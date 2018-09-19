Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
With Carson Wentz back, Nelson Agholor is going to keep his hot start up, Jamey Eisenberg says.
Editor's note: Welcome to Week 3!
Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's wide receiver.
Wide receiver
|12.9 projected points
Nelson Agholor Philadelphia Eagles WR
|Agholor has been great with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) out, and he has 22 targets through two games with 16 catches, 121 yards and one touchdown. And now he gets Carson Wentz (knee) back, which should keep Agholor playing at a high level. Mike Wallace (leg) is also out, and this passing game will flow through Agholor, Zach Ertz and Corey Clement. Look for another game with double digits in targets for Agholor, and that's worth trusting in all leagues, especially in PPR.
|16.0 projected points
Allen Robinson Chicago Bears WR
|Robinson's involvement in Week 2 was awesome against Seattle with 14 targets for 10 catches and 83 yards, and he now has 17 targets on the season. He's still looking for his first touchdown with the Bears, but that will come if he continues to see this much volume in the passing game. He's also moving all over the field, which should help keep him away from Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, and Robinson should be considered a solid No. 2 PPR receiver with top-10 upside this week.
|10.3 projected points
Kenny Golladay Detroit Lions WR
|Golden Tate is the No. 1 receiver for the Lions, but Golladay has passed Marvin Jones as the No. 2 option. And he's a solid starter this week in the majority of leagues. He has 21 targets on the season for 13 catches, 2013 yards and one touchdown, and he's scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing against the Jets and 49ers. The Patriots have already allowed five receivers to score at least 13 PPR points through two games, and Golladay should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy receiver heading into this matchup in Week 3.
|11.9 projected points
Will Fuller Houston Texans WR
|It was fantastic to have Fuller back in action in Week 2 against the Titans after missing Week 1 with a hamstring injury, and he performed like a different player. He set a career-high in catches with eight, and he had the second-best yards of his career with 113. He also had nine targets, and he scored for the eighth time in five career games with Deshaun Watson. Let's hope this is a sign of things to come, and Fuller should be started in Week 3 against the Giants just on potential alone. When he and Watson are on the field together, great things happen, which benefits us as Fantasy owners.
|12.5 projected points
DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR
|How can you not buy in after what we've seen for the first two weeks of the season? Jackson and Fitzpatrick have a great rapport, and they've connected on nine catches for 275 yards and three touchdowns on nine targets. To put that in perspective, Jackson had just three touchdowns in the entire 2017 campaign. At some point, all this fun will end, but the Steelers have allowed six receivers to either catch a touchdown or go over 100 receiving yards through two games. That should make you excited about Jackson, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin this week.
Sleepers
- Devin Funchess (vs. CIN): In the first game without Greg Olsen (foot) in Week 2, Funchess saw nine targets for seven catches and 77 yards at Atlanta. That should continue with Funchess and Christian McCaffrey as the only trustworthy options in this passing game.
- Pierre Garcon (at KC): I'm expecting a lot of production in the passing game for the 49ers this week against the Chiefs, which makes Garcon, Dante Pettis and potentially Marquise Goodwin (thigh) options as at least No. 3 receivers. Kansas City has allowed five receivers to score or gain at least 80 receiving yards through two games.
- Robert Woods (vs. LAC): Woods has been outplayed thus far by Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp, but don't be surprised when Woods has a breakout game, which could happen this week. He actually leads the Rams in targets with 18, and it's only a matter of time before he starts to connect more regularly with Jared Goff. There's a buy-low window here for Woods prior to Week 3, and he's a No. 3 receiver with upside this week.
- Sammy Watkins (vs. SF): Watkins was impressive in Week 2 at Pittsburgh, and hopefully that's not a byproduct of the Steelers defense just being awful. He had six catches for 100 yards on seven targets, and he also ran for 31 yards. That's just his third game with more than 100 receiving yards since 2016, and hopefully he will continue to get featured in the offense. He's worth using as a No. 3 receiver this week.
- Geronimo Allison (at WAS): Allison has been impressive through two games as the No. 3 receiver for the Packers behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. He has at least 12 PPR points in each game against Chicago and Minnesota, and he has 14 targets over that span, with 11 catches. If Aaron Rodgers is going to feature Allison, that's a great thing for Fantasy owners and makes him worth using as a No. 3 receiver at Washington.
|12.0 projected points
Michael Crabtree Baltimore Ravens WR
|Crabtree is likely going to be touchdown dependent this season with the Ravens since he only has eight catches for 94 yards on 16 targets through two games. He scored in Week 1 against Buffalo, but he finished with five catches for 56 yards despite 10 targets in Week 2 at Cincinnati. John Brown is the better Baltimore receiver for now, and Willie Snead is also a significant factor in the passing game. Crabtree also has a bad track record against Denver with 15 catches for 147 yards and no touchdowns in his past five meetings.
|11.7 projected points
Brandon Marshall Seattle Seahawks WR
|Like Crabtree, Marshall is likely going to be touchdown dependent based on his production over the first two games. He scored in Week 1 at Denver, but he had just four catches for 44 yards in Week 2 at Chicago on six targets. Tyler Lockett is the preferred Seattle receiver until Doug Baldwin (knee) returns, and Marshall is facing a Dallas defense this week that has yet to allow a receiver to score or gain more than 51 yards, including Odell Beckham in Week 2. Marshall is just a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week.
|10.6 projected points
Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR
|We still don't know if Marcus Mariota (elbow) is going to play this week, and it's hard to trust Davis with Blaine Gabbert under center, especially at Jacksonville. While the Jaguars have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 19 PPR points in each of the first two games (Beckham in Week 1 and Chris Hogan in Week 2), Davis is not someone you can count on yet as anything more than a No. 3 receiver in most leagues. That would likely be the case even if Mariota was healthy since this Jacksonville defense should be able to contain this Tennessee offense at home.
|7.5 projected points
Robby Anderson New York Jets WR
|I'm putting Anderson here as much to talk about him as a sit candidate, but also to mention that Quincy Enunwa is a solid starter in all leagues. Anderson has just six targets through two games with Sam Darnold under center, and he's produced only three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against Detroit and Miami. He should be limited in his production again against the Browns, but Enunwa is still worth trusting given his production to start the season. He has 213 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points each week. I'm starting Enunwa as a low-end No. 2 receiver in all formats, but Anderson is on the verge of being cut by Fantasy owners if he has another down game.
|12.0 projected points
Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR
|Fitzgerald is more of a bust alert than an outright sit candidate this week against the Bears, and it's mostly due to his quarterback situation. Sam Bradford has been awful through two games, and Fitzgerald has suffered with 19 PPR points combined against Washington and the Rams. He also hurt his hamstring in Week 2 against the Rams, but he's expected to play, albeit at less than 100 percent. The Bears should make it tough on Bradford all game, and Fitzgerald's touchdown opportunities could be limited. He had 14 PPR points in Week 1 against Washington, and I would expect that to be his ceiling. What Fitzgerald needs, as well as the Cardinals, is for rookie Josh Rosen to take over at quarterback and hopefully turn around this terrible offense, while helping Fitzgerald in the process.
Bust Alert
Thomas leads the Broncos in targets with 21, but he's well behind Emmanuel Sanders in yards (231 to 81) and trails him in receptions (14 to 11). We'll see if that trend continues all season, but for now, Sanders is the best receiver in Denver and should be started in all leagues in Week 3 at Baltimore. Thomas should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and his value is lower compared to most weeks with his matchup on the road at Baltimore. Last year, in four games to the East Coast against Buffalo, Philadelphia, Miami and Washington, Thomas had two games with at least 15 PPR points and two games with nine points or less. I'm expecting him to be closer to the latter, and I'm nervous about his production in this matchup on the road.
