As we get into Week 3, Fantasy managers are starting to realize what kind of team they have for this year. Nothing is truly defined yet, but you should start to know the players you can rely on, as well as the ones you might want to avoid.

A lot can still change, and this is a long season. And, as we're unfortunately finding out, injuries could determine who you are going to start on a weekly basis.

For example, with Joe Burrow (toe) out for the next three months, we're going to see if Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown can still be Fantasy stars with Jake Browning under center for the Bengals. I'm confident that Browning will be serviceable, and I'm starting the Cincinnati trio with confidence in Week 3 at Minnesota.

The rookie running backs -- namely Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, TreVeyon Henderson and RJ Harvey -- are off to slow starts. But things can change instantly for one or all of those guys, and hopefully that happens in Week 3. That said, while those guys struggle, veterans like J.K. Dobbins and Rhamondre Stevenson might have the chance to thrive, and both of them are worth starting this week as flex options in the majority of leagues.

There are a lot of interesting storylines for Week 3, and I'm excited to see how these games play out. And this is an exciting time for Fantasy managers as well.

Based on what you know through the first two weeks of the season, you can be aggressive in making trades. You can tweak your roster. You can hopefully mold it into a winner.

And we can help with those tough lineup decisions as well. So let's get started, and hopefully Week 3 is a successful scoring period for your Fantasy team.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Jordan Mason RB MIN Minnesota • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.8 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 98 REC 3 REYDS 15 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.2

Aaron Jones (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve and will miss the next four games, starting with Week 3 against Cincinnati. That makes Jordan Mason the No. 1 running back for the Vikings, and I like him as a top-10 Fantasy running back against the Bengals. The matchup is great since Cincinnati has struggled so far this season against Cleveland and Jacksonville, and Dylan Sampson, Travis Etienne and Bhayshul Tuten each scored at least 15.4 PPR points. Mason has looked solid so far for the Vikings in tandem with Jones, and Mason had 24 carries for 98 yards and three catches for 15 yards on four targets against Chicago and Atlanta. Last year in San Francisco, Mason had six games with at least 14 carries, and he averaged 15.4 PPR points in those outings. He should get plenty of work with Jones out, and I expect Mason to deliver in a big way, starting this week against Cincinnati.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 23.1 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 549 RUYDS 20 TD 2 INT 1 FPTS/G 17 I thought Prescott would have a solid Fantasy outing in Week 2 against the Giants, and he finished with 26.1 points, although he needed overtime. That said, he should stay hot in Week 3 at the Bears, who just allowed Jared Goff to score 43.9 Fantasy points last week. Prescott has top-five upside in this matchup, and the projected total for this game is 50.5 points, which also bodes well for Caleb Williams. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 560 RUYDS 63 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 28.3 Normally we would avoid the Broncos matchup, but Herbert is playing too well right now to sit. He's scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in each of his first two games against the Chiefs and Raiders, and I love that he's averaging 31.5 rushing yards per game. He scored 26.2 Fantasy points against Denver at home in Week 16 last year, and the Broncos just allowed Daniel Jones to score 24.8 Fantasy points in Week 2. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL CHI -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 417 RUYDS 85 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 23.6 Williams might be inconsistent with his performance in reality, but in Fantasy he's scored at least 20.9 Fantasy points in each of his first two starts. I love that he's averaging 42.5 rushing yards per game, and he has a fantastic matchup in Week 3 against Dallas. The Cowboys just allowed Russell Wilson to pass for 450 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in Week 2, and this could be Williams' best game to date. Dallas also has allowed 18 carries for 82 yards and two rushing touchdowns to Jalen Hurts and Wilson this year. Daniel Jones QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN IND -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 24.2 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 588 RUYDS 28 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 28.1 Is it time to buy into Jones as a starting Fantasy quarterback? He's been awesome through two home games with at least 24.8 Fantasy points in matchups against Miami and Denver, but now he has to perform on the road at Tennessee. The Titans were great against Bo Nix in Week 1 (8.8 Fantasy points), but Matthew Stafford scored 21.3 Fantasy points in Week 2. I expect Jones to be in that range this week, which makes him a low-end No. 1 quarterback. Hopefully, he'll continue to find the end zone with his legs since he has three rushing touchdowns in two games. Drake Maye QB NE New England • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 517 RUYDS 42 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 24 Maye took advantage of Miami's subpar defense in Week 2 with 30.3 Fantasy points, and he gets another favorable matchup in Week 3 against Pittsburgh. The Steelers were abused by Justin Fields in Week 1 for 31.5 Fantasy points, and Sam Darnold scored 19.8 points at Pittsburgh in Week 2. At some point we might see this defense wake up, but Maye is worth trusting in this matchup at home as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year Rodgers managed just 12.4 Fantasy points in Week 2 against Seattle, but an interception in the end zone off a deflected pass cost him a potential 20-point outing since that was an eight-point swing in production. I expect Rodgers to rebound in Week 3 at New England, and the Patriots have allowed the most passing yards in the NFL this season with 677 against Geno Smith and Tua Tagovailoa, as both quarterbacks topped 300 yards. We'll see if Rodgers can follow suit, but he's worth trusting as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Jake Browning QB CIN Cincinnati • #6

Age: 29 • Experience: 3 yrs. It's fitting that Browning's first start in place of Joe Burrow (toe) comes against the Vikings, who cut him in 2021. He faced Minnesota in Week 15 of 2023 when Burrow was out with a wrist injury and scored 22.9 Fantasy points, which included two fourth-quarter touchdowns in an eventual 27-24 overtime win. Browning averaged 22.2 Fantasy points in seven starts in place of Burrow in 2023, and he scored 21.7 Fantasy points against the Jaguars in Week 2 after Burrow was injured. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues this week. Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jones scored 27.8 Fantasy points in Week 2 at New Orleans, and he's expected to start again in Week 3 against Arizona with Brock Purdy (toe) out. Jones has now scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points in four of his past seven starts going back to last season when he played in Jacksonville. The Cardinals just allowed 27.3 Fantasy points against Bryce Young in Week 2, and Arizona's secondary was beat up in that game with cornerbacks Max Melton (knee), Garrett Williams (leg) and Will Johnson (groin) all leaving due to injuries. Jones has the chance for another standout performance in this matchup.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -12 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 15.5 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 429 RUYDS 7 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 14.9 Tagovailoa performed better in Week 2 against New England with 22.6 Fantasy points than he did in Week 1 at Indianapolis when he scored just 7.3 points. We'll see what happens in Week 3 at Buffalo, but Tagovailoa doesn't have the best history against the Bills. He scored 21.5 Fantasy points at Buffalo in Week 9 last season, but he's averaging just 15.0 points against the Bills in his past seven meetings. Tagovailoa is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues on Thursday night. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 449 RUYDS 16 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.8 Lawrence scored 25.2 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Cincinnati, but he continues to make costly mistakes with three interceptions on the season, including one in the end zone against the Bengals. He's averaging just 16.0 Fantasy points in his past seven healthy games against Houston, and the Texans are allowing just 19.8 Fantasy points on the season in two matchups against Matthew Stafford and Baker Mayfield. I would only start Lawrence in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 3. Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 482 RUYDS 42 TD 4 INT 3 FPTS/G 18.7 Young scored 27.3 Fantasy points in Week 2 at Arizona, but he needed 55 pass attempts to get 328 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. We might have considered this an easy matchup against the Falcons prior to the season, but Atlanta has allowed just 325 passing yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, with a lost fumble, against Baker Mayfield and J.J. McCarthy in two games. The interior of the offensive line is a mess for Carolina with right guard Robert Hunt (biceps) and center Austin Corbett (knee) out, and the Falcons should be able to keep Young in check in this matchup. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 14.3 QB RNK 24th YTD Stats PAYDS 543 RUYDS -8 TD 3 INT 1 FPTS/G 18.9 Stafford had a solid outing in Week 2 at Tennessee with 21.3 Fantasy points, but we'll see how he does on the road again at Philadelphia. He's actually done well against the Eagles in his career in the regular season with 1,645 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception in seven career games. Last year, Stafford faced Philadelphia twice in Week 12 and the playoffs, and he scored at least 23.2 Fantasy points in each outing. But I'm skeptical of him continuing that success in Week 3, and the Eagles so far have held Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes to a combined 375 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception in two games. I would only consider using Stafford in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 3.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 559 RUYDS 5 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 28.5 I loved Goff as the Start of the Week in Week 2 against Chicago, and he delivered in a big way with 43.9 Fantasy points. The Lions bounced back after a bad loss at Green Bay in Week 1 when Goff scored just 12.9 Fantasy points on the road, and I'm not expecting a strong outing from Goff on the road again at Baltimore in Week 3. Goff has never done well against the Ravens with 713 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in three career meetings. Baltimore struggled against Josh Allen in Week 1 when he scored 42.8 Fantasy points, but the Ravens limited Joe Flacco to 10.8 Fantasy points in Week 2. Goff won't be that bad, but sub-20 Fantasy points is likely in this matchup, making him just a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 5 REYDS 31 TD 1 FPTS/G 17.8 Etienne is going to share touches with Bhayshul Tuten, who is worth using as a sleeper in deeper leagues, but I like Etienne as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats. He's scored at least 16.9 PPR points in each of his first two games against Carolina and Cincinnati, and he has at least 16 total touches in each outing, with five total receptions. The Texans have allowed three running backs to score at least 13.9 PPR points through two games, and Bucky Irving and Rachaad White just combined for eight receptions for 51 yards on eight targets against Houston in Week 2. Javonte Williams RB DAL Dallas • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DAL -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 151 REC 8 REYDS 43 TD 3 FPTS/G 22.7 In Week 1, Williams scored two rushing touchdowns at Philadelphia to boost his Fantasy production to 20.4 PPR points, and he added 15 carries for 54 yards and two catches for 10 yards on three targets. He then had a monster game in Week 2 against the Giants with 18 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown and six catches for 33 yards on seven targets, so Williams might be for real. This week, he's facing a Bears defense that has allowed three running backs to score at least 13.1 PPR points through two games, and Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery combined for 23 carries for 151 yards and two touchdowns in Week 2. Williams should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE PIT -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 85 REC 6 REYDS 108 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.7 Warren took off as a pass catcher in Week 2 against Seattle with four receptions for 86 yards on four targets. He now has six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on six targets in two games with Aaron Rodgers, and Warren's role in the passing game could be vital this week at New England. The Patriots struggled to contain De'Von Achane in Week 2 when he had eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and Warren will hopefully continue to be a reliable weapon out of the backfield for Rodgers in this game. I also like that Warren had 14 carries for 48 yards against the Seahawks, and Warren is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues for Week 3. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 116 REC 6 REYDS 18 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.7 Swift didn't have a dominant outing in Week 2 at Detroit, but he scored 13.9 PPR points with 12 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 6 yards on three targets. It's great that he has eight targets in two games under Ben Johnson, but I'd love to see more than 18 receiving yards on six catches. This week, you can consider Swift a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. The Cowboys have allowed each of the two featured running backs against them to score at least 13.9 PPR points, with Saquon Barkley in Week 1 and Cam Skattebo in Week 2. Swift should once again get at least 15 total touches in the game, and hopefully, he'll find the end zone for the second week in a row. Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 4 REYDS 17 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.1 Hopefully, what we saw in Week 2 at Pittsburgh is the Walker we'll get for the rest of the season, when he had 13 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 13 yards on one target. It was much better than Week 1 against San Francisco when he was limited to 10 carries for 20 yards and three catches for 4 yards and got outplayed by Zach Charbonnet. Now, Charbonnet still played more snaps than Walker against the Steelers, which is something to monitor, but both running backs can have success in Week 3 against the Saints. New Orleans is allowing 4.7 yards per carry in two games against the Cardinals and 49ers, and James Conner and Christian McCaffrey each scored at least 14.4 PPR points. Walker should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Charbonnet is a flex.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB WAS Washington • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie This will be Washington's first game without Austin Ekeler (Achilles), and hopefully, it means a significant increase in touches for Croskey-Merritt. He looked great in Week 1 against the Giants with 10 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown, but he was negated at Green Bay in Week 2 with four carries for 17 yards. The key will be his role in the passing game since he has two targets and no catches on the season, and we'll see what Washington does with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. The Raiders so far have been solid against the run in matchups against New England and the Chargers, and Jayden Daniels (knee) might be out this week for the Commanders. But I'm willing to gamble on Croskey-Merritt as a flex in all leagues with Ekeler now out for the season. J.K. Dobbins RB DEN Denver • #27

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Dobbins is off to a great start with the Broncos, and he should be considered at least a flex option in Week 3 at the Chargers. Through two games against the Titans and Colts, Dobbins has 30 carries for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and three catches for 14 yards on four targets. He scored at least 14.8 PPR points in each outing. The Chargers run defense has been tough so far this season in matchups against the Chiefs and Raiders, but this should be the best offensive line Los Angeles has seen to date. We thought this would be RJ Harvey performing this way in Denver's backfield, and maybe that will happen soon. For Week 3, you can rely on Dobbins, who gets a revenge game against his former team Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Stevenson was a standout Fantasy option in Week 2 at Miami with 21.2 PPR points, and we'll see if he can have another quality outing in Week 3 against Pittsburgh. He's worth using as a flex option in all leagues, and you should trust him over TreVeyon Henderson right now based on how the Patriots are using both running backs. Against the Dolphins, Stevenson had 11 carries for 54 yards and five catches for 88 yards on five targets. This week, Stevenson faces a Steelers defense that has been destroyed by Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III in consecutive games, as each running back scored at least 16.5 PPR points. Hopefully, Stevenson can follow suit in Week 3. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Pacheco has struggled through two games this season with 15 carries for 47 yards and three catches for 10 yards on five targets, but the Chiefs have faced the Chargers and Eagles, which are tough matchups. Along with that, Kansas City was trailing in those games, and the Chiefs should have an easier time in Week 3 at the Giants. Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Javonte Williams have each rushed for at least 82 yards and a touchdown against the Giants in two games, and I like Pacheco as a flex option in this matchup.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 82 REC 5 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.7 Montgomery had one of his usual, productive games in Week 2 against Chicago with 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 4 yards on one target. The week before at Green Bay, Montgomery failed to score a touchdown but compiled 42 total yards with 11 carries and four catches. It will all come down to him falling into the end zone this week at Baltimore, and the Ravens have allowed one rushing touchdown so far to James Cook in Week 1. If the Lions are trailing in this game, then maybe Montgomery will be involved in the passing game again like he was against the Packers, but this isn't a spot to trust Montgomery. I'm still starting Jahmyr Gibbs in all leagues, but Montgomery is a flex option at best. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 9.6 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 39 REC 6 REYDS 47 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 We can put Cam Skattebo here also, since I don't love the Giants backfield in this matchup against the Chiefs, and we'll see who leads the Giants in playing time in Week 3. In Week 1 at Washington, it was Tracy at 74 percent, but he managed just 35 total yards on 12 total touches, including two catches. In Week 2 at Dallas, Tracy played 42 percent of the snaps and finished with five carries for 15 yards and four catches for 36 yards on five targets. Skattebo, meanwhile, had a standout game against the Cowboys on 52 percent of the snaps with 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 14 yards on three targets. It's tough to run on Kansas City, and the Chiefs should be able to contain Tracy and Skattebo in this game. I like Skattebo better than Tracy in Week 3, but both Giants running backs are flex options at best in the majority of leagues. Quinshon Judkins RB CLE Cleveland • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 61 REC 3 REYDS 10 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 Judkins looked good in his NFL debut in Week 2 at Baltimore with 10 carries for 61 yards and three catches for 10 yards on three targets. He did that with no training camp and minimal practice prior to facing the Ravens, and he should continue to improve as the season goes on. But I would only consider him a flex option at best in Week 3 against Green Bay. The Packers so far have limited the backfields for Detroit and Washington to 32 carries for 78 yards and no touchdowns. Now is not the time to throw Judkins into your lineup in most leagues, but that could happen sooner rather than later based on what he showed us in Week 2. Nick Chubb RB HOU Houston • #21

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 103 REC 2 REYDS 29 TD 1 Chubb was headed for an awful game in Week 2 against Tampa Bay before he scored on a 25-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Prior to that, he had 11 carries for 18 yards and two catches for 29 yards on two targets. In Week 1 at the Rams, Chubb had 13 carries for 60 yards and no catches on one target. We'll see if Woody Marks starts to get more work in Houston, and I would only use Chubb as a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 3. Jacksonville has actually been solid against the run so far this season in holding Chuba Hubbard and Chase Brown to a combined 32 carries for 104 yards and no touchdowns. Hubbard found success in the passing game with three catches for 32 yards and a touchdown on five targets, but you can't expect that from Chubb against the Jaguars.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Omarion Hampton RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 72 REC 3 REYDS 14 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.8 I hope this isn't a bust alert for the season since Hampton has been a disappointment thus far through two games. He combined for 23 carries for 72 yards and no touchdowns and three catches for 14 yards on four targets in two outings against the Chiefs and Raiders. Along with that, Najee Harris increased his workload in Game 2, and Hampton had a botched handoff late in the game against Las Vegas, which led to a fumble. Jonathan Taylor abused the Broncos in Week 2 for 29.5 PPR points, but Tony Pollard only managed 9.9 PPR points against Denver in Week 1. It's hard to expect a big game from Hampton right now, and he's only worth using as a flex option at best in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 13.9 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 22 REYDS 165 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.3 Meyers is off to a great start with Geno Smith with 14 catches for 165 yards on 22 targets in two games against the Patriots and Chargers, and he scored at least 12.8 PPR points in each outing. This should be another game where Meyers gets plenty of volume, and he has scored at least 13.7 PPR points in four games in a row on the road. I like Meyers as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 67 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 Sutton struggled in Week 2 at Indianapolis with one catch for 6 yards on four targets, but he should bounce back this week at the Chargers. Sutton has scored a touchdown in three of his past four games against the Chargers, and Los Angeles could struggle to put pressure on Bo Nix in this game with standout pass rusher Khalil Mack (elbow) out. Troy Franklin, who had 24 PPR points in Week 2 at the Colts, is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. But I like Sutton as a solid No. 2 Fantasy option in all formats in Week 3. Rome Odunze WR CHI Chicago • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13.6 WR RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 165 TD 3 FPTS/G 23.8 Odunze has become the go-to target for Caleb Williams, and Odunze should be started in all leagues until further notice. Through two games against Minnesota and Detroit, Odunze has 13 catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets, and he scored at least 15.7 PPR points in each outing. This week, he gets a dream matchup against the Cowboys, who just allowed Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson to combine for 17 catches for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 23 targets in Week 2. D.J. Moore is also in play this week as a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues given the matchup. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV WAS -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 13.7 WR RNK 24th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 121 TD 2 FPTS/G 20 We'll see if Jayden Daniels (knee) can play in Week 3 against the Raiders, but I like Samuel as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues even if Marcus Mariota starts. Samuel has stepped up as the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders with 14 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown on 18 targets against the Giants and Packers, and he also has a rushing touchdown. Terry McLaurin will eventually start to be more productive, but I would only use him in three-receiver leagues against the Raiders, even though this is a favorable matchup. Three receivers have already scored at least 15.9 PPR points against Las Vegas this season, and hopefully Samuel will stay hot in Week 3. George Pickens WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DAL -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 13 REYDS 98 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.9 Pickens had a solid outing in Week 2 against the Giants with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and he should stay hot this week against the Bears. While CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson should have plenty of production, Chicago just allowed five passing touchdowns to the Lions in Week 2, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams combining for 11 catches for 223 yards and four scores. Pickens is worth starting in all leagues as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. I expected Pittman to struggle in Week 2 against Denver, and he finished with only four catches for 40 yards on five targets. He was much better in Week 1 against Miami with six catches for 80 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, and I hope he can replicate that level of production in Week 3 at Tennessee. The Titans have already allowed three receivers to score at least 18.1 PPR points this season, so Josh Downs is in play as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. And Pittman has a good track record against Tennessee with a touchdown in two of his past three games against the Titans on the road. He should be considered a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all formats. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Jennings and Ricky Pearsall should both be considered high-end No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. The Cardinals secondary was beat up in Week 2 against Carolina with cornerbacks Max Melton (knee), Garrett Williams (leg) and Will Johnson (groin) all leaving due to injuries. Jennings is dealing with an ankle injury, but he just had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 2 at New Orleans in the first game with Mac Jones starting for Brock Purdy (toe). And Pearsall should bounce back in this matchup after he had just four catches for 56 yards on six targets against the Saints. For the season, Arizona has already allowed three receivers to score at least 12.4 PPR points, including Hunter Renfrow and Tetaiora McMillan last week. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. I don't expect Robinson to repeat his performance from Week 2 at Dallas when he had eight catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, but he's always good for a safe floor. For example, he had six catches for 55 yards on eight targets in Week 1 at Washington, and you should be able to count on him for around 12 PPR points in this matchup. Three receivers for the Chargers scored at least 13.4 PPR points against the Chiefs in Week 1, and Robinson and Malik Nabers should once again be heavily involved in this matchup. Robinson is worth using as a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 3. Dontayvion Wicks WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. We'll see how the Packers replace Jayden Reed (collarbone), and Wicks, Romeo Doubs and, hopefully, Matthew Golden should all benefit. I expect Wicks to see a spike in playing time, and he just had four catches for 44 yards on six targets in Week 2 against Washington after Reed was injured. Doubs is probably the safest Packers receiver to trust, and Golden should eventually have the most upside. But look for Wicks to be more involved against the Browns in Week 3, and I like him as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. Keon Coleman WR BUF Buffalo

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Coleman and Khalil Shakir have the chance to be No. 3 Fantasy receivers in all leagues in Week 3 against Miami. It's just a matter of how much the Bills will throw against the Dolphins on Thursday night because Josh Allen can easily expose this secondary. In Week 1 against Baltimore, Coleman had eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets, and Shakir had six catches for 64 yards on nine targets. Both struggled in Week 2 at the Jets with a combined four catches for 38 yards on five targets because Allen attempted just 25 passes. I expect more from Buffalo's passing game in this matchup, and I'm willing to trust Coleman and Shakir as No. 3 receivers, especially in PPR.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN LAC -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.2 WR RNK 47th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 14 REYDS 150 TD 3 FPTS/G 20.5 Johnston is off to an amazing start so far this season with eight catches for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 14 targets in two games against the Chiefs and Raiders, and he scored at least 15.9 PPR points in each outing. But I'm concerned about his production this week against Denver. The Broncos are tough against outside receivers, and Johnston should struggle this week. No receiver has scored against Denver in two games against the Titans and Colts, and the most receiving yards is Alec Pierce with 68. In four career games against the Broncos, Johnston has combined for 12 catches for 160 yards and no touchdowns. Ladd McConkey should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in this matchup, and Keenan Allen is a low-end No. 3 Fantasy option. But I would sit Johnston in the majority of leagues if you can. Jerry Jeudy WR CLE Cleveland • #3

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 16 REYDS 117 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.4 Jeudy has been a disappointment so far this season for Fantasy managers with a combined nine catches for 117 yards and no touchdowns on 16 targets in two games against the Bengals and Ravens. Cedric Tillman has been a better Fantasy receiver, and the Browns are spreading the ball around with David Njoku, Harold Fannin Jr. and the running backs involved. Jeudy has yet to clear 12 PPR points in either game, and he should struggle this week against the Packers. So far, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Terry McLaurin have all scored single digits in PPR against Green Bay, with only Deebo Samuel (17.4 PPR points) having a standout performance in Week 2. I would try to avoid Jeudy and Tillman in most leagues given this matchup in Week 3. Travis Hunter WR JAC Jacksonville • #12

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -2 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.4 WR RNK 48th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 14 REYDS 55 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.3 It's tough to trust Hunter or Brian Thomas Jr. right now since both have struggled for the Jaguars to start the season, but I'll still use Thomas as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues given his potential. Hunter has plenty of potential as well, but he's been a disappointment through two games thus far against Carolina and Cincinnati despite getting 14 targets. He's only managed nine catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns, and we'll see if he continues to see more time on defense. I'm still hopeful for Thomas to be a productive Fantasy receiver this season, but you can't start him in the majority of leagues against the Texans in Week 3. Chris Olave WR NO New Orleans • #12

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 23 REYDS 108 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.9 It's great that Olave has 23 targets in the first two games of the season against Arizona and San Francisco. But he's only managed 13 catches for 108 yards and no touchdowns with that volume, and it's tough to trust him in the majority of leagues heading into Week 3 at Seattle. This will be Spencer Rattler's first road game this season, and the Seahawks have been able to limit the passing attacks for San Francisco and Pittsburgh in the first two games of the year. Olave is only worth starting as a No. 3 PPR receiver given his volume, but he needs to do more with his receptions or find the end zone to be considered a starter in most leagues moving forward.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS WR 19th PROJ PTS 10.9 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 9 REYDS 131 TD 1 FPTS/G 12.7 Williams made the most of his four targets in Week 2 against Chicago with two catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, and he finished the game with 18.8 PPR points. But it's troubling that he only has nine targets in two games, and he finished Week 1 at Green Bay with just four catches for 23 yards. The Lions are always going to be a risky play outdoors against a good defense, and that's the case with this matchup against the Ravens. Williams can make his Fantasy production in one play, so keep that in mind. But if he's averaging just 4.5 targets per game then he will be tough to trust in these scenarios, so consider him just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI DAL -1 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 11.1 TE RNK 5th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 101 TD 0 FPTS/G 12.1 Ferguson is off to a good start this season, and he's worth starting in all leagues in Week 3 at Chicago. He had nine catches for 78 yards on 12 targets in Week 2 against the Giants, but he also had a quality outing in Week 1 at Philadelphia with five catches for 23 yards on six targets. He's still a go-to option for Dak Prescott, and the Lions just got a touchdown from Brock Wright in Week 2 against the Bears. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 125 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.8 Johnson should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end heading into Week 3 at Seattle. The Seahawks allowed two touchdowns to the 49ers tight ends in Week 1, and Johnson is one of the hottest players in the NFL. He comes into Week 3 with 13 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets in the first two games of the year, and he scored at least 15.6 PPR points in each outing. He's clearly a go-to target for Spencer Rattler, and Johnson is worth trusting in all formats. Zach Ertz TE WAS Washington • #86

Age: 34 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV WAS -3.5 O/U 44 OPP VS TE 5th PROJ PTS 11.6 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 90 TD 2 FPTS/G 15 Ertz has been great through two games with nine catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets against the Giants and Packers. We'll see what happens once Terry McLaurin starts to get more involved, but Ertz should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end heading into Week 3 against Las Vegas, even if Jayden Daniels (knee) is out.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Harold Fannin Jr. TE CLE Cleveland • #44

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 14 REYDS 111 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.7 There's potential for both Browns tight ends to play well in Week 3 with Fannin and David Njoku. The Packers have allowed a tight end to score at least 13.9 PPR points in each of the first two games with Sam LaPorta and Zach Ertz, and Joe Flacco should lean on Fannin and Njoku in this game. Fannin has 12 catches for 111 yards on 14 targets in two games against the Bengals and Ravens, and Njoku has seven catches for 77 yards on 11 targets. Neither has scored a touchdown yet, but that could happen in Week 3. T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN MIN -3 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 10.1 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 7 REYDS 27 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.4 I'm going to give Hockenson another chance as a low-end starter in Week 3 with Carson Wentz starting for the injured J.J. McCarthy (ankle). It also helps that Hockenson is facing the Bengals. Cincinnati has already allowed Harold Fannin Jr. to score 13.6 PPR points in Week 1, and Hockenson should have his best game to date. So far, he's been limited to four catches for 27 yards on seven targets in two games, but Wentz loves his tight ends, which bodes well for Hockenson this week. Ja'Tavion Sanders TE CAR Carolina

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL ATL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 6.3 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 12 REYDS 81 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.6 The Falcons have allowed the fewest Fantasy points to tight ends so far this season with one catch for 12 yards on six targets, but they've faced Cade Otton and T.J. Hockenson. Not that Sanders is an established star, but he's coming off a big game in Week 2 at Arizona with seven catches for 54 yards on nine targets. Hopefully he can carry that momentum into Week 3, and Sanders is worth starting in deeper leagues as a streamer.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Mark Andrews TE BAL Baltimore • #89

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET BAL -4.5 O/U 52.5 OPP VS TE 8th PROJ PTS 6.7 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 2 TAR 4 REYDS 7 TD 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Andrews is always going to feel like a threat to score a touchdown, but he's been non-existent so far this season with two catches for 7 yards on four targets against Buffalo and Cleveland. It's tough to trust him at this point, and the Lions have done well so far against the Packers and Bears tight ends, holding them to a combined six catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. Evan Engram TE DEN Denver • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -3 O/U 45.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8.4 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 33 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.7 Engram is off to a slow start with four catches for 33 yards and no touchdowns on six targets against Tennessee and Indianapolis. In Week 2 against the Colts, Adam Trautman played more snaps than Engram. We'll see what happens in Week 3 at the Chargers, but Los Angeles has limited Travis Kelce and Brock Bowers to seven catches for 85 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets in two games. This could be another rough game for Engram in Week 3. Jonnu Smith TE PIT Pittsburgh • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE PIT -1.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 10 REYDS 42 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Smith scored a touchdown in Week 1 at the Jets, but he's combined for nine catches for 42 yards on 10 targets through two games. Pat Freiermuth is still a factor for the Steelers, and Smith might need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production. This isn't a difficult matchup for Smith, but his role is tough to trust. He's only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 3.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR ATL -5.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.9 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 96 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.3 Pitts was great in Week 1 against Tampa Bay with seven catches for 59 yards on eight targets, but Darnell Mooney was out with a shoulder injury, along with Drake London hurting his shoulder late in the game. In Week 2 at Minnesota, with both receivers healthy, Pitts saw his production dip with four catches for 37 yards on five targets. He'll be tough to trust in Week 3 at Carolina, and Pitts has a bad history against the Panthers. In his past five games against Carolina, Pitts has combined for 12 catches for 194 yards and no touchdowns, and he scored 6.7 PPR points or less in four of those outings. He's only worth starting in deeper leagues in Week 3.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Chiefs (at NYG)

Russell Wilson just passed for 450 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, and the Giants scored 37 points in Week 2 at Dallas. But that was more about the Cowboys defense than the Giants offense being a juggernaut. In Week 1 at Washington, the Giants managed just six points, and the Chiefs defense should do well in this spot, especially if left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot) remains out. I like the Chiefs DST as a top-five Fantasy option in Week 3.