Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Got a tough decision to make at QB in Week 3? Jamey Eisenberg has his start and sit calls ready to help you make the right decision.

Editor's Note: Drew Brees. Ben Roethlisberger. Cam Newton. That's quite a bit of starpower on the sidelines for Week 3, and longer in Roethlisberger and Brees' case, at least. Even if you drafted a quarterback with the thought you can just lock them into the lineup in Week 1 and ignore them, there's a chance you're scrambling to find someone to start this week. That's just the nature of the position so far this season. The good news is, Jamey Eisenberg's got his Start and Sit calls for QB ready to go for Week 3, whether you need an injury replacement or are just playing the matchups. 

START 'EM & SIT 'EM
Quarterbacks
Start 'Em
headshot-image
Josh Allen QB
BUF Buffalo • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN BUF -6 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
23rd
PROJ PTS
20.8
QB RNK
10th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
507
RUYDS
59
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
20.5
I've been impressed with Allen so far this season, including his comeback at the Jets in Week 1 as well as his quality outing in Week 2 at the Giants. Winning back to back road games is tough, especially to start the season, and Allen has improved already in his second year in the NFL. He's still running the ball, which helps his Fantasy output, and he has 17 carries for 59 yards and two touchdowns on the year. This week, he's facing a Bengals defense that allowed 19 Fantasy points to Russell Wilson in Week 1 and 27 Fantasy points to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 2. I expect another 20-point outing from Allen this week, and he's worth using as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.
headshot-image
Jameis Winston QB
TB Tampa Bay • #3
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NYG TB -6.5 O/U 48
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
22.2
QB RNK
11th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
402
RUYDS
22
TD
2
INT
3
FPTS/G
11
The Winston breakout game we've been waiting for is coming this week against the Giants. He improved his play in Week 2 at Carolina on Thursday after being a total disaster in Week 1 against San Francisco, and the extra time to prepare for this week should help him, as well as facing an inferior opponent. The Giants have allowed at least 24 Fantasy points to Allen and Dak Prescott, and Winston should do well in this game at home. He's faced the Giants in each of the past two seasons, and he's averaging 25.0 Fantasy points in those meetings. Hopefully, that continues this week.
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
SEA Seattle • #3
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NO SEA -4.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
20.8
QB RNK
9th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
495
RUYDS
30
TD
5
INT
0
FPTS/G
24.5
Wilson was excellent in Week 2 at Pittsburgh with 30 Fantasy points, and the best thing about his performance was he attempted 35 passes. He only attempted 30-plus passes six times in 2018, and he had at least 22 Fantasy points in five of them, so we like it when Wilson is throwing. Of course, it will help if the Saints make him throw, either by making this a high-scoring affair or taking away Seattle's ground attack. But even if Wilson is under 30 with his attempts, he should still be started this week. The Saints allowed at least 21 Fantasy points to both Deshaun Watson and Jared Goff, and I expect Wilson to finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3 at home.
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ IND IND -2 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
21st
PROJ PTS
19.4
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
624
RUYDS
27
TD
5
INT
5
FPTS/G
23
Ryan is off to a good start with his Fantasy production through two games, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in outings against Minnesota in Week 1 and Philadelphia in Week 2. Both were comeback efforts, but Ryan is proving, once again, to be a quality Fantasy quarterback in all leagues. This week, he's facing a Colts defense that struggled with Philip Rivers in Week 1 (29 Fantasy points) but contained Marcus Mariota (15 points) in Week 2. I expect Ryan to be closer to Rivers this week, and he's worth starting in all leagues.
headshot-image
Philip Rivers QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #17
Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs HOU LAC -3 O/U 47.5
OPP VS QB
24th
PROJ PTS
20.8
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
626
RUYDS
18
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
19.5
Rivers has faced the Texans four times in his career, and he's lit them up every time. In those games, he has 862 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions, and he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in each outing. He's also played well at home going back to last season. In his past five home games, including his 29-point outing against the Colts in Week 1, he has at least 24 Fantasy points in three of them. The Texans allowed 24 Fantasy points against Drew Brees in Week 1 and 17 Fantasy points against Gardner Minshew in Week 2, so there's an opportunity here for Rivers to succeed. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues.
Sleepers
headshot-image
Jimmy Garoppolo QB
SF San Francisco • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PIT SF -6.5 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
19.6
QB RNK
14th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
463
RUYDS
6
TD
4
INT
2
FPTS/G
19.5
We'll see what role Minkah Fitzpatrick plays this week as the new safety for the Steelers, but I still expect Garoppolo to do well in this matchup at home. He just scored 27 Fantasy points at Cincinnati, and the Steelers have allowed huge games to Tom Brady and Wilson in consecutive weeks, with those quarterbacks combining for 641 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. Garoppolo is worth using as a low-end starting Fantasy quarterback this week.
headshot-image
Jacoby Brissett QB
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL IND -2 O/U 47
OPP VS QB
15th
PROJ PTS
20.2
QB RNK
18th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
336
RUYDS
34
TD
5
INT
1
FPTS/G
20
Brissett is only averaging 27.5 pass attempts through the first two games of the season, but he's also averaging 20.0 Fantasy points per game over that span. I like the matchup for him at home against the Falcons, who have allowed multiple touchdowns in each game to Kirk Cousins and Carson Wentz. Brissett is a good streaming option in Week 3.
headshot-image
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ARI CAR -2.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
6.8
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
0
RUYDS
0
TD
0
INT
0
FPTS/G
0
This is one for deep two-quarterback and Superflex leagues because we don't know if Cam Newton (foot) is out. But if Allen starts against the Cardinals, he might be better than the other replacement guys, including Mason Rudolph and Teddy Bridgewater. Arizona has been awful against Matthew Stafford and Lamar Jackson in the first two games, allowing 657 passing yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions, as well as 142 rushing yards. Allen could be a sneaky option in all leagues if Newton is out, and he had 28 Fantasy points in one start in Week 17 last year at New Orleans.
Sit 'Em
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
OAK Oakland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ MIN MIN -8.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
18th
PROJ PTS
14.2
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
457
RUYDS
20
TD
2
INT
2
FPTS/G
13
I had high expectations for Carr in Week 2 against Kansas City with the thought that he would be chasing points against the Chiefs. He was chasing points, but he failed to deliver a good stat line, scoring just 10 Fantasy points. It could be ugly for Carr this week at Minnesota, even though the Vikings have allowed multiple touchdowns in each game to Ryan and Aaron Rodgers. Carr, obviously, isn't at the same level as those guys, and he's barely an option in two-quarterback leagues this week.
headshot-image
Kirk Cousins QB
MIN Minnesota • #8
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs OAK MIN -8.5 O/U 43
OPP VS QB
25th
PROJ PTS
19.6
QB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
328
RUYDS
21
TD
3
INT
2
FPTS/G
12.5
Cousins could have a bounce-back game this week at home against the Raiders after scoring a combined 25 Fantasy points through two weeks, or he could have another performance like what happened to him in Week 1 against Atlanta. Against the Falcons, Cousins attempted just 10 passes because the run game and defense were dominant. I'm OK with Cousins as a starter in a two-quarterback or Superflex league — the Raiders were just embarrassed at home by Patrick Mahomes for 443 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. This game should be a lot of Dalvin Cook for the Vikings, though, and I expect Cousins to have a low floor, even in a favorable matchup at home.
headshot-image
Andy Dalton QB
CIN Cincinnati • #14
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -6 O/U 44
OPP VS QB
8th
PROJ PTS
14.6
QB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
729
RUYDS
2
TD
4
INT
1
FPTS/G
23
Dalton is averaging 23.0 Fantasy points through two games this season, and he seems to be a good fit for Zac Taylor's offense in Cincinnati. The fact that he has 729 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception in two games against Seattle and San Francisco, without A.J. Green (ankle), is impressive. But I hate this matchup for him in Week 3 at Buffalo. The Bills defense should be tough on opposing quarterbacks all year, and this should be Dalton's first game with fewer than 20 Fantasy points. I would only start Dalton in two-quarterback or Superflex leagues this week.
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR CAR -2.5 O/U 46.5
OPP VS QB
6th
PROJ PTS
19.4
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
657
RUYDS
17
TD
2
INT
1
FPTS/G
20
Murray had 25 Fantasy points in a comeback effort against Detroit in Week 1, and he scored just 15 points at Baltimore in Week 2, although he played better. He completed 25-of-40 passes for 349 yards, but he had no touchdowns against the Ravens. I'd start Murray in a two-quarterback or Superflex league this week at home against Carolina, but the Panthers have done a nice job against Jared Goff and Winston in two games, holding them to a combined 394 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. I'm expecting Murray to have his second game in a row with fewer than 20 Fantasy points.
Bust Alert
headshot-image
Baker Mayfield QB
CLE Cleveland • #6
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LAR LAR -3 O/U 49
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
17.2
QB RNK
15th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
610
RUYDS
0
TD
2
INT
4
FPTS/G
14
Mayfield has been a Fantasy bust through two games, and I don't expect him to turn things around this week against the Rams. He's scored a combined 28 Fantasy points this season against Tennessee and the Jets, and the Rams have yet to allow a touchdown to an opposing quarterback in matchups against the Panthers and Saints. Now, consider that something is clearly off with Newton, and Brees was hurt against the Rams, but this defense should continue to make Mayfield uncomfortable and limit his Fantasy production. Mayfield is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Our Latest Stories