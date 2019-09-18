Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN BUF -6 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 507 RUYDS 59 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 20.5 I've been impressed with Allen so far this season, including his comeback at the Jets in Week 1 as well as his quality outing in Week 2 at the Giants. Winning back to back road games is tough, especially to start the season, and Allen has improved already in his second year in the NFL. He's still running the ball, which helps his Fantasy output, and he has 17 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns on the year. This week, he's facing a Bengals defense that allowed 19 Fantasy points to Russell Wilson in Week 1 and 27 Fantasy points to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2. I expect another 20-point outing from Allen this week, and he's worth using as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG TB -6.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 402 RUYDS 22 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 11 The Winston breakout game we've been waiting for is coming this week against the Giants. He improved his play in Week 2 at Carolina on Thursday after being a total disaster in Week 1 against San Francisco, and the extra time to prepare for this week should help him, as well as facing an inferior opponent. The Giants have allowed at least 24 Fantasy points to Allen and Dak Prescott, and Winston should do well in this game at home. He's faced the Giants in each of the past two seasons, and he's averaging 25.0 Fantasy points in those meetings. Hopefully, that continues this week.

Russell Wilson QB SEA Seattle • #3

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO SEA -4.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 495 RUYDS 30 TD 5 INT 0 FPTS/G 24.5 Wilson was excellent in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with 30 Fantasy points, and the best thing about his performance was he attempted 35 passes. He only attempted 30-plus passes six times in 2018, and he had at least 22 Fantasy points in five of them, so we like it when Wilson is throwing. Of course, it will help if the Saints make him throw, either by making this a high-scoring affair or taking away Seattle's ground attack. But even if Wilson is under 30 with his attempts, he should still be started this week. The Saints allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to both Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff, and I expect Wilson to finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3 at home.

Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 624 RUYDS 27 TD 5 INT 5 FPTS/G 23 Ryan is off to a good start with his Fantasy production through two games, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in outings against Minnesota in Week 1 and Philadelphia in Week 2. Both were comeback efforts, but Ryan is proving, once again, to be a quality Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. This week, he's facing a Colts defense that struggled with Philip Rivers in Week 1 (29 Fantasy points) but contained Marcus Mariota (15 points) in Week 2. I expect Ryan to be closer to Rivers this week, and he's worth starting in all leagues.