The awful injury to Nick Chubb cast a pall over Week 2 just as season-ending injuries to Aaron Rodgers and J.K. Dobbins did in Week 1. Here's to a healthier, cleaner and more productive Week 3.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Week 3 Start and Sit calls for WR below
Wide Receivers
Amari Cooper WR
CLE Cleveland • #2
Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Cooper surprised us by even playing Monday night at Pittsburgh after it was reported that he aggravated a groin injury in practice Saturday. And he played well with seven catches for 90 yards on 10 targets. He should build off that performance in Week 3 against the Titans, who are once again struggling against opposing receivers. In two games against the Saints and Chargers, five receivers have scored at least 11.0 PPR points against Tennessee, with four gaining at least 83 yards. We know Cooper loves playing at home, and with a plus-matchup on the docket, he should have the chance for a big outing in Week 3.
Nico Collins WR
HOU Houston • #12
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Collins was one of my favorite players to draft this year, and I've been excited about his play through the first two weeks of the season. He's headed toward a third-year breakout with 13 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets, and he's averaging 20.8 PPR points per game. The No. 1 receiver against Jacksonville in each of the first two games -- Michael Pittman in Week 1 and Skyy Moore in Week 2 -- has scored at least 16.0 PPR points, and I expect Collins to post similar production. And, if you want another sleeper for Week 3, look at Nathanial Dell, who just had seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 2 against the Colts.
MIN Minnesota • #3
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Chargers-Vikings game has the highest projected total at 54 points, and we should see plenty of passing production from Justin Herbert and Kirk Cousins. Look for all the primary receivers to be in play this week with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Justin Jefferson and Addison, who is off to a great start in his NFL career. He only has 11 targets, but he has seven catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and he's averaging 16.2 PPR points per game. We hope to see his role expand in this potential shootout, and you should trust him this week as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.
Zay Flowers WR
BAL Baltimore • #4
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Colts have been absolutely abysmal against opposing receivers this season, so hopefully Flowers takes advantage of this secondary. We could see Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman also perform well, but I only have faith in Flowers. In two games against the Jaguars and Texans, five receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points, with four touchdowns. Flowers was great in Week 1 against Houston with nine catches for 78 yards on 10 targets when Mark Andrews was out with a quad injury, but he struggled in Week 2 at Cincinnati with four catches for 62 yards on five targets. Given the matchup, I'll trust Flowers again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.
PIT Pittsburgh • #14
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
In the first game without Diontae Johnson (hamstring) in Week 3 against Cleveland, Pickens was heavily involved from Kenny Pickett, which was fun to see. Pickett leaned on his second receiver with a career-high 10 targets, and Pickens responded with a career-best 127 receiving yards and a touchdown. He only had four catches, but I hope the double-digit targets become the norm for Pickens moving forward while Johnson is out. The Raiders have allowed three receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points this season, with four touchdowns allowed, and I would start Pickens in all leagues in this matchup on the road.
Chris Godwin WR
TB Tampa Bay • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It feels strange to put Godwin in the sleeper section given his career, but this is where we are heading into Week 3. He's had a quiet start to the season at 10.5 PPR points per game with just 10 catches for 109 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets, and Mike Evans has been the go-to guy for Baker Mayfield. But I like Godwin's chances for a quality outing in Week 3 against the Eagles. Philadelphia slot corner Avonte Maddox (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve, and the Eagles have struggled with receivers this season as four guys have scored at least 12.4 PPR points, with four touchdowns. Evans is a must-start Fantasy receiver in all leagues with how he's played in two games, but Godwin should be considered a high-end No. 3 option given the matchup.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
In PPR, Thomas is worth starting as a No. 3 receiver in three-receiver leagues. He hasn't scored a touchdown yet or eclipsed 61 receiving yards, but he's averaging 11.8 PPR points per game and has 17 targets from Derek Carr. Thomas is on pace for 102 catches this year, which would be remarkable given his injury history, and I hope his stats continue to increase. It's not an easy matchup against the Packers in Week 3, but Thomas has become a security blanket for Carr, which has helped in PPR.
DET Detroit • #8
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Reynolds is off to a great start this season with nine catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets in two games, and he should be the No. 2 receiver in Detroit until Jameson Williams returns in Week 7 from his suspension. Going back to last season, Reynolds now has seven games with at least six targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in six of them. I like Reynolds as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 against Atlanta, and the Falcons just allowed three touchdowns to the Packers receivers in Week 2.
Tutu Atwell WR
LAR L.A. Rams • #5
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
It's been a great start to the season for Atwell, who has 13 catches for 196 yards on 17 targets in two games. He's scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing against Seattle and San Francisco, and he's doing a fantastic job of connecting with Matthew Stafford as a starter opposite Puka Nacua. We'll see what happens when Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns in Week 5, but for now you can use Atwell as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues in Week 3 at Cincinnati. With Stafford averaging 46.5 pass attempts a game, there should be plenty of chances for Atwell and Nacua to produce on a weekly basis. And Nacua, if you haven't realized yet, has become a must-start receiver in all leagues.
Skyy Moore WR
KC Kansas City • #24
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Moore finally did something of significance in Week 2 at Jacksonville with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown on four targets. It's not enough to make him a must-start receiver in the majority of leagues, but it's a start and hopefully something he can build on. And this week, Moore gets a great matchup against the Bears, who have allowed the opposing No. 1 receiver -- Romeo Doubs in Week 1 and Mike Evans in Week 2 -- to score at least 18.6 PPR points in each of the first two games. Moore likely won't accomplish that level of production, but he could benefit if Kadarius Toney (hamstring) is hurt. I would use Moore as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 3.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Wilson has two touchdowns in two games with Zach Wilson, which is great. But how Garrett Wilson has scored is a little problematic. In Week 1 against Buffalo, Wilson had to play defense on a terrible throw into the end zone that he somehow turned into a touchdown. And in Week 2 at Dallas, Wilson scored on a 68-yard slant where Cowboys safety Malik Hooker missed a wide-open tackle. So far, Wilson has only seven catches for 117 yards on 13 targets, and the touchdowns have saved him. I'll start Wilson in three-receiver leagues in Week 3 against the Patriots, but he's outside the top 24 receivers in my rankings. As long as Zach Wilson is the starter for the Jets, Garrett Wilson will be tough to trust.
Jahan Dotson WR
WAS Washington • #1
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Dotson has been a bust so far this season through two games, but I'm hopeful things will turn around soon. But until we see a consistent level of production, Dotson should only be started in three-receiver leagues, at best. In two games against Arizona and Denver, Dotson has eight catches for 62 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets. Terry McLaurin has been Washington's best receiver, but Sam Howell is spreading the ball around as 10 different Commanders have receptions. The Bills secondary is tough, and Dotson might not snap out of his slump in this matchup.
Romeo Doubs WR
GB Green Bay • #87
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Christian Watson (hamstring) is still banged up, but even if he remains out in Week 3 against the Saints, I would still shy away from starting Doubs in most leagues. He scored two touchdowns in Week 1 at Chicago, but he only has six catches for 56 yards on eight targets for the season. You saw the downside for Doubs when he didn't score with his production in Week 2 at Atlanta with two catches for 30 yards on three targets. The Saints secondary is tough, even with Marcus Maye (suspended) out, and I'm not expecting a big game from Doubs in this matchup.
ARI Arizona • #2
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Brown showed signs of life in Week 2 against the Giants with six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, and hopefully he can continue to be productive with Joshua Dobbs under center. But I don't like Brown's chances in Week 3 against Dallas. While the Cowboys allowed Garrett Wilson to catch a 68-yard slant for a touchdown in Week 2, that's the only touchdown Dallas has given up in two games. The Cowboys pass defense should be among the best in the NFL this season, and Brown is barely a starter in three-receiver leagues in Week 3.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Hopkins performed well in Week 1 at the Saints with seven catches for 65 yards on 13 targets, but he struggled in Week 2 against the Chargers with four catches for 40 yards on five targets. I'm hopeful that's because he was playing through an ankle injury, and Hopkins will get back on track this week against the Browns. That being said, this is a tough matchup since Cleveland has allowed just a 71-yard touchdown to George Pickens on a broken tackle from cornerback Martin Emerson Jr in Week 2. Otherwise, Cleveland has allowed just 15 catches for 132 receiving yards and no touchdowns to the other receivers from Cincinnati and Pittsburgh this year. Hopkins should only be started in three-receiver leagues in Week 3.