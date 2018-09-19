Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 3! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on quarterbacks for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's quarterback.

Quarterbacks

Note: Projections are provided by SportsLine.com.

Start 'Em 23.8 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins was good in Week 1 against San Francisco with 23 Fantasy points, but he was even better in Week 2 at Green Bay. He passed for 425 yards, four touchdowns and one interception, which was good for 41 Fantasy points, and hopefully he'll stay hot this week against Buffalo. The Bills have allowed each opposing quarterback they have faced to score three touchdowns, with Joe Flacco doing it in Week 1 and Philip Rivers in Week 2. Let's hope Cousins continues that trend in beating up this bad defense in Week 3. 21.2 projected points Ryan Fitzpatrick Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Fitzpatrick is arguably the best story in the NFL right now, and hopefully he doesn't fold under pressure Monday night against the Steelers. He's passed for more than 800 yards with nine total touchdowns through two games, and he gets to face a Pittsburgh defense that just allowed 326 passing yards and six touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes. We'll see if Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (hamstring) is able to play this week, but Pittsburgh will struggle to stop all these weapons for the Buccaneers. At some point, Fitzpatrick will start to struggle, but he's worth buying into as a No. 1 option in Week 3. 16.6 projected points Jimmy Garoppolo San Francisco 49ers QB It would be nice if Garoppolo got Marquise Goodwin (thigh) back this week, but he should still be able to have a great performance with his healthy weapons based on the matchup with the Chiefs. Kansas City's offense has looked dominant so far, but the defense has allowed 876 passing yards and seven total touchdowns to Rivers and Ben Roethlisberger over the past two games. Based on the Chiefs offense and how they have performed so far, we should see Garoppolo chasing points this week. Against this defense, even on the road, that should lead to a quality Fantasy day for Jimmy G in Week 3. 20.4 projected points Matt Ryan Atlanta Falcons QB Ryan got back on track in Week 2 against Carolina with 33 Fantasy points after a miserable Week 1 at Philadelphia where he scored just eight points. He should stay hot in Week 3 at home against the Saints. The New Orleans defense improved in Week 2 against Tyrod Taylor after getting torched by Fitzpatrick in Week 1, but this should still be a plus matchup for Ryan. In his past three home games against the Saints, Ryan has passed for 886 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Ryan should once again be considered a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 3. 16.2 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB After his miserable performance in Week 1 against the Jets when he scored just nine Fantasy points, Stafford rebounded in Week 2 at San Francisco with 29 points. He's going to have the chance for plenty of big games moving forward with how bad this Detroit defense is, and he has already attempted 99 passes through two games. Stafford will likely be chasing points this week at home against the Patriots, and New England just allowed Blake Bortles to pass for 377 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in Week 2. This is the Patriots' second game in a row on the road, and Stafford should have success against what could be a tired unit. He's a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues.

Sleepers

Andy Dalton (at CAR): Dalton is averaging 26.5 Fantasy points a game to start the season, and he's getting help from other receivers aside from A.J. Green. Maybe with Joe Mixon (knee) out, he does even more heavy lifting against a Panthers defense that just allowed 33 Fantasy points to Ryan.



Blake Bortles (vs. TEN): Bortles has now scored at least 22 Fantasy points in six of his past eight games going back to last year after he had 40 points in Week 1 against New England. He also has four games over the past two years without Leonard Fournette (hamstring) and is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points over that span, so keep an eye on Fournette's status. And in his past five meetings with the Titans, Bortles is averaging 273 passing yards a game with 11 total touchdowns and four interceptions.



Ryan Tannehill (vs. OAK): Tannehill is averaging 18.5 Fantasy points in his past two games and gets the same favorable matchup as Kenyan Drake with the Raiders coming across the country for a 1 p.m. ET start for their second road game in a row. I like Tannehill as a quality starter in two-quarterback leagues this week, and he's helping Fantasy owners with his legs after 44 rushing yards against the Jets in Week 2.



Sit 'Em 15.4 projected points Philip Rivers Los Angeles Chargers QB Rivers is off to a great start with 62 combined Fantasy points through two games against Kansas City and Buffalo, and he's passed for three touchdowns in each game. But this will be his toughest test, maybe all season, against this stout Rams defense led by defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Rivers and Phillips know each other well when the latter held the same position in Denver from 2015-16, and Rivers averaged just 13.5 Fantasy points against the Broncos in four games over that span. While Rivers is more of a bust alert than a must-sit quarterback, this difficult matchup is one to avoid if you can. 17.0 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott has combined for 23 Fantasy points through two games against Carolina and the Giants, and it looks like this will be a long season for him. He wasn't sacked against the Giants after going down six times against the Panthers, but he was more of a game manager than a Fantasy asset despite throwing a 64-yard touchdown to Tavon Austin on the opening drive of the game. This will be the Seahawks first home game, and it's doubtful Prescott puts up a big Fantasy stat line to make you feel comfortable starting him. I'm hesitant to trust him in two-quarterback and superflex leagues. 14.8 projected points Case Keenum Denver Broncos QB The Broncos are making their first road trip of the season in Week 3, and they have to make the long road trip to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start. We'll see if the offense is a little sluggish, much as it was in Week 2 at home against Oakland. After passing for 329 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Week 1 against Seattle, Keenum went for 222 yards and one interception against Oakland, although he added a rushing touchdown. The Ravens are down two key defenders in linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) and cornerback (Jimmy Smith), but I don't expect Keenum to have a big day. He's only an option in two-quarterback leagues this week. 13.8 projected points Derek Carr Oakland Raiders QB Carr comes into this game completing a ridiculous 80.6 percent of his passes, so his accuracy is on point with new coach Jon Gruden. But so far he's passed for just one touchdown with three interceptions, and he's operating like a game manager. He now has to play back-to-back road games and travel to the East Coast for a 1 p.m. start, and he's facing a good Dolphins secondary. Miami has not allowed multiple passing touchdowns in the same game over the past seven contests going back to last year, giving up five touchdowns with 10 interceptions over that span, including matchups with Tom Brady and Alex Smith. Carr is just a No. 2 Fantasy quarterback at best this week. 19.4 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but he's had a rough start to his season in road games against Denver and Chicago. He's been sacked 12 times and has three interceptions and a fumble, and it's been a struggle for him despite averaging 21.5 Fantasy points per game. He does have the chance to improve going home, but the Cowboys defense has been great through two games with nine sacks and just 29 points allowed against Carolina and the Giants. Granted, one of those outings was against Eli Manning, but Dallas also held Cam Newton to just 17 Fantasy points in Week 1. I'm not calling Wilson an outright sit, but he not ranked as a No. 1 quarterback this week because I expect another week of him under pressure and struggling to post a big stat line.

Bust Alert

Two things to mention here. First, it's great to have Wentz back after he tore up his knee in Week 14 last year at the Rams. He was playing at an MVP level before getting hurt, and he had to watch backup Nick Foles lead his team to the Super Bowl. And No. 2, which leads me to why Wentz and some of these other guys are mentioned here, is we're getting unbelievable play at quarterback. There were 14 quarterbacks who scored at least 20 Fantasy points in Week 1 and 17 who did it in Week 2, which means your starter can have a good showing but still not finish as a No. 1 guy. I think Wentz falls into that category in his first game back. And maybe we should give the Colts defense some credit for keeping Dalton (19 points) and Alex Smith (12 points) to mediocre games. Wentz will eventually work his way back to a full-time starting Fantasy quarterback, but use caution when starting him this week, even at home.