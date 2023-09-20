Amari Cooper WR CLE Cleveland • #2

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN CLE -3 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 10 TAR 17 REYDS 127 TD 0 FPTS/G 11.4 Cooper surprised us by even playing Monday night at Pittsburgh after it was reported that he aggravated a groin injury in practice Saturday. And he played well with seven catches for 90 yards on 10 targets. He should build off that performance in Week 3 against the Titans, who are once again struggling against opposing receivers. In two games against the Saints and Chargers, five receivers have scored at least 11.0 PPR points against Tennessee, with four gaining at least 83 yards. We know Cooper loves playing at home, and with a plus-matchup on the docket, he should have the chance for a big outing in Week 3.

Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC JAC -9 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 20 REYDS 226 TD 1 FPTS/G 20.8 Collins was one of my favorite players to draft this year, and I've been excited about his play through the first two weeks of the season. He's headed toward a third-year breakout with 13 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets, and he's averaging 20.8 PPR points per game. The No. 1 receiver against Jacksonville in each of the first two games -- Michael Pittman in Week 1 and Skyy Moore in Week 2 -- has scored at least 16.0 PPR points, and I expect Collins to post similar production. And, if you want another sleeper for Week 3, look at Nathanial Dell, who just had seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets in Week 2 against the Colts.

Jordan Addison WR MIN Minnesota • #3

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC MIN -1 O/U 54 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 7 TAR 11 REYDS 133 TD 2 FPTS/G 16.2 The Chargers-Vikings game has the highest projected total at 54 points, and we should see plenty of passing production from Justin Herbert and Kirk Cousins. Look for all the primary receivers to be in play this week with Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Justin Jefferson and Addison, who is off to a great start in his NFL career. He only has 11 targets, but he has seven catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns, and he's averaging 16.2 PPR points per game. We hope to see his role expand in this potential shootout, and you should trust him this week as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Zay Flowers WR BAL Baltimore • #4

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND BAL -7.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 12.5 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 15 REYDS 140 TD 0 FPTS/G 14.3 The Colts have been absolutely abysmal against opposing receivers this season, so hopefully Flowers takes advantage of this secondary. We could see Odell Beckham Jr. and Rashod Bateman also perform well, but I only have faith in Flowers. In two games against the Jaguars and Texans, five receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points, with four touchdowns. Flowers was great in Week 1 against Houston with nine catches for 78 yards on 10 targets when Mark Andrews was out with a quad injury, but he struggled in Week 2 at Cincinnati with four catches for 62 yards on five targets. Given the matchup, I'll trust Flowers again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.