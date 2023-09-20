Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 427 RUYDS 62 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.6 Four designed runs. That's it for Fields so far this season, and it likely explains his struggles in Fantasy and reality. Now, part of that is teams are taking away his rushing lanes by playing zone defense on 74 percent of his dropbacks, which is the third-highest rate among quarterbacks, per ESPN. But still, let him use his legs since he rushed for 1,143 yards last season. He's averaging just 16.6 Fantasy points per game this season, and the Chiefs have held Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence to a combined 25 Fantasy points in two games. I still have Fields as a low-end starter in most leagues, but he'll likely need garbage time to help his Fantasy production this week.

Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 425 RUYDS 102 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.6 Jones was miserable in Week 1 against Dallas with 4.5 Fantasy points, but he rebounded nicely as expected in Week 2 at Arizona with 34.7 points. His protection was much better, and he went from seven sacks against the Cowboys to three against the Cardinals. Now, he gets to face the 49ers and Nick Bosa in Week 3, and Jones should be under duress again. On top of that, Saquon Barkley (ankle) is hurt, so the threat of a rushing attack is minimized. I would only start Jones in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 3, and the 49ers have allowed two passing touchdowns and four interceptions in two games against Kenny Pickett and Matthew Stafford.

Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO GB -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 396 RUYDS 35 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 27.7 Love has been among the best surprise stories this season, and he's the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback through two weeks at 27.7 points per game. What's more remarkable is he's done that without Christian Watson (hamstring), and hopefully Watson can return in Week 3 against the Saints. But even if that happens, I would still just use Love in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. While it isn't the best of opponents, the Saints have shut down Ryan Tannehill and Bryce Young in two games with a combined 351 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. And going back to last year, the Saints have allowed just one quarterback to score multiple touchdowns in their past eight games, with five touchdowns and nine interceptions over that span.