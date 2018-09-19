Fantasy Football Week 3 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Sit 'Em 12.0 projected points Michael Crabtree Baltimore Ravens WR Crabtree is likely going to be touchdown dependent this season with the Ravens since he only has eight catches for 94 yards on 16 targets through two games. He scored in Week 1 against Buffalo, but he finished with five catches for 56 yards despite 10 targets in Week 2 at Cincinnati. John Brown is the better Baltimore receiver for now, and Willie Snead is also a significant factor in the passing game. Crabtree also has a bad track record against Denver with 15 catches for 147 yards and no touchdowns in his past five meetings. 11.7 projected points Brandon Marshall Seattle Seahawks WR Like Crabtree, Marshall is likely going to be touchdown dependent based on his production over the first two games. He scored in Week 1 at Denver, but he had just four catches for 44 yards in Week 2 at Chicago on six targets. Tyler Lockett is the preferred Seattle receiver until Doug Baldwin (knee) returns, and Marshall is facing a Dallas defense this week that has yet to allow a receiver to score or gain more than 51 yards, including Odell Beckham in Week 2. Marshall is just a low-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best this week. 10.6 projected points Corey Davis Tennessee Titans WR We still don't know if Marcus Mariota (elbow) is going to play this week, and it's hard to trust Davis with Blaine Gabbert under center, especially at Jacksonville. While the Jaguars have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 19 PPR points in each of the first two games (Beckham in Week 1 and Chris Hogan in Week 2), Davis is not someone you can count on yet as anything more than a No. 3 receiver in most leagues. That would likely be the case even if Mariota was healthy since this Jacksonville defense should be able to contain this Tennessee offense at home. 7.5 projected points Robby Anderson New York Jets WR I'm putting Anderson here as much to talk about him as a sit candidate, but also to mention that Quincy Enunwa is a solid starter in all leagues. Anderson has just six targets through two games with Sam Darnold under center, and he's produced only three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown against Detroit and Miami. He should be limited in his production again against the Browns, but Enunwa is still worth trusting given his production to start the season. He has 213 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown on 21 targets, and he's scored at least 16 PPR points each week. I'm starting Enunwa as a low-end No. 2 receiver in all formats, but Anderson is on the verge of being cut by Fantasy owners if he has another down game. 12.0 projected points Larry Fitzgerald Arizona Cardinals WR Fitzgerald is more of a bust alert than an outright sit candidate this week against the Bears, and it's mostly due to his quarterback situation. Sam Bradford has been awful through two games, and Fitzgerald has suffered with 19 PPR points combined against Washington and the Rams. He also hurt his hamstring in Week 2 against the Rams, but he's expected to play, albeit at less than 100 percent. The Bears should make it tough on Bradford all game, and Fitzgerald's touchdown opportunities could be limited. He had 14 PPR points in Week 1 against Washington, and I would expect that to be his ceiling. What Fitzgerald needs, as well as the Cardinals, is for rookie Josh Rosen to take over at quarterback and hopefully turn around this terrible offense, while helping Fitzgerald in the process.

Thomas leads the Broncos in targets with 21, but he's well behind Emmanuel Sanders in yards (231 to 81) and trails him in receptions (14 to 11). We'll see if that trend continues all season, but for now, Sanders is the best receiver in Denver and should be started in all leagues in Week 3 at Baltimore. Thomas should be considered just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and his value is lower compared to most weeks with his matchup on the road at Baltimore. Last year, in four games to the East Coast against Buffalo, Philadelphia, Miami and Washington, Thomas had two games with at least 15 PPR points and two games with nine points or less. I'm expecting him to be closer to the latter, and I'm nervous about his production in this matchup on the road.

