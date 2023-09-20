You added Jerome Ford this week after Nick Chubb (knee) was lost for the season. And some of you spent all of your remaining FAB with the chance to get the starting running back for the Browns.

But now you have to make the decision to start or sit Ford in Week 3 against Tennessee, which isn't easy. And the situation got even more complicated when Cleveland reunited with Kareem Hunt on Wednesday.

Let's start with Hunt, who shouldn't impact Ford in a major way -- for now. The Browns were always going to add a running back after Chubb was hurt Monday night against Pittsburgh, and Hunt spent the past four years in Cleveland and knows this offense.

But the Browns decided to let Hunt leave this offseason as a free agent for a reason, and Kevin Stefanski has said Ford will be the top running back. Now, Ford has to prove he deserves the job, starting this week against Tennessee.

This will be a tough task for Ford, who looked great against the Steelers with 16 carries for 106 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on four targets. But the Titans have already shut down Jamaal Williams (7.2 PPR points) and Joshua Kelley (3.9 PPR points) to start the season, and last year Tennessee was No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs.

If this were Chubb, we'd be starting him without hesitation, even in a tough matchup. But Ford isn't Chubb, and I'm downgrading Ford for this week. I have him ranked as a low-end No. 2 running back in all formats. As always, it will come down to who you have on your roster if you're going to start Ford or not.

I'm hopeful he can excel against the Titans, despite the tough matchup, and prove he was worth the FAB investment. But even if he struggles, don't panic. Tennessee is great against the run, and Ford should do fine moving forward, as long as he stays in the lead role ahead of Hunt.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN MIA -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 158 REC 3 REYDS 19 TD 3 FPTS/G 19.4

It's been an excellent start to the season for Raheem Mostert on several fronts. The Dolphins are 2-0 with road wins at the Chargers and Patriots. He's thriving with 28 carries for 158 yards and three touchdowns, along with three catches for 19 yards on three targets. And his competition continues to get hurt.

Jeff Wilson (abdomen) is on the PUP list and isn't eligible to return until Week 5. And now Salvon Ahmed (groin) could be out in Week 3 against Denver. We'll see what that means for rookie De'Von Achane, but Mostert played 73 percent of the snaps in each of the first two games. That percentage could increase this week against the Broncos.

With that in mind, I like Mostert as a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Denver has been hit or miss against running backs so far this season, holding Josh Jacobs to 71 total yards and no touchdowns despite 21 total touches in Week 1, but also allowing Brian Robinson Jr. to gain 129 total yards and score two touchdowns in Week 2.

I'm expecting this game to be a tough test for the Broncos defense. It's obviously hard to slow down Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle through the air, which should allow Mostert to have plenty of open running lanes like we saw against the Patriots in Week 2.

This is also Miami's first home game and the first road game for Denver, and the 1 p.m. ET start in the humidity of South Florida should favor the Dolphins. We could see a worn-down Broncos defense late in the game, and this team hasn't played outside of Denver since the second preseason game on Aug. 19.

Mostert has been one of the best surprises to start this season. And he should stay hot in Week 3 for the Dolphins and Fantasy managers.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIN -1 O/U 54 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 23.9 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 708 RUYDS 7 TD 6 INT 1 FPTS/G 28.5 Cousins is on pace for 6,018 passing yards, which is insane. He won't keep this up, but he's been great so far in two games this season against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia with 708 passing yards, six touchdowns and one interception. This week, he's facing a Chargers defense that has already allowed 712 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception against Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Tannehill, and the projected score for this matchup is the highest of the week at 54 points. Look for a shootout between Cousins and Justin Herbert in Minnesota on Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN MIA -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 22nd PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 715 RUYDS 8 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 23.7 The Broncos so far have allowed 19.1 Fantasy points to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 1 and 25.3 points to Sam Howell in Week 3. And now they get to face Tagovailoa and Miami's passing attack -- good luck. Tagovailoa didn't have his best game in Week 2 at New England with just 14.3 Fantasy points, but he scored 33.1 points in Week 1 at the Chargers and has proven capable of those types of performances on a weekly basis. He's also averaged 288.8 passing yards per game in his past five home outings going back to last year. I wouldn't be surprised if Tagovailoa is a top-five Fantasy quarterback once again in Week 3. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 576 RUYDS -1 TD 4 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.5 Goff excelled as the Start of the Week in Week 2 against Seattle, continuing his trend of playing well at home. In nine home games last year, Goff averaged 26.5 Fantasy points per game, and he scored 28.9 points against the Seahawks in Detroit last week. This week, Goff gets a Falcons defense that just allowed Jordan Love to score 26.3 Fantasy points in Week 2, and I'm going to consider Goff a top-10 Fantasy quarterback almost every week when he's playing at home. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR SEA -6 O/U 42 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 440 RUYDS 26 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 19.1 I was wrong about Smith last week when I said he was a bust alert, and he did great against the Lions with 27.1 Fantasy points. He should have the chance for another quality outing against the Panthers at home in Week 3. Carolina is without two of its best defensive players with cornerback Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (leg) on injured reserve, and Smith should be able to lean on his playmakers in DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kenneth Walker III in this matchup. I like Smith as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this week.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DAL -12 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 398 RUYDS 20 TD 2 INT 0 FPTS/G 15 The reason Prescott isn't considered a slam-dunk starter this week is the potential for another Cowboys blowout at Arizona. The Cowboys have already trounced the Giants and Jets in two games by a combined 70-10, but Prescott was still successful in Week 2 against the Jets for 23.6 Fantasy points. Now, he also scored just 6.3 points in Week 1 against the Giants, so keep that in mind, but the Cardinals just placed standout safety Budda Baker (hamstring) on injured reserve. And Daniel Jones also had 37.4 Fantasy points against Arizona in Week 2. I'd use Prescott as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in Week 3. Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG SF -10 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 20.9 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 426 RUYDS 25 TD 3 INT 0 FPTS/G 17.8 Purdy only scored 14.7 Fantasy points in Week 2 at the Rams, which ended a nice streak he had going to start his career. Going back to last season, Purdy had scored at least 20.0 Fantasy points in six games in a row in the regular season. He should get back on track this week against the Giants in the 49ers first home game of the year. The Giants just allowed Joshua Dobbs to score 27.2 Fantasy points in Week 2, and I wouldn't be shocked if Purdy had similar success on Thursday night. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. YTD Stats PAYDS 641 RUYDS 28 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 15.2 Stafford and Kirk Cousins are the only two quarterbacks with at least 300 passing yards in each of the first two games. The difference is Cousins has six touchdowns compared to just one for Stafford, which is why Stafford isn't a must-start Fantasy quarterback. We'll see if Stafford can get a multiple-touchdown game this week against the Bengals, and he's trying with an average of 46.5 pass attempts a game. With the way Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell are playing right now, you hope one or both will find the end zone since neither has scored. Stafford has top-15 upside in Week 3 against the Bengals, who just allowed two passing touchdowns to Lamar Jackson in Week 2.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Fields QB CHI Chicago • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ KC KC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 427 RUYDS 62 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 16.6 Four designed runs. That's it for Fields so far this season, and it likely explains his struggles in Fantasy and reality. Now, part of that is teams are taking away his rushing lanes by playing zone defense on 74 percent of his dropbacks, which is the third-highest rate among quarterbacks, per ESPN. But still, let him use his legs since he rushed for 1,143 yards last season. He's averaging just 16.6 Fantasy points per game this season, and the Chiefs have held Jared Goff and Trevor Lawrence to a combined 25 Fantasy points in two games. I still have Fields as a low-end starter in most leagues, but he'll likely need garbage time to help his Fantasy production this week. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -10 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 16.1 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 425 RUYDS 102 TD 3 INT 3 FPTS/G 19.6 Jones was miserable in Week 1 against Dallas with 4.5 Fantasy points, but he rebounded nicely as expected in Week 2 at Arizona with 34.7 points. His protection was much better, and he went from seven sacks against the Cowboys to three against the Cardinals. Now, he gets to face the 49ers and Nick Bosa in Week 3, and Jones should be under duress again. On top of that, Saquon Barkley (ankle) is hurt, so the threat of a rushing attack is minimized. I would only start Jones in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 3, and the 49ers have allowed two passing touchdowns and four interceptions in two games against Kenny Pickett and Matthew Stafford. Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO GB -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 396 RUYDS 35 TD 6 INT 0 FPTS/G 27.7 Love has been among the best surprise stories this season, and he's the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback through two weeks at 27.7 points per game. What's more remarkable is he's done that without Christian Watson (hamstring), and hopefully Watson can return in Week 3 against the Saints. But even if that happens, I would still just use Love in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. While it isn't the best of opponents, the Saints have shut down Ryan Tannehill and Bryce Young in two games with a combined 351 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. And going back to last year, the Saints have allowed just one quarterback to score multiple touchdowns in their past eight games, with five touchdowns and nine interceptions over that span. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 485 RUYDS 57 TD 5 INT 1 FPTS/G 25.5 Wilson comes into Week 3 as the No. 3 Fantasy quarterback with an average of 25.6 Fantasy points per game. He got a boost with a 50-yard Hail Mary to end Week 2 at Washington, but Wilson has definitely looked better under new coach Sean Payton. In Week 3, however, I'm expecting Wilson to struggle at Miami. Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio gets the chance for some revenge against his former team, which fired him as the head coach after the 2021 campaign. And Miami has allowed just two passing touchdowns against Justin Herbert and Mac Jones despite facing 75 pass attempts. I would only start Wilson in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 3.

Sit in 2QB/Superflex (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 15.3 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 533 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Carr struggled at Carolina on Monday night with 228 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception for 6.7 Fantasy points, and he only scored 16.6 points in Week 1 against Tennessee. He seems to have limited upside, despite a stellar receiving corps, and I'm not willing to trust him in most formats in Week 3 at Green Bay. The Packers have only allowed 453 passing yards in two games against Justin Fields and Desmond Ridder with two passing touchdowns and two interceptions. Until Carr shows more upside on a consistent basis, Fantasy managers shouldn't be inclined to start him. Mac Jones QB NE New England • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 14th PROJ PTS 13.3 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 547 RUYDS 40 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.9 Jones had a great Fantasy outing in Week 1 against the Eagles with 30.1 Fantasy points, but he struggled in Week 2 against Miami with 15.7 points. He's attempted 96 passes in two games, which is great, but I don't love this matchup against the Jets. In four career games against the Jets, Jones is averaging 233.3 passing yards per game with three touchdowns and one interception. While Dak Prescott scored 23.6 Fantasy points against the Jets in Week 2, Josh Allen was held to 11.0 Fantasy points at New York in Week 1. This should be a low-scoring affair with a projected total of 37, and I'm not expecting a big outing from Jones in Week 3. Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 35 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 11.3 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 444 RUYDS 17 TD 2 INT 3 FPTS/G 12.7 Tannehill showed some life in Week 2 against the Chargers with 23.0 Fantasy points, and he needed that kind of game after scoring 2.4 points in Week 1 at New Orleans. He's back on the road this week, and the Browns have been great so far against Joe Burrow and Kenny Pickett, holding them to a combined 304 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The Titans offensive line should be tested in this game, and Tannehill could be running for his life. I would try to avoid him in most formats if you can.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 16.6 RB RNK 9th YTD Stats RUYDS 104 REC 6 REYDS 50 TD 4 FPTS/G 22.7 It's probably obvious at this point to start Williams, but I just want to illustrate how impressive the past two games have been for him. According to NFL.com, Williams is the first Rams player ever to score multiple touchdowns in each of his first two games of a season, something legends like Eric Dickerson, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt never accomplished. His 28 PPR points against San Francisco in Week 2 were the most against the 49ers in their past 28 games. And he's made Cam Akers irrelevant and on his way out the door in Los Angeles. This week, Williams should maintain his high level of play on Monday night at Cincinnati, and the Bengals have allowed a running back to score at least 12.2 PPR points in each of the first two games. I like Williams as a top-10 Fantasy running back in all leagues. James Cook RB BUF Buffalo • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS BUF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 169 REC 8 REYDS 53 TD 0 FPTS/G 15.1 Cook lost out on two short-yardage touchdowns in Week 2 against Las Vegas, which went to Damien Harris and Latavius Murray, but Cook still had a breakout game against the Raiders. He had 17 carries for 123 yards and four catches for 36 yards on four targets, and he now has at least 16 total touches in each of the first two games, with eight catches on 10 targets. He's also clearly the lead running back when it comes to playing time, and the only flaw is the lack of goal-line work. The touchdowns will come, and hopefully he'll score this week against the Commanders. I like Cook as a No. 1 running back in PPR in Week 3. Alexander Mattison RB MIN Minnesota • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIN -1 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 14.8 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 62 REC 6 REYDS 21 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 After what happened to Mattison following Minnesota's Week 2 loss at Philadelphia, I'm rooting for him to have a big outing in Week 3 against the Chargers. Mattison, who rushed for 28 yards on eight carries and lost a first-quarter fumble against the Eagles, received racist messages after the game, which is uncalled for. I hope he shuts up everyone who is doubting him with a strong showing against the Chargers, who have allowed a running back to score at least 13.0 PPR points in each of the first two games. Mattison has the chance to be a top-15 Fantasy running back in all leagues this week. Miles Sanders RB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 12.6 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 115 REC 7 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.8 It hasn't been a smooth start to the season for Sanders with his new team in Carolina. He had a quality stat line in Week 1 at Atlanta with 98 total yards on 22 touches (four catches), but he lost a fumble. Then he was limited to just 47 total yards on 17 touches (three catches) in Week 2 against New Orleans. I expect him to have a rebound game in Week 3 at Seattle, and the Seahawks have already allowed three running backs to score at least 12.6 PPR points this season, with four rushing touchdowns. As long as the Panthers can remain competitive in this game, Sanders should get around 20 total touches and have the chance to post positive production in this matchup. Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI KC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.2 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 93 REC 5 REYDS 31 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.7 The Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points in this matchup with the Bears, and they should have the chance to run the ball with success against Chicago. The last two starting running backs against the Bears -- Aaron Jones and Rachaad White -- each scored at least 21.3 PPR points. While they did a significant chunk of their scoring in the passing game, Chicago has allowed a rushing touchdown in each of the first two games. And Pacheco has five catches through two games on six targets. Pacheco has yet to score, but he has led the Chiefs backfield in snaps in each of the first two outings. This should be his best game of the season to date, and he should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Joshua Kelley RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -1 O/U 54 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 7.5 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 130 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 We're waiting to find out if Austin Ekeler (ankle) will play in Week 3 at Minnesota, but if he's out then consider Kelley a starter in all Fantasy leagues. He had a bad game in place of Ekeler in Week 2 at Tennessee with 13 carries for 39 yards and no catches on one target, but that was a brutal matchup against the Titans. The good news is Kelley played 79 percent of the snaps, and he would once again see a hefty workload if Ekeler can't play. The Vikings did a good job in holding Rachaad White to 49 total yards in Week 1, but D'Andre Swift had 181 total yards in Week 2. If Ekeler is out, Kelley should be considered a No. 2 running back in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV LV -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 26 REC 9 REYDS 78 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.7 I actually don't mind Najee Harris this week as a low-end starter in all leagues, and Warren is right behind him as a high-end flex. And we might see Warren actually perform better than Harris -- like he did in Week 2 against Cleveland. Harris had 10 carries for 43 yards and one catch for no yards on three targets, while Warren had six carries for 20 yards and four catches for 66 yards on six targets. The playing time was still tilted in Harris' favor (57 percent to 43 percent), but Warren definitely looks more explosive. The Raiders couldn't stop Buffalo's running backs in Week 2 as James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray combined for 30 carries, 178 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and six catches for 45 yards on six targets through the air. Pittsburgh would be smart to lean on Harris and Warren in this matchup. Craig Reynolds RB DET Detroit • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 5.2 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 7 REC 1 REYDS -2 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.9 I wish we could say all the running back touches for the Lions in Week 3 were going to Jahmyr Gibbs with David Montgomery (thigh) not expected to play, but we know that's not likely to happen. Dan Campbell will lean on Reynolds, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option against the Falcons. Through two games, Montgomery is averaging 19 touches a game, and I wouldn't be shocked if Reynolds had more carries than Gibbs in this outing. Gibbs should be locked into your lineups as a top-tier Fantasy option, but Reynolds is a potential flex. Keep in mind that Montgomery has rushed for a touchdown in each of the first two games, so Reynolds could fall into the end zone against Atlanta at home. Kendre Miller RB NO New Orleans • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 4.3 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 0 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0 Jamaal Williams (hamstring) isn't expected to play in Week 3 at Green Bay, but Miller should make his NFL debut. The rookie from TCU missed the first two weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, but Miller is now looking at a potential workhorse role with Williams hurt and Alvin Kamara still suspended for one more game. Most likely, Miller will work in a committee with Tony Jones and Taysom Hill, but there's a lot of upside if Miller gets the majority of snaps against the Packers, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs. It's risky to trust Miller in his first NFL outing, but I like him as a flex in this matchup.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Breece Hall RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 24th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 136 REC 1 REYDS 20 TD 0 FPTS/G 8.3 Hall is still too risky to trust right now heading into Week 3 against the Patriots. He was great in Week 1 against Buffalo with 147 total yards on just 11 touches, but he was miserable in Week 2 at Dallas with four carries for 9 yards and no catches on two targets. He's played fewer snaps than Dalvin Cook in each of the first two games, which will hopefully change soon, but the Jets are being cautious with Hall coming back from last year's knee injury. New England was trounced by Raheem Mostert in Week 2 for 127 total yards and two touchdowns, but the Patriots were daring Miami to run to protect against the Dolphins passing game. The Jets passing game isn't scaring anyone right now with Zach Wilson under center, so Hall could have another game with poor production in Week 3. Zack Moss RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -8 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 88 REC 4 REYDS 19 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.7 Moss was exceptional in Week 2 at Houston with 18 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and four catches for 19 yards on four targets. He played 98 percent of the snaps, and it was awesome to see the Colts lean on him. But the Ravens defense is a step up in competition compared to the Texans, and Baltimore so far has held Dameon Pierce to 47 total yards and Joe Mixon to 95 total yards in two games, without a touchdown. Moss will likely be somewhere in the middle, making him a flex play at best in Week 3. A.J. Dillon RB GB Green Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO GB -2 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 74 REC 3 REYDS 25 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.5 Dillon was a huge disappointment in Week 2 at Atlanta with Aaron Jones (hamstring) out. Dillon had 15 carries for 55 yards and one catch for 8 yards on one target, and he's now struggled in consecutive weeks despite getting at least 15 total touches in each outing. We don't know if Jones will return in Week 3 against New Orleans, but I would only use Dillon as a flex in all leagues, even if he remains the starter. The Saints have yet to allow a running back to score in two games against Derrick Henry and Miles Sanders, and Dillon has been unimpressive so far to start the season. Dameon Pierce RB HOU Houston • #31

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -9 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 9.5 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 69 REC 4 REYDS 13 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.1 Pierce is more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but he's been a bust so far in two games this year. Against the Ravens and Colts, Pierce has combined for 26 carries for 69 yards and four catches for 13 yards on six targets. It's not all his fault since the Texans offensive line has been a mess due to injuries, but the results have been terrible for Fantasy managers. We'll see if he can turn things around in Week 3 against the Jaguars, who have yet to allow a rushing touchdown or a running back to gain more than 70 total yards, although they've only played the Colts and Chiefs. Pierce went off against Jacksonville last year in his lone meeting with 113 total yards and a touchdown on 29 total touches (three catches), and we would love to see him do that again in Week 3. For now, consider Pierce just a flex in most formats.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 11.3 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 146 REC 3 REYDS 49 TD 3 FPTS/G 21.3 Robinson has been fantastic so far to start the season, scoring 13.6 PPR points in Week 1 against Arizona and 28.9 PPR points in Week 2 at Denver. He has three total touchdowns over that span, but I'm worried that Robinson could be in for a letdown this week. Buffalo gave up some big plays to Breece Hall in Week 1, and he had 147 total yards on 11 total touches. But the Bills also clamped down on Josh Jacobs last week for nine carries for minus-2 yards and five catches for 51 yards on six targets. If the Commanders are chasing points this week then we could see more of Antonio Gibson and less of Robinson, who might need to score a touchdown to save his Fantasy value. He's still a flex option in the majority of leagues, but don't be surprised if he struggles in Week 3 against the Bills.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 127 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.4 Cooper surprised us by even playing Monday night at Pittsburgh after it was reported that he aggravated a groin injury in practice Saturday. And he played well with seven catches for 90 yards on 10 targets. He should build off that performance in Week 3 against the Titans, who are once again struggling against opposing receivers. In two games against the Saints and Chargers, five receivers have scored at least 11.0 PPR points against Tennessee, with four gaining at least 83 yards. We know Cooper loves playing at home, and with a plus-matchup on the docket, he should have the chance for a big outing in Week 3. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -9 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 226 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.8 Collins was one of my favorite players to draft this year, and I've been excited about his play through the first two weeks of the season. He's headed toward a third-year breakout with 13 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets, and he's averaging 20.8 PPR points per game. The No. 1 receiver against Jacksonville in each of the first two games -- Michael Pittman in Week 1 and Skyy Moore in Week 2 -- has scored at least 16.0 PPR points, and I expect Collins to post similar production. And, if you want another sleeper for Week 3, look at Nathanial Dell, who just had seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 2 against the Colts. Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIN -1 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 133 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.2 The Chargers-Vikings game has the highest projected total at 54 points, and we should see plenty of passing production from Justin Herbert and Kirk Cousins. Look for all the primary receivers to be in play this week with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Justin Jefferson and Addison, who is off to a great start in his NFL career. He only has 11 targets, but he has seven catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and he's averaging 16.2 PPR points per game. We hope to see his role expand in this potential shootout, and you should trust him this week as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND BAL -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 15 REYDS 140 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.3 The Colts have been absolutely abysmal against opposing receivers this season, so hopefully Flowers takes advantage of this secondary. We could see Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman also perform well, but I only have faith in Flowers. In two games against the Jaguars and Texans, five receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points, with four touchdowns. Flowers was great in Week 1 against Houston with nine catches for 78 yards on 10 targets when Mark Andrews was out with a quad injury, but he struggled in Week 2 at Cincinnati with four catches for 62 yards on five targets. Given the matchup, I'll trust Flowers again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. George Pickens WR PIT Pittsburgh • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 17 REYDS 163 TD 1 FPTS/G 15.7 In the first game without Diontae Johnson (hamstring) in Week 3 against Cleveland, Pickens was heavily involved from Kenny Pickett, which was fun to see. Pickett leaned on his second receiver with a career-high 10 targets, and Pickens responded with a career-best 127 receiving yards and a touchdown. He only had four catches, but I hope the double-digit targets become the norm for Pickens moving forward while Johnson is out. The Raiders have allowed three receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points this season, with four touchdowns allowed, and I would start Pickens in all leagues in this matchup on the road.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Chris Godwin WR TB Tampa Bay • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.7 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 14 REYDS 109 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 It feels strange to put Godwin in the sleeper section given his career, but this is where we are heading into Week 3. He's had a quiet start to the season at 10.5 PPR points per game with just 10 catches for 109 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets, and Mike Evans has been the go-to guy for Baker Mayfield. But I like Godwin's chances for a quality outing in Week 3 against the Eagles. Philadelphia slot corner Avonte Maddox (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve, and the Eagles have struggled with receivers this season as four guys have scored at least 12.4 PPR points, with four touchdowns. Evans is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues with how he's played in two games, but Godwin should be considered a high-end No. 3 option given the matchup. Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 17 REYDS 116 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.8 In PPR, Thomas is worth starting as a No. 3 receiver in three-receiver leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet or eclipsed 61 receiving yards, but he's averaging 11.8 PPR points per game and has 17 targets from Derek Carr. Thomas is on pace for 102 catches this year, which would be remarkable given his injury history, and I hope his stats continue to increase. It's not an easy matchup against the Packers in Week 3, but Thomas has become a security blanket for Carr, which has helped in PPR. Josh Reynolds WR DET Detroit • #8

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 10 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 13 REYDS 146 TD 2 FPTS/G 17.8 Reynolds is off to a great start this season with nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in two games, and he should be the No. 2 receiver in Detroit until Jameson Williams returns in Week 7 from his suspension. Going back to last season, Reynolds now has seven games with at least six targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in six of them. I like Reynolds as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 against Atlanta, and the Falcons just allowed three touchdowns to the Packers receivers in Week 2. Tutu Atwell WR LAR L.A. Rams • #5

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN CIN -2.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 17 REYDS 196 TD 0 FPTS/G 16.6 It's been a great start to the season for Atwell, who has 13 catches for 196 yards on 17 targets in two games. He's scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing against Seattle and San Francisco, and he's doing a fantastic job of connecting with Matthew Stafford as a starter opposite Puka Nacua. We'll see what happens when Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns in Week 5, but for now you can use Atwell as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 at Cincinnati. With Stafford averaging 46.5 pass attempts a game, there should be plenty of chances for Atwell and Nacua to produce on a weekly basis. And Nacua, if you haven't realized yet, has become a must-start receiver in all leagues. Skyy Moore WR KC Kansas City • #24

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI KC -12.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11 WR RNK 44th YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 7 REYDS 70 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.2 Moore finally did something of significance in Week 2 at Jacksonville with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on four targets. It's not enough to make him a must-start receiver in the majority of leagues, but it's a start and hopefully something he can build on. And this week, Moore gets a great matchup against the Bears, who have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver -- Romeo Doubs in Week 1 and Mike Evans in Week 2 -- to score at least 18.6 PPR points in each of the first two games. Moore likely won't accomplish that level of production, but he could benefit if Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is hurt. I would use Moore as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 15.7 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 13 REYDS 117 TD 2 FPTS/G 15.4 Wilson has two touchdowns in two games with Zach Wilson, which is great. But how Garrett Wilson has scored is a little problematic. In Week 1 against Buffalo, Wilson had to play defense on a terrible throw into the end zone that he somehow turned into a touchdown. And in Week 2 at Dallas, Wilson scored on a 68-yard slant where Cowboys safety Malik Hooker missed a wide-open tackle. So far, Wilson has only seven catches for 117 yards on 13 targets, and the touchdowns have saved him. I'll start Wilson in three-receiver leagues in Week 3 against the Patriots, but he's outside the top 24 receivers in my rankings. As long as Zach Wilson is the starter for the Jets, Garrett Wilson will be tough to trust. Jahan Dotson WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 38th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 12 REYDS 62 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.1 Dotson has been a bust so far this season through two games, but I'm hopeful things will turn around soon. But until we see a consistent level of production, Dotson should only be started in three-receiver leagues, at best. In two games against Arizona and Denver, Dotson has eight catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. Terry McLaurin has been Washington's best receiver, but Sam Howell is spreading the ball around as 10 different Commanders have receptions. The Bills secondary is tough, and Dotson might not snap out of his slump in this matchup. Romeo Doubs WR GB Green Bay • #87

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO GB -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 6 TAR 8 REYDS 56 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.8 Christian Watson (hamstring) is still banged up, but even if he remains out in Week 3 against the Saints, I would still shy away from starting Doubs in most leagues. He scored two touchdowns in Week 1 at Chicago, but he only has six catches for 56 yards on eight targets for the season. You saw the downside for Doubs when he didn't score with his production in Week 2 at Atlanta with two catches for 30 yards on three targets. The Saints secondary is tough, even with Marcus Maye (suspended) out, and I'm not expecting a big game from Doubs in this matchup. Marquise Brown WR ARI Arizona • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -12 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 43rd YTD Stats REC 9 TAR 15 REYDS 82 TD 1 FPTS/G 13.1 Brown showed signs of life in Week 2 against the Giants with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and hopefully he can continue to be productive with Joshua Dobbs under center. But I don't like Brown's chances in Week 3 against Dallas. While the Cowboys allowed Garrett Wilson to catch a 68-yard slant for a touchdown in Week 2, that's the only touchdown Dallas has given up in two games. The Cowboys pass defense should be among the best in the NFL this season, and Brown is barely a starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 3.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline DeAndre Hopkins WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 11.2 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 18 REYDS 105 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.8 Hopkins performed well in Week 1 at the Saints with seven catches for 65 yards on 13 targets, but he struggled in Week 2 against the Chargers with four catches for 40 yards on five targets. I'm hopeful that's because he was playing through an ankle injury, and Hopkins will get back on track this week against the Browns. That being said, this is a tough matchup since Cleveland has allowed just a 71-yard touchdown to George Pickens on a broken tackle from cornerback Martin Emerson Jr in Week 2. Otherwise, Cleveland has allowed just 15 catches for 132 receiving yards and no touchdowns to the other receivers from Cincinnati and Pittsburgh this year. Hopkins should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 3.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Pitts TE ATL Atlanta • #8

Age: 22 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 8 REYDS 59 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Pitts has been awful so far this season with four catches for 59 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets, and he was outplayed by Jonnu Smith last week against Green Bay when Smith had four catches for 47 yards on six targets. But I have a feeling Pitts has a breakout game in Week 3 at Detroit. The Lions have already allowed the most receiving yards to tight ends through the first two weeks of the season with 175 against Kansas City and Seattle, and that was without facing Travis Kelce for the Chiefs in Week 1. Last week, Drake London showed he can have success with Desmond Ridder with six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and I hope Pitts gets his turn in Week 3. Hunter Henry TE NE New England • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYJ NE -2.5 O/U 37 OPP VS TE 26th PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 11 TAR 13 REYDS 108 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.9 It's time to trust Henry as a starting Fantasy tight end heading into Week 3 at the Jets. Through two games, Henry has 11 catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. Even without the touchdowns, Henry would still be averaging 10.5 PPR points per game. Mac Jones is leaning on Henry in the passing game, and Fantasy managers should buy into him being productive in new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's system. The Jets also allowed two touchdowns to the Cowboys tight ends in Week 2. Sam LaPorta TE DET Detroit • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DET -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 11 REYDS 102 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.1 LaPorta is off to a good start through two games with 10 catches for 102 yards on 11 targets, and he scored 11.3 PPR points in Week 2 against Seattle. He should continue to improve as the year goes on, and it's time to consider him a weekly starter in PPR heading into Week 3 against Atlanta. The Falcons clamped down on Luke Musgrave in Week 2, holding the Packers tight end to two catches for 25 yards. But in Week 1, Hayden Hurst had five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on seven targets, and I like this matchup for LaPorta.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Taysom Hill QB NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 33 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 7.1 QB RNK NR The Saints backfield is a mess right now with Alvin Kamara suspended and Jamaal Williams (hamstring) hurt. Kendre Miller (hamstring) is hoping to make his NFL debut in Week 3 at Green Bay, but even if he plays, Hill should have a prominent role against the Packers. That's what happened in Week 2 at Carolina when Williams was injured, and Hill ended up with nine carries for 75 yards in tandem with Tony Jones. Hill also caught a pass for minus-1 yard on two targets. Hill might be listed as just a quarterback on your Fantasy platform, but if he's still tight end eligible then he should be considered a sleeper for this week. Jake Ferguson TE DAL Dallas • #87

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DAL -12 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 8.6 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 11 REYDS 22 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 I'm looking forward to seeing this Cowboys offense in a competitive game after two blowouts against the Giants and Jets. That might not happen in Week 3 at Arizona, but Ferguson should be considered a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option in that matchup. He has 11 targets in two games but only five catches for 22 yards and a touchdown to show for it. With Brandin Cooks (knee) banged up, Ferguson will remain a popular target for Dak Prescott, which should lead to plenty of positive production against a Cardinals defense now down safety Budda Baker (hamstring). Arizona also just allowed Darren Waller to catch six passes for 76 yards on eight targets in Week 2 Hayden Hurst TE CAR Carolina • #81

Age: 30 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -6 O/U 42 OPP VS TE 19th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 61 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.1 In Week 1 at Atlanta, Hurst was great with five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He disappeared in Week 2 against the Saints, who are awesome against tight ends, with just three catches for 20 yards on three targets. In deeper leagues, I'd go back to Hurst again in Week 3 at Seattle. The Seahawks just allowed Sam LaPorta to catch five passes for 63 yards on six targets, and Hurst could post a similar stat line in this matchup.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Chigoziem Okonkwo TE TEN Tennessee • #85

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 5.5 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 4 TAR 6 REYDS 35 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.8 Okonkwo once again disappointed Fantasy managers in Week 2 against the Chargers with four catches for 35 yards on four targets, but it was an improvement from his Week 1 stat line against the Saints when he had no catches. We'll see what happens in Week 3 against the Browns, but Cleveland has so far eliminated Irv Smith Jr. and Pat Freiermuth in two games with a combined four catches for 19 yards and no touchdowns on six targets. I'm not starting Okonkwo in any leagues in Week 3 if I can avoid it. Luke Musgrave TE GB Green Bay • #88

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO GB -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 8.2 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 7 REYDS 75 TD 0 FPTS/G 6.3 We'll see how Marcus Maye (suspension) being out impacts the Saints secondary, but I'm not starting Musgrave against this defense. New Orleans has allowed just three catches for 20 yards on five targets combined to Chigoziem Okonkwo and Hayden Hurst in the past two games, and the Saints were No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends in 2022. Musgrave is coming off a subpar game against the Falcons in Week 2 with just two catches for 25 yards on three targets, and it's hard to trust him in this matchup. Juwan Johnson TE NO New Orleans • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ GB GB -2 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 17th PROJ PTS 7.1 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 5 TAR 8 REYDS 49 TD 0 FPTS/G 5 Johnson has struggled so far this season with just five catches for 49 yards and no touchdowns on eight targets. The Saints have too many mouths to feed when everyone is healthy, and Johnson is low on the pecking order for targets behind Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed. The Packers allowed Cole Kmet to score 9.4 PPR points in Week 1, and Kyle Pitts was limited to just 3.5 PPR points in Week 2. Until Johnson starts to produce on a consistent basis, he's not worth starting in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Zach Ertz TE ARI Arizona • #86

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -12 O/U 43 OPP VS TE 15th PROJ PTS 6.1 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 18 REYDS 77 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.9 Ertz has done a nice job in PPR in the first two games of the season, and it's great to see him being productive after last year's torn ACL. In two matchups against Washington and the Giants, Ertz has 12 catches for 77 yards on 18 targets, and it's clear Joshua Dobbs will continue to lean on him. He has a tough matchup in Week 3 against Dallas, and I would try to bench Ertz in the majority of leagues, especially PPR. The Cowboys did allow Tyler Conklin to score 10.0 PPR points in Week 2 with five catches for 50 yards on six targets, but they also held Darren Waller to 6.6 PPR points in Week 1 with three catches for 36 yards on five targets. In non-PPR leagues, Ertz is a definite sit since he's yet to top 56 receiving yards in any game and hasn't scored a touchdown.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Chiefs (vs. CHI)

The Chiefs defense has been great so far this season, and facing the Bears in Week 3 is a fantastic matchup. Kansas City's defense has allowed just 24 points on the season against Detroit and Jacksonville, and the Chiefs sacked Trevor Lawrence four times in Week 2 with Chris Jones back on the field. Justin Fields has been sacked 10 times this season with three interceptions, and playing at Kansas City should be a daunting task. I like the Chiefs DST as a top-five Fantasy option in Week 3.

Sleepers

Seahawks vs. CAR

Dolphins vs. DEN

Jaguars vs. HOU

DST to Sit

Commanders (vs. BUF)

The Commanders DST has been good to Fantasy managers through the first two weeks of the season. In two games against Arizona and Denver, the Commanders have 10 sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries. But this is a much tougher test against the Bills. If Josh Allen plays under control -- he had no turnovers against the Raiders in Week 2 -- then the Washington defense should struggle to stop Buffalo's offense. And despite the strong outings in the first two games, the Commanders have still allowed 55 to Joshua Dobbs and Russell Wilson.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Brandon Aubrey K DAL Dallas • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI DAL -12 O/U 43 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 7.4 K RNK 3rd Aubrey should be viewed as a No. 1 Fantasy kicker in Week 3 at Arizona and likely for the rest of the season. He's made seven field goals through the first two games, along with five extra points, and the Cowboys should continue to give him plenty of scoring chances on a weekly basis. The Cardinals shouldn't slow down the Dallas offense, and Aubrey has top-five upside in this matchup on the road.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Dustin Hopkins K CLE Cleveland • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3.5 O/U 40 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 5.7 K RNK 12th Brandon McManus K JAC Jacksonville • #10

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU JAC -9 O/U 44 OPP VS K 8th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 7th Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN MIA -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 12th PROJ PTS 9.3 K RNK 15th