44 yards in Week 2 at Chicago on six targets. Tyler Lockett is the preferred Seattle receiver until Doug Baldwin (knee) returns, and Marshall is facing a Dallas defense this week that has yet to allow a receiver to score or gain more than 51 yards, including Odell Beckham in Week 2. Marshall is just a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week. 10.6 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR We still don't know if Marcus Mariota (elbow) is going to play this week, and it's hard to trust Davis with Blaine Gabbert under center, especially at Jacksonville. While the Jaguars have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 19 PPR points in each of the first two games (Beckham in Week 1 and Chris Hogan in Week 2), Davis is not someone you can count on yet as anything more than a No. 3 receiver in most leagues. That would likely be the case even if Mariota was healthy since this Jacksonville defense should be able to contain this Tennessee offense at home. 7.5 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR I'm putting Anderson here as much to talk about him as a sit candidate, but also to mention that Quincy Enunwa is a solid starter in all leagues. Anderson has just six targets through two games with Sam Darnold under center, and he's produced only three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against Detroit and Miami. He should be limited in his production again against the Browns, but Enunwa is still worth trusting given his production to start the season. He has 213 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points each week. I'm starting Enunwa as a low-end No. 2 receiver in all formats, but Anderson is on the verge of being cut by Fantasy owners if he has another down game. 12.0 projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR Fitzgerald is more of a Bust Alert than an outright sit candidate this week against the Bears, and it's mostly due to his quarterback situation. Sam Bradford has been awful through two games, and Fitzgerald has suffered with 19 PPR points combined against Washington and the Rams. He also hurt his hamstring in Week 2 against the Rams, but he's expected to play, albeit at less than 100 percent. The Bears should make it tough on Bradford all game, and Fitzgerald's touchdown opportunities could be limited. He had 14 PPR points in Week 1 against Washington, and I would expect that to be his ceiling. What Fitzgerald needs, as well as the Cardinals, is for rookie Josh Rosen to take over at quarterback and hopefully turn around this terrible offense, while helping Fitzgerald in the process.

Bust Alert

Thomas leads the Broncos in targets with 21, but he's well behind Emmanuel Sanders in yards (231 to 81) and trails him in receptions (14 to 11). We'll see if that trend continues all season, but for now, Sanders is the best receiver in Denver and should be started in all leagues in Week 3 at Baltimore. Thomas should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and his value is lower compared to most weeks with his matchup on the road at Baltimore. Last year, in four games to the East Coast against Buffalo, Philadelphia, Miami and Washington, Thomas had two games with at least 15 PPR points and two games with nine points or less. I'm expecting him to be closer to the latter, and I'm nervous about his production in this matchup on the road.

Tight end

Start 'Em 9.3 projected points Eric Ebron Indianapolis Colts TE The move from Detroit to Indianapolis has been great for Ebron so far, and he has 26 PPR points through two games against Cincinnati and Washington, with a touchdown in each week. He needs to do more than just score touchdowns since he only has seven catches for 87 yards on seven targets for the season, but Ebron and Jack Doyle are valuable to Andrew Luck given the lack of talent at receiver for the Colts behind T.Y. Hilton. O.J. Howard just had 18 PPR points against the Eagles in Week 2, and hopefully Ebron can follow suit. He and Doyle are both worth starting in most leagues this week. 9.7 projected points George Kittle San Francisco 49ers TE Kittle was a disappointment in Week 2 against Detroit with just two catches for 22 yards on four targets, which was a big drop-off from Week 1 when he had five catches for 90 yards on nine targets at Minnesota. He should rebound in Week 3 against the Chiefs, especially if safety Eric Berry (heel) remains out. Kansas City was destroyed by Jesse James in Week 2 with five catches for 138 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and hopefully we can see something similar from Kittle. Despite his down game last week, you should continue to start Kittle in most leagues in Week 3. 8.6 projected points Will Dissly Seattle Seahawks TE At some point we're going to get a disappointing game from Dissly, but he's been a solid Fantasy option through the first two games of the year. He has at least 13 PPR points in each of the first two weeks against Denver and Chicago, and he's scored two red-zone touchdowns in those contests. He has to prove he can do more than score touchdowns since he only has six catches for the season, but touchdowns are available for him in this offense. Remember, Seattle lost 14 touchdowns from the tight end spot with Jimmy Graham and Luke Willson gone, and so far Dissly has been an excellent replacement. Dallas also allowed Evan Engram to catch seven passes for 67 yards and a touchdown on seven targets in Week 2.

Sleepers

Jesse James (at TB): Vance McDonald may eventually become a problem for James, but right now, he has eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown through two games. He also faces a Tampa Bay secondary that just allowed Philadelphia's tight ends of Zach Ertz and Josh Perkins to catch 15 passes for 151 yards in Week 2.



O.J. Howard (vs. PIT): Howard still needs more volume to become a trustworthy Fantasy tight end with only six targets on the season, but he has a great matchup against the Steelers this week. Pittsburgh just allowed Travis Kelce to go off for seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2, and Howard just had three catches for 96 yards and a touchdown last week against the Eagles.



Benjamin Watson (at ATL): The past two times that Watson faced the Falcons when he was with the Saints in 2015 he combined for 16 catches, 186 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets. He might not have that kind of production left in him, but he just missed a touchdown pass from Drew Brees in Week 2 against Cleveland. He's not a bad streaming option this week with the Falcons down safety Keanu Neal (ACL) and linebacker Deion Jones (foot).



Sit 'Em 6.1 projected points Tyler Eifert Cincinnati Bengals TE I'm still expecting Eifert to become a big part of this Bengals offense, but right now he's been quiet through two games against the Colts and Ravens. He only has 11 PPR points and has been limited with five catches for 67 yards and no touchdowns on seven targets. Until we see more involvement in the offense, it's not recommended to start Eifert in the majority of leagues, especially PPR. 7.5 projected points David Njoku Cleveland Browns TE Njoku has been frustrating through the first two weeks of the season because of his involvement in the offense compared to his lack of production. He's second on the team in targets with 14, but he only has 10 PPR points combined to show for it. Maybe his production will rise now that Josh Gordon is gone to New England, but we need to see it first before trusting him. And the Jets secondary won't be an easy matchup on Thursday night. 8.7 projected points Austin Seferian-Jenkins Jacksonville Jaguars TE Seferian-Jenkins is again dealing with an injured core muscle, so keep an eye on his status prior to Week 3. If he plays, he will likely need to score to help your Fantasy roster. In Week 1 at the Giants, he had a touchdown called back due to a penalty, and he finished with just three catches for 25 yards on five targets. He had three catches for 23 yards on four targets in Week 2 against New England, but he scored in that game. In non-PPR leagues, you can gamble on Seferian-Jenkins scoring this week if you want, but in PPR leagues you should consider him just a No. 2 tight end given his lack of receptions and yards.

Bust Alert

As per usual, Cook disappointed us in Week 2 at Denver following his huge outing in Week 1 against the Rams. He went from 27 PPR points against Los Angeles to eight points against the Broncos, and his performance in Week 2 (four catches for 49 yards on four targets) is likely his typical stat line for most weeks moving forward. We were fooled by his outing in Week 1 when he had 12 targets for nine catches and 180 yards, but he's not someone who will be a reliable Fantasy option given his track record during his career.

Defenses/Special teams

Start 'Em

Texans (vs. NYG) – 11.1 projected points

The Texans finally get to play their first home game this season, and it's a good spot to trust them against a bad Giants offensive line. Eli Manning was sacked eight times in the first two games of the season, and the Giants have only scored 28 points against Jacksonville and Dallas. It will help the Texans DST also if standout pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney (back/elbow) plays after being out in Week 2 against the Titans.

Sleepers

Browns (vs. NYJ): The Browns DST has seven sacks, three interceptions and five fumble recoveries through two games, and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold has three interceptions and five sacks to start the season.



Cowboys (at SEA): Russell Wilson has been sacked 12 times through two games and has three interceptions and a fumble. The Cowboys defense has nine sacks on the season and has allowed just 29 points through two games against Carolina and the Giants.



Dolphins (vs. OAK): The Dolphins have five interceptions through two games and have allowed only 32 points. Miami only has three sacks, but the Raiders have scored just 32 points against the Rams and Broncos.



Sit 'Em

Chargers (at LAR) – 8.3 projected points

The Chargers DST was great in Week 2 at Buffalo with five sacks, two interceptions and just 20 points allowed, but the Bills have a high school offense compared to the Rams. Through two games, the Rams have just one turnover, and Jared Goff has been sacked only three times against Oakland and Arizona. The Rams have also scored 67 points. This should be a bad week for the Chargers DST.

Kicker

Start 'Em

The Vikings replaced Daniel Carlson with Dan Bailey, and it's a significant upgrade given Bailey's history with the Cowboys. Given the Vikings' potent offense, as well as the matchup against Buffalo at home, he should be started in the majority of leagues in his first game. Buffalo has already given up nine extra points to Justin Tucker and Caleb Sturgis, as well as three field goals, but the potential for more production is there. Bailey is also a great replacement option for the injured Greg Zuerlein (groin).

Sleepers

Sam Ficken (vs. LAC): With Zuerlein out, Ficken will try to fill his shoes. That happened in 2017 when Zuerlein was out with a back injury, and Ficken made two field goals and four extra points in two games. He's worth using this week against the Chargers.



Josh Lambo (vs. TEN): Lambo is off to a good start this season with three field goals and six extra points, and he has yet to miss a kick in two games against the Giants and Patriots. In two career games against the Titans, Lambo has four field goals and five extra points.



Randy Bullock (at CAR): Bullock is off to a great start this season with four field goals and eight extra points through two games against Indianapolis and Baltimore. He just got a two-year extension from the Bengals, and hopefully he'll stay hot against the Panthers this week.



Sit 'Em

Going back to last season, Vinatieri has scored single digits in Fantasy points in three of his past four games after he scored just three points in Week 2 at Washington. The Eagles have allowed just two field goals and three extra points through two games against Matt Bryant and Chandler Catanzaro, and Vinatieri is not worth starting this week on the road.

So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 3 Fantasy football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.